Iran raises possibility of meeting at UN assembly to revive nuclear deal
Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani ruled out a bilateral meeting between Iranian and US officials despite possible nuclear talks in New York. (File/AFP)
  • Months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States have foundered over several issues
  • Iran dismissed the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Iranian and US officials in New York
DUBAI: Iran does not rule out the possibility of a meeting on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly in New York on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.
Months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States have foundered over several issues including Tehran’s insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency close its investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the pact is revived, and a US guarantee that it would not walk out of any nuclear agreement again.
“Ali Bagheri Kani, the chief nuclear negotiator, will be present at the...General Assembly as part of the delegation but there is no specific plan to discuss the nuclear deal. However, I do not rule out the possibility of talks regarding the nuclear deal,” Kanaani said.
He said Tehran had never left the negotiating table.
Kanaani, however, dismissed the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Iranian and US officials in New York. Tehran and Washington have had no diplomatic relations since 1979 and remain at odds over many issues.
In a CBS interview broadcast on Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Tehran would be serious about reviving the nuclear pact if there were guarantees Washington would not again withdraw for it — as happened in 2018 under then-US President Donald Trump, who said the accord was too weak.
“If it’s a good deal and fair deal, we would be serious about reaching an agreement,” Raisi said.
The 2015 deal, under which Tehran restrained its disputed nuclear program in exchange for relief from international sanctions, has frayed badly since the US pull-out with Iran breaching its limits on uranium enrichment.
There has been no sign Tehran and Washington will manage to overcome their impasse but Iran is expected to use the UN General Assembly to keep the diplomatic ball rolling by repeating its willingness to reach a sustainable pact.

Arab leaders, dignitaries attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Arab leaders, dignitaries attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Arab leaders, dignitaries attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Arab leaders, dignitaries attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania were among 2,000 mourners who gathered on Monday to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London.

The UK and the world said a final goodbye to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch at a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania arrive for a reception hosted by Britain's King Charles III for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP)

Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi also attended the funeral with the charge d’affaires of the country’s embassy in London, Hussain bin Muhammad Muqaibel, Oman News Agency reported.

On Sunday, Bahrain’s King Hamad, Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Oman’s Sultan Haitham, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Jordan’s king, queen and crown prince attended a reception hosted by Britain's King Charles III for heads of state and official overseas guests at Buckingham Palace in London.

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Oman’s Sultan Haitham and Kuwait’s crown prince offer their condolences to King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Sunday. (Dubai Media Office)

The Arab leaders offered their condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Israel says troops enter Syria to pursue ‘suspects’

Israel says troops enter Syria to pursue ‘suspects’
Israel says troops enter Syria to pursue ‘suspects’

Israel says troops enter Syria to pursue ‘suspects’
  • Israel, which regularly carries out air strikes inside Syria’s territory, rarely publicly acknowledges cross-border operations
JERUSALEM: Israeli forces crossed into Syria on Monday and fired at four individuals who had “hurled objects along the border fence,” wounding one of them, the army said.
Israel, which regularly carries out air strikes inside Syria’s territory, rarely publicly acknowledges cross-border operations.
According to an Israeli army statement, “observation soldiers spotted four suspects” near Haspin in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, without providing any specific information on what they were throwing.
Israel Defense Forces “soldiers were dispatched to the scene, crossed the border and operated... by firing at one of the suspects’ legs,” the statement added.
The wounded suspect, whose condition wasn’t immediately clear, was “evacuated by helicopter to a hospital” in Israel, the army said without mentioning what happened to the other three.
Israel rarely comments on its military actions in Syria, save for operations in direct response to what the army considers immediate threats to Israel’s sovereignty.
But Israel has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of air strikes in Syria, targeting both government positions and Iran-backed forces, since civil war broke out in the country in 2011.
Israel seized 1,200 square kilometers (460 square miles) of the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.

UAE foreign minister hails Abraham Accords in talks with Israeli minister

UAE foreign minister hails Abraham Accords in talks with Israeli minister
UAE foreign minister hails Abraham Accords in talks with Israeli minister

UAE foreign minister hails Abraham Accords in talks with Israeli minister
  • The officials highlighted the significance of the Abraham Accords in enhancing regional peace and security
  • Both officials discussed enhancing UAE-Israeli ties and reviewed issues of common concern
TEL AVIV, Israel: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan discussed the role of the Abraham Accords in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East during a meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Tel Aviv.

On the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords, both officials highlighted the significance of the agreements in enhancing regional peace and security to achieve development as well as prosperity for people in the Middle East.

They also discussed enhancing UAE-Israeli ties and reviewed several issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reiterated the UAE’s support for Palestinians and any efforts that fulfill their aspirations for development and prosperity, according to the Emirates News Agency.

Gantz praised the UAE’s high-profile visit in strengthening cooperation between both countries across all fronts.

 

 

The UAE normalized ties with Israel in September 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords that also saw Bahrain and Morocco follow suit.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed had visited Israel in March as part of a high-level meeting in the southern Negev desert alongside his Israeli, US, Moroccan and Bahraini counterparts.

US military base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack

US military base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack
US military base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack

US military base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack
  • Three 107 mm rockets targeted the base on Sunday and a fourth rocket along with rocket tubes was found at the launch point, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) away
A rocket attack targeting the US military’s Green Village base in northeast Syria failed to hit US or coalition forces, or any equipment, the US Central Command said.
Three 107 mm rockets targeted the base on Sunday and a fourth rocket along with rocket tubes was found at the launch point, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) away, the command said in a statement.


The Green Village base was targeted last month in violence between the US military and Iran-backed militants leaving at least one US military service member in Syria with a minor injury.
The incident triggered a US response that killed two or three militants conducting the attacks.
The Central Command said it was investigating the latest failed attack, which struck at approximately 7:05 p.m local time in Syria (1605 GMT).
It gave no further details.
US forces first deployed in Syria during the Obama administration’s campaign against Islamic State, partnering with a Kurdish-led group called the Syrian Democratic Forces. There are about 900 US troops in Syria, most of them in the east.

 

Iran president repeats call for nuclear deal guarantees ahead of UN visit

Iran president repeats call for nuclear deal guarantees ahead of UN visit
Iran president repeats call for nuclear deal guarantees ahead of UN visit

Iran president repeats call for nuclear deal guarantees ahead of UN visit
  • During months of talks with Washington in Vienna, Tehran demanded US assurances that no future US president would abandon the deal as former President Donald Trump did in 2018
WASHINGTON: Tehran would be serious about reviving a deal on its nuclear program if there were guarantees the United States would not again withdraw from it, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.
Last month, Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran needed stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of the 2015 deal and urged the UN atomic watchdog to drop its “politically motivated probes” of Tehran’s nuclear work.
Speaking to the CBS show 60 Minutes in a interview conducted last Tuesday, Raisi said, “If it’s a good deal and fair deal, we would be serious about reaching an agreement.”
In his remarks ahead of a visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, Raisi added, “It needs to be lasting. There need to be guarantees. If there were a guarantee, then the Americans could not withdraw from the deal.”
He said the Americans had broken their promises on the deal, under which Tehran had restrained its nuclear program in exchange for relief from US, European Union and UN economic sanctions.
“They did it unilaterally. They said that, ‘I am out of the deal.’ Now making promises is becoming meaningless,” he said.
“We cannot trust the Americans because of the behavior that we have already seen from them. That is why if there is no guarantee, there is no trust.”
The US network described the interview with journalist Lesley Stahl as Raisi’s first with a Western reporter.
“I was told how to dress, not to sit before he did, and not to interrupt him,” Stahl said.
During months of talks with Washington in Vienna, Tehran demanded US assurances that no future US president would abandon the deal as former President Donald Trump did in 2018.
The deal appeared near revival in March.
But indirect talks between Tehran and Washington then broke down over several issues, including Tehran’s insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency close its investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the pact is revived.
There has been no sign that Tehran and Washington will manage to overcome their impasse but Iran is expected to use the UN General Assembly to keep the diplomatic ball rolling by repeating its willingness to reach a sustainable deal.
However, President Joe Biden cannot provide the ironclad assurances Iran seeks because the deal is a political understanding rather than a legally binding treaty.

