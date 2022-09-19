You are here

Hindus, Muslims clash in English city
Two men arrested were arrested as large groups of young men from both communities threw glass bottles across streets. (File/AFP)
Arab News

Hindus, Muslims clash in English city
  • Series of brawls in Leicester followed cricket match between India, Pakistan
  • 2 arrested as religious figures, politicians, police appeal for calm
Arab News

LONDON: Muslim and Hindu communities in the English city of Leicester have been involved in a series of violent clashes in the wake of a cricket match between India and Pakistan on Aug. 28.
Following the latest tensions, which broke out into “serious disorder,” a large number of police were deployed on to the streets.
The first brawl following August’s cricket match saw gangs of young men fighting each other on the city’s Golden Mile.
The latest incident saw two men arrested — one on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder, and another on suspicion of possession of a bladed article — as large groups of young men from both communities threw glass bottles across streets.
Elder members of both communities have warned that “fringe elements” are using social media to incite anger through false or exaggerated claims.
One video appeared to show a flag being pulled from a local Hindu temple, while other social media posts apparently showed anti-Muslim actions.
Suleman Nagi, from the Federation of Muslims, said elder family members from both communities — which have “lived peacefully in Leicester for decades” — should encourage younger men from protesting in groups.
He added: “Sectarianism does raise its ugly head all over the world. We don’t want it any time but this is being disrespectful to our head of state. We are calling on people to pull back … Healing is much needed in our city of Leicester.”

Leicester East Labour MP Claudia Webbe used Twitter to appeal for “cool heads” and encouraged those involved in the violence to “go home.”
She added: “Your family will be worried for your safety, please accept the advice of the police who are trying to defuse and are calling for calm.”

Leicestershire Police’s temporary chief constable, Rob Nixon, said: “We have had numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder in parts of the east Leicester area of the city. We have got officers there, we are taking control of that situation.
“There are additional officers en route and dispersal powers and stop search powers have been authorized. Please do not get involved, we are calling for calm.”

Topics: Leicester United Kingdom (UK)

US and Afghanistan carry out prisoner exchange

US and Afghanistan carry out prisoner exchange
Updated 19 September 2022
AFP

US and Afghanistan carry out prisoner exchange
  • Mark Frerichs was exchanged for Bashar Noorzai, a warlord and Taliban associate imprisoned for 17 years in the US
  • The exchange happened after long negotiations
AFP

Kabul: The United States and the Taliban have completed a prisoner swap, Afghanistan’s foreign minister said Monday, with an American navy veteran traded for a key ally.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Mark Frerichs — kidnapped in 2020 — was exchanged for Bashar Noorzai, a warlord and Taliban associate imprisoned for 17 years in the United States for heroin smuggling.
“Today, Mark Frerichs was handed over to the US and Hajji Bashar was handed over to us at Kabul airport,” Muttaqi told reporters in Kabul.
He said the exchange happened “after long negotiations,” adding that Frerichs was given to a US delegation.
The US Navy veteran was working in Afghanistan as a civil engineer on construction projects when he was kidnapped, the US State Department said.
Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP on Monday that Noorzai held no official position in the Taliban but “provided strong support including weapons” as the hard-line Islamist movement emerged in the 1990s.

Topics: Taliban United States United States of America

Britain and the world say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Britain and the world say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
AFP
Reuters

Britain and the world say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
  • Monarchs and leaders gather in London for queen's funeral
  • Thousands of people lined the streets to witness the passage of the queen's casket from Westminster Hall to nearby Westminster Abbey
AFP Reuters

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest on Monday, after a grand state funeral attended by leaders from around the world, and a historic last ceremonial journey through the packed streets of London.
The longest-serving monarch in British history died aged 96 at Balmoral, her Scottish Highland retreat, on September 8 after a year of declining health.
The last state funeral to be held in Britain was in 1965 for the country’s wartime prime minister Winston Churchill.
Tens of thousands of people, many of whom had camped out overnight, lined the route of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession on Monday to bid farewell to the only British monarch most have ever known.

Huge crowds await Queen’s funeral
London’s City Hall said at 09:20 a.m. (0820 GMT) that all central viewing areas for the procession in the city were full.
“We wanted to come and see this historic event, to be part of it and to pay our respects to the Queen and thank her for her long life of service. I think we’ll probably feel fairly emotional at the end of it,” said Alison Cornish, 66, from Ashford in Kent.
Cornish was waiting on the Mall, London’s grand ceremonial boulevard by Buckingham Palace, where the crowd stood 15-20 people deep already at 8:30 a.m.
“Emotion is not something I try to exhibit, but I’m probably going to,” said her husband Robin, also 66.
The best prepared had tents, sleeping bags, flasks of tea and stepladders, while others were sitting or sleeping on the ground in only their jackets.
Melanie Odey, 60, a teacher, was at the front of the barriers along the Mall. She had camped in a tent with her two daughters and grandchildren after arriving on Sunday afternoon.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of history, to pay your respects,” she said. “The atmosphere is so unique. I had to come. It has definitely been worth it,” she said, adding that it was the least she could do to honor the late monarch.
“She cared so much about this country.”
There was a remarkable cross-section of society out on the streets, of young and old. People have arrived in London from all over Britain and the world to witness the state funeral.
Some were silent and sombre, dressed in black. Others were more upbeat. A group of three women dressed in Union Jack hats sang “God Save the Queen.” A woman with dyed green hair and facial piercings stood next to a man wearing a morning suit.

Final journey 
After the funeral, the flag-draped coffin of the queen, topped with the majestic Imperial State Crown, will be taken west to Windsor Castle.
She will be buried alongside her father king George VI, her mother queen Elizabeth the queen mother, and sister princess Margaret, reuniting in death the family who once called themselves “us four.”
The coffin of her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99, will also be transferred to lie alongside her.
On Monday, more than 2,000 people, including heads of state from US President Joe Biden to Japan’s reclusive Emperor Naruhito, will pack Westminster Abbey, the imposing location for royal coronations, marriages and funerals for more than 1,000 years.
The queen’s eldest son and successor, King Charles III, 73, will lead mourners, alongside his three siblings and his heir, Prince William.
Late Sunday, Charles said he and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, had been “deeply touched” by the messages of condolence and support.
“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you,” he added.
The queen’s death has brought two of its most controversial members — the queen’s second son Prince Andrew and Charles’s younger son Prince Harry — temporarily back into the royal fold.
In the abbey pews will also be Liz Truss, whom the queen appointed as the 15th British prime minister of her reign just two days before her death.
All of Truss’s living predecessors will be there too, plus her counterparts and representatives from the 14 Commonwealth countries outside Britain where Charles is also head of state.
Whether they remain constitutional monarchies or become republics is likely to be the defining feature of Charles’s reign.

“Last duty for Her Majesty”
The queen’s death has prompted deep reflection about the Britain she reigned over, the legacy of its past, its present state and what the future might hold, as well as the values of lifelong service and duty she came to represent during her 70-year reign.
“She was the glue that kept the country together,” Andy Sanderson, 46, a supermarket manager who was among the last members of the public to pay his respects as her coffin lay in state, told AFP.
Some 6,000 military personnel have been drafted in to take part in the solemn procession to and from the abbey, on the route to Windsor and the committal service at St. George’s Chapel.
Britain’s highest-ranking military officer, Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin, called it “our last duty for Her Majesty the Queen,” their late commander-in-chief, and the first for Charles.
The abbey service itself, taking place under London’s biggest-ever police security operation, starts at 11:00 am (1000 GMT).
After just under an hour, a bugler will play The Last Post, before two minutes of silence and the reworded national anthem, “God Save the King.”
Former Archbishop of York John Sentamu said the queen, who headed the Protestant Church of England founded by king Henry VIII in the 16th century, did not want a “boring” send-off.
“You’re going to be lifted to glory as you hear the service,” he told BBC television on Sunday.
At Windsor, her crown, orb and sceptre will be removed and placed on the altar.
The most senior officer of the royal household, the lord chamberlain, symbolically breaks his “wand of office” and places it on the coffin.
The heavy lead-lined oak casket, draped with the queen’s colors, is then lowered into the Royal Vault as a lone bagpiper plays a lament.
A private interment ceremony will take place at the adjoining King George VI Memorial Chapel at 1830 GMT.

Topics: Death of Queen Elizabeth II UK

Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan; thousands evacuated

Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan; thousands evacuated
Updated 19 September 2022
AP

Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan; thousands evacuated
  • More than 12,000 people took shelter at evacuation centers. In neighboring Miyazaki prefecture, about 8,000 people left their homes
AP

TOKYO: A powerful typhoon slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Nanmadol was heading north after making landfall in Kagoshima city on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu. It was packing maximum winds of 162 kilometers (101 miles) per hour, and is forecast to reach Tokyo on Tuesday.
The weather agency predicted as much as 50 centimeters (20 inches) of rainfall by Monday evening and warned of flooding and landslides. It also alerted residents in the affected areas of “unprecedented” levels of powerful winds and waves, urging them to evacuate early.
Storm and high wave warnings were in effect in Kagoshima, where residents were told to stay inside stable buildings on second floor or higher, if it’s deemed a safer option than going to evacuation centers.
More than 12,000 people took shelter at evacuation centers. In neighboring Miyazaki prefecture, about 8,000 people left their homes.
Local officials said several people had been injured. In Kushima city in Miyazaki, a woman was slightly hurt by shards of glass when winds broke windows at a gymnasium. NHK national television said 15 people had been injured, citing its own tally.
Power outages were expanded across the Kyushu region as the typhoon damaged more power lines and facilities while moving north. By Sunday night, 216,450 homes were without electricity, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.
Footage on NHK television showed a pachinko pinball parlor with part of its glass wall shattered by the gust in Kanoya city in Kagoshima. Elsewhere in the prefecture, an elderly woman in suffered a minor injury after falling, NHK said.
Hundreds of domestic flights have been canceled and more are planned to be grounded in western Japan through Tuesday as the typhoon headed northeast, according to Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.
Public transportation including trains and buses in many areas on the Kyushu island were suspended throughout Sunday. Railway operators said bullet trains on Kyushu island also have been suspended, and more stoppages are expected in greater areas in the southwest Monday.

 

Topics: Taiwan

Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan

Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan
Updated 19 September 2022
AP

Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan
  • More than 7,000 households were reported without power in Yuli, and water pipes were also damaged
AP

TAIPEI, Taiwan: A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.
One person died and nine people had minor injuries, Taiwan’s Emergency Operations Center said.
The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island’s southeastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area.
Most of the damage appeared to be north of the epicenter, which Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said was in the town of Chishang at the relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles).

This photo taken on September 18, 2022 by the Taitung County Fire Bureau shows firefighters moving a person during a rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake, in Yuli township, Hualien County. (AFP)

In nearby Yuli town, a cement factory worker died and the three-story building, which had a 7-11 convenience store on the ground floor and residences above it, collapsed, the island’s Central News Agency said.
The 70-year-old owner of the building and his wife were rescued first, but it took longer to get to a 39-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter.
A photo released by the Hualien city government showed the girl lying on a blanket and being handed down a metal ladder from the top of the debris by helmeted rescue workers in orange uniforms.
The top two stories of the building were left sprawled across a small street and onto the other side, with electricity wires pulled down by the fallen structure.
More than 7,000 households were reported without power in Yuli, and water pipes were also damaged. Shelves and musical instruments fell over at the Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church and a long crack ran down its floor. Outside, the pavement was broken into slabs of concrete.
Police and firefighters rushed to a bridge collapse on a two-lane road in what appeared to be a rural part of the same town where three people and one or more vehicles may have fallen off, according to media reports.
Also in Yuli, a landslide trapped nearly 400 tourists on a mountain famous for the orange day lilies that blanket its slopes this time of year, the Central News Agency said. They had no electricity and a weak cellphone signal.
Debris from a falling canopy on a platform at Dongli station in Fuli town, which is between Yuli and the epicenter at Chishang, hit a passing train, derailing six cars, the Central News Agency said, citing the railway administration. None of the 20 passengers were injured.
The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei. In Taoyuan city, west of Taipei and 210 kilometers (130 miles) north of the epicenter, a man was injured by a ceiling collapse on the 5th floor of a sports center.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for several southern Japanese islands near Taiwan, but later lifted it.
 

 

 

 

Topics: Taiwan earth quake

Queen of Soviet pop assails Putin’s war in Ukraine

Queen of Soviet pop assails Putin’s war in Ukraine
Updated 19 September 2022
Reuters

Queen of Soviet pop assails Putin’s war in Ukraine
  • Russia, Pugacheva said, was becoming a “pariah” while the lives of Russians were being drained by the conflict
Reuters

LONDON: Alla Pugacheva, the queen of Soviet pop music, on Sunday denounced President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine which she said was killing soldiers for illusory aims, burdening ordinary people and turning Russia into a global pariah.
Since the Feb. 24 invasion, Russia has cracked down on dissent, with fines for artists who make anti-war comments. State TV casts critics as traitors to the motherland.
Pugacheva, 73, a Soviet and then post-Soviet icon who is probably Russia’s most famous woman, requested Russia also class her as a “foreign agent” after her husband, 46-year-old TV comedian Maxim Galkin, was on Sept. 16 included on the state’s list.
“I ask you to include me among the ranks of foreign agents of my beloved country because I am in solidarity with my husband,” Pugacheva said on Instagram which is banned in Russia.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Alla Pugacheva makes potentially dangerous criticism

• Russian soldiers dying for 'illusory aims', singer says

• Shows solidarity with husband on 'foreign agent' list

Pugacheva said her husband was a patriot who wanted a prosperous country with peace, freedom and an “end to the death of our boys for illusory aims.”
Russia, Pugacheva said, was becoming a “pariah” while the lives of Russians were being drained by the conflict. She did not use the word war but made clear her disapproval of what the Kremlin calls a special military operation.
Such penetrating criticism from one of Russia’s most famous people — known across generations for hits such as the 1982 song “Million Scarlet Roses” and the 1978 film “The Woman who Sings” — is rare, and potentially dangerous, in modern Russia.
It also indicates the level of concern within the broader Russian elite about the war.
Labelling someone a “foreign agent” is often the first sign of serious trouble from authorities. The label has negative Soviet-era connotations and its bearers have to place it prominently on all content that they publish. They also face arduous financial and bureaucratic requirements.
Pugacheva has in the past been feted by both Putin and Boris Yeltsin. When Mikhail Gorbachev died, she praised the last Soviet leader for allowing freedom and rejecting violence.
Putin now casts the war in Ukraine as an attempt to prevent Western attempts to destroy Russia — a plot he says will fail like the invasions of the Nazis in 1941 and Napoleon in 1812.
Ukraine says it is fighting an imperial-style occupation by Russia and will not stop until the last soldier is ejected.
The war has killed tens of thousands, unleashed an inflationary wave through the global economy and raised geopolitical tensions to levels not seen since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

 

Topics: Alla Pugacheva Russia Ukraine

