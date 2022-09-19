You are here

Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah receives Saudi consul general

Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah receives Saudi consul general
Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi receives Saudi Consul General Abdullah Al-Mutawa. (WAM)
Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah receives Saudi consul general

Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah receives Saudi consul general
  • Talks revolved around ways to further strengthen UAE-Saudi relations
RAS AL KHAIMAH: The ruler of the UAE city of Ras Al-Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi on Monday received Saudi Consul General Abdullah Al-Mutawa at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, the Emirates News Agency reported.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to further strengthen the historic bonds between the two countries which Sheikh Saud predicted would lead to more progress and prosperity for the people of both nations.

 

Prince Turki bin Mohammed attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of King Salman

Prince Turki bin Mohammed attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of King Salman
Prince Turki bin Mohammed attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of King Salman

Prince Turki bin Mohammed attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of King Salman
RIYADH: Prince Turki bin Mohammed attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of King Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Saudi, Egyptian officials discuss labor cooperation

Saudi, Egyptian officials discuss labor cooperation
Saudi, Egyptian officials discuss labor cooperation

Saudi, Egyptian officials discuss labor cooperation
CAIRO: On the sidelines of the 48th Arab Labor Conference in Cairo, Egypt’s minister of manpower and Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of human resources for labor discussed coordination and cooperation between their ministries.

The meeting between Egypt’s Hassan Shehata and the Kingdom’s Abdullah Abuthnain discussed the conditions of Egyptian workers in Saudi Arabia, and the role of vocational training in qualifying suitable workers to work abroad.

Shehata stressed the depth of Egyptian-Saudi relations throughout history, and praised cooperation between the two ministries.

Abuthnain — who is heading the Saudi delegation at the conference, which continues until Sept. 25 — expressed his desire to sign a memorandum of understanding regarding the Kingdom’s Professional Accreditation Program, which ensures the level of skill and efficiency of workers before working in the country. 

On the sidelines of the conference, Abuthnain headed a coordinating meeting of labor ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

Saudi Arabia's Tabuk produces more than 150 tons of high-quality figs annually

Figs have numerous health benefits and beneficial for people with diabetes. (SPA)
Figs have numerous health benefits and beneficial for people with diabetes. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's Tabuk produces more than 150 tons of high-quality figs annually

Figs have numerous health benefits and beneficial for people with diabetes. (SPA)
  • The ministry supports agricultural projects and farmers by providing facilitating agricultural loans, machines, irrigation pumps and other equipment
TABUK: Tabuk is one of the prominent regions in the Kingdom that significantly contributes toward the needs of the country by producing different types of agricultural crops on more than 14,500 farms over an area exceeding 270,000 hectares.

Every year from July until October alone, farms in Tabuk harvest from more than 55,000 fig trees that produce about 150 tons of the fruit annually, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Overall, the Kingdom produces about 27,000 tons of figs annually and is 107 percent self-sufficient.

Speaking about the health benefits of figs, therapeutic nutritionist Mona Al-Balwi said that the fruit is rich in potassium, which reduces blood pressure and keeps the heart healthy.

It also contains important fibers for the intestines and is rich in calcium, which keeps bones healthy and protects against osteoporosis.

According to Al-Balwi, figs are also safe for diabetic people, since they have a low glycemic index — an index that measures the blood-sugar level after consuming certain foods.

It is recommended that diabetic people eat fresh figs instead of dry ones, as dry figs contain a higher amount of sugar compared to fresh figs.

However, kidney dialysis patients should consult their therapeutic nutritionist before consuming figs as they are rich in potassium.

The branch of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in the region supports farmers’ efforts at boosting the agriculture by using the newest agricultural techniques to produce the best-quality crops.

The ministry also supports agricultural projects and farmers by providing facilitating agricultural loans, machines, irrigation pumps and other equipment.

It works on developing the production, processing, and marketing of figs through the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program.

 

Oncologist hails Saudi blood cancer drive during awareness month

Dr. Ayman Alhejazi, Assistant Professor of Hematology/Oncology at King Saudi bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences
Dr. Ayman Alhejazi, Assistant Professor of Hematology/Oncology at King Saudi bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences
Oncologist hails Saudi blood cancer drive during awareness month

Dr. Ayman Alhejazi, Assistant Professor of Hematology/Oncology at King Saudi bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences
  • Patients, carers can receive support to ease emotional and financial burdens, says Dr. Ayman Al-Hejazi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is using Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September to raise awareness about leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma and Hodgkin’s disease, support patients affected by blood cancer and raise funds for research, a Saudi oncologist has said.

According to a GLOBOCAN 2020 report issued by the World Health Organization, Saudi Arabia had 4,326 new cases of blood cancer, including 1,698 patients who were detected with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, 1,676 with Leukaemia, 687 with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and 265 with multiple myeloma.

Speaking to Arab News, Dr. Ayman Al-Hejazi, assistant professor of hematology oncology at King Saudi bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences in Riyadh, said: “Raising blood cancer awareness is becoming increasingly important in Saudi Arabia. There are three main types of blood and bone marrow cancers: Leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

“In addition to the disease’s malignant nature, blood cancer treatments and management affect patients and caregivers financially and emotionally. People living with any form of blood cancer are impacted in their ability to perform daily activities. A strong emotional impact on people living with the disease includes worry about their future, their treatment and the possibility of relapsing.”

He believes that there is relatively low awareness about blood cancer around the world.

Al-Hejazi, who also spearheads the Saudi Adult Hematology Fellowship Training Program at King Abdulaziz Medical City and serves as the program director, told Arab News: “Awareness is important, and I believe that the government of Saudi Arabia is making tremendous contributions toward raising it through various programs and initiatives.

“However, I equally believe in the importance of collaborative work between governments, healthcare professionals and pharmaceutical companies that offer innovative treatments in creating the most efficient treatment strategies, disease management approaches, and most importantly, post-treatment care plans designed to extend patients’ remission.”

He said that at least nine major national cancer centers provide treatment to patients in Saudi Arabia.

All types of blood cancer affect patients on various levels, and raising awareness to ensure early cancer detection and treatment can save many lives, and improve the quality of life for those undergoing treatments, in remission or their latest stages of recovery as well as those undergoing repeated therapies.

Dr. Ayman Al-Hejazi, Assistant professor of hematology oncology, King Saudi bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences

While the Kingdom is considered a high-income country, cancer treatment drug shortages remain a significant challenge around Saudi Arabia as well as in other developed countries.

“One of the solutions to this challenge would be focusing on treatments and disease management strategies that extend remission periods and optimize drug admission. Novel agents in addition to the introduction of more convenient initiatives like the on-body drug delivery systems for cancer therapeutics can reduce overall disease costs,” said the oncologist.

Discussing the different types of blood cancer affecting people in the Kingdom, Al-Hejazi said: “All types of blood cancer affect patients on various levels, and raising awareness to ensure early cancer detection and treatment can save many lives, and improve the quality of life for those undergoing treatments, in remission or their latest stages of recovery as well as those undergoing repeated therapies.

“All types of blood cancer are dangerous and patients in the Kingdom are frequently diagnosed with all of the types. Multiple myeloma is considered to be the second most common hematologic malignancy,” he added.

Multiple myeloma — most frequently diagnosed in people aged between 65-74 — is a cancer of plasma cells, which are types of white blood cells found in bone marrow. However, in the Kingdom, many cases are detected at a younger age, with less than 7 percent of population being older than 65.

Commenting on common symptoms and diagnostic strategies in different stages of blood cancer, the oncologist said that some of the common symptoms of blood cancer include weight loss, bruising or bleeding, lumps or swellings, shortness of breath, drenching night sweats, persistent, recurrent or severe infections and high fevers. Multiple myeloma symptoms can also include bone pain that is persistent or recurrent, fractures, persistent tiredness due to anemia or kidney failure as well as nervous system disorders.

Initial blood cancer diagnoses may include a complete blood count test that measures the amount of each type of blood cell in a sample, as well as a bone marrow biopsy to confirm multiple myeloma, Al-Hejazi said.

First treatments are likely to include a formula of different drugs. Chemotherapy is often thought of as the only treatment option, but a range of cancer drugs are also available in the Kingdom.

A majority of people newly diagnosed with blood cancer receive emotional support and care from family, but many patients still feel isolated even when surrounded by relatives and turn to the internet for help, said Al-Hejazi.

Family members are more likely to give multiple types of care, such as helping the patient in their general housework. Carers can often be highly impacted by their role, affecting them psychologically, socially and financially. Meanwhile, cancer patients can develop mental health conditions and most commonly experience depression and fear.

The most important objective, however, should be to extent progression-free periods, with the ultimate treatment goal for multiple myeloma being to minimize patients’ and caregivers’ economic burdens, said Al-Hejazi.

The term blood cancer is a general description of various hematopoietic cancers. Our blood flows through blood vessels to supply all tissues in the body with nutrients.

In about five liters of blood circulating in our body there are billions of blood cells that carry out various vital functions. All blood cells originate from hematopoietic stem cells.

Hematopoietic stem cells are known as mother cells and are able to renew and replace other cells that die.

Blood cancer is an abnormal proliferation of cells in bone marrow, especially white blood cells. Cancer cells flood the blood and drive out healthy cells.

As a result, the blood can no longer perform its basic tasks, such as transporting oxygen and protecting the body from infection.

 

Saudi minister praises education tech revolution during UN summit

Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
Saudi minister praises education tech revolution during UN summit

Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
  • Hamad Al-Sheikh affirms the importance of open electronic resources in supporting and building students’ capabilities during UN summit
RIYADH: Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh has said that advanced technologies provide effective, equitable and comprehensive access to open electronic resources and platforms for learners with different backgrounds, interests and needs at any time and from anywhere in the world.

Al-Sheikh recently took part in a discussion titled “Effective Educational Ecosystems: Solutions for Open Digital Contents” at the Transforming Education Summit, part of the first week of the 77th UN General Assembly meeting in New York City.

The session was held during the “solutions day,” the second day of the high-level event that covers approaches to improving education around the world. Experts discussed ways to transform education through teacher-led grassroots efforts.

The Saudi minister affirmed the importance of open electronic resources and platforms in supporting and building students’ capabilities, enhancing teachers’ skills and facilitating access to high-quality educational resources.

He highlighted the Kingdom’s distinguished experience in the field of digital transformation since 2005 as well as its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic to develop educational platforms and invest in digital solutions.

He pointed to the role of the Kingdom’s educational platforms, “My School (Madrasati),” “My Kindergarten (Rawdati)” and “Ein Educational Channels,” which received global attention and provided an inspiring model for educational systems around the world in providing equitable, effective access to all learners.

Al-Sheikh added that the Kingdom’s success in the field of open digital resources and platforms emanated from early investment in digital infrastructure and digital education in Saudi Arabia.

He said that the Kingdom is one of the few countries around the world that has an institution dedicated to e-learning policies and defining standards for all electronic and digital educational content, the National e-Learning Center, affirming the importance of the cycle of open electronic resources and platforms in developing education and increasing the durability of educational systems in times of crisis.

He stressed that low costs, ease of reuse, compatibility with local contexts and republication reflect the importance of open electronic resources and platforms. As an example, Al-Sheikh said that students in the Kingdom, through online platforms and resources, can learn about the American Museum of Natural History in New York City while they are in their classrooms in Riyadh. Meanwhile, students in the US and from around the world can virtually tour the Kingdom’s NEOM smart city.

 

