US, Saudi and UAE foreign ministers discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (C) made separate calls to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan (L) and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. (File/Reuters and AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (C) made separate calls to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan (L) and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. (File/Reuters and AFP)
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

  They also discussed developments in Yemen, Ethiopia and Sudan
LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held phone calls with his Saudi and Emirati counterparts to discuss Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s border, the State Department said on Tuesday.
Blinken spoke separately with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, where they also discussed a number of bilateral and regional issues and developments, including Yemen, Ethiopia and Sudan.
Prince Faisal and Blinken spoke about ways of developing areas of cooperation and joint coordination, strengthening security and stability in the Middle East, and regional and international efforts to lay the foundations for peace made by the two countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Blinken also congratulated Sheikh Abdullah for the UAE’s assumption of its seat on the UN Security Council earlier this month.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Islamic Affairs launches the 'Yemen and the Kingdom in confronting Iranian Houthi Terrorism and Extremism' forum in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia launches forum for confronting Houthi terrorism and extremism in Yemen

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have unveiled a forum for Yemeni scholars and advocates that aims to assist efforts to combat terrorism in the war-torn country.
At the launch of the “Yemen and the Kingdom in confronting Iranian Houthi Terrorism and Extremism” forum in Riyadh, Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh affirmed the support of his country, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the Yemeni people.
He said Yemeni scholars play an important role to play in the challenges facing the country and a responsibility to their countrymen and women to help achieve security and stability.
Yemen has been engulfed in a civil war since 2014 between the internationally recognized Yemeni government, backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition, and the Iran-backed Houthi militia. According to the UN, 24.1 million people in Yemen, 80 percent of the population, are in need of humanitarian aid and protection amid “the largest humanitarian crisis in the world.”
Al-Asheikh said his ministry is keen to support the efforts of Yemeni scholars to convey their advocacy, scientific and intellectual messages, and the dangers of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to the Islamic faith and identity. He called for the coordination and redoubling of efforts in Yemen to save the people of the country from losing their identity.

Mohammed Shabiba, the Yemeni minister of religious endowments and guidance, praised the Kingdom for its support of the Yemeni government and people, which is he said is something “that history will not forget.”
He also praised the ministry for its part in supporting and sponsoring the work of the Communication with Yemeni Scholars Program, and said that Saudi Arabia and Yemen are of one body, one illusion and one cause.
Shabiba emphasized the need to coordinate the work of scholars and advocates to help preserve the Yemeni Islamic identity, which he said the Houthi militia is trying to hijack by excluding its youth and instilling racist ideas that are alien to Arabism, morals, values and Islam.
Mohammed Al-Arifi, the supervisor of the Communication with Yemeni Scholars Program at the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, highlighted the work of the program and its achievements in harnessing all capabilities to support the efforts to confront extremist ideas, especially the Houthi ideology.
The efforts of the Kingdom to combat Houthi extremism, and the country’s humanitarian role were also discussed, along with the role of the Saudi government and the Arab coalition in confronting Houthi aggression.
Delegates also discussed what human rights and humanitarian organizations can do to help, and reviewed evidence of Houthi violations carried out against the Yemeni people.

People urged to follow COVID-19 measures as Saudi Arabia's daily cases soar

  Cabinet also told people to register for a booster shot as soon as possible
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday urged people to follow COVID-19 health and safety measures and to register for a booster shot as soon as possible as the country’s daily number of cases was witnessing a sharp increase.
The announcement was made following a weekly Council of Ministers meeting that was chaired remotely by King Salman from Riyadh, with the Kingdom’s Health Ministry recording 2,585 new infections in the past 24 hours.
The Cabinet reviewed developments in the epidemiological situation of coronavirus and its mutations, reports on the latest local and international statistics and indicators, and the evaluation of the precautionary measures taken to protect the health of citizens, residents and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques and preserve their safety, Acting Minister of Information Majid Al-Qasabi said.
At the beginning of the session, King Salman thanked the Shoura Council for its efforts in carrying out its functions and tasks, while the Council of Ministers reviewed the content of the king’s annual speech during the opening of the Shoura Council’s work for the second year of the eighth session.
The king laid out a comprehensive vision that reflected the established constants to achieve internal growth, prosperity and progress in various fields in line with the Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s foreign political and economic positions, its efforts to enhance regional and international peace and security, and to support the lowest-income and afflicted countries, refugees and people affected by crises.
The Cabinet reviewed the meetings and talks that took place between the Kingdom and a number of countries over the past few days, aimed at strengthening joint cooperation and working toward upgrading relations.
Al-Qasabi said that the Council of Ministers dealt with a number of regional and international issues and developments, and the global efforts made to enhance security, peace, stability and prosperity.
The Cabinet authorized the information minister to sign a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of media cooperation with Iraq, and for the finance minister to sign an MoU with the UK to enhance cooperation in developing financial and public financial services.
The ministers also approved a MoU between the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Japan’s Ministry of Environment for cooperation, and an MoU with Oman for cooperation in the field of investment promotion.
The Cabinet authorized the president of the Islamic University to sign a draft agreement with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and approved a MoU between the Saudi Saline Water Conversion Corporation and Russia’s Ufa State Petroleum Technological University for cooperation in the field of desalination technologies and the operation and maintenance of pipelines.
The ministers agreed to regulate the governance of export prevention and control measures and approved the elderly rights and care system.
The Cabinet also reviewed other topics on its agenda, including annual reports for the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, the Makkah Region Development Authority, and the Sharqia Development Authority, and took the necessary measures.

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone in Yemen’s airspace that was launched by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia, state TV reported on Tuesday.

The coalition said the drone was launched from the capital, Sanaa, to target civilians in the Kingdom.

“Attempts to target civilians require an immediate response to deal with the sources of the threat,” it added in a statement.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia have been launching near daily cross border attacks against Saudi Arabia, most of which are intercepted by the Kingdom’s defenses or coalition forces.

The attacks have been widely condemned by the international community.

Later on Tuesday, the coalition announced that it carried out airstrikes on legitimate military targets in response to the threat of the drones from Sanaa and destroyed two drones depots and two workshops for assembling and booby-trapping drones.

The coalition said it has taken measures to avoid any collateral damage to civilians and civilian objects.

Saudi permanent representative to the Arab League, Abdulrahman bin Saeed Al-Jumaa meets Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoomi. (SPA)
Saudi envoy, Arab League speaker discuss ties

  Al-Asoomi praised the central role that Saudi Arabia was playing under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by supporting all the efforts aimed at achieving security and stability
CAIRO: The Kingdom's permanent representative to the Arab League, Abdulrahman bin Saeed Al-Jumaa, on Tuesday received the speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoomi.

They discussed the latest Arab issues during the meeting and looked into strengthening cooperation in a way that would reflect positively on achieving the interests of Arab people and defending their causes, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Asoomi praised the central role that Saudi Arabia was playing under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by supporting all the efforts aimed at achieving security and stability, strengthening the journey of joint Arab action, and finding sustainable solutions to the crises and conflicts that the region was witnessing.

He also praised the efforts of the Kingdom in leading the Arab coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen and end the Houthi coup.

He said the Parliament supported the joint efforts between Arab countries to respond to the challenges and conflicts that the region was witnessing.

Al-Asoomi warned against the danger of keeping these challenges unresolved as they would have serious implications for security and stability in the region.

The Kingdom's ambassador emphasized the importance of activating the role of parliamentary diplomacy in a way that achieved the aspirations and hopes of the Arab people, and strengthened the journey of joint Arab action to achieve its integration on all levels.

KSrelief chief Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets with Lencho Elie Bati in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency chief meets Ethiopian envoy in Riyadh

  The agreement aims to strengthen direct links between the two sides in areas of social responsibility, education, and volunteering in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030
RIYADH: The General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Abdullah Al-Rabeeah on Tuesday met the Ethiopian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Lencho Elie Bati in Riyadh.

During their meeting at the center’s headquarters, they discussed a range of issues related to humanitarian and relief affairs.

Bati praised the global work of KSrelief and thanked the Kingdom for the help it had given to Ethiopia via the center.

Separately, KSrelief officials signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Saudi Basic Industries Corp. to enhance bilateral ties in a number of fields. The deal was inked by the assistant general supervisor of KSrelief for financial and administrative affairs, Salah bin Fahd Al-Mazrou, and the executive vice president of petrochemicals at SABIC, Abdulrahman bin Saleh Al-Faqih.

The agreement aims to strengthen direct links between the two sides in areas of social responsibility, education, and volunteering in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Meanwhile, on Monday, KSrelief distributed 137 winter bags in Yemen’s Marib governorate to 822 people as part of a project covering a number of Yemeni governorates to help those affected by the cold weather.

KSrelief also distributed 85,600 kilograms of food baskets in Aden governorate, benefiting 4,800 people. The food security support project implemented by the center in the country aims to distribute more than 192,000 food baskets, together weighing at least 20,000 tons, to needy families in 15 Yemeni governorates.

