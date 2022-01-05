LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held phone calls with his Saudi and Emirati counterparts to discuss Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s border, the State Department said on Tuesday.
Blinken spoke separately with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, where they also discussed a number of bilateral and regional issues and developments, including Yemen, Ethiopia and Sudan.
Prince Faisal and Blinken spoke about ways of developing areas of cooperation and joint coordination, strengthening security and stability in the Middle East, and regional and international efforts to lay the foundations for peace made by the two countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Blinken also congratulated Sheikh Abdullah for the UAE’s assumption of its seat on the UN Security Council earlier this month.
US, Saudi and UAE foreign ministers discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
- They also discussed developments in Yemen, Ethiopia and Sudan
