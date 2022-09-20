You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian Authority operation sparks West Bank clashes

Palestinian Authority operation sparks West Bank clashes

Palestinian Authority operation sparks West Bank clashes
The northern West Bank has suffered near daily violence in recent months. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5mecq

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Palestinian Authority operation sparks West Bank clashes

Palestinian Authority operation sparks West Bank clashes
  • Palestinian Authority security forces arrest a Hamas member
  • Hamas are historic rivals of the secular Fatah movement that controls Palestinian Authority
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: A rare operation by the Palestinian Authority security forces to arrest a Hamas member sparked clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, multiple sources said.
There were reports that a bystander, 53-year-old Firas Yaish, was killed in the crossfire but the Palestinian health ministry had not yet confirmed the death. A tweet, purportedly from Yaish’s cousin Kawther, said it was “mourning” Firas’s death.
Unrest persisted through the morning, with hundreds of youths hurling rocks at PA armored vehicles and the sound of gunfire ringing out across the city center, AFP correspondents reported.
Hamas, historic rivals of the secular Fatah movement that controls the PA, condemned the arrest of 30-year-old Musaab Shtayyeh, calling it a “kidnapping... a national crime” and a “stain” on the PA’s image.
It demanded the immediate release of Shtayyeh and Ameed Tbaileh, who was arrested with him, and blasted the PA for keeping up security coordination with Israel.
“The authority has positioned itself as an exclusive agent of the occupation (Israel) in the face of our Palestinian people,” the statement said.
While Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s forces maintain security ties with Israel, which has occupied the West Bank since 1967, PA raids targeting Hamas members are not common.
Fatah and Hamas have made various reconciliation attempts in recent years but relations remain tense. Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, when it ousted PA forces from the coastal enclave in deadly street battles.
The northern West Bank has suffered near daily violence in recent months.
Israel has conducted dozens of night-time raids in the area, particularly in Jenin, pursuing wanted individuals.
Dozens of Palestinians, including fighters, have been killed in the raids that began after a series of deadly attacks against Israeli targets in March.
Israel has put mounting pressure on the PA to crack down on alleged militants in the West Bank.
Last week, after two Palestinians and an Israeli soldier were killed in clashes near Jenin, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he would “not hesitate to act in any place that the Palestinian Authority does not maintain order.”
Earlier this month, Israeli armed forces chief Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said the “helplessness of the Palestinian Authority security forces” was providing fertile ground for the armed groups.

Topics: West Bank Palestinian Authority

Related

Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli army
Middle-East
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli army
Update Two Palestinian gunmen, Israeli army officer killed in West Bank clash
Middle-East
Two Palestinian gunmen, Israeli army officer killed in West Bank clash

Tunisia’s anti-terrorism police detain former prime minister Ali Laarayedh

Tunisia’s anti-terrorism police detain former prime minister Ali Laarayedh
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

Tunisia’s anti-terrorism police detain former prime minister Ali Laarayedh

Tunisia’s anti-terrorism police detain former prime minister Ali Laarayedh
  • Two leaders of Ennahdha party were earlier called in for questioning by anti-terror unit over the dispatch of militants to Syria and Iraq
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia’s anti-terrorism police detained for one day Ali Laarayedh, a former prime minister and senior official in the Islamist opposition Ennahda party, after an investigation into suspicions of sending militants to Syria, lawyers said on Tuesday.
In the same case, the police postponed the hearing of Tunisia’s Islamist opposition leader and speaker of the dissolved parliament Rached Ghannouchi to midday on Tuesday, after waiting for about 14 hours.
It is expected that Laarayedh will appear before a judge on Wednesday, lawyer Mokthar Jmayi told Reuters.
Ennahda denies accusations of terrorism, calling it a political attack on a foe of President Kais Saied.
Ghannouchi, 81, has accused Saied of an anti-democratic coup since he seized most powers last summer, shutting down the parliament and moving to rule by decree, powers he has largely formalized with a new constitution ratified in a July referendum.
Last month, several former security officials and two Ennahda members were arrested on charges connected to Tunisians traveling for jihad.
Security and official sources estimated that around 6,000 Tunisians traveled to Syria and Iraq last decade to join jihadist groups including Daesh. Many were killed there while others escaped and returned to Tunisia.

Topics: Tunisia Ennahda party

Related

Tunisian ‘hanging garden’ farms cling on despite drought
Middle-East
Tunisian ‘hanging garden’ farms cling on despite drought
Tunisian president makes new changes to electoral law
Middle-East
Tunisian president makes new changes to electoral law

Houthis kidnapped, jailed 1,700 women over 7 years, UN hears

Houthis kidnapped, jailed 1,700 women over 7 years, UN hears
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

Houthis kidnapped, jailed 1,700 women over 7 years, UN hears

Houthis kidnapped, jailed 1,700 women over 7 years, UN hears
  • The rights group accused the Iran-backed militia of torturing female inmates in Houthi prisons
  • Yemen accused Houthis of committing 127 breaches to the truce across different provinces in the past week
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

GENEVA: The Houthi militia kidnapped 1,700 women in Yemen, mainly from the capital Sanaa, between 2015 and 2022, the Human Rights Association has claimed.

Speaking to the United Nations’ Human Rights Council on the sidelines of its 51st regular session in Geneva, the rights group accused the Iran-backed militia of torturing female inmates in Houthi prisons.
The association urged the council and international organizations to exert pressure on the militia to release the detained women and stop the violence committed against them.
In its speech, the group cited the case of the Yemeni model Entisar Al-Hammadi, who was arrested at a Sanaa security checkpoint in 2021 and subjected to “horrific torture” to extract a forced confession from her.
She was later sentenced to five years in jail in what the association described as “an illegal trial.”
The rights group also urged the international community to pressure Houthis to end the siege on Taiz, imposed since 2015, and stop crimes against civilians in the city.
Taiz was where the militia has committed the highest number of violations to the UN-brokered truce, which reached 3,000 in highly populated areas across Yemen, according to the latest figures released by the association.
On Monday, Yemen accused Houthis of committing 127 breaches to the truce across different provinces in one week.
The Houthis were accused of targeting civilian homes, with their use of  tanks, artillery and drones have killed non-combatants including women and children, and destroyed thousands of homes.
Earlier, the association revealed that Houthi crimes have killed and injured 14,000 children since the war began in 2014.

Topics: Houthi Houthi atrocities #yemen United Nations (UN) UN Human Rights Council Human Rights Council

Related

Human Rights Association says Houthis killed, injured 14,000 children
Middle-East
Human Rights Association says Houthis killed, injured 14,000 children

Booking.com plans warning for listings in occupied West Bank

A general view shows the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat on March 10, 2022. (AP)
A general view shows the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat on March 10, 2022. (AP)
Updated 20 September 2022
AP

Booking.com plans warning for listings in occupied West Bank

A general view shows the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat on March 10, 2022. (AP)
  • Most of the world considers the settlements, built on land Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, to be a violation of international law
Updated 20 September 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: The online travel agency Booking.com said Monday it plans to add warnings to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, becoming the latest foreign company to wade into one of the world’s most contentious debates.
Booking.com said it would caution customers booking accommodations in Israeli settlements that they were traveling to a “disputed, conflict-affected or high-risk” area that “may pose greater risks.”
The company told The Associated Press that it was still working on the language of the safety warning for the Israeli-occupied West Bank and a few other regions around the world. It did not say when the alert would take effect.

Israeli soldiers detain an activist, as Palestinian, Israeli and international activists demonstrate against settlements, near the village of Al-Tweine, south of Hebron city in the occupied West Bank on September 17, 2022. (AFP)

The move would come as violence rises in the West Bank, with raids by Israeli forces in cities and villages leaving at least 85 Palestinians dead so far this year. On Monday, the Israeli army said a vehicle came under fire as it passed by a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank. No injuries were reported.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment.
Most of the world considers the settlements, built on land Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, to be a violation of international law. Some 700,000 Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem. The Palestinians seek these lands as parts of a future independent state.
Online travel companies like Airbnb and Booking.com long have faced pressure from Palestinian officials, activists and human rights groups to end their listings there.

Palestinian, Israeli and international activists take part in a demonstration against settlements, near the village of al-Tweine, south of Hebron city in the occupied West Bank on September 17, 2022. (AFP)

But they risk Israeli fury if they do. Israel and its supporters have accused those who support anti-Israel boycotts, including products made in the settlements, of antisemitism. Airbnb scrapped its plan to bar listings in the settlements in 2019 after lawsuits were filed against it in the United States and Israel.
Similar controversy has engulfed ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s. The Vermont company set off an outcry in Israel by saying that it would stop selling its products in the occupied West Bank last year.
But a recent deal will see Ben & Jerry’s ice cream back on shelves in the occupied territories, after parent company Unilever sold the brand’s Israeli business to a local licensee.
Booking.com’s announcement did not directly question the legitimacy or legality of the settlements, and instead focused on safety. To some Israelis, the disclaimer showed Israel’s pressure has paid off.
“It shows Booking.com has paid attention to the massive damage Airbnb and Ben & Jerrys did to themselves when they adopted a boycott of Israeli controlled territories,” said Eugene Kontorovich, director of the international law department at the Kohelet Policy Forum, a conservative Israeli think tank. “At the same time they want to throw a bone to anti-Israel activists.”
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim civil rights group in the US, welcomed the travel warning as a decision to “recognize the reality of the occupation and human rights abuses,” calling on more foreign corporations to do the same.
Booking.com said its safety banner for the West Bank would resemble those currently shown for accommodations in Ukraine or Cyprus. The site’s warning for Ukraine cautions travelers of “an increased risk to customers’ safety in this location” and urges them to “review travel guidelines for this area provided by your government.”
The company declined to say whether the warning would also apply to Palestinian properties in the West Bank, such as in the cities of Hebron or Ramallah.

 

Topics: Palestine Israel Jerusalem

Related

Death and destruction: Israel’s strike on Palestine Tower
Middle-East
Death and destruction: Israel’s strike on Palestine Tower
Palestinian parents, students protest ‘Israelization’ of curriculum
Middle-East
Palestinian parents, students protest ‘Israelization’ of curriculum

Musk says Starlink will seek exemption from Iranian sanctions

Musk says Starlink will seek exemption from Iranian sanctions
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

Musk says Starlink will seek exemption from Iranian sanctions

Musk says Starlink will seek exemption from Iranian sanctions
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that the company will ask for an exemption from sanctions against Iran to provide the firm’s Starlink satellite broadband service in the country.
Musk made the statement on Twitter at a time of widespread protests in Iran over the death of a woman in police custody. Some people on Twitter asked Musk to provide the satellite-based Internet stations.
Access to social media and some content is tightly restricted in Iran and Internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported “near-total” disruption to Internet connectivity in the capital of the Kurdish region on Monday, linking it to the protests.
Iran’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology could not be immediately reached for comment. The foreign ministry, Iran’s mission to the United Nations and the United States Bureau of Industry and Security did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Musk did not specify from which country Starlink would seek exemptions, but Iran faces broad based sanctions.
SpaceX is aiming to rapidly expand Starlink, and it is racing rival satellite communications companies including OneWeb and Amazon.com Inc’s yet to launch Project Kuiper. 

Topics: Starlink

Related

SpaceX’s Starlink Internet gets US regulator’s nod for use with ships, boats, planes
Business & Economy
SpaceX’s Starlink Internet gets US regulator’s nod for use with ships, boats, planes
This long-exposure image shows a trail of a group of SpaceX's Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay as seen from the countryside some 185 km north of Montevideo, Florida Department. (AFP file photo)
World
Ukraine gets Starlink Internet terminals — and friendly warning about safety

EU pledges $364.8 million in aid to Jordan

EU pledges $364.8 million in aid to Jordan
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

EU pledges $364.8 million in aid to Jordan

EU pledges $364.8 million in aid to Jordan
  • Package will help to support the government’s plans to develop the nation’s economy, political system and administration
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: The EU has pledged €364 million ($365 million) in aid to Jordan, covering the period from 2021 to 2024, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The joint declaration was signed on Monday by Nasser Shraideh, Jordan’s minister of planning and international cooperation, and Maria Hadjitheodosiou, the EU ambassador to Jordan.

Shraideh said Jordan’s “strong, historical and strategic” ties with the EU have improved as a result of King Abdullah II’s efforts to hold regular meetings with European officials, including representatives of the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament.

EU aid packages help to support the work of the Jordanian government to develop and reform the country’s economy, political system and administration, officials said, by funding development programs and projects in line with national plans in areas such as human development, civil society, governance, institutional development and the green transition.

The two sides also signed a &euro;40 million agreement for assistance to Jordan in the implementation of its green economy program. Shraideh said this aims to support sustainable and efficient production and consumption patterns in the industrial sector, as well as sustainable resource management in energy, water, agriculture and green transportation.

Topics: European Union Jordan aid

Related

Jordanian history buff revives ancient dialect of the Nabataeans
Offbeat
Jordanian history buff revives ancient dialect of the Nabataeans
KSRelief ramps up assistance in Jordan, Yemen and Tajikistan
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief ramps up assistance in Jordan, Yemen and Tajikistan

Latest updates

Palestinian Authority operation sparks West Bank clashes
Palestinian Authority operation sparks West Bank clashes
REVIEW: Extremism turns peaceful city upside down in ‘Flowers in Flames’
REVIEW: Extremism turns peaceful city upside down in ‘Flowers in Flames’
Saudi Arabia’s PIF to hire 50 staff to expand New York office: Bloomberg report
Saudi Arabia’s PIF to hire 50 staff to expand New York office: Bloomberg report
Energy insecurity due to lack of investments, says Aramco CEO
Energy insecurity due to lack of investments, says Aramco CEO
TASI opens in green for the first time this week: Opening bell
TASI opens in green for the first time this week: Opening bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.