Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. (AP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not provide full details about the swap
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: Russia and Ukraine have agreed to swap 200 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges of the seven-month war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told US television.
Erdogan made the announcement after talks last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan.
Erdogan did not provide full details about the swap, calling the people being exchanged “hostages” and not saying how many there were from each side.
“Two hundred hostages will be exchanged upon agreement between the parties. I think a significant step will be taken forward,” Erdogan told PBS television late Monday.
NATO member Turkey has tried to stay neutral in the conflict, supplying combat drones to Kyiv and shying away from Western-led sanctions against Moscow.
Erdogan said he had the “impression” that Putin was willing to end the war.
“We had very extensive discussions and he is actually showing me that he is willing to end this as soon as possible,” Erdogan said.
“That was my impression because the way things are going right now are quite problematic.”
Erdogan said Russia’s return of captured lands would be an important part of any lasting truce.
“If peace is going to be established in Ukraine, of course returning the land that was invaded will become important,” he said.
Asked repeatedly if Putin should be held responsible for invading Ukraine, Erdogan said there was no benefit in taking sides.
“We are not going to defend a single leader. Instead, we have to look for a solution that will satisfy all the parties involved.”
Erdogan has repeatedly tried to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky together in Turkey for truce talks.

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

KARACHI: At least nine people died on Monday of infectious and water-borne diseases that have attacked tens of thousands of people in flood-hit Pakistan, government data showed, taking the toll from such causes to 318.
The death toll from the deluge itself has touched 1,559, including 551 children and 318 women, which does not include the disease deaths, the country’s disaster management agency said.
As flood waters have started to recede, which officials say may take two to six months in different areas, the flooded regions have been attacked by diseases including malaria, dengue fever, diarrhea and skin problems, mainly in the southern Sindh province.
The provincial government said in a report issued on Tuesday that nine people died of gastroenteritis, acute diarrhea and suspected malaria on Monday. It has reported a total of 318 deaths from diseases since July 1.
The report said over 72,000 patients were treated on Monday at makeshift or mobile hospitals set up in flood-hit regions.
Over 2.7 million people have been treated at these facilities since July 1, the report said.
Record monsoon rains and glacial melt in northern Pakistan triggered the flooding that has impacted nearly 33 million people in the South Asian nation of 220 million, sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock in damages estimated at $30 billion.
Hundreds of thousands of people who have been displaced are living in the open, exposing them to the diseases spread in the stagnant waters. They are in dire need of food, shelter, clean drinking water, toilets and medicines, authorities have said.
UNICEF has termed the situation of the families “beyond bleak.”
It says an estimated 16 million children have been impacted, and at least 3.4 million girls and boys remain in need of immediate, lifesaving support.
The country received 391 mm (15.4 inches) of rain, or some 190 percent more than the 30-year average through July and August, a monsoon spell that started early and stretched beyond the usual timeline. Rainfall in the southern province of Sindh shot up to 466 percent of the average.

Topics: Pakistan floods

Updated 23 min 9 sec ago
  • Ukraine’s armed forces had regained complete control of the village of Bilohorivka
  • Ukraine is still assessing what took place in areas that were under Russian control for months
Updated 23 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

A Ukrainian strike on a Russian-controlled village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed seven civilians, including three children, on Monday night, Russian-installed officials said on Tuesday.

The strike hit Krasnorichenske, in part of Luhansk region held Russian forces, Luhansk’s representative to the Joint Center of Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Tuesday.

“As a result of artillery shelling by Ukraine’s armed forces on the village of Krasnorichenske, seven civilians were killed, including three children (twins, a girl and a boy born in 2021, and a girl born in 2015,” the representative said in a statement.

The JCCC was set up as part of the failed Minsk Agreement — a deal between Russia and Ukraine designed to mediate and deescalate the conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukraine that started after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Ukraine earlier said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow’s occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms.

“The occupiers are clearly in a panic,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address late on Monday, adding that he was now focused on “speed” in liberated areas.

“The speed at which our troops are moving. The speed in restoring normal life,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader also hinted he would use a video address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday to call on countries to accelerate weapons and aid deliveries.

“We are doing everything to ensure Ukraine’s needs are met at all levels — defense, financial, economic, diplomatic,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s armed forces had regained complete control of the village of Bilohorivka, and were preparing to retake all of Luhansk province from Russian occupiers, provincial Governor Serhiy Gaidai said. The village is only 10km west of Lysychansk city, which fell to the Russians after weeks of grinding battles in July.

“There will be fighting for every centimeter,” Gaidai wrote on Telegram. “The enemy is preparing their defense. So we will not simply march in.”

Luhansk and the neighboring province of Donetsk comprise the industrialized eastern region of Donbas, which Moscow says it intends to seize as a primary aim of what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops have begun to push into Luhansk since driving Russian forces out of northeastern Kharkiv province in a lightning counter-offensive this month.

In a sign of nervousness from a Moscow-backed administration in Donbas about the success of Ukraine’s recent offensive, its leader called for urgent referendums on the region becoming part of Russia.

Denis Pushilin, head of the Moscow-based separatist administration in Donetsk, called on his fellow separatist leader in Luhansk to combine efforts toward preparing a referendum on joining Russia.

The Ukraine general staff said fighting in the past 24 hours had been limited to the Donetsk region, and Russian attacks had been repelled near Mayorsk, Vesele, Kurdyumivka and Novomykhailivka settlements.

In the south, where another Ukrainian counter-offensive has been making slower progress, Ukraine’s armed forces said they had sunk a barge carrying Russian troops and equipment across a river near Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region.

“Attempts to build a crossing failed to withstand fire from Ukrainian forces and were halted. The barge ... became an addition to the occupiers’ submarine force,” the military said in a statement on Facebook.

Reuters could not independently verify either side’s battlefield reports.

Increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability had likely forced Russia’s Black Sea fleet to relocate some of its submarines from the port of Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk in Krasnodor Krai in southern Russia, the British military said on Tuesday.

Ukraine is still assessing what took place in areas that were under Russian control for months before a rout of Russian troops dramatically changed the dynamic of the war earlier this month.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Hong Kong to further relax COVID-19 restrictions ‘soon’

Hong Kong to further relax COVID-19 restrictions ‘soon’
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

Hong Kong to further relax COVID-19 restrictions ‘soon’

Hong Kong to further relax COVID-19 restrictions ‘soon’
  • Hong Kong has adhered to a version of China’s strict zero COVID-19 rules throughout the pandemic
  • Policy battered the economy and deepened the city’s brain drain
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday said he will soon make a decision on further relaxing coronavirus restrictions, as residents and businesses decry quarantine rules that have kept the finance hub cut off for more than two years.
“We will make a decision soon and announce to the public,” chief executive John Lee told reporters.
“We want to be connected with the different places in the world. We would like to have an orderly opening up,” he added.
Hong Kong has adhered to a version of China’s strict zero COVID-19 rules throughout the pandemic, battering the economy and deepening the city’s brain drain as rival business hubs reopen.
It maintains mandatory hotel quarantine for international arrivals — currently at three days — widespread masking, business operating limits and bans on more than four people gathering in public.
Lee, a Beijing-anointed former security chief, took office in July and vowed to reopen the city while keeping cases low.
He reduced hotel quarantine from seven to three days but has faced a growing chorus of criticism from residents, business organizations and health experts saying he should go further.
Over the past week multiple Hong Kong media outlets have reported, citing sources, that the government has already agreed to lift quarantine.
Lee would not confirm that decision or commit to a firm timeline on Tuesday.
But his comments were the strongest indication yet that Hong Kong is planning to join much of the rest of the world in accepting endemicity.
That would leave just China and Taiwan still maintaining mandatory quarantine for arrivals.
“Our goal is to maximize Hong Kong’s international connectivity and reduce the inconvenience for arrivals due to quarantine, on the condition that we can control the trend of the pandemic,” Lee said.
Hong Kong is in the midst of a technical recession while its financial chief recently warned its fiscal deficit is expected to balloon to $12.7 billion (HK$100 billion) this year, twice initial estimates.
Arrivals at the airport, once one of the world’s busiest, are at a fraction of pre-pandemic levels with many airlines skipping the city altogether.
Regional rival Singapore has long dispensed with coronavirus controls and is hosting a slew of conferences, entertainment and sporting events over the coming months.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong has seen multiple events canceled by organizers citing the uncertain pandemic controls including most recently next year’s World Dragon Boat Championships which will be held in Thailand instead.
Hong Kong is planning to host a banking summit and the Rugby Sevens in November, although under current rules players in the latter will have to stay in a “closed loop” bubble.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

French leader to meet Iran’s Raisi to urge revival of nuclear deal

French leader to meet Iran’s Raisi to urge revival of nuclear deal
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

French leader to meet Iran’s Raisi to urge revival of nuclear deal

French leader to meet Iran’s Raisi to urge revival of nuclear deal
  • France earlier urged Iran to agree to accept nuclear deal as there’s no ‘better offer’
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Tuesday with his Iranian counterpart as Paris warns the Islamic Republic that it will not get a better proposal to revive a nuclear accord.

The Elysee Palace said Macron will meet President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York and with US President Joe Biden the next day.

“We’ll see what this week brings,” French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told reporters earlier Monday. “The window of opportunity seems ready to close again.”

“We are repeatedly saying... there is no better offer for Iran,” she said. “It’s up to them to make a decision.”

Raisi, in an interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” said he was open to a “good” deal but pressed for guarantees from Biden that the United States will not again leave the accord under a future leader — a promise that the US administration considers impossible.

Former president Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 deal under which Iran drastically scaled back nuclear work in return for promises of sanctions relief.

The Biden administration says the deal remains the best way to restrict Iran’s nuclear program but has been increasingly pessimistic that Tehran will agree to a compromise negotiated by European Union mediators.

Separately, Colonna said she met Monday in New York with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

She said she urged him to allow a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, whose occupation by Moscow has raised mounting concerns.

Colonna also plans meetings with her counterparts from China, India and Australia, whose relationship with France was badly strained last year when it canceled a major submarine deal in favor of US nuclear models.

Macron for his part will meet leaders including Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss, flood-ravaged Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and crisis-wracked Lebanon’s Najib Mikati.

Earlier, France’s foreign minister urged Iran to take the last offer on the table to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

A high-ranking European Union official said he didn’t expect any progress on the issue this week at the annual gathering of world leaders.

Both officials said things looked promising last month, until an Iranian response. Colonna said Iran raised issues linked to its obligations under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament.

Topics: Iran nuclear deal Iran nuclear talks Iran

On sidelines of UN, a push for China’s abuses to be punished

On sidelines of UN, a push for China’s abuses to be punished
Updated 20 September 2022
AP

On sidelines of UN, a push for China’s abuses to be punished

On sidelines of UN, a push for China’s abuses to be punished
  • the report said the evidence could constitute “crimes against humanity” but made no mention of genocide, which the United States and other countries have accused China of committing
Updated 20 September 2022
AP

NEW YORK: The United Nations will be judged by how it addresses China’s persecution of ethnic minorities, diplomats and human rights advocates charged Monday on the sidelines of the body’s General Assembly, calling for forceful action after a report raised the specter of “crimes against humanity.”
For years, rights watchdogs and journalists have exposed brutal treatment of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the far western region of Xinjiang, where China is accused of a ruthless campaign of torture, sexual assault and ethnic cleansing. Those accusations have been widely accepted in the West, but were given a new imprimatur with the landmark report released last month by the UN human rights office.
“Inaction is no longer possible,” Fernand de Varennes, the United Nations’ special rapporteur on minority rights said at a forum sponsored by the Atlantic Council and Human Rights Watch as world leaders descend on New York. “If we allow this to go unpunished, what kind of message is being propagated?”
Jeffrey Prescott, a deputy US ambassador to the United Nations, suggested the integrity of the institution was at stake in its response to China.
“How these atrocities are addressed goes ultimately to the credibility of that system, to the credibility of our international system itself,” he said. “It’s deeply disheartening to see a country that has been so central to the creation of the modern UN system, and enjoys its status as a permanent member of the Security Council, so profoundly violating its commitments.”
The UN report on China’s alleged abuses was released in the final minutes of the last day in office of Michele Bachelet, now the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Its release was believed to have been long delayed. Bachelet never explained the timing.
China responded to its release with fury, calling it “a patchwork of false information” and portraying it as a fabrication cooked up by Western nations. It issued a lengthy rebuttal and vowed to stop cooperating with the UN’s human rights office, and Chinese diplomats are now lobbying others to thwart the possibility of further scrutiny of its campaign in Xinjiang.
Rob Roe, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, called China’s reaction unsurprising and said new action was merited.
“We need to deal with this question. We need to deal with the question of what further sanctions will be required. We need to deal with the question of what further steps could be taken to respond to the extent of this crisis,” he said.
The UN’s report was drawn, in part, from interviews from more than two dozen former detainees and others familiar with conditions at eight detention centers who described being beaten, prevented from praying and forced to perform sex acts on guards. It said the evidence could constitute “crimes against humanity” but made no mention of genocide, which the United States and other countries have accused China of committing.
Prince Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, the immediate predecessor to Bachelet as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said his successor deserved credit for publishing the report, but said it was a “shortcoming” not to refer to the abuses as genocide. Likewise, he criticized it for not calling for the establishment of a formal UN commission of inquiry.
“To be silent is to be an accomplice,” he said.
Rayhan Asat, a Uyghur lawyer who works for the Atlantic Council and whose brother is imprisoned in Xinjiang, urged the world to insist that action be taken, not just against China, but companies who profit off its abuses.
“We should not let the Chinese government off the hook by normalizing what the state did,” she said, “because at the end of the day, this is state violence.”

 

Topics: Uighur Muslim minority China Xinjiang Uyghurs

