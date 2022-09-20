You are here

Calls for calm after cricket match sparks unrest in English city

Calls for calm after cricket match sparks unrest in English city
Violent street clashes between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities broke out after India beat arch-rival Pakistan in an Asia Cup match in Dubai on August 28. (Reuters/File)
AFP

Calls for calm after cricket match sparks unrest in English city

Calls for calm after cricket match sparks unrest in English city
  • The violence has made headlines in India and Pakistan as well as the UK
  • Videos posted on local media showed large groups of youths wearing masks and balaclavas fighting in the streets
AFP

LONDON: Community leaders and local politicians appealed for calm on Tuesday after a cricket match between India and Pakistan prompted weeks of unrest in the multicultural English city of Leicester.
Violent street clashes between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities broke out after India beat arch-rival Pakistan in an Asia Cup match in Dubai on August 28.
The violence has made headlines in India and Pakistan as well as the UK, and dozens have been arrested.
Videos posted on local media showed large groups of youths wearing masks and balaclavas fighting in the streets and chanting slogans.
Jonathan Ashworth, an opposition Labour MP in Leicester, condemned “shocking scenes of unacceptable incidents of violence,” in an interview with Times Radio.
The politician tweeted on Monday that all in the city “are united in calling for calm, peace and harmony.”
Leaders of Hindu and Muslim communities gathered on Tuesday morning on the steps of a mosque.
Pradip Gajjar, the president of the city’s Iskcon Leicester Hindu temple, read out a joint statement saying they were “saddened and heartbroken to see the eruption of tension and violence.”
“Physical attacks on innocent individuals and unwarranted damage to property are not part of a decent society and indeed not part of our faiths,” he added, according to a video posted by the local Leicester Mercury newspaper.
The communities called for an immediate end to “provocation and violence.”
The Leicester Mercury stressed that “the issues behind the unrest... are far more complex than just a cricket match.”
Police said on Monday that 47 people had been arrested in relation to the unrest, which began the night of August 28 and continued this month.
“The impact this disorder is having on our local communities is not acceptable,” Leicestershire Police said on Monday.
“We will not tolerate violence, disorder or intimidation in Leicester and we continue to call for calm and dialogue.
“Our police operations and investigations continue with rigour and at scale.”
Police said those arrested were men, mostly in their teens and 20s, and faced charges such as possession of offensive weapons or firearms, violent disorder and making threats to kill.
Police have obtained extra powers to stop and search anyone in certain areas and take minors back to their homes. They have urged against “circulating speculation on social media.”
A 20-year-old local man has been jailed for 10 months for possession of an offensive weapon.

Topics: UK street clashes hindu Muslim community Cricket asia cup India Pakistan

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in ‘great peril’

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in ‘great peril’
Updated 39 min 25 sec ago
AP

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in ‘great peril’
  • The 77th General Assembly meeting of world leaders convenes under the shadow of Europe’s first major war since 1945
Updated 39 min 25 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS, New York: Warning that the world is in “great peril,” the head of the UN says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflicts and climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality — and address divisions among major powers that have gotten worse since Russia invaded Ukraine.

In speeches and remarks leading up to the start of the leaders’ meeting Tuesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited the “immense” task not only of saving the planet, “which is literally on fire,” but of dealing with the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. He also pointed to “a lack of access to finance for developing countries to recover — a crisis not seen in a generation” that has seen ground lost for education, health and women’s rights.

Guterres delivered his “state of the world” speech at Tuesday’s opening of the annual high-level global gathering. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it contained “a sober, substantive and solutions-focused report card” for a world “where geopolitical divides are putting all of us at risk.”

In an alarming assessment, Guterres told world leaders that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.

Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting, the UN chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such UN goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.

“Our world is in peril — and paralyzed,” Guterres said.

But he said there is hope.

Stressing that cooperation and dialogue are the only path forward, he warned that “no power or group alone can call the shots.”

“Let’s work as one, as a coalition of the world, as united nations,” he urged leaders gathered in the vast General Assembly hall.

The 77th General Assembly meeting of world leaders convenes under the shadow of Europe’s first major war since World War II — the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has unleashed a global food crisis and opened fissures among major powers in a way not seen since the Cold War.
Yet nearly 150 heads of state and government are on the latest speakers’ list. That’s a sign that despite the fragmented state of the planet, the United Nations remains the key gathering place for presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and ministers to not only deliver their views but to meet privately to discuss the challenges on the global agenda — and hopefully make some progress.
At the top of that agenda for many: Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which not only threatens the sovereignty of its smaller neighbor but has raised fears of a nuclear catastrophe at Europe’s largest nuclear plant in the country’s now Russia-occupied southeast.
Leaders in many countries are trying to prevent a wider war and restore peace in Europe. Diplomats, though, aren’t expecting any breakthroughs this week.
The loss of important grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia has triggered a food crisis, especially in developing countries, and inflation and a rising cost of living in many others. Those issues are high on the agenda.
At a meeting Monday to promote UN goals for 2030 — including ending extreme poverty, ensuring quality education for all children and achieving gender equality — Guterres said the world’s many pressing perils make it “tempting to put our long-term development priorities to one side.”
But the UN chief said some things can’t wait — among them education, dignified jobs, full equality for women and girls, comprehensive health care and action to tackle the climate crisis. He called for public and private finance and investment, and above all for peace.
The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her funeral in London on Monday, which many world leaders attended, have created last-minute headaches for the high-level meeting. Diplomats and UN staff have scrambled to deal with changes in travel plans, the timing of events and the logistically intricate speaking schedule for world leaders.
The global gathering, known as the General Debate, was entirely virtual in 2020 because of the pandemic, and hybrid in 2021. This year, the 193-member General Assembly returns to only in-person speeches, with a single exception — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Over objections from Russia and a few allies, the assembly voted last Friday to allow the Ukrainian leader to prerecord his speech because of reasons beyond his control — the “ongoing foreign invasion” and military hostilities that require him to carry out his “national defense and security duties.”
By tradition, Brazil has spoken first for over seven decades because, at the early General Assembly sessions, it volunteered to start when no other country did.
The US president, representing the host country for the United Nations, is traditionally the second speaker. But Joe Biden is attending the queen’s funeral, and his speech has been pushed to Wednesday morning. Senegalese President Macky Sall is expected to take Biden’s slot.

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA Antonio Guterres UN General Assembly

Hissein Brahim Taha. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
OIC chief to meet key officials at 77th UNGA session

Suspected Iran hack reveals UK-Albania migrant talks

Suspected Iran hack reveals UK-Albania migrant talks
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

Suspected Iran hack reveals UK-Albania migrant talks

Suspected Iran hack reveals UK-Albania migrant talks
  • US has sanctioned Tehran for cyberattacks on NATO ally Albania
  • ‘Sensitive’ plans to send UK Border Force officials to Albania, share biometric data included in leak
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A suspected Iranian cyberattack on Albania has revealed talks between Tirana and London about tackling illegal immigration to the UK, the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

The Balkan nation has come under increased attack from Iran in recent months, with Albania and the US saying Tehran was responsible for a huge incident earlier this month, and another attack in July.

The latest hack forced Tirana to take its Total Information Management System, used by police and security agencies to share details about migrants and criminals, temporarily offline, Albania’s Interior Ministry said.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama tweeted that the attack was committed by the “same aggressors” that carried out the July hack, which Washington has said was Iran.

The US Treasury Department sanctioned Iran’s spy agency last Friday for its role in the hack, while the Biden administration said it would “hold Iran accountable for actions that threaten the security of a US ally.” Albania has since severed diplomatic relations with Iran.

Official UK government documents detailing talks with counterparts in Tirana were leaked onto an Iranian Telegram channel over the weekend as part of a cache of emails, labeled “sensitive” and containing details about efforts to curtail immigration and organized crime.

They include correspondence between Albania’s former police director, Gledis Nano, and Alastair King-Smith, British ambassador in Tirana, from February this year, which contained plans to deploy UK Border Force officers at the Albanian ports of Durres and Porto Romano to “assess the container traffic, Ro/Ro, passengers, port and law enforcement IT systems, and the current operational capabilities that exist within the port.”

This year has seen a significant uptick in the number of Albanians trying to reach the UK illegally, facilitated by criminal gangs.

Albanians are now thought to account for up to 60 percent of people trying to cross the English Channel by boat.

As well as people trafficking, Albanian gangs are also responsible for a significant portion of Europe’s cocaine trade and, increasingly, cannabis production.

The UK’s National Crime Agency believes that the surge in Albanians trying to enter the UK illegally is in part driven by a need to recruit more gang members to operate on the ground.

Former UK Home Secretary Priti Patel signed an agreement with the Balkan state in 2021 to fast-track deportations of Albanians living illegally in Britain.

A deal was reached last week to allow UK law enforcement access to criminal and biometric data held by Albanian police.

The Iranian Embassy in Brussels said it “rejected the baseless accusations” that it is responsible for the cyberattacks on Albania.

Topics: Albania UK Iran

US court awards millions to victims of Hezbollah rockets

US court awards millions to victims of Hezbollah rockets
Updated 20 September 2022
AP

US court awards millions to victims of Hezbollah rockets

US court awards millions to victims of Hezbollah rockets
  • Case was brought under the US Anti-Terrorism Act
  • Such civil lawsuits brought against militant groups are difficult to enforce
Updated 20 September 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: A US court has ordered the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to pay millions of dollars in damages to a group of Americans who sued saying they were wounded by the group’s rockets during a war with Israel in 2006.
The case was brought under the US Anti-Terrorism Act and alleged that Hezbollah caused the plaintiffs physical and emotional injury and damaged their property. The judge ordered Hezbollah to pay damages of $111 million to the plaintiffs.
Such civil lawsuits brought against militant groups are difficult to enforce but Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs, said it was an important legal victory against the Iran-backed group.
“Only by exacting a heavy price from those who engage in the business of terrorism can we prevent the suffering and loss of additional victims to their violence,” Darshan-Leitner said in a statement.
Israel and Hezbollah fought a monthlong war in 2006. Israel pounded targets in Lebanon while Hezbollah launched thousands of rockets at cities and towns in Israel’s north. Israel still considers the heavily armed Shiite militant group a major threat.
In Friday’s ruling, Judge Steven L. Tiscione of federal court in Brooklyn, New York, said the plaintiffs had successfully established that Hezbollah’s actions were a violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act and held the group liable.
A Hezbollah spokesman declined to comment.

Topics: US Hezbollah

2nd international camel show highlights Saharan peoples, impact of climate change

2nd international camel show highlights Saharan peoples, impact of climate change
Updated 20 September 2022
Hakima Bedouani

2nd international camel show highlights Saharan peoples, impact of climate change

2nd international camel show highlights Saharan peoples, impact of climate change
  • Visitors from some 30 countries attended the show, among them Bedouins, Tuaregs and nomads
  • The French audience was treated to numerous parades of dromedaries in the colors of the participating countries, as well as conferences, exhibitions and other events
Updated 20 September 2022
Hakima Bedouani

The second edition of the International Camel and Camelid Show took place on Sept. 17-18 in Janvry, near Paris.

Visitors from 30 countries attended the event, including Bedouins, Tuaregs and nomads, for whom camels are essential in daily life.

Speakers, adventurers and veterinarians participated, including Bernard Faye, international speaker and president of the International Society for Research and Development on Camelids (France); Gaukhar Konuspayeva, professor of food biotechnology at Al-Farabi University (Kazakhstan) and consultant for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN; Coralie Le Meur, manager of the Dromasud camel farm; and Wahiba Boukhari, president of the office of the Association of Algerian Veterinarians in the city of Ouargla.

The French public was able to attend numerous parades of dromedaries in the colors of the participating countries, as well as conferences, exhibitions and events. (Supplied)

Parades of dromedaries in the colors of participating countries, conferences, exhibitions and other attractions took place to further the audience’s knowledge of the world of dromedaries, camelids and Saharan peoples such as the Tuaregs of Niger, the nomads of Chad, the Moors of Mauritania, the Bedouins of Tunisia and the Berbers of North Africa.

In addition, the show spotlighted the impact of climate change on the survival of the groups and their animals.

This event had Morocco as its guest of honor. Mohammed El-Hjiri, consul general of the Morocco in Orly, near Paris, said: “It is an opportunity to strengthen cultural, economic and social cooperation between France and Morocco.”

This article originally appeared in French at Arab News en Français

Topics: France

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not provide full details about the swap
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: Russia and Ukraine have agreed to swap 200 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges of the seven-month war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told US television.
Erdogan made the announcement after talks last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan.
Erdogan did not provide full details about the swap, calling the people being exchanged “hostages” and not saying how many there were from each side.
“Two hundred hostages will be exchanged upon agreement between the parties. I think a significant step will be taken forward,” Erdogan told PBS television late Monday.
NATO member Turkey has tried to stay neutral in the conflict, supplying combat drones to Kyiv and shying away from Western-led sanctions against Moscow.
Erdogan said he had the “impression” that Putin was willing to end the war.
“We had very extensive discussions and he is actually showing me that he is willing to end this as soon as possible,” Erdogan said.
“That was my impression because the way things are going right now are quite problematic.”
Erdogan said Russia’s return of captured lands would be an important part of any lasting truce.
“If peace is going to be established in Ukraine, of course returning the land that was invaded will become important,” he said.
Asked repeatedly if Putin should be held responsible for invading Ukraine, Erdogan said there was no benefit in taking sides.
“We are not going to defend a single leader. Instead, we have to look for a solution that will satisfy all the parties involved.”
Erdogan has repeatedly tried to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky together in Turkey for truce talks.

