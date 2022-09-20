You are here

  • Home
  • CNN Arabic launches two philanthropic projects with UAE-based foundation

CNN Arabic launches two philanthropic projects with UAE-based foundation

CNN Arabic launches two philanthropic projects with UAE-based foundation
The projects are a part of CNN Arabic’s key initiatives marking its 20th anniversary. (Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8s72f

Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

CNN Arabic launches two philanthropic projects with UAE-based foundation

CNN Arabic launches two philanthropic projects with UAE-based foundation
  • Projects focus on Arab youth development and female empowerment
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: CNN Arabic has partnered with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education on two major projects in the areas of Arab youth development and female empowerment, Emirates News Agency reported. 

The projects are a part of CNN Arabic’s key initiatives marking its 20th anniversary. 

The Siraj initiative will train 300 Emirati and Arab youths in core journalistic principles and practices over the next three years. 

The UAE-based course aims to equip young people with skills to boost their employability and competitiveness in the job market. 

Siraj is part of the foundation’s recently launched NOMU initiative, which is committed to a national vision for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. 

Earlier this summer, 55 people completed the first Siraj course virtually, and two more cohorts of Emirati youth will begin six-week courses integrating online and in-person learning and development in October. 

Participants sourced by the foundation will work directly with CNN journalists and executives on topics such as ideation and brainstorming, strategy building, storytelling, critical and design thinking, debate skills, and distribution and audience reach, with sessions supplemented by exercises and practical learning programs. 

The second project on which CNN Arabic and the foundation are collaborating is centered on women’s empowerment project and will highlight the contributions of Arab women who have made a difference in their communities. 

The foundation has assisted CNN Arabic in identifying and granting access to 30 women who have benefited from its programs and the Refugee Education Fund in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and the UAE, providing them with filmmaking equipment and training. 

The content will be featured in CNN Arabic’s Her Story section and will be widely shared on social media.

“These unique projects give our participants skills that they can utilize in their personal and professional lives as well as a platform in which to make their stories heard across the world. In CNN Arabic’s 20th anniversary year, these initiatives show the impact that journalism can have on the world around us and society at large,” CNN Arabic Editor-in-Chief Caroline Faraj said. 

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education CEO Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar said: “Creativity and communication are vital in the modern workplace and the young people who participate in these programs will develop skills, which will enable them to thrive in their current and future careers. 

“As a foundation, we are excited to work with CNN Arabic, an organization that shares our values and is wholeheartedly committed to upskilling Emirati and Arab youth and promoting female empowerment in the region. 

“Together we look forward to equipping young people with the tools to succeed as journalists and bringing to life the untold stories of the many inspirational women across this region.”

 

Topics: CNN Arabic

Related

CNN Arabic’s Her Story initiative launches second podcast training
Media
CNN Arabic’s Her Story initiative launches second podcast training
CNN Arabic celebrates 20th anniversary
Media
CNN Arabic celebrates 20th anniversary

Spotify takes on Amazon’s Audible, launches audiobook service for US users

Spotify takes on Amazon’s Audible, launches audiobook service for US users
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

Spotify takes on Amazon’s Audible, launches audiobook service for US users

Spotify takes on Amazon’s Audible, launches audiobook service for US users
  • Users can access a library of over 300,000 audiobook titles directly in the Spotify app
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Spotify Technology SA is locking horns with Amazon.com Inc’s Audible, with the launch of its audiobook service in the United States.
Spotify users in the country will have access to over 300,000 audiobook titles, the Swedish firm said in a blog on Tuesday.
Users will be able to browse the catalog on the Spotify app and purchase through the website, it added, similar to the purchase of Spotify subscription.
The audiobooks market was estimated at $4.8 billion in 2021 and was expected to grow at about 14 percent compound annual growth rate to $9.3 billion by 2026, according to media consultancy Omdia.
Spotify has charted an aggressive expansion path as it looks to supplement its earnings from music streaming with other revenue-generating formats such as podcasts, on which it has spent more than $1 billion to add popular names such as Joe Rogan to its roster.

Topics: Spotify audiobooks

Related

Spotify jumps on Wordle wagon with Heardle buyout
Media
Spotify jumps on Wordle wagon with Heardle buyout
Anghami, Wajeez deal to bring audiobooks to music platform
Media
Anghami, Wajeez deal to bring audiobooks to music platform

Manga Arabia signs agreement with malaysia’s Kadokawa Gempak Starz (KGS) to publish Arabic IPs in Malay and Chinese

Manga Arabia signs agreement with malaysia’s Kadokawa Gempak Starz (KGS) to publish Arabic IPs in Malay and Chinese
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

Manga Arabia signs agreement with malaysia’s Kadokawa Gempak Starz (KGS) to publish Arabic IPs in Malay and Chinese

Manga Arabia signs agreement with malaysia’s Kadokawa Gempak Starz (KGS) to publish Arabic IPs in Malay and Chinese
  • Manga Arabia and Kadokawa Gempak Starz (KGS) have entered into a new and expanded partnership agreement
  • • This partnership follows the successful collaboration between Manga Arabia and KGS on X-Ventures, a comic series featuring young Saudi heroes
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Manga Arabia, one of the latest creative content projects from leading global media group SRMG, today signed an agreement with Malaysian comic publisher Kadokawa Gempak Starz (KGS). Amongst other co-produced projects, this partnership will include the debut of the new series of X-Ventures – a Manga Arabia series originally co-developed under a previous partnership agreement by Manga Arabia’s team of talented authors and creators and KGS’s world-class illustrators and editors.

The first season of X-Ventures followed the adventures of three young Saudi heroes Laith, Lynn and Ziad, and invited readers along on their thrilling journeys. The 12-chapter story blends adventure and entertainment, granting readers an insight into the fascinating world of oil and energy sources while sparking their imagination. The second season of the X-Ventures series will have the team tackle an archeological mystery, taking them on a daring journey filled with fun and excitement brought by the young heroes.

This partnership will also see Manga Arabia comics translated into Malay and Chinese – the first time Manga Arabia has been translated for new markets. Manga Arabia currently includes two Arabic magazines, Manga Arabia Kids and Manga Arabia Youth.

Commenting on the expansion of the partnership with KGS, Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, said: “Building on our strong partnership with leading Malaysian comics publisher KGS is an important further step in expanding the Manga Arabia offering for fans across the world. This partnership is a further demonstration of SRMG’s commitment to providing audiences with premium content that informs, entertains and inspires.”

Mr. Chris Yew Chen Han, CEO of KGS, commented: “KGS is excited to continue our partnership with Manga Arabia, a creative fusion that further clarifies our international vision to extend our reach to markets beyond Singapore, Taiwan, Japan and even the United States. This partnership also includes translations of Manga Arabia into Malay and Chinese; not only is this the first time that Manga Arabia has been translated into another language, but it will expand the offering for Malay and Chinese Manga fans.

Dr. Essam Bukhary, Editor-in-Chief of Manga Arabia, commented: “We are thrilled to work with KGS to bring Manga Arabia to the wider global community, proving that Arab-origin stories and content can inspire audiences well beyond the borders of the Middle East. The popularity of the X-Ventures series is the first of many successful stories in our new journey with KGS.

Topics: Manga Arabia Malaysia Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG)

Related

SRMG launches the inaugural issue of ‘Manga Arabia Youth’ Magazine, inspired by Arab culture and values
Media
SRMG launches the inaugural issue of ‘Manga Arabia Youth’ Magazine, inspired by Arab culture and values
Saudi Research & Media Group signs content licensing agreement with Japanese publisher Kodansha for Manga Arabia
Media
Saudi Research & Media Group signs content licensing agreement with Japanese publisher Kodansha for Manga Arabia

Head of Hong Kong journalists group charged with obstructing police

Head of Hong Kong journalists group charged with obstructing police
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

Head of Hong Kong journalists group charged with obstructing police

Head of Hong Kong journalists group charged with obstructing police
  • Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, was charged after being detained on Sept. 7 by two plainclothes officers while he was out reporting a story
  • The episode highlights how fast media freedom is eroding in the Chinese-ruled city
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

HONG KONG: The head of Hong Kong’s leading journalist group was charged on Monday with obstructing police officers, a case seen by critics as a further blow to media freedoms in the Chinese-ruled city.
Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, was detained on Sept. 7 by two plainclothes officers while he was out reporting a story.
Chan, who requested the officers identify themselves before handing over his identity document, was handcuffed and arrested.
Speaking to reporters on Monday after he was formally charged with obstructing police officers at a police station, Chan maintained he had acted within his rights by asking to see the officers’ warrant cards.
He said he was charged with obstructing police officers and needed to appear in court on Thursday.
“Not an easy environment” he said, when asked whether media freedoms were deteriorating in Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong Journalists Association is one of the last major professional groups in Hong Kong advocating fundamental rights and media freedoms, following the enactment in June 2020 of a controversial national security law by Chinese authorities.
Some Western governments have criticized the law as a tool of repression in Hong Kong, which was handed back to Chinese rule by Britain in 1997. Beijing and Hong Kong authorities say the law has brought stability after mass pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019.
The HKJA has been under pressure to disband from pro-Beijing media outlets who accuse it of being an anti-China organization with ties to overseas groups such as the National Endowment for Democracy — claims the HKJA has denied.
In April, Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) suspended its annual Human Rights Press Awards so as not to “unintentionally” violate any laws, in what was seen as another sign of eroding media freedoms in the Asian financial hub.
Chan had previously worked for the liberal media outlet Stand News, which was raided by police last December and had its assets frozen and several staff arrested, prompting it to shut down soon afterwards.
Chan said it was not yet clear whether he would be able to leave Hong Kong as scheduled on Sept. 29 to participate in a Reuters Institute fellowship program in Oxford, England.
Media rights advocacy group Reporters without Borders (RSF) called on the Hong Kong government to “drop all charges against Chan.”

Topics: Hong Kong Journalists Association journalist Hong Kong China

Related

Hague ‘people’s tribunal’ urges justice for journalists
Media
Hague ‘people’s tribunal’ urges justice for journalists
Rights watchdog condemns imprisonment of Iranian journalist
Media
Rights watchdog condemns imprisonment of Iranian journalist

Facebook parent Meta in EU setback against German antitrust rules

Facebook parent Meta in EU setback against German antitrust rules
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

Facebook parent Meta in EU setback against German antitrust rules

Facebook parent Meta in EU setback against German antitrust rules
  • German Federal Competition Authority had prohibited Meta from the data processing practice
  • Facebook had challenged the German decision at a court in Duesseldorf
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Facebook’s parent company Meta on Tuesday suffered a setback in its challenge against German antitrust rules as a top adviser to the EU Court of Justice backed the regulator.
Meta’s challenge came after it was banned by the German authority from collecting data from its various services including Instagram and WhatsApp, and linking the information to the Facebook account of the user for advertising purposes.
The German Federal Competition Authority had prohibited Meta from the data processing practice after finding that it constituted an abuse of the company’s dominant position on the social network market.
Facebook had challenged the German decision at a court in Duesseldorf, which had sent the case on to the European court.
On Tuesday, the EU court’s advocate general said that while the antitrust authority does not have the jurisdiction to rule on an infringement of data protection rules, compliance with such rules could be taken as an “important indicator” in ascertaining if an entity has breached competition rules.
The court adviser also noted that a ban on processing sensitive personal data, such as an individual’s ethnic origin, health or sexual orientation, could apply in this case.
In order for an exemption to the prohibition concerning such data to apply, the user “must be fully aware that, by an explicit act, he is making personal data public.”
The advocate general added that the “conduct consisting in visiting websites and apps, entering data into those websites and apps and clicking on buttons integrated into them cannot, in principle, be regarded in the same way as conduct that manifestly makes public the user’s sensitive personal data.”
The advocate general’s opinion is non-binding but it often indicates which way the court will rule.

Topics: Facebook Meta

Related

YouTube, Meta will expand policies, research to fight online extremism
Media
YouTube, Meta will expand policies, research to fight online extremism
Meta launches global creator showcase campaign in MENA
Media
Meta launches global creator showcase campaign in MENA

Hague ‘people’s tribunal’ urges justice for journalists

Hague ‘people’s tribunal’ urges justice for journalists
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

Hague ‘people’s tribunal’ urges justice for journalists

Hague ‘people’s tribunal’ urges justice for journalists
  • While it had no legal powers to convict anyone, the tribunal aimed to raise awareness, pressure governments and gathered evidence through what it called its form of “grassroots justice”
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

THE HAGUE: A series of civil society-led hearings culminated Monday in The Hague with a call for an “independent and comprehensive” review of how to protect media workers in an age of increasing authoritarianism.
Launched by a coalition of press freedom organizations in November last year, this “People’s Tribunal” heard evidence and analysis about the killing of journalists in Mexico, Sri Lanka and Syria.
While it had no legal powers to convict anyone, the tribunal aimed to raise awareness, pressure governments and gathered evidence through what it called its form of “grassroots justice.”
The tribunal’s leaders said Mexico, Sri Lanka and Syria each failed to protect the lives of journalists — whose cases were examined in the hearings — and “demonstrated the lack of a wider will” to bring journalists’ killers to justice.
“There should be a comprehensive independent review of the apparent inability of the international community’s initiatives, largely through the United Nations... to protect journalists, media workers and even media organizations,” said Gill Boehringer, a judge on the panel.
He also detailed a raft of other measures to be taken, saying “impunity must end.”
The tribunal examined the 2009 killing of newspaper editor Lasantha Wickrematunge during Sri Lanka’s Tamil separatist conflict, the 2011 murder of Mexican journalist Miguel Angel Lopez Velasco along with his wife and son, as well the death of Nabil Al-Sharbaji in a Syrian detention center in 2015.
Mexico, Sri Lanka and Syria “through their acts of omission including the lack of investigation, the lack of reparation for the victims and impunity... are guilty of all the human rights violations brought against them in the indictment,” Argentinian judge Eduardo Bertoni said.
But the problem of attacks on journalists remained “and was getting worse worldwide,” tribunal judge Helen Jarvis said.
The latest case was that of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was shot in the head during an Israeli army operation in mid-May, the judges said.
Israel has pushed back at suggestions that the soldier who likely pulled the trigger be prosecuted, after conceding earlier this month one of its troops may have mistaken her for a militant.
Worldwide more than 2,170 journalists have been killed since 1992 and in the vast majority of cases the killers have gone free, the Committee to Protect Journalists said.

Topics: Journalists The Hague

Related

Watchdog calls for journalists’ protection in Iraq
Media
Watchdog calls for journalists’ protection in Iraq
Egypt frees detained Al Jazeera journalist -Al Jazeera
Media
Egypt frees detained Al Jazeera journalist -Al Jazeera

Latest updates

Saudi artist Intisar Alyamani to showcase ‘dual culturism’ at London exhibition
Saudi artist Intisar Alyamani to showcase ‘dual culturism’ at London exhibition
Sport leaders eye Africa as talent source, investment target
Sport leaders eye Africa as talent source, investment target
What We Are Reading Today: Dangerous Rhythms
What We Are Reading Today: Dangerous Rhythms
Dress to impress: Saudi fashion brands get creative in honor of National Day
When it came to choosing colors, Kaafmeem’s designers chose to combine the classic with the trendy. (Supplied)
Afghanistan sets out to ban TikTok, PUBG this year
Afghanistan sets out to ban TikTok, PUBG this year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.