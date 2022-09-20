CNN Arabic launches two philanthropic projects with UAE-based foundation

DUBAI: CNN Arabic has partnered with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education on two major projects in the areas of Arab youth development and female empowerment, Emirates News Agency reported.

The projects are a part of CNN Arabic’s key initiatives marking its 20th anniversary.

The Siraj initiative will train 300 Emirati and Arab youths in core journalistic principles and practices over the next three years.

The UAE-based course aims to equip young people with skills to boost their employability and competitiveness in the job market.

Siraj is part of the foundation’s recently launched NOMU initiative, which is committed to a national vision for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Earlier this summer, 55 people completed the first Siraj course virtually, and two more cohorts of Emirati youth will begin six-week courses integrating online and in-person learning and development in October.

Participants sourced by the foundation will work directly with CNN journalists and executives on topics such as ideation and brainstorming, strategy building, storytelling, critical and design thinking, debate skills, and distribution and audience reach, with sessions supplemented by exercises and practical learning programs.

The second project on which CNN Arabic and the foundation are collaborating is centered on women’s empowerment project and will highlight the contributions of Arab women who have made a difference in their communities.

The foundation has assisted CNN Arabic in identifying and granting access to 30 women who have benefited from its programs and the Refugee Education Fund in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and the UAE, providing them with filmmaking equipment and training.

The content will be featured in CNN Arabic’s Her Story section and will be widely shared on social media.

“These unique projects give our participants skills that they can utilize in their personal and professional lives as well as a platform in which to make their stories heard across the world. In CNN Arabic’s 20th anniversary year, these initiatives show the impact that journalism can have on the world around us and society at large,” CNN Arabic Editor-in-Chief Caroline Faraj said.

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education CEO Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar said: “Creativity and communication are vital in the modern workplace and the young people who participate in these programs will develop skills, which will enable them to thrive in their current and future careers.

“As a foundation, we are excited to work with CNN Arabic, an organization that shares our values and is wholeheartedly committed to upskilling Emirati and Arab youth and promoting female empowerment in the region.

“Together we look forward to equipping young people with the tools to succeed as journalists and bringing to life the untold stories of the many inspirational women across this region.”