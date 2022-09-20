Israel must end its occupation of Palestine, Qatari emir tells UN General Assembly

LONDON: Qatar’s emir on Tuesday called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to bring to an end its occupation of the Palestinian territories,
Speaking during the General Debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said: “The Security Council must shoulder its responsibility and must compel Israel to end the occupation of Palestinian territories and to establish a Palestinian state along the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
“Failure to implement international resolutions, and in light of the continuous change of the situation on the ground, the occupation and its settlement activities, is pursuing a policy of fait accompli.
“This will change the rules of the conflict and will change the format of solidarity in the future. At this juncture, I stress that we stand in full solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people in their aspiration to achieve justice.”
The emir then highlighted the plight of Syrians, millions of whom have been forced from their homes during the decade-long conflict in the country.
“We must pay attention to the roots of the issues before their impacts knock on the doors of our countries,” he said.
Sheikh Tamim also noted that the ongoing war in Yemen is of concern to Qatar.
“In Yemen, we see a glimmer of hope in the parties’ consensus on a temporary truce and we are looking forward to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in preparation for negotiations between the Yemeni parties,” he said.
He also talked about other issues affecting the region, including sectarianism in Iraq, the crises affecting Lebanon, and the situations in Libya and Sudan.
The emir said a consensus on the issue of the Iranian regime’s nuclear ambitions would help bring stability to the Middle East.
“No one has an alternative to such an agreement and reaching it would be in the interest of the security and stability of the region and will open the door to a broader dialogue at the regional security level,” he told the General Assembly.
Turning to the global energy crisis, Sheikh Tamim said that efforts to alleviate its effects can only take place alongside protection of the environment.
“We have to provide energy in the meantime, and to realistically realize that the future of energy will include a diverse mix of its sustainable sources, such as solar energy, hydrogen, wind energy, and hydrocarbon sources,” he said.
Why Somalia’s drought and looming food crisis require an innovative response
Presidential Envoy for Drought Response tells Arab News “famine could be here as soon as October”
Abdirahman Abdishakur says “humanitarian support is vital but it cannot be a permanent solution”
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: Just a few months ago, Somalia was promised a new era. After a peaceful vote and an equally peaceful transfer of power, many had hoped that a line had been drawn under decades of clan divisions, factious politics, heightened tensions between Mogadishu and the regions, and a persistent extremist presence.
In recent years, Somalia recorded encouraging economic growth as well, lifting the hopes of the international community further. Until a perfect storm, consisting of the coronavirus pandemic, a locust infestation and floods, struck the country, rolling back the gains.
A new president, whose election had crowned a period of hope that saw the drafting of a new provisional constitution, the establishment of a federal government, and the subsequent formation of five new federal member states, had promised to focus on national reconciliation and on further political and financial reforms.
James Swan, the UN special representative to Somalia, had told the Security Council that Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s presidency offered a “long-awaited opportunity to advance urgent national priorities.”
Yet it is not because of this progress that Somalia is set to be a major focus of this year’s 77th session of the UN General Assembly. Once again, the country finds itself facing a state of alarming emergency resulting from multiple, overlapping crises.
The UN’s World Meteorological Organization has predicted that the Horn of Africa is likely to face a fifth consecutive failed rainy season over the months of October to December. Somalia is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and is ill-equipped to cope with this drought, the worst it has experienced in 40 years.
There is no end in sight, many say. Five years of drought have depleted the country’s water levels, leading to crop failure, with agricultural production falling 70 percent below average. More than 3 million livestock have perished. The animals that remained are now emaciated.
And getting aid to those in need remains a tremendous challenge. Some areas are hard to reach owing to poor road infrastructure. Others are under the control of Al-Shabab, an uncompromising, unpopular group with links to Al-Qaeda.
A deadly insurgency by Al-Shabab against the federal government has resulted in humanitarian aid convoys being attacked. In a vicious cycle, the scarcity that Al-Shabab is exacerbating is in turn leading to more young Somalis being vulnerable to recruitment.
Then came the war in Ukraine, the reverberations from which have been deeply felt in the Horn of Africa. The resultant spike in global grain prices has pushed millions of Somalis to leave their homes and look for food, carrying starving and malnourished children on the way.
Only those who are physically capable of leaving have left, however. As for the most vulnerable, the children, Somalia’s newest generation, they are perishing.
“Food insecurity is a global problem,” Abdirahman Abdishakur, Somalia’s special presidential envoy for drought response, told Arab News.
“The whole world has been affected by disruptions to global supply chains of grain, fertilizer and fuel arising from the conflict in Ukraine. Much like the rest of the world, Somalia has also been affected.
“The difference for Somalia is that this crisis is coming on top of many others that the country has been reeling from for decades.”
UN reports indicate that some communities, particularly agro-pastoral populations in Baidoa and Burhakaba districts and displaced people in the Baidoa town of the Bay region, will experience famine starting in October if aid is not immediately scaled up.
Abdishakur is in New York City to lobby and urge donors, the international community, and the Somali diaspora to support the drought response “before it is too late.”
Various UN bodies, including children’s fund UNICEF, the World Food Program, and the Food and Agriculture Organization, have repeatedly warned that the emergency shows no signs of letting up.
In a statement, the FAO said that “without action, famine will occur within the next few weeks,” adding that drought-related deaths had already been occurring and the toll could be much higher in hard-to-reach rural areas, compared with the number recorded in camps for displaced families.
During the famine of 2011, 340,000 Somali children required treatment for severe acute malnutrition, James Elder, UNICEF spokesperson, said in Geneva, Switzerland. “Today it’s 513,000. It’s a pending nightmare we have not seen this century.”
According to the FAO, approximately 6.7 million people in Somalia will likely endure high levels of acute food insecurity between October and December this year, including more than 300,000 who have been left “empty-handed” by the country’s triple emergency and who are expected to fall into famine.
Abdishakur said: “Needs have escalated, and funds remain below what is required. The window for the international community is literally now. If the world doesn’t scale up assistance, famine could be here as soon as October.”
Although such dire predictions have thrown Somalia into the limelight, famine projections were actually made back in March.
“Many governments have increased their funding over the course of the drought, and we are very grateful. However, the need for adequate levels of funding to contain the initial emergency was not met, allowing the situation to spiral into the crisis we are experiencing today,” he added.
Now, Abdishakur is leading a call for a more aggressive humanitarian response to the crisis to save as many lives as possible.
“The sheer severity of the situation demands a more aggressive, innovative, and tangible reaction from the international community,” he said. And he called on the international community to “rally in the spirit of humanitarian diplomacy” and increase their contributions “before it’s too late.”
“No one should be dying from starvation in 2022. In this world of staggering wealth, skills and knowledge, there should be enough support to go around,” he added.
It is not the first or even 10th time that an emergency appeal has been made for Somalia to donor countries, and Abdishakur noted that it would not be the last if the same approach continued to be taken each year by Somalia’s government or the international community.
He said: “I do not want to be knocking on doors again in five years’ time or ever. Around 1 billion dollars is spent on aid to our country annually yet needs continue to increase. Humanitarian support is vital during a crisis, but it cannot be a permanent solution.”
Somalis are aware of the progress they had begun to get a taste for, but now fear that their country’s full potential will not be achieved.
According to experts, had that potential been utilized, Somalia could have contributed to food security and sustainable energy production in the Horn of Africa and the world.
As the presidential envoy for drought response, Abdishakur is advocating a new way of working aimed at ultimately ending the cycle of hunger and suffering that focuses on long-term adaptation to, and mitigation of, climate change.
Along with the urgent funds needed to save lives, he has called for investments that focus on fighting food insecurity, help foster livelihoods, and build infrastructure, especially roads.
He said that between 20 and 40 percent of agricultural produce in Somalia was lost in transportation because of poor roads.
FASTFACT
* A famine is an acute episode of extreme lack of food characterized by starvation, widespread deaths, destitution, and extremely critical levels of acute malnutrition.
“Somalia needs partnerships that make its people thrive by continuing to live their traditional way of life with some added climate-adaptive and mitigation practices,” Abdishakur said
“Somalia has resources. We have minerals, rivers, wind, and natural gas. We have the longest coastline in Africa. We have a large agro-pastoral population, who live off ample pasture and export livestock to global markets when drought is not scorching their land.
“To break away from recurrent crises, we need the international community to understand the importance of building the resilience of our people to climate, economic, and security shocks.
“Along with urgently saving lives, international engagement in Somalia must contribute to livelihoods, develop vital modern infrastructure like roads and irrigation channels, and help families adapt to a new climate reality.”
Looking to the future, Abdishakur said: “We know that our government has a long way to go but we are committed to ending this crisis and stopping the cycle, including through improvements to the way we function, our transparency, and accountability.
“Our request to the international community, and any group with relevant expertise and resources, is to work with our government to urgently save lives today and make sustainable investments in the Somalia of tomorrow.”
Britain cleans up, looks to future after queen’s funeral
Around 250,000 people queued round the clock to view the queen's coffin
Truss praised the "huge outpouring of love and affection" shown towards the late monarch
AFP
LONDON: Flags on government buildings returned to full mast and an epic clean-up operation was under way on Tuesday as British public life resumed after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Around 250,000 people queued round the clock to view the queen’s coffin as it lay in state in the days leading up to the funeral, the UK government said, while more than 26 million watched the event on television.
Liz Truss, appointed prime minister by the queen just two days before she died on September 8, flew to the UN General Assembly hours after delivering a biblical reading at the lavish funeral.
En route to New York, Truss praised the “huge outpouring of love and affection” shown toward the late monarch, as well as the “huge amount of warmth toward” her successor, King Charles III.
King Charles, 73, and his family will remain in mourning for another seven days.
That means no official engagements after he spent an exhausting week touring his new kingdom and attending to the ornate pageantry of a role that he has spent a lifetime preparing to take on.
The royal Twitter account published a picture of Queen Elizabeth hiking in 1971 at her Balmoral retreat in Scotland, where the longest-reigning monarch in British history died at the age of 96.
The photograph was accompanied with the words: “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest. In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen.”
The quotation is from the tragic conclusion of William Shakespeare’s play “Hamlet,” and was also used by King Charles in his first national broadcast the day after his mother passed away.
Britain’s National Grid said there was a drop-off of two gigawatts in usage on the UK power network — the equivalent of 200 million lightbulbs being switched off — from 10:30 am to 11:00 am (0930 to 1000 GMT) on Monday.
“This was because people were stopping their usual activities in time for the funeral,” a spokesman told AFP.
The funeral attracted one of the biggest television audiences in Britain in modern times, with an estimated average audience of 26.2 million watching on TV sets alone.
The Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board will produce official figures next week, which will also include people watching on devices other than TVs, such as smartphones and tablets.
The BBC said the majority of the British public — 32.5 million — had at some point tuned into their coverage during the funeral, peaking at 22.4 million simultaneously watching BBC footage on TV.
Following a public holiday for the funeral, business life was resuming, and workers were busy clearing up the debris left by the estimated million-plus people who lined the streets of London on Monday.
St. John Ambulance said they and the London Ambulance Service had treated more than 2,000 people and taken around 200 to hospital during mourning events.
A sea of flowers has been left in London’s Royal Parks, which said the tributes would eventually be taken away, composted down and then re-used in planting projects.
A spokesperson said they would store any teddies and artefacts that have been left and then work out “what we do with them over the next few months, with discretion and sensitivity.”
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said she did not know the final cost of the state funeral at Westminster Abbey, which entailed a vast security operation for hundreds of foreign heads of state and royals.
But she told Sky News television the British public would agree that it “was money well spent.”
Donelan said around 250,000 people viewed the queen’s coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall, though her culture ministry was still crunching the numbers.
A man accused of grabbing the flag on the coffin appeared in court on Tuesday charged with two public order offenses.
Judge Michael Snow at Westminster Magistrates Court said 28-year-old Muhammad Khan was “delusional.”
He ordered Khan to remain in a London mental health hospital before his next court appearance.
No date has been fixed for the coronation of King Charles, Donelan said.
That event will return the spotlight to Westminster Abbey and to debate over whether the new king can play the same unifying role his mother did.
But with the departure of the only monarch most Britons have ever known, attention was turning back to the country’s soaring inflation problem and the crisis stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
There are also deeper fissures over the very future of the United Kingdom, as Scotland’s nationalist government agitates for another independence referendum, and as Northern Ireland turns majority-Catholic for the first time.
“Is it possible that in the Windsor vault now lies buried the person who, more than any other, served to cohere these islands?” commentator Jonathan Freedland wrote in The Guardian newspaper.
“The last 10 days have been a holiday from the usual political polarization: admiration for the queen was one of the few things most people could agree on,” he said.
For most UK media, the focus remained on the grandeur with which the country and the world bade adieu to Queen Elizabeth.
“An outpouring of love,” The Daily Telegraph headlined, above a picture of King Charles draping military colors held in life by his mother over her coffin in Windsor Castle.
Kyrgyz leader seeks talks with Tajikistan after deadly clashes
Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, in an address to the UNGA, said some 140,000 Kyrgyz civilians have been evacuated from border settlements
"For the sake of my people, I am ready to spend... as much time as possible to solve this issue once and for all," he said
AFP
UNITED NATIONS, United States: Kyrgyzstan’s leader said Tuesday he is prepared to negotiate as long as it takes with Tajikistan to resolve a deadly border dispute, while also vowing his forces would not cede “a centimeter” of land.
The worst violence between the two ex-Soviet countries in years erupted last week on their contested border, raising fears of a large-scale conflict. At least 94 people have been killed, according to the two governments.
Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, in an address to the United Nations General Assembly, said some 140,000 Kyrgyz civilians have been evacuated from border settlements and were being provided assistance.
“For the sake of my people, I am ready to spend... as much time as possible to solve this issue once and for all,” he said of the tensions which have simmered and occasionally spilled into open conflict.
“Of course, whatever the solution is, it should be mutually beneficial,” he said.
Clashes regularly erupt between the two Central Asian neighbors, as around half of their 970-kilometer (600-mile) border is still to be demarcated.
Japarov said there was a “will and readiness on our part” to continue negotiations under any legal format with Tajikistan, adding that he welcomed any mediation efforts by international bodies such as the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Japarov met on Friday with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon at a summit in Uzbekistan, where the two ordered their forces to draw down after a tentative cease-fire was reached.
While declaring his openness to further talks, Japarov also directly accused Tajikistan of “unjustified armed aggressions” against Kyrgyzstan and said his country reserves the right “to respond accordingly.”
He also said Kyrgyzstan has “documented evidence” of the “illegal and ill-intentioned actions of the Tajik side.”
Japarov emphasized: “the Kyrgyz side does not claim foreign lands, nor does it intend to give a centimeter of its land to anyone.”
On Sunday Tajikistan said 35 of its citizens had been killed, including 12 who died in a drone strike on a mosque, while Kyrgyzstan said 59 people died in the southern border region of Batken.
UN ‘needs to be more effective’ against global crises: Erdogan
‘It needs to be a more inclusive organization,’ Turkish president tells General Assembly
‘If the conflict in Syria is sustained, it will threaten not only the integrity of Syria but the region itself’
Alex Whiteman
LONDON: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has derided the UN Security Council and urged the General Assembly to take more effective steps to combat an increasing range of interlocked international crises.
Addressing the assembly on Tuesday, he said while Turkey is committed to tackling the climate emergency, global conflict, poverty and world hunger, he expects support from the international community.
“The UN needs to be more effective, more responsible, and needs to invest more efforts in addressing these issues,” said Erdogan.
“This means it needs to be a more inclusive organization, it must become international and an expression of a collective will.
“The Security Council especially has to be more effective, and this moment must be a turning point for us all.
“The world is greater than five (permanent council members), and a fairer world is possible. We are committed to this fight, but we expect the world’s support behind us.”
Pointing to specific issues, Erdogan asked for help in bringing about an end to the conflict in Syria and safely repatriating the more than 4 million Syrian refugees hosted by Turkey, saying it has been developing housing units to achieve this.
To date, units capable of housing around 1 million refugees have been built in “safe zones” in agricultural parts of Syria, he added.
“We need international support for these plans to be completed. The refugee crisis cannot be solved by leaving them to demise,” he said.
“I believe that if the conflict in Syria is sustained, it will threaten not only the integrity of Syria but the region itself.”
‘Food security is the global priority,’ Jordan’s king tells UN
‘For countries to succeed, they must eat. We need global partnerships to bring about the change required to ensure this’
‘We must not ignore the alarm bells ringing all around us’
Alex Whiteman
LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah on Tuesday called for global partnerships to tackle the increasing array of interlocking crises gripping the world, calling out world hunger as the top priority.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, he said conflict, climate catastrophes, hunger and spiraling inflation were meshing and ringing “alarm bells” for the governments of developing countries and wealthier nations alike.
“We meet with the alarm bells ringing all around us. Developing countries are hardest hit, but many wealthy nations are beginning to experience empty shelves,” he added.
“Food security is the global priority. People are going to bed hungry — that number is climbing. How can children sleep if they are hungry, students learn, or workers do their best?
“Wealthy countries are experiencing a truth developing countries have known for a long time. For countries to succeed, they must eat. We need global partnerships to bring about the change required to ensure this.”
The king said Jordan is looking to act as a bridgehead uniting regional allies in a series of effective partnerships that could sustainably address the challenges faced by the world.
He urged leaders to not allow immediate short-term crises to derail efforts, adding: “Too often, sustainable growth and development have been the first victim of a global crisis.”
Having established partnerships with Middle Eastern countries on various issues, he said the intention is to reframe the perception of the region from one “synonymous with conflict and crisis” to one of stability and hope.
Optimistic that such a perception shift could occur, he nonetheless warned that the international community needs to provide greater support in addressing regional challenges.
“In 2012, I came to this assembly and discussed for the first time the pressure of the Syrian refugee flow into Jordan — long a source of regional stability and refuge for those in need — with the numbers entering the country in the thousands,” said the king.
“We today host more than 1.3 million Syrian refugees, and meeting the needs of these people, not to mention others who have come to Jordan, is an international duty,” he added.
“We can weather the most serious crisis if we do it together. We must now work towards a future of dignity and of hope for all peoples. We must not ignore the alarm bells ringing all around us.”