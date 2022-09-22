You are here

Saudi Railways Co. partners with global firms to boost transport sector  
The Public Investment Fund-owned company revealed the details during the InnoTrans international trade conference in Berlin.
RIYADH: The Saudi Railways Co. has partnered with global technology and urban mobility firms including Thales, Alstom, Siemens, and Deutsche Bahn to develop the Kingdom’s transport and logistics sector. 

The Public Investment Fund-owned company revealed the details during the InnoTrans international trade conference in Berlin. 

SAR revealed that it awarded a contract to the French company Thales for developing a signaling and control system for rail networks in the Eastern port of Dammam, reported Asharq Al-Awsat. 

The contract was signed with the aim of raising the efficiency of logistical operations, organizing maneuvering yards for locomotives and trailers, and expanding the railway sector in the Kingdom.

SAR signed another memorandum of understanding with rolling stock manufacturer Alstom to study different dimensions of technology and knowledge transfer, and new renewable green energy technologies and methods. 

The SAR also undertook multiple MoUs with German technology firm Siemens to meet the aspirations of local and regional markets. The agreement is expected to target knowledge transfer and effective practices, enhancement of customer satisfaction and localization of the Kingdom’s railway sector.

Deutsche Bahn was another company with which SAR signed an MoU to draw in the newest technologies for the automated ticket link system. 

Simultaneously, an MoU was signed with Progress Rail, a subsidiary of Caterpillar, to support knowledge transfer to the national cadre through global railway expertise. 

The national railway company also entered into an MoU with the University of Birmingham to support local professionals in the railway field through training courses and relevant studies. 

Space sector

Saudi Arabia also shared its experience in the space sector, outlining its future aspirations for this vital industry during the International Astronautical Conference in France.

The CEO of the Saudi Space Authority Dr Muhammad Al-Tamimi met with several officials of government agencies, including private companies and sector leaders to talk about ways of bilateral cooperation in the fields of space economies and future sectors.

Al-Tamini also met with Chirag Parikh, the deputy assistant to the President and Executive Secretary of National Space Council, to improve cooperation and advance legislation in the field.

The Saudi Space Authority CEO also held talks with the president of the Italian Space Agency Giorgio Saccoccia to discuss the consolidation of relations between the two sides.

Furthermore, Al-Tamimi held a bilateral meeting with the CEO of the British Space Agency Paul Bate and the Minister of Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the UAE Space Agency Council Sarah Al Amiri. They addressed the need to strengthen and develop strategic cooperation in space and its sectors.

Topics: Saudi railway Alstom Thales Siemens

RIYADH: Middle East and North Africa region’s largest air carrier Air Arabia has joined hands with Sudanese conglomerate DAL Group to launch a new airline called ‘Air Arabia Sudan’.

The carrier will be created through a joint venture between the two companies, and will be based in Khartoum International Airport, located in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

Air Arabia Sudan will have a fleet of new Airbus A320 aircraft, according to a statement.

“We are confident that Air Arabia Sudan will add significant value to the air transport sector of Sudan and directly contribute to the growth of the local economy and the development of the travel and tourism sector,” said Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani, chairman of Air Arabia.

He added: “We thank DAL Group and the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority for their trust, and we look forward to working hand in hand to develop the new airline, which will serve as a new value-for-money air travel option for the country.”

Osama Daoud Abdellatif, DAL Group’s chairman, said: “Our decision to partner with a leading pioneer of low-cost air travel is driven by our core commitment to perpetually contribute toward realizing Sudan’s long-term human and economic growth and development potential.”

 

Topics: Air Arabia DAL Group

Updated 22 September 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched 2,957 new free lands for eight housing schemes under the government’s Sakani program that aims to boost the home ownership of its nationals.

The eight schemes are distributed in five regions, namely Riyadh, the Eastern Province, Madinah Munawwarah, Makkah Al-Mukarramah, and Aseer Province, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Beneficiaries wishing to benefit from the free lands can visit the electronic portal of the Sakani program’s website, it said.

The website sets out several housing and financing options, including ready-made housing units and units under construction in partnership with qualified real estate developers.

In 2017, the Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund formed the Sakani program to facilitate home ownership in the Kingdom, by developing new housing stock, allocating plots and homes to nationals and financing their purchase.

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the program contributes to achieving the objectives of the housing program to raise the proportion of home ownership of Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Housing Sakani

Updated 22 September 2022
RIYADH: Algeria’s natural gas exports to Italy are expected to increase by 20 percent to 25.2 billion cubic meters, as Europe moves to reduce its dependence on Russian imports. 

Toufik Hakkar, CEO of the African country’s state energy firm Sonatrach, said the supply prospects for Algeria in the Italian market are promising, Bloomberg reported.

Data from Italy’s gas network reveals that the country has bought 20.9 bcm of natural gas from Algeria in 2021. 

Hakkar revealed that additional volumes of gas to Italy will be delivered in the coming weeks. 

“Sonatrach reassures its Italian customers of its ability to supply the contracted volumes over the entire contract period,” said Hakkar. 

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, several European countries are looking for alternative energy suppliers. 

Last April, Italy entered into an agreement with Algeria to increase imports through the Trans-Med pipeline. 

In July, former Italian president Mario Draghi visited Algeria and requested for more gas supply, the report added.

Topics: Algeria Italy gas exports

Updated 22 September 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Endeavor Network to support local and international entrepreneurs in the tourism sector.

Signed during the Future of Hospitality event currently held in Dubai, the agreement aims to enhance opportunities for entrepreneurs with support programs, financing, investment solutions, and services that both parties already provide.

“The Tourism Development Fund affirms its keenness to support and empower targeted entrepreneurs, to reach the best global experiences in entrepreneurship, and to improve the tourist experience by creating tourism technologies and quality projects,” CEO of the Tourism Fund, Qusai bin Abdullah Al-Fakhri said in a statement.

Endeavor Saudi Arabia CEO Latifa Wallan explained that the company will further support businesses in the tourism sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

Saudi Endeavor Network is the local representative of Endeavor International, a non-profit organization that provides acceleration, promotion, and mentoring opportunities to entrepreneurs and startups in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Tourism Development Fund TDF

Updated 22 September 2022
DUBAI: Toll operator Salik raised 3.73 billion dirhams ($1.017 billion) in an initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market, according to a statement.

The IPO was oversubscribed 49 times across all tranches, with gross demand totaling 184.2 billion dirhams. Its offering price was 2 dirhams per share, giving it a valuation of 15 billion dirhams.

In comparison to the previously announced 1.5 billion shares, equivalent to 20 percent, the government has sold more than 1.86 billion shares of the company or 24.9 percent.

There were 149.5 billion dirhams in demand from across the globe for the qualified investor tranche, which was oversubscribed by 52 times.

It was 119 times oversubscribed by local investors, attracting more than 34.7 billion dirhams.

Among the cornerstone investors are the UAE Strategic Investment Fund, Dubai Holding, Shamal Holding, and Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, which have committed 606 million dirhams, representing 16.2 percent of the offering. 

After listing, Cornerstone Investors’ shares are subject to a 180-day lock-up.

The Dubai government retains 75.1 percent of Salik’s existing share capital, which will be listed on the Dubai stock exchange on Sept. 29 under “SALIK.” 

Nutresa stake offered at $2bn by Abu Dhabi royal firm

International Holding Co., based in Abu Dhabi, has offered to buy a stake in Colombian food processing conglomerate Grupo Nutresa SA for up to 7.89 billion dirhams.

Jaime Gilinski, a Colombian banker, previously partnered with International Holding Co. in an attempt to acquire Nutresa, according to Bloomberg.

In a request to tender, IHC has offered to buy 25 percent to 31.25 percent of the Colombian company for $15 per share.

In terms of market value, IHC is the UAE’s largest company and is headed by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the UAE’s national security adviser and the president’s brother.

Bloomberg reported Gilinski eventually turned down Nutresa’s offer, due to a credit agreement with First Abu Dhabi Bank, which is also led by Sheikh Tahnoon.

“Nutresa’s depositary receipts closed at $10 on Tuesday. Its shares closed at 36980.00 pesos ($8.36), valuing the company at about $3.83 billion,” Bloomberg said.

Rothschild moves Hong Kong banker to Dubai amid IPO boom

To capture a bigger share of the growing Middle East initial public offering market, Rothschild & Co. is moving its head of equity advisory to Dubai, according to Bloomberg.

Finlay Wright will relocate from Hong Kong later this year, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information is not yet public.

They said he would be responsible for both public and private equity capital markets in the Middle East and Asia.

Rothschild representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rothschild is advising the Middle East’s operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants on its dual listing in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh this year.

Topics: UAE in-focus Salik

