Saudi Railways Co. partners with global firms to boost transport sector  

RIYADH: The Saudi Railways Co. has partnered with global technology and urban mobility firms including Thales, Alstom, Siemens, and Deutsche Bahn to develop the Kingdom’s transport and logistics sector.

The Public Investment Fund-owned company revealed the details during the InnoTrans international trade conference in Berlin.

SAR revealed that it awarded a contract to the French company Thales for developing a signaling and control system for rail networks in the Eastern port of Dammam, reported Asharq Al-Awsat.

The contract was signed with the aim of raising the efficiency of logistical operations, organizing maneuvering yards for locomotives and trailers, and expanding the railway sector in the Kingdom.

SAR signed another memorandum of understanding with rolling stock manufacturer Alstom to study different dimensions of technology and knowledge transfer, and new renewable green energy technologies and methods.

The SAR also undertook multiple MoUs with German technology firm Siemens to meet the aspirations of local and regional markets. The agreement is expected to target knowledge transfer and effective practices, enhancement of customer satisfaction and localization of the Kingdom’s railway sector.

Deutsche Bahn was another company with which SAR signed an MoU to draw in the newest technologies for the automated ticket link system.

Simultaneously, an MoU was signed with Progress Rail, a subsidiary of Caterpillar, to support knowledge transfer to the national cadre through global railway expertise.

The national railway company also entered into an MoU with the University of Birmingham to support local professionals in the railway field through training courses and relevant studies.

Space sector

Saudi Arabia also shared its experience in the space sector, outlining its future aspirations for this vital industry during the International Astronautical Conference in France.

The CEO of the Saudi Space Authority Dr Muhammad Al-Tamimi met with several officials of government agencies, including private companies and sector leaders to talk about ways of bilateral cooperation in the fields of space economies and future sectors.

Al-Tamini also met with Chirag Parikh, the deputy assistant to the President and Executive Secretary of National Space Council, to improve cooperation and advance legislation in the field.

The Saudi Space Authority CEO also held talks with the president of the Italian Space Agency Giorgio Saccoccia to discuss the consolidation of relations between the two sides.

Furthermore, Al-Tamimi held a bilateral meeting with the CEO of the British Space Agency Paul Bate and the Minister of Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the UAE Space Agency Council Sarah Al Amiri. They addressed the need to strengthen and develop strategic cooperation in space and its sectors.