Mbappe stars as France shrug off troubles to outclass Austria

France’s forward Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud stand for the national anthem ahead of their UEFA Nations League match against Austria at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

  • Mbappe showcased his phenomenal pace and strength on the way before finishing emphatically to put the reigning world champions ahead
  • The recalled Olivier Giroud doubled their lead nine minutes later
AFP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning opening goal as France shook off injuries to a host of key players and a series of off-field issues to claim a welcome 2-0 win over Austria in the UEFA Nations League in Paris on Thursday.
Mbappe showcased his phenomenal pace and strength on the way before finishing emphatically to put the reigning world champions ahead in the 56th minute at the Stade de France.
The recalled Olivier Giroud doubled their lead nine minutes later as France ran out deserved winners to stave off the threat of relegation from the top tier of the Nations League, a competition they won just last year.
Didier Deschamps’ side still need to win their last Group A1 game away in Denmark on Sunday to be certain of avoiding relegation, while qualification for the four-team finals next June is already out of reach.
France’s failure to win any of their four games in June is the reason for that, but the priority for Les Bleus now is the World Cup, with the first game of their title defense in Qatar exactly two months away.
Deschamps will hope to have recovered at least the majority of his crocked stars by the time that match against Australia comes around on November 22.
Those missing from this game would make up a very strong team in their own right, with the absentees including goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris; center-backs Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe; left-back Theo Hernandez; midfield lynchpin N’Golo Kante and forward Kingsley Coman.
Karim Benzema is currently out too, and then there is Paul Pogba, who faces a race against time to recover from knee surgery.
Pogba has also been in the headlines after filing a complaint with Italian prosecutors saying he was the target of a 13 million-euro ($13m) blackmail plot.
His brother Mathias is one of five people charged and detained in the case.
Meanwhile this week began with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe refusing to take part in a photo shoot in a row with the French Football Federation over image rights.
But neither Mbappe nor his teammates appeared distracted as they outclassed Austria.
Mbappe had the ball in the net inside 90 seconds only to be denied by the offside flag, and he was a constant threat in the first half.
France should have led at the interval but Austria had goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to thank for a sensational double save in the 35th minute.
Pentz tipped Aurelien Tchouameni’s acrobatic overhead kick onto the bar and then got down low to save Antoine Griezmann’s follow-up attempt.
Before that the hosts — who gave debuts to Monaco center-back Benoit Badiashile and his club colleague, midfielder Youssouf Fofana — saw their injury worries increase when Barcelona’s Jules Kounde limped out.
Goalkeeper Mike Maignan also came off at half-time to be replaced by West Ham United’s Alphonse Areola, and France went ahead soon after.
Mbappe collected a Giroud pass on the left before surging inside, bouncing off Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer, and lashing a shot beyond Pentz.
He celebrated by mimicking a photographer, an apparent nod to the troublesome quarrel over image rights.
Giroud then marked his return to the side by heading in Griezmann’s cross to make it 2-0 with his 49th international goal.
He is now just two shy of Thierry Henry’s French record of 51.

Topics: France Austria Kylian Mbappé Olivier Giroud UEFA Nations League

Man United to reduce spending in upcoming transfer windows

Updated 22 September 2022
AP

Man United to reduce spending in upcoming transfer windows

  • United were one of the biggest spenders in Europe in the summer transfer window, with an outlay approaching $250 million on players
  • The influx of new players is starting to take effect, with United winning their last four English Premier League games
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United are set to reduce their activity in the transfer market in upcoming windows, one of the club’s senior executives said on Thursday, following an overhaul of the squad after the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag.
United were one of the biggest spenders in Europe in the summer transfer window, with an outlay approaching $250 million on players including Antony, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez.
The record 20-time English champions reported a net loss of 115.5 million pounds ($130 million) for the 2021-22 season, with the net debt under their unpopular owners — Glazer family — rising 95.4 million pounds ($107.5 million) to 514.9 million pounds ($580 million). That’s an increase of 22 percent.
The influx of new players is starting to take effect, with United winning their last four English Premier League games after opening with back-to-back losses that put Ten Hag under some pressure.
“We will continue to support Erik in ensuring he has players with the right quality and characters to achieve success, while ensuring that investment remains consistent with our commitment to financial sustainability,” John Murtough, United’s football director, said on a call to investors.
“Overall, we are ahead of schedule in our recruitment plans as envisaged at the start of the summer, and we do not anticipate the same level of activity in future windows.”
United chief financial officer Cliff Baty said the club’s financial results were adversely affected by the absence of a summer tour in July 2021 and the impact of the weakening of the pound on some non-cash finance costs.
United’s revenues rose by 18 percent, to 583 million pounds ($657 million). Baty said the club expects to have revenues of 580-600 million pounds ($655-677 million) for the next financial year despite the team being in the Europa League this season and not the more lucrative Champions League.
Following the signings in 2021 of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, United’s wage bill rose by 19.1 percent to 384.2 million pounds ($433.6 million) — the highest in the Premier League according to the latest figures released by clubs.
Payoffs to managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was fired in November, and Ralf Rangnick, who replaced Solskjaer on an interim basis and then did not take up a two-year consultancy role at the end of the season, and their associated coaching staff contributed to the cost of “exceptional items” amounting to 24.7 million pounds ($27.9 million).

Topics: Manchester United Premier league Erik ten Hag

Federer to AP: Tennis will withstand big-name retirements

Updated 22 September 2022
AP

Federer to AP: Tennis will withstand big-name retirements

  • “I mean, look, it’s going to leave some fans with not the same taste for the game,’” Federer said
  • Federer thinks highlight-reel shots that make their way around on social media can help
AP

LONDON: Roger Federer was paying attention right along with everybody else when Serena Williams played what is expected to be her last match three weeks ago at the US Open.
“Not surprised. Just very similar to me, in many ways. We were expecting it to come at some point,” Federer told The Associated Press. “You don’t ever want players like Serena to ever retire. ... I just thought, ‘What a great career.’”
He recognizes that their back-to-back exits after about a quarter-century each in tennis — he is 41 and leaves with 20 Grand Slam titles and she turns 41 on Monday and has 23 major singles championships — will spur some fans to move on from the sport.
Federer insists, though, that plenty will stick around.
“I mean, look, it’s going to leave some fans with not the same taste for the game. We might lose some, because they say, ‘OK, well that chapter for me closes, and I’ll move on to another sport or another athlete,’” Federer said in an interview Thursday at the Laver Cup, where the final match of his stellar career will be in doubles alongside rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe on Friday night.
“And some will stay with the game forever, because tennis is just a sport (that), once you’re in it, you’re normally in it. That’s why I don’t believe a lot of people will leave,” he continued. “But they will not maybe wake up at 3 in the morning anymore for the Australian Open. Or they might not use their vacation time to go travel to a place. Maybe they say for a few years, ‘OK, let me go with a friend of mine and do a good adventure trip somewhere,’ until they find their way back in.”
He and Williams — along with Nadal, a 36-year-old who has a men’s-record 22 Slam titles, and Novak Djokovic, a 35-year-old with 21 titles — helped create a golden era in the sport, drawing new viewers and inspiring new players.
“Serena and Roger probably have more fans than anybody in tennis,” said Taylor Fritz, a 24-year-old Californian who is the highest-ranked American man at No. 12 and a part of Team World in London. “It’s tough to replace two people as iconic as them, but I still think there is a lot of exciting times ahead.”
Still, what happens after they leave?
“These two players are irreplaceable. I don’t think there is any question about that,” said John McEnroe, who won seven major trophies from 1979 to 1984. He added this caveat: “The sport goes on, no matter what, and we have witnessed that in every sport over time.”
Which is why Federer is among those optimistic about the future.
“I’m a big believer, always, that tennis is bigger than anybody,” he said, “and it will always create new superstars.”
Federer thinks highlight-reel shots that make their way around on social media can help. So can the telling of each new top player’s “captivating story.”
McEnroe mentioned the sport’s need to do better marketing of fresh faces.
Someone Federer believes could fit the “superstar” category is Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old from Spain who won the US Open and became the youngest man at No. 1 in the history of the ATP computerized rankings, which date to 1973.
Federer watched — on TV — some of Alcaraz’s epic quarterfinal in Flushing Meadows against Jannik Sinner, a 21-year-old from Italy. It lasted 5 hours, 15 minutes, ending at 2:50 a.m. in New York — that’s 8:50 a.m. in Federer’s home country of Switzerland, so the father of two sets of twins missed the fifth set, he explained, “because I had to bring the kids to school.”
He came away impressed by both players.
“Super movers. Great ball-strikers, forehand and backhand,” Federer said. “And I always said it: The best movers are the best players. We’ve seen it with Novak, we’ve seen it with Rafa, we’ve seen it with myself, Lleyton (Hewitt). You name it. ... And because you cover the court so, so well, you end up giving yourself more time and less stress.”
Alcaraz’s all-court ability has been likened, albeit in a it’s-far-too-early-to-put-their-names-in-the-same-sentence sort of way, to that of Federer.
Federer did not dismiss the comparison.
“He has great power with his forehand. And that sets up everything for him. In this sense, when you can do that, like I did, you can then decide, ‘Shall I drop shot? Shall I hit it big? Shall I hit it big again? Or should I actually go for the angle? Or should I come in?’” explained Federer, whose first Grand Slam title came at 21. “My problem when I was younger — and I don’t think I was nearly as good as him at his age — is, for me, it was so hard which decision to take. He seems to have more clarity. He’s stronger mentally. He’s worked harder. You can see his body; if you look at our two bodies, we were different guys. He’s got a lot that is already going in a really good direction. Then it’s just a matter of powering through, plowing through.”

Topics: tennis Roger Federer Serena Williams US Open

Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears

Updated 22 September 2022
AP

Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears

  • Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka were forced to leave the team’s hotel after positive tests for COVID19
  • Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt left with flu-like symptoms after testing negative for the virus
AP

BERLIN: Germany’s World Cup preparations have been disrupted by the coronavirus, forcing coach Hansi Flick to improvise for tournament warmup games against Hungary and England.
Captain Manuel Neuer and his Bayern Munich teammate Leon Goretzka were forced to leave the team’s hotel Wednesday after positive tests for COVID-19, while Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt left with flu-like symptoms after testing negative for the virus.
It’s an unwelcome reminder for Flick that the pandemic is not over and could yet play a role in Germany’s fortunes at the World Cup, which begins in Qatar in just under two months.
Flick wanted his players “get into tournament mode and be there from the start” this week as the team prepares for Nations League games against Hungary in Leipzig on Friday and England in London.
But instead, there’s a fear of further positive cases. Midfielder Jonas Hofmann said “the alarm bells are going off.”
Team training was scheduled for later on Thursday than it had been on previous days. Players face increased checks in the wake of the positive cases. The squad were then to travel to Leipzig by train from the team hotel in Gravenbruch, near Frankfurt.
Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann has been called up as a replacement for Neuer, though Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen is more likely to play against Hungary. Wolfsburg midfielder Maximilian Arnold is also a late addition to the squad.
Flick previously called up Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs to replace the injured Marco Reus.
Flick is still aiming for top spot in Nations League Group A3 to ensure qualification for the finals next June. Hungary lead the group with seven points from four games and would clinch qualification for the finals with a win over Germany if Italy do not beat England at the same time.
Germany have six points and will remain in contention as long as they avoid defeat on Friday. But if Germany lose, Flick’s team could no longer catch Hungary, and if England get at least a draw against Italy, then England vs. Germany on Monday would suddenly become a duel against relegation.
For Hungary players Péter Gulácsi, Willi Orban and Dominik Szoboszlai, the game in Leipzig will be a special one. All three play for Bundesliga team Leipzig.
“We’re playing away and at home,” Szoboszlai said. “We’ll go there and we’ll enjoy it.”
Hungary held Germany to 1-1 in Budapest in June, when Timo Werner and David Raum had several chances saved by Gulácsi.
Hungary will be without the injured Roland Sallai and Zsolt Nagy on Friday.
“Germany are the strongest team we could meet,” Hungary coach Marco Rossi said. “We’ll do everything we can to make their work as difficult as possible so our fans can be proud of us again.”

Topics: Germany 2022 Qatar World Cup Hansi Flick Manuel Neuer

Roman Reigns to take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh

Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

Roman Reigns to take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh

  • The clash between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns and the social media star Paul will take place on Nov. 5
Arab News

This year’s WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh will see the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns take on Logan Paul in the headline match on Saturday Nov. 5, it has been confirmed.

The confirmation of the clash comes after the 27-year-old social media megastar took the opportunity to publicly challenge “The Head of the Table” to a one-on-one match, following Reigns’ appearance as a guest on the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE.

In an official press conference held in Las Vegas, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed the match, which is set to see Logan Paul compete in the third match of his WWE career as he goes up against one of the most dominant athletes in the organization’s history.

Reigns will look to extend his current 750-day reign as the champion, with all eyes turning to the Middle East for the upcoming live show set to take place in the Kingdom’s capital.

Topics: WWE Crown Jewel WWE

Related

Riyadh Season kicks off with a bang as WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia video
Sport
Riyadh Season kicks off with a bang as WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia
Special The end of the road for Bobby Lashley and Goldberg at the WWE Crown Jewel video
Sport
The end of the road for Bobby Lashley and Goldberg at the WWE Crown Jewel

Protection of modern pitches means the ‘sticky wicket’ has had its day

Updated 22 September 2022
Jon Pike

Protection of modern pitches means the ‘sticky wicket’ has had its day

  • Rain has for centuries caused havoc with surfaces but new covering measures mean more predictable conditions
Jon Pike

Over its history, cricket has developed a language of its own. In so doing, it has been responsible for introducing words and phrases, unique to the game, into common usage or adapting simple words and making them specific to cricket.

An obvious example of the former is “playing with a straight bat,” meaning to act in an upright, honest and respectful manner.

An example of the latter is “sticky wicket,” where a difficult, even treacherous, situation is encountered. In cricket, this situation was created by a particular combination of rain, sun and wind.

Cricket has had an uneasy relationship with rain throughout its history. It makes a pitch soft, the degree of softness depending upon the hardness and quality of the pitch prior to rain, the rain’s intensity and the type of soil on which it fell. If, once play resumes, the pitch is very soft, the ball will cut through the surface, taking a piece of the top with it, leaving a mark and/or a tuft. On harder pitches, the ball may skim through or bounce steeply.

Anticipating how a pitch will play after rainfall is not an easy task, as there are so many variables to consider. One of these is how quickly the pitch will dry. Rain, followed by hot sun and/or a drying breeze, provides conditions for a sticky wicket to reveal its character. Conditions for batting become problematic, as the ball could be spun quite sharply, with the patches on the damaged pitch creating a surface from which the ball could either rear to head height or shoot through at ankle level.

A wet outfield stops the progress of the ball across it and the movement of fielders is impeded. The area over which the bowler approaches the crease, the runup, becomes difficult to navigate, increasing the importance of slow bowlers, especially those possessing the guile to extort maximum advantage.

It is logical to think that measures would be taken to minimize the effects of rain. Throughout the 17th, 18th and the first half of the 19th century, pitches were uncovered and open to the elements, largely because of a lack of effective materials. It is reasonable to assume that the players of the day would be as concerned as current ones about the loss of play to rain and its effect on the wicket. There would have been considerable concern amongst participants in matches played for wagers about the negative impact of rain on the outcome. Indeed, a revision to the Laws in 1788 included a provision for the covering of the pitch during a match by mutual consent, a situation that remained in place for another 100 years.

In those days players did not have to worry about overarm bowling, which was legalized in 1864. The downward pressure exerted by overarm action to pitch the ball, compared with underarm delivery, which started its trajectory by travelling upwards or horizontally, caused the ball to bounce higher. This could be head high and potentially dangerous. Bowlers lengthened their runups before delivering the ball, which, in wet conditions, was hazardous.

It should be of little surprise, then, that calls for the ends of pitches, at least, to be covered, grew. In experiments at Lords between 1872 and 1875, prepared pitches were covered with tarpaulin before the match. The results were not satisfactory and, in 1884, a revision of the Laws made it illegal to cover the wicket — with or without consent — once the game had begun. There was no mention of wicket covering before the match began.

Given this imprecise guidance, individual administrators and groundkeepers took it upon themselves to decide when pitches should be covered. The potential loss of income caused by rain-affected matches was enough to influence their decisions. By 1910, protection of pitch ends during playing hours was introduced.

The responsibility for making and maintaining the Laws was vested in the Marylebone Cricket Club or MCC. This notoriously conservative body embraced a view that pitch covering ran contrary to the spirit of the game. Its members were also probably of the view that batting on unpredictable, sticky wickets was regarded as a supreme test of skill. Another 70 years would pass before pitch protection against rain at all times for Test matches was authorized in 1979 and, for all first-class games, in 1982. In the intervening years, the age of the sticky wicket had its heyday.

In extreme circumstances, a benign pitch could turn into one on which only the greatest players could succeed. There are famous examples of this, Hobbs and Sutcliffe of England being classic exponents. In mid-August 1926, an overnight storm in South London turned the pitch at the Oval into a quagmire. Australia expected the rapidly drying pitch to assist them to defeat England. Yet, on a venomously spitting pitch, the pair scored a 100 and 161, respectively, to create a winning basis for England.

Conversely, Sir Donald Bradman, whose average of 99.94 is the highest ever in Test match cricket, chose not to master batting on such wickets, as he came across them so infrequently.

Cricket authorities in other countries made much quicker progress toward full covering. Australia, for example, had made covering compulsory for State matches with effect from the 1934-35 season. It was not a popular move with everyone. Australian slow bowlers who had earned their reputations on sticky wickets were most disadvantaged and disappeared from view, along with sticky wickets.

The conditions for these remained in certain countries, including England, for almost another 50 years. During this time, various types of covers were deployed, ranging from tarpaulin sheets, to arched covers on wheels and a machine modelled on a hovercraft. All of these took time to roll out. At a recent Test match at the Oval, London, I witnessed, for the first time, easily portable, semi-translucent polyethylene, 100 percent waterproof sheets being placed quickly over the pitch and a wide surrounding area. The age of the sticky wicket has passed but its memory remains.

Topics: Cricket Jon Pike Cricket Column

