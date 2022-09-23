You are here

Russia holds breakaway polls in Ukraine

Russia holds breakaway polls in Ukraine
The four regions’ integration into Russia would represent a major new escalation of the conflict. (AP)
Updated 23 September 2022
AFP

Russia holds breakaway polls in Ukraine

Russia holds breakaway polls in Ukraine
  • Referendums in eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions
Updated 23 September 2022
AFP

KYIV: Moscow-held regions of Ukraine began voting Friday on whether to become part of Russia, in referendums that Kyiv and its allies have condemned as an unlawful land grab.
The referendums in eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have been roundly dismissed as a sham by Kyiv’s Western allies.
They come after Putin announced this week a mandatory troop call-up for about 300,000 reservists, which also sparked resounding condemnation in the West.
The mobilization comes after Ukrainian forces seized back most of the northeastern Kharkiv region in a huge counter-offensive that has seen Kyiv retaking hundreds of towns and villages under Russian control for months.
The four regions’ integration into Russia — which for most observers is already a foregone conclusion — would represent a major new escalation of the conflict.
“We cannot — we will not — allow President Putin to get away with it,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a UN Security Council session on Thursday, lashing out against the referendums as a “sham.”
“The very international order we’ve gathered here to uphold is being shredded before our eyes... (Defending Ukraine’s sovereignty) is about protecting an international order where no nation can redraw the borders of another by force,” he said.
The referendums are reminiscent of one in 2014 that saw Ukraine’s Crimea annexed by Russia.
Western capitals have maintained that the vote was fraudulent and hit Moscow with sanctions in response.
In New York this week, Western leaders have unanimously condemned the ballots and the troop call-up, with French President Macron telling the UN General Assembly that the referendums were a “travesty.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lashed out at the accusations, condemning Ukraine for driving “Russophobia.”
“There’s an attempt today to impose on us a completely different narrative about Russian aggression as the origin of this tragedy,” Lavrov told the Security Council.
In the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions — already recognized as independent by Putin right before he launched the invasion in February — residents are answering if they support their “republic’s entry into Russia,” according to Russian news agency TASS.
Ballots in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have the question: “Are you in favor of secession from Ukraine, formation of an independent state by the region and its joining the Russian Federation as a subject of the Russian Federation?“
Russian news agencies reported that the voting process began on Friday at 0500 GMT. Earlier, TASS said the balloting in the four regions would be untraditional.
“Given the short deadlines and the lack of technical equipment, it was decided not to hold electronic voting and use the traditional paper ballots,” it added.
Instead, authorities would go door-to-door for the first four days to collect votes, and then polling stations would be open on the final day, Tuesday, for residents to cast ballots.
Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, told TASS they have been waiting for this referendum since 2014, calling it “our common dream and common future.”
But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the referendums as a “farce,” and hailed Western allies for their condemnation of Russia’s moves.
“I am grateful to everyone in the world who supported us, who clearly condemned another Russian lie,” he said during his daily address on Thursday.
Putin said Moscow would use “all means” to protect its territory — a statement that former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev said on social media would mean including “strategic nuclear weapons.”
Medvedev also predicted the voting regions “will integrate into Russia.”
Moscow on Thursday began its mandatory troop call-up, after Putin’s call for about 300,000 reservists to bolster the war effort.

Topics: Russia Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Hong Kong scrapping quarantine for international arrivals

Hong Kong scrapping quarantine for international arrivals
Updated 23 September 2022
AFP

Hong Kong scrapping quarantine for international arrivals

Hong Kong scrapping quarantine for international arrivals
Updated 23 September 2022
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong announced Friday it will end mandatory hotel quarantine, scrapping some of the world’s toughest travel restrictions, which battered the economy and kept the finance hub internationally isolated.

The long-awaited move brings relief to residents and businesses clamouring for the city to rejoin the rest of the world in resuming unhindered travel and living with COVID-19.

For the past two and a half years Hong Kong has adhered to a version of China’s strict zero-COVID-19 rules, deepening a brain drain as rivals reopened.

The announcement leaves mainland China as the only major economy still hewing to lengthy quarantine for international arrivals.

Chief Executive John Lee said the current three days of hotel quarantine would be reduced to zero for those arriving from overseas.

From September 26, travellers will be subject to PCR tests on arrival and will be unable to visit restaurants and bars for the first three days under a system authorities have dubbed “0+3”.

“Under this arrangement, the quarantine hotel system will be cancelled,” Lee told reporters.

But tourists who test positive on arrival will still be isolated in hotel rooms or government camps.

The government also said it was lifting quotas on arrivals from mainland China – but those going in the opposite direction must still quarantine under Beijing’s strict zero COVID-19 rules.

Hong Kong once boasted one of the world’s busiest airports but passenger numbers this year are just 3.8 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

The government faced mounting pressure from residents, business leaders and even some of its own public health advisors to end quarantine, especially after COVID-19 tore through the city at the start of the year.

Since that wave, the number of local infections far outweighed those coming in from overseas.

At its peak, quarantine lasted as long as 21 days and about 113,000 residents have left the city since mid-2021, according to official figures.

The economic toll has been severe.

The city is currently in a technical recession – two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Finance chief Paul Chan has warned Hong Kong will likely end 2022 in a full recession while the fiscal deficit is expected to balloon to HK$100 billion ($12.7 billion), twice initial estimates.  

“For Hong Kong to truly regain competitiveness vis-a-vis other cities around the world, the announcement is not enough; Hong Kong should be totally connected to the world without hindrance,” said AmCham president Eden Woon.

The websites of both Cathay Pacific and its low-cost wing HK Express saw delays as customers rushed to make bookings.

But it is unlikely Hong Kong will see a sudden flurry of mass tourism.

Many global airlines have reduced routes or stopped flying to the city over the past two years.

Cathay currently supplies about 45 percent of seats into and out of the city, but had previously warned it will only be able to increase routes by one-third this year because of the difficulties in finding staff and planes.

In a statement, Cathay said it would add “more than 200 pairs of passenger flights” in October to both regional and long-haul destinations.

Many of its unused aircraft have been parked in the dry climate of interior Australia to better preserve them.

Even before Friday’s announcement, the cost of flights to cities like Los Angeles and London was more than double what they were pre-pandemic.

Although it stuck to China’s zero COVID-19 rules, Hong Kong’s experience of the pandemic was not the same as the mainland’s.

Like China, Singapore, New Zealand and Taiwan, Hong Kong’s travel curbs helped stamp out the virus in 2020 as the pandemic left a wave of death and illness across much of the rest of the globe.

But as an international hub, Hong Kong struggled to keep the virus out indefinitely and could not deploy the kind of city-wide lockdowns used on the authoritarian mainland.

The Omicron variant ripped through mostly unvaccinated elderly victims, overwhelming hospitals that were not adequately prepared.

Despite the tough travel curbs and social distancing rules, Hong Kong had one of the world’s highest per capita fatality rates, with nearly 10,000 deaths in a population of 7.4 million.

Taiwan, which said Thursday it would end quarantine rules in mid-October, has a similar number of deaths but its population is three times the size.

Hong Kong’s approach stood in stark contrast to financial rivals such as London, Singapore, New York and Tokyo, which steadily reopened this year.

About four million people are expected to visit Singapore this year.

Topics: Hong Kong COVID-19 Coronavirus

Japan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on foreign tourists from October

Japan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on foreign tourists from October
Updated 23 September 2022
AFP

Japan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on foreign tourists from October

Japan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on foreign tourists from October
  • Japan, along with China, has been a holdout in continuing tough restrictions on visitors
  • But unlike China, Japan never imposed a strict lockdown during the crisis
Updated 23 September 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Japan announced Thursday that it will lift tough COVID-19 restrictions on foreign tourists, reopening the borders after two and a half years.
Speaking at the New York Stock Exchange, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the pandemic had interrupted the free flow of people, goods and capital that had helped the nation flourish.
“But from October 11, Japan will relax border control measures to be on par with the US, as well as resume visa-free travel and individual travel,” said Kishida, who is in the city for the United Nations General Assembly.
Japan, along with China, has been a holdout in continuing tough restrictions on visitors, as much of the world has moved on from the pandemic.
But unlike China, Japan never imposed a strict lockdown during the crisis.
Tourists who come to Japan will enjoy a weak yen, which has plummeted so low against the dollar that the finance ministry intervened in the currency market Thursday for the first time since 1998.
The return of the visa-waiver program suspended in March 2020 will restore the ease of access that saw a record 31.9 million foreign visitors to the country in 2019.
Since June, Japan has allowed tourists to visit in groups accompanied by guides, a requirement that was further relaxed to include self-guided package tours.
The cautious approach to reopening has been deliberate, said James Brady, Japan analysis lead at US-based consultancy Teneo.
Kishida “took office a year ago knowing that perceived mishandling of the pandemic had been a key factor in undermining public confidence” in his predecessor’s government, Brady said.
“He has been extremely careful not to repeat those mistakes.”
Japan has recorded around 42,600 coronavirus deaths in total — a vastly lower rate than many other countries — and 90 percent of residents aged 65 and over have had three vaccine shots.
There is no law requiring people to wear masks, but they are still near-ubiquitous in public places like trains and shops, with many Japanese willing to sport masks when ill even before the pandemic.
On the streets of Tokyo, members of the public hailed the announcement.
“I think it’s a good thing to gradually bring foreign tourists back here,” said Michio Kano, 76, who runs a bar.
He called for the move to be followed by a loosening of anti-COVID-19 rules.
“You can’t soften the rules on one side for foreigners and still say to the Japanese, ‘Don’t do this or that’,” he said.
Katsunori Mukai, 28, said Japan should welcome tourists as long as there are no surges in cases.
“It’s true that here we still have the culture of wearing masks and other things but I think that if there is no serious danger of catching a serious disease in general, people can come as many times as they want,” he said.
While the return of mass tourism should give a “slight bump” to Japan’s economy, the benefits are likely to be limited by China’s zero-COVID-19 policy, Brady, the analyst, said.
“Much of the economic benefit pre-pandemic came from high numbers of Chinese visitors coming and spending lots of money on tech products (and) cosmetics,” he explained.
But “currently, Chinese citizens face their own travel restrictions at home and won’t be traveling to Japan in large numbers.”
There is pent-up demand for travel to the country, however, according to Olivier Ponti, vice president of insights for travel analytics firm ForwardKeys.
“Searches for travel to Japan reached their highest point this year at the end of August,” and while flight bookings were just 16 percent of 2019 levels in early September, “we’d expect bookings to jump” when the visa rules are scrapped, Ponti said.
Demand from Europe may still be subdued “due to the increase in the cost of living in Europe caused by the Russian-Ukraine crisis plus the rising fuel costs driving up air travel costs,” said Liz Ortiguera, CEO of the Pacific Asia Travel Association.

Topics: Japan COVID-19 Coronavirus

Pakistan deploys more doctors to fight diseases after floods

Pakistan deploys more doctors to fight diseases after floods
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

Pakistan deploys more doctors to fight diseases after floods

Pakistan deploys more doctors to fight diseases after floods
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has deployed thousands of additional doctors and paramedics in the country's worst flood-hit province to contain the spread of diseases that have killed over 300 people among the flood victims, officials said Friday.
Some of the doctors who refused to work in Sindh province have been fired by the government, according to the provincial health department there. Floods have killed 724 people, including 311 children and 133 women in the province since July.
The monsoon rains and flooding, which many experts say are fueled by climate change, have affected 33 million people, caused at least 1,596 deaths and damaged 2 million homes across Pakistan.
About half a million flood survivors are homeless, living in tents and makeshift structures.
In the past two months, Pakistan sent nearly 10,000 additional doctors, nurses and other medical staff to serve survivors at health facilities and at medical camps across Sindh province.
About 18,000 doctors and nearly 38,000 paramedics are treating survivors in the province, according to data from the health department.
Floods have damaged more than 1,000 health facilities in Sindh, forcing survivors to travel to other areas to seek medical help.
Waterborne and other diseases in the past two months have killed 334 flood victims.
The death toll prompted the World Health Organization last week to raise the alarm about a “second disaster,” with doctors on the ground racing to battle outbreaks.
Some floodwaters in Pakistan have receded, but many districts in Sindh are still submerged, and displaced people living in tents and makeshift camps face the threat of gastrointestinal infections, dengue fever and malaria, which are on the rise at relief camps.
The devastation has led the United Nations to consider sending more money than it committed during its flash appeal for $160 million to support Pakistan’s flood response.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is in New York, will speak at the U.N. General Assembly on Friday to seek more help from the international community.
On Wednesday, Julien Harneis, the U.N. resident coordinator in Pakistan, said: “The humanitarian situation remains dire in flood-affected areas of Pakistan, with widespread damage to physical infrastructure and ongoing harm to people and livestock.
Outbreaks of diarrhea, typhoid and malaria are increasing rapidly, he said, as millions of people sleep in temporary shelters or in the open in close proximity to stagnating water.
Over 134,000 cases of diarrhea and 44,000 cases of malaria were reported in the hardest hit area of Sindh this past week.

Topics: Pakistan

US warship arrives in South Korea as warning to Pyongyang

US warship arrives in South Korea as warning to Pyongyang
Updated 23 September 2022
Reuters

US warship arrives in South Korea as warning to Pyongyang

US warship arrives in South Korea as warning to Pyongyang
  • USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike group docked at a naval base in Busan
  • The visit is the first to South Korea by an American aircraft carrier since 2018
Updated 23 September 2022
Reuters

BUSAN, South Korea: A US aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea.
USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike group docked at a naval base in the southern port city of Busan ahead of joint drills with South Korean forces.
Its arrival marks the most significant deployment yet under a new push to have more US “strategic assets” operate in the area to deter North Korea.
Strike group commander Rear Admiral Michael Donnelly told reporters aboard the ship that the visit was designed to build allied relations and boost interoperability between the navies.
“We are leaving messaging to diplomats,” he said, when asked about any signal to North Korea, but added that joint drills would ensure the allies were able to respond to all threats.
“It’s an opportunity for us to practice tactics and operations,” Donnelly said.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has pushed for more joint exercises and other displays of military power as a warning to North Korea, which this year conducted a record number of missile tests and appears to be preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.
North Korea has denounced previous US military deployments and joint drills as rehearsals for war and proof of hostile policies by Washington and Seoul. The drills have also sparked protests by peace activists who say they raise regional tensions.
Last week the United States said the carrier’s visit was a “clear demonstration” of its commitment to deploy and exercise strategic assets to deter Pyongyang and enhance regional security.
In announcing the visit, however, the US Navy made no mention of North Korea, referring only to a “regularly scheduled port visit” and emphasising crew members visiting Busan to volunteer at orphanages and explore the K-pop music scene.
Officials declined to provide details of the upcoming joint drills, but said the carrier would be in port for “several days.” Just hours after the ship docked, long lines of crewmembers formed as they took COVID-19 tests before being bussed into the city.
One crew member, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said that they were looking forward to a break but that the geopolitical tensions were a constant presence.
“You can’t ever really forget what we’re all here for,” the crew member told Reuters.
The visit is the first to South Korea by an American aircraft carrier since 2018. Many drills were since scaled back or canceled due to diplomatic efforts with North Korea or because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The carrier visit is useful for political signalling, reassuring Seoul, and training with South Korean forces, but likely does little to further deter North Korea, said Mason Richey, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul.
“A carrier group visit certainly doesn’t do much — in fact, it likely does the opposite — to discourage Pyongyang from developing more nuclear weapons and delivery systems, as well as conventional capabilities,” he said.
It nevertheless underscores that under Yoon the allies see tighter military coordination and interoperability as the best way to deal with North Korea, Richey added.
Questions have risen over the role the roughly 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea might play if conflict erupts over Taiwan.
Donnelly said such questions are for policymakers above him, but said that operating with like-minded allies such as South Korea is a key part of the US Navy’s efforts to maintain the regional security and stability that has existed for more than seven decades.

Topics: US South Korea North Korea

Armenia says Azerbaijan broke cease-fire pact

Armenia says Azerbaijan broke cease-fire pact
Updated 23 September 2022
Reuters

Armenia says Azerbaijan broke cease-fire pact

Armenia says Azerbaijan broke cease-fire pact
  • Fighting between the two sides erupted earlier this month in clashes that left almost 200 soldiers dead
Updated 23 September 2022
Reuters

Armenia’s defense ministry on Friday accused Azerbaijan’s armed forces of opening fire on Armenian positions, in violation of a cease-fire agreement, the ministry said in a post on social media.
“On September 23, at 0740 (0340 GMT), units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again violated the cease-fire regime by firing from different positions against Armenian combat positions located in the eastern area of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” the ministry said in a post on Facebook on Friday.
Armenia said it had opened retaliatory fire and reported no losses among its service personnel.
There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijan on the claims. Earlier this week Baku accused Armenia of staging “provocations” along the shared border by firing mortars and grenades at its forces.
Fighting between the two sides erupted earlier this month in clashes that left almost 200 soldiers dead — the bloodiest confrontation since a six-week war between the two ex-Soviet countries in 2020.
The fighting is linked to decades-old hostilities over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but until 2020 largely controlled by the majority ethnic Armenian population.
Armenia said Azerbaijan attacked its territory and seized settlements inside its borders, beyond the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan said it as responding to “provocations” from the Armenian side.
Russia is a military ally of Armenia though also tries to maintain friendly relations with Azerbaijan and has resisted Yerevan’s calls to trigger a mutual self-defense clause. Baku is backed militarily, financially and politically by Turkey.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan

