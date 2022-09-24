You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Preexisting Conditions: Recounting the Plague

Updated 24 September 2022
What We Are Reading Today: Preexisting Conditions: Recounting the Plague

Updated 24 September 2022
Arab News

Author: Samuel Weber

Many are the losses suffered and lives lost during the recent CoVid-19 pandemic. Since 2020, writers around the globe have penned essays and books that make sense of this medical and public health catastrophe.

The philosopher and literary and cultural critic Samuel weber returns to past narratives of plagues and pandemics to reproduce the myriad ways individual and collective, historical and actual, intentional and unintentional forces converge to reveal how cultures and societies deal with their vulnerability and mortality.

 

 

 

What We Are Reading Today: An Unwritten Future

Updated 24 September 2022
Arab News

Author: Jonathan Kirshner

An Unwritten Future offers a fresh reassessment of classical realism, an enduring approach to understanding crucial events in the international political arena. Jonathan Kirshner identifies the fundamental flaws of classical realism’s would-be successors and shows how this older, more nuanced and sophisticated method for studying world politics better explains the formative events of the past. Kirshner also reveals how this approach is ideally equipped to comprehend the vital questions of the present—such as the implications of China’s rise, the ways that social and economic change alter the balance of power and the nature of international conflict, and the consequences of the end of the US-led postwar order for the future of world politics.
Laying out realism’s core principles, Kirshner discusses the contributions of the perspective’s key thinkers, including Thucydides, Hans Morgenthau, and Raymond Aron, among others. He illustrates how a classical realist approach gives new insights into major upheavals of the 20th century, such as Britain’s appeasement of Nazi Germany and America’s ruinous involvement in Vietnam.

 

What We Are Reading Today: The Neuroscience of You
What We Are Reading Today: The Neuroscience of You

Author: Chantel Prat

Chantel Prat’s The Neuroscience of You is a rollicking adventure into the human brain that reveals the surprising truth about neuroscience, shifting our focus from what’s average to an understanding of how every brain is different and what this means for each of us.

Using real-world examples, the book shows you how to identify the strengths and weakness of your own brain, while learning what might be going on in the brains of those who are unlike you.

Prat also helps us see how brains that are engineered differently ultimately take diverse paths when it comes to prioritize information, relate to other people, and so much more.

What We Are Reading Today: Dangerous Rhythms
What We Are Reading Today: Dangerous Rhythms

Author: T. J.  English

T. J.  English’s dangerous rhythms tells the symbiotic story of jazz and the underworld: A relationship fostered in some of 20th century America’s most notorious vice districts.

By offering artists a stage, the mob provided opportunities that would not otherwise have existed. 

Even so, at the heart of this relationship was a festering racial inequity.

The musicians were mostly African Americans, and the clubs and means of production were owned by white men. it was a glorified plantation system that, over time, would find itself out of tune with an emerging civil rights movement.

REVIEW: Extremism turns peaceful city upside down in ‘Flowers in Flames’

Updated 20 September 2022
REVIEW: Extremism turns peaceful city upside down in 'Flowers in Flames'

Updated 20 September 2022
CHICAGO: Shortlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction in 2018 and newly translated into English in 2022, “Flowers in Flames” is by award-winning Sudanese author Amir Tag Elsir.

Weaving a narrative made up of ethereal dreams and harsh wakefulness, Elsir introduces readers to Sur, a city where Muslims, Christians, Jews, Buddhists, Africans, and Europeans peacefully coexist.

Among the residents is a small group of Copts including Khamila, the narrator of the tale. Between Khamila, her father Jamari Azer, the wealthiest corn merchant in the city, and a host of community members, residents live predictable lives until rumors of a threat emerge and life is turned upside down.

Translated into English by Raphael Cohen, Sur appears like a light and is extinguished just as fast when the Righteous One and his extremists overrun the city.

Through Khamila, readers discover Sur, a rich city built by the multiple personalities that call it home. Governed by the Turk Yusuf Dameer, the residents have eased into life, providing each other with sustenance and engaging relationships. In a large melting pot like Sur, there are bound to be religious and patriarchal boundaries that are not crossed, but everything is dealt with peacefully.

Khamila is a young Copt in her twenties and is curious about the world around her. She lives in a city that has moved between cultures and religions throughout the ages, creating a special place to call home. But the welcoming atmosphere diminishes when war arrives.

According to Khamila, Sur is a city, “that had always swung between order and chaos, between civilization and a charming primitiveness, but had always been a home for every community and faith.” And it is for this reason that the Righteous One and his extremists target Sur.

As people begin to disappear, and food becomes scarce, Khamila’s world fades. She realizes that she may never see the people she once loved and lived with again. The comfort and safety that she once knew is snatched away in an underground bunker in Majd Square where the women are kept safe and then ultimately captured.

Like Sur, a transitional city between ancient and modern, accommodating to the various cultures and religions it represents, the attack represents a transitional time in Elsir’s fictional world, from liberal and open-minded to extreme conservative thought. Caught in the crosswinds are the people who have no desire to be forced into a new normal.

Elsir masterfully brings readers into Sur to fall in love with its inhabitants and then quickly snatches it away when extremist ideology befalls them. His story is one of a vibrant city that disappears overnight and with it the people who have shaped it for centuries.

REVIEW: History, identity and conflict overflow in ‘The Book of Queens’

Updated 20 September 2022
REVIEW: History, identity and conflict overflow in 'The Book of Queens'

Updated 20 September 2022
CHICAGO: From award-winning author and journalist, Joumana Haddad, comes a story overflowing with history, identity and conflict in “The Book of Queens.” From the end of the 19th century, the novel moves across four generations of women Qayah, Qana, Qadar, and Qamar. They have suffered and survived expulsion, occupation, civil war, and sectarian violence that moves them to Turkey, Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon. From Qayah to Qamar, each woman has forged her path through war zones and survived, despite the overwhelming loss they each have encountered.

Haddad’s novel begins with the birth of Qayah Sarrafian in 1912. Born in Aintab, southeastern Turkey to Marine and Nazar, she has witnessed one tragedy after another before she turns eight. Despite being forced to marry a man, having to live with a mother-in-law who wants to diminish her Armenian heritage, and a society that wants to make her feel unworthy for being the daughter of a seamstress, she lives as best as she can. Her troubles begin with her family’s expulsion from Aintab by Turkish forces.

 Qayah’s trauma and suffering is inadvertently inherited by her daughter, Qana, whose own ordeals add to the foundation of devastation her mother has faced. Born in Deir Yassin, Palestine, in 1946, Qana finds herself in a loveless relationship, with a child who does not love her either. Her family is forced to live through another expulsion when the Israelis occupy Palestinian land and they must flee. In Beirut, she tries to make a life, and that is where her daughter, Qadar, grows up. Qadar is equally unsatisfied with her life and moves to Aleppo during the civil war in Lebanon. She is neglectful of her own daughter Qamar, who at 17 ends up in a Turkish refugee camp after fleeing war in Syria.

Haddad does not shy away from the devastating consequences of political and religious violence. She allows readers an intimate look into a family who has been forced to flee for over a century, vehemently refusing to be victims that politicians around the region want them to be. Haddad’s novel is haunting but historically rich with characters who do not cower in the face of adversity.

