With 30 new outlets in 2022, Al-Borg solidifies position in KSA

Al-Borg Diagnostics, the largest chain of private laboratories in the field of medical diagnostics and consultations in the GCC, has further strengthened its position in Saudi Arabia by opening 30 new branches in 2022, bringing the total to 72 outlets across all regions and governorates of the Kingdom. The expansion of Al-Borg Diagnostics stems from its keenness to raise the level of health services in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which focuses a large part of its efforts on this important sector.
The company recently announced a range of packages and offers — suitable for all needs and budgets — to mark the 92nd Saudi National Day.
Dr. Saeed Al-Amoudi, CEO of Al-Borg Diagnostics, said: “On the happy occasion of the National Day, we congratulate the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi people and residents. We renew our commitment to raising the level of quality of life and improving health services to protect our future generations, as a positive contribution to achieving Vision 2030.
FASTFACT
Established in 1998, when it opened its first laboratory in Jeddah, Al-Borg Diagnostics managed to expand to all major cities in the Kingdom by the year 2004.
“Al-Borg Diagnostics will continue to strengthen its position as the largest medical laboratories in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and benefit from its reputation as a pioneering company in this field that provides unprecedented services and meets the increasing demand for clinical diagnostics services.”
Al-Amoudi added: “We are making our efforts according to the plan set for more than 20 years, aiming to lead in the field of diagnostic and advisory services, in order to raise the level of medical services provided to our valued customers and increase the patients’ confidence in Al-Borg Diagnostics and its partners.”
Today, it provides a range of laboratory services and medical consultations to millions of people every year, using the latest state-of-the-art devices that are characterized by their accuracy and speed of results. The company conducts more than 16.3 million tests per year and has 83 international accreditations. Moreover, it has established the first private molecular genetics unit in the private medical diagnostics industry in the Kingdom.