Hyundai and Murouj collaborate for a green future

Hyundai Motor Company and its three distributors in the Kingdom — Wallan Trading, Almajdouie Motors and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. — have partnered with the Vegetation Cover Development Foundation, known as Murouj, for a new sustainable project that includes the planting of 10,000 mangrove trees across Saudi Arabia. The campaign reflects the far-reaching impact of Hyundai’s sustainability initiative “Continue” on its community, aiming to further give back to the Kingdom, Hyundai’s biggest market in the MENA region.
As part of the Saudi Green initiative, Hyundai and Murouj aim to contribute to environmental protection, energy transformation and sustainability programs to achieve the common goal of a green future. This shared responsibility is dedicated to expanding the knowledge of the general public on the importance and vital role sustainability initiatives play toward a future fit for the next generation.
NUMBER
100,000
mangrove trees will be planted across Saudi Arabia as part of the partnership between Hyundai Motor Company, represented by its three Saudi distributors, and Murouj.
“This campaign revolves around one key message — ‘Do More for Less Emission’ — which encourages the idea of taking more sustainable steps and decisions to create less environmental footprints and help the planet heal from the negative consequences of wrong and harmful practices that have dominated the last few decades,” said Hyoung Jung Im, vice president of Hyundai Motor Company.
Murouj will be responsible for the implementation and management of green lands under the project.
The campaign aims to serve as a starting point for many more collaborative projects of Hyundai in the MENA region, aiming to carry on the brand’s vision and commitment to sustainability.
Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in more than 200 countries with over 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision “Progress for Humanity,” Hyundai is accelerating its transformation into a smart mobility solution provider. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero-emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.