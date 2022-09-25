Hyundai and Murouj collaborate for a green future

Genesis’ flagship luxury sedan, G90, debuts in Middle East

Genesis Middle East and Africa HQs has launched its flagship sedan, the G90. The G90 brings the first full model change in three years following its facelift in 2018, representing the most elegant interpretation of the brand’s luxury design identity. The model introduces a bold new direction that premium cars should pursue, with advanced assistance features that make driving easier, along with a variety of new technologies that add value to passengers’ journeys.

The G90 features the Genesis lineup’s most elegant exterior and interior designs yet. Driving specifications offer the utmost in terms of comfortable mobility along with many new features designed to enhance the experience for drivers and passengers of the G90.

Genesis’ most elegant exterior yet

The G90’s front includes a new crest grille and sleek two-line headlamps, which are designed to resemble the brand’s emblem. The G90’s status as a best-in-class sedan is further strengthened by its clamshell hood. The clamshell hood design features a single panel that combines the hood and fenders to eliminate panel gaps, lending the G90 its definingly sleek design.

A high-tech interior

The interior of the G90 is designed to satisfy both customers who take the wheel themselves and those who are driven by chauffeurs. The driver’s seat brings to life Genesis’ interior design ethos of the Beauty of White Space, harmoniously combining the feeling of a high-tech device with new technologies together with the luxurious details that come with analog sensitivities. Drawing attention at the front of the vehicle’s interior are slim air vents that, combined with the wing-like shapes and the next-generation infotainment system — the connected car Integrated Cockpit — integrate the cluster and navigation into a panoramic display, cementing a high-tech look.

Superior driving performance

The G90 is equipped with a gasoline 3.5 turbo engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, which features a maximum output of 375 horsepower and a maximum torque of 54.0 kgf·m. The 3.5 turbo engine achieves a combined fuel efficiency of 9.3 km/ℓ with a dual fuel injection system injecting the optimal amount of fuel to meet driving conditions, and a water cooled type intercooler improving acceleration responsiveness by quickly lowering the temperature of air inflow in the engine.

New automation experience

Genesis has given the G90 a suite of various cutting-edge convenience technologies to provide an all-new automated experience from the moment customers board the vehicle until the moment they exit the car at their destination. When a driver approaches the G90 with their smart key, auto flush door handles pop up to greet the driver. Once the driver enters the vehicle, the easy-close system closes the door without passengers needing to reach out and grab it. The G90’s fingerprint authentication system in the center console enables users to set up and select their customized user profiles, check recent destinations and access the infotainment system settings. The G90 is the first model to feature hands-on detection, allowing the vehicle to accurately detect when the driver is holding the steering wheel. It is also the first model Genesis has equipped with a fragrance system, which disperses pleasing scents throughout the car’s interior.

Antibacterial features

Genesis has used antibacterial materials throughout the G90, with a UV light-sterilized armrest box in the second row and an antibacterial filter to offer passengers a safer and cleaner interior. Genesis coated the G90’s interior with an antibacterial silver zinc zeolite material, which prevents the growth of bacteria and microorganisms on areas with artificial leather and car mats, such as the G90’s crash pads, door trim, and armrests. Air purifiers in the G90 are equipped with an antibacterial filter that blocks harmful substances in the air to provide a better indoor atmosphere.