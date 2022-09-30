What We Are Reading Today: Can’t Hurt Me

What We Are Reading Today: The Blame Game

Author: Dr. Mohammad Al-Sabban

Dr. Mohammad Al-Sabban’s book “The Blame Game” shares exclusive information on what he describes as the web of lies he encountered and fought against over three decades heading Saudi Arabia’s team of negotiators at climate-change talks.

He led the Kingdom’s delegation during key decision-making sessions of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

While world leaders accepted that global warming was taking place and that the issue required swift and comprehensive action to tackle it, Al-Sabban reveals the darker secrets that have lurked behind the scenes of UN-sponsored meetings on climate change.

He exposes what he claims to be the direct and hidden fingerprints of developed industrial nations showing their involvement in atrocities against the environment over the past two centuries, while uncovering agenda-driven agreements and campaigns.

The book also deals with the subject of the Russian-Ukrainian war, its impact on oil prices, and how Saudi Arabia has been working to steady the oil market while refusing to use it as an economic weapon or pressure card.

“The Blame Game” tells how industrial nations often place more priority on oil and gas supply chains rather than creating a pollution-free environment.