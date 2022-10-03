World Petroleum Congress to be held in Riyadh in 2026

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to host a get-together of global leaders from the oil and gas industries after Riyadh was named as the venue for the 2026 edition of the World Petroleum Congress.

As well as industry insiders, the triennial event will bring representatives from governments, other sectors, non-governmental organizations and international institutions to the Kingdom’s capital.

This conference aims to bring together countries and international organizations every three years to enhance cooperation between them in the fields of energy, and find solutions to the main challenges facing the development of this sector.

The Riyadh event will follow the 24th edition of the conference, set to be held in Calgary, Canada, from Sept. 17 to 21, 2023.

That event will focus on end-to-end chemical market outlooks, end-use market analysis, mobility, energy transition, and climate strategies.

It will also see discussions on new tracks on carbon intensity, carbon markets, clean fuels and clean tech.

The World Petroleum Council, which is the organizer of the conference, was established in 1933, and is a neutral platform for discussing issues facing the oil and gas sector among all stakeholders from around the world.

The council works to employ scientific developments in the oil and gas sectors, and technology transfer and sustainable use of the world's petroleum resources for the benefit of all