Iran security forces arrest students on school premises 

School students cheer and chant as they venture out onto the streets of Saqqez city in Iran’s Kurdistan province. (File/AFP)
  • At least 19 children have been killed in protests in Iran, rights group said
LONDON: Iranian school children were arrested on school premises on Sunday by security forces, the Guardian reported. 

Pictures of security forces arriving at schools in vans without license plates were shared on social media. 

According to the Guardian, Iranian Education Minister Mohammad Mahdi Kazem said that students involved in the protests had not been expelled, but their parents were being contacted.

Authorities also closed schools and higher education institutions in Iranian Kurdistan on Sunday, as demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini entered their fourth week. 

Hengaw, a Norway-based Iran human rights group, shared videos of girls chanting: “Woman, life, freedom,” at a school in Saqqez, Amini’s home town in Kurdistan province.

Other footage from cities across Iran shows hundreds of high school and university students confronting security forces armed with tear gas, clubs and, in many cases, live ammunition, the rights group said.

Iranian authorities denied that live rounds have been used, the Guardian reported. 

“At least 185 people, including at least 19 children, have been killed in the nationwide protests across Iran. The highest number of killings occurred in Sistan and Baluchistan province with half the recorded number,” Iran Human Rights said on Saturday.

Four Yemeni soldiers killed as troops attack Al-Qaeda stronghold in Abyan

Four Yemeni soldiers killed as troops attack Al-Qaeda stronghold in Abyan
  • Human rights organizations, activists condemn Houthi drone attack in Taiz after 8 civilians injured
AL-MUKALLA: Four Yemeni soldiers were killed and several others injured by roadside bombs in Yemen's southern province of Abyan after military forces attacked Al-Mafed, Al-Qaeda's bastion.

Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesman for the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council, which commands military operations in Abyan, told Arab News that two bombs exploded on Sunday as a convoy of soldiers drove through Omaran valley, an area that once housed Al-Qaeda facilities, killing four soldiers and injuring several others.

Al-Naqeeb said: “We don't know if the roadside bombs were planted by Al-Qaeda today or during the most recent military operations.”

A military offensive against Al-Qaeda militants began last month inside their strongholds in the southern provinces of Abyan and Shabwa. The action followed a series of deadly attacks on military and security outposts and kidnappings, for which Al-Qaeda claimed credit. 

Southern forces launched the fourth and final phase of the Eastern Arrows military offensive on Saturday by attacking Al-Qaeda's last stronghold in Abyan.

Al-Naqeeb said that forces were preparing to move toward the district's remote and rugged mountains, which have long housed Al-Qaeda militants and military facilities. 

The province of Abyan will be declared free of militants for the first time in years if government forces take full control of the district's urban and rural areas.

Al-Qaeda militants, according to local military officials, sought refuge in other mountains in the Houthi-controlled central province of Al-Bayda, while others fled to Wadi Hadramout and Marib.

Yemeni military forces in Shabwa earlier drove Al-Qaeda out of Al-Mousinah and pursued them to the province’s mountainous areas.

Separately, local and international human rights organizations and activists have condemned the Houthi drone attack in Taiz, which left eight civilians injured.

According to residents, a drone struck a civilian vehicle in Al-Majasha in Maqbanah district, west of Taiz, injuring eight.

The Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties said that the civilians were on their way to a wedding and were not close to a military location. It called for international condemnation of the Houthis’ repeated and arbitrary attacks.

It added: “The civilians were not part of an armed group and were not near a military area or site, reflecting the true intentions of the Houthis.”

The UN-brokered truce that took effect on April 2 did not bring peace to Taiz, and the Houthis continue to target residential areas with explosive-rigged drones, artillery rounds and heavy machine-gun fire.

Palestinians hit hard by Israel’s ‘collective punishment’ over Jerusalem violence

Palestinians hit hard by Israel’s ‘collective punishment’ over Jerusalem violence
  • Residents warn of ‘tragic’ situation in Shuafat refugee camp amid military crackdown
  • Settlers film attacks on Palestinians and broadcast them on social media, researcher says
RAMALLAH: Palestinian residents of the Shuafat refugee camp and the nearby town of Anata on the outskirts of Jerusalem are facing growing hardship after Israeli military authorities imposed a blockade on the area. 

The crackdown followed a shooting incident at an Israeli army checkpoint on Saturday in which a soldier was killed and two other Israeli security guards were wounded.

At dawn on Sunday, Israeli security forces closed  all the entrances to the refugee camp, the town of Anata, and the suburb of Al-Salam, northeast of Jerusalem.

Troops carried out house-to-house searches and arrested relatives of the suspect who allegedly led the attack.

East Jerusalem schools also closed because of the Israeli troop deployment after a night of clashes in the Shuafat camp and nearby town. 

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that Israeli forces prevented ambulance crews from entering the Shuafat camp and Anata.

In a press statement, the society said that troops had blocked access to emergency services and stopped “medical staff from performing their humanitarian duty.”

Ibrahim Mohammed, 53, a resident of Shuafat camp, described the humanitarian situation as “dire and tragic” less than 24 hours after troops blocked access to the site.

He described the blockade by Israeli military authorities as “collective punishment” for the 150,000 residents of the camp and the neighboring town.

“This is unacceptable collective punishment, and Israel is punishing innocent residents who have nothing to do with what happened,” Mohammed told Arab News.

The closure prevented doctors, students, teachers, merchants and cleaning workers from entering or leaving the area, and also halted the supply of essential goods.

Israeli armed forces used surveillance drones as part of constant search operations.

With the Israeli parliamentary elections scheduled for Nov. 1, political and security officials view Palestinian militant attacks in Jerusalem as more dangerous than those in the West Bank.

Palestinians said that the Israeli army’s use of armed drones in the West Bank constituted a new development in its deadly onslaught against activists, as happened several times in the Gaza Strip.

On Oct. 6, an Israeli television channel revealed how armed drones helped and guided ground forces in targeting Palestinian militants.

However, Palestinians fear their use in overcrowded residential areas, such as Jenin camp and the old city of Nablus, might increase civilian casualties.

Jenin Gov. Akram Rajoub on Sunday described the use of drones as “a dangerous escalation aimed at harming Palestinians.”

Palestinians and human rights groups say that settlers’ attacks against them have intensified in the past two weeks.

On Oct. 7, extremist settlers destroyed crops in Bardala village in the northern Jordan Valley, while other areas have witnessed frequent attacks by settlers at night.

Munir Kadous, a field researcher at Israeli human rights organization Yesh Din, told Arab News that recent settler attacks on Palestinians were backed by the army, border guards and the Israeli police.

Settlers previously carried out their attacks on their own, he said.

Groups of settler youths, protected by Israeli troops, blocked main streets in the West Bank to prevent Palestinian vehicles passing.

“Instead of expelling the settlers, the Israeli army is forcing Palestinian motorists to search for alternative roads, while allowing settlers to keep the roads used by Palestinians closed for long periods,” Kadous told Arab News.

Palestinian vehicles were also being attacked and damaged by settlers, he said.

Young settlers film their attacks on the Palestinians and broadcast them on social media to gain admiration or encourage further attacks, the researcher said.

Three weeks before the Israeli elections, observers believe that firm measures against the settlers are unlikely. 

Palestinians say that settler attacks are now the greatest threat to lives and property, and are more dangerous than Israeli army actions.

Settlers’ targeting of Palestinians during the olive harvest season increases the threat to their lives, they added.

Lebanon says it will get final draft of maritime border demarcation proposal within hours

Lebanon says it will get final draft of maritime border demarcation proposal within hours
BAEIRUT: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Sunday that he will be sent a final draft of a proposal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime border with long-time foe Israel within hours.
US mediator Amos Hochstein has drawn up the final text.
In a statement, the Lebanese presidency said Beirut will study the final text and take “the suitable decision.”

German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown

German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown
  • “We will ensure that the EU imposes entry bans on those responsible for this brutal repression and freezes their assets in the EU”: German FM
BERLIN: Germany’s foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran.
The most sustained protests in years against Iran’s theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17 after the burial of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died in the custody of Iran’s feared morality police. Amini had been detained for an alleged violation of strict Islamic dress codes for women.
Since then, protests spread across the country and have been met by a fierce crackdown, in which dozens are estimated to have been killed and hundreds arrested.
“Those who beat up women and girls on the street, carry off people who want nothing other than to live freely, arrest them arbitrarily and sentence them to death stand on the wrong side of history,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was quoted as telling Sunday’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
“We will ensure that the EU imposes entry bans on those responsible for this brutal repression and freezes their assets in the EU,” she added. “We say to people in Iran: We stand and remain by your side.”
Baerbock didn’t name any specific individuals or organizations.
On Thursday, EU lawmakers approved a resolution calling for sanctions against those responsible for the death of Amini and the subsequent crackdown.
Germany, along with fellow EU member France, is among the nations that are part of a 2015 agreement with Iran to address concerns over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program and have been attempting to revive the deal.
Talks on the deal have languished but if it’s reinstated, the agreement would provide sanctions relief that would help strengthen the Iranian government.
On Sunday, videos on Iranian social media appeared to show students staging a protest on the campus of Al-Zahra University in Tehran, a day after students chanted against Iran’s president during a visit there.
Protests erupted in cities across Iran on Saturday. In Tehran’s bazaar, traditionally a stronghold of Iran’s rulers, a crowd set fire to a police kiosk. Later that evening, anti-government marches drew a large crowd in the capital’s central Naziabad area, social media posts showed.
Facing persistent unrest, authorities have turned to targeting prominent Iranians who have expressed support for the protests.
The semi-official ILNA news agency reported that Iranian officials seized the passports of Homayoun SHajjarian, a prominent singer, and Sahar Dolatshahi, an actress, after the pair returned from a concert tour in Australia on Saturday. The passports were taken at Tehran’s international airport, the news agency said.
SHajjarian had expressed support for the protesters during his foreign tour. During a Sept. 13 concert, a large photo of Mahsa Amini served as a stage backdrop and he sang an old song dealing with cruelty and oppressors.
Another backdrop had the caption: “Don’t kill these people. These people deserve life, not death. These people deserve happiness and freedom. My position is clear, I will always stand by the people of my land.”
Since the start of the demonstrations, Iranian authorities have detained a number of prominent artists, including singer Shervin Hajjipour whose song “For” became an anthem of the protest movement. Hajjipour was released on bail on Oct. 4.

British navy seizes million-dollar drug haul in the Arabian Sea

British navy seizes million-dollar drug haul in the Arabian Sea
  • Royal Navy vessel is part of Saudi-led maritime task force preventing drug money from funding terror activities
LONDON: A British Royal Navy vessel from a Saudi-led coalition has seized hundreds of kilos of drugs in its latest counter-narcotics operation. 

The frigate, which is part of the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150, a partnership of 38 nations involved in maritime security deployments throughout the region, intercepted smugglers transporting crystal methamphetamine in its fifth operational success of the year.

The Royal Navy said the six-hour operation was a huge blow to criminal gangs and terror groups that use narcotics to fund their organizations and violent plans.

“Disrupting terrorist organizations, criminals and their funding lines is key to keeping the UK, and rest of the world, safe,” said Commander Claire Thompson, the ship’s commanding officer.

A reconnaissance helicopter from HMS Montrose was sent to inspect the suspected vessel before specialist troops from the Royal Marines, Britain’s amphibious infantry, boarded and took control of the boat in what the navy described as “choppy conditions.”

Once on board, the marines found a hidden compartment where 870 kg of crystal methamphetamines had been stashed.

Britain’s National Crime Agency said the drugs were valued at £15.5 million ($17.1 million).

