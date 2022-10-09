You are here

China to include eligible dual-listed shares in Stock Connect scheme

China to include eligible dual-listed shares in Stock Connect scheme
Dual-class shares give greater voting rights to company founders. (Reuters)
Reuters

China to include eligible dual-listed shares in Stock Connect scheme

China to include eligible dual-listed shares in Stock Connect scheme
  The Stock Connect is an investment channel that connects the Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen stock exchanges
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: Dual-class shares, which have converted to primary listings in Hong Kong, can be included in the crossborder Stock Connect scheme, Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said on Saturday, potentially channeling fresh money into eligible stocks.

The Stock Connect is an investment channel that connects the Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

In a statement, the bourses gave the example of Shanghai-based video platform Bilibili Inc., whose shares are listed in the US and Hong Kong.

After the company converted its secondary listing in Hong Kong to a primary listing on Oct. 3, its shares can be added to the southbound leg of the Connect scheme as soon as March, if they meet certain conditions, the bourses added.

A growing number of China’s dual-class companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and fast-food restaurant chain operator Yum China Holdings, also have applied to convert their secondary listings in Hong Kong to primary ones. The government and the Hong Kong stock exchange plan to set up a marketmaker system in the first half of 2023 to allow the Stock Connect transborder investment channel handle yuan-denominated shares in Hong Kong.

Trade war

China has criticized the latest US decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the US.

“Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the US abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

“It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said. Mao also said that the US “weaponization and politicization” of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China’s progress.

She was speaking after the US on Friday updated export controls that included adding certain advanced, high-performance computing chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to its list, as well as new license requirements for items that would be used in a supercomputer or for semiconductor development in China.

The US said that the export controls were added as part of ongoing efforts to protect US national security and foreign policy interests.

Topics: China Stock Connect scheme

Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia spends $503m on water projects in Northern Borders region

Saudi Arabia spends $503m on water projects in Northern Borders region
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched 15 water and environmental projects worth SR1.9 billion ($503 million) in the Norther Borders region, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Of the total, 13 projects will be carried out by the National Water Co., Minister of  Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadli said at the inaugural ceremony.

He said the company also implemented two projects to boost the coverage of water services through the establishment of operational water tanks with a total capacity of 6,000 cubic meters, the extension of more than 105 km of carrier and main lines and sub-networks, and implementation of more than 2,200 domestic water connections to serve more than 21,700 new beneficiaries in Al-Dahiya, Al-Mubarakiya, Al-Jawhara and Al-Rawabi districts in the city of Arar, at a cost of more than SR38 million.

Al-Fadli said more than 50 projects are being planned in the region at a cost of over SR2.1 billion.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Development water environment

Updated 09 October 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project Tracker—EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner; GCCIA awards $120m contract to Indian firm

MENA Project Tracker—EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner; GCCIA awards $120m contract to Indian firm
Updated 09 October 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

RIYADH: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has invested expressions of interest from international developers to work on the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. 

The scope of work includes producing 900 MW of solar energy using photovoltaic panels. The deadline for submissions is Oct.  10, reported the local media.

EWEC to announce Shuweihat S4 bid winner

The Emirates Water and Electricity Co. will announce the winner of a contract to develop its next independent water project in Shuweihat on Oct. 12, reported MEED.

Spain’s Acciona Agua, France’s Engie and Madrid-headquartered GS Inima were among the 18 companies that submitted proposals for the contract.

Located next to the existing Shuweihat S3 independent power project, the capacity of the Shuweihat 4 IWP is 70 million imperial gallons a day.

Upon completion, it will cover drinkable water demand in Abu Dhabi’s Al-Dhafra region.

GCCIA awards $120m contract

The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority has selected India-based Kamani Engineering Corp. to develop an overhead transmission line project linking the substations in Wafra in Kuwait and Fadhili in Saudi Arabia.

The $120-million project’s work includes providing and installing a 400-kilovolt transmission line over 255 km, in addition to the construction of control centers, transmission stations and ground improvement works, according to MEED.

Topics: DEWA solar power EWEC Shuweihat GCCIA

Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille

Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille
Updated 09 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille

Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille
Updated 09 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi low-cost carrier flynas has launched two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille, the southern port of France, starting Nov. 9.

Flights will depart to Marseille from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Saturdays and Wednesdays, and will return back to Jeddah on Sundays and Thursdays, according to a statement. 

The new route is in line with a recently signed agreement by flynas with the Air Connectivity Program to launch four new and direct destinations to facilitate the arrival of visitors to the Kingdom. 

The destinations include Marseille in Europe, as well as Casablanca and Algiers in North Africa and Almaty in Central Asia. 

The Air Connectivity Program was launched earlier this year to support and motivate airlines to establish local and international air routes and increase flights to existing and targeted destinations, consequently contributing to tourism in the Kingdom to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

 

Topics: aviation Saudi aviation

TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell

TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell
Updated 09 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell

TASI dips on slowing global economy: Closing bell
Updated 09 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index closed its first session of the week lower in line with a slowing global economy, which remains a source of concern.

The Tadawul All Share Index dipped 1.63 percent to end Sunday at 11,566, while the parallel market Nomu edged 1.39 percent lower to 19,941.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended with the session flat, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 1.85 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, fell 0.46 percent, while Saudi British Bank declined by 0.25 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi slipped 2.14 percent, while Alinma Bank slipped 2.25 percent.

Almarai Co. declined 4.15 percent, despite its net profit increasing 10 percent year-on-year to SR1.4 billion ($372 million) in the third quarter of the year.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Co. fell 2.95 percent, following the appointment of Faisal Al Nassar as acting CEO after Nasser Al-Huqbani resigned.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. sank 3.89 percent, after it received the Saudi Central Bank’s approval to increase its capital to SR230 million.

Tanmiah Food Co. gained 4.04 percent to lead the gainers, while Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. decreased 7.93 percent to lead the fallers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%

Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%

Al Sagr Insurance seeks shareholders’ approval to cut capital by 65%
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. invited its shareholders to approve a proposal to reduce capital by 65 percent.

The Saudi insurer aims to reduce its capital from SR400 million ($106 million) to SR140 million, according to a bourse filing.

The company is restructuring its capital in order to write off accumulated losses of SR260 million, it said.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul Capital

