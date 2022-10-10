You are here

  Cairo airport customs seize 10 gold bars from passenger

Cairo airport customs seize 10 gold bars from passenger

Cairo airport customs seize 10 gold bars from passenger
A customs seizure report was drawn up against the passenger, with authorities taking legal measures. (Supplied)
Gobran Mohamed

Cairo airport customs seize 10 gold bars from passenger

Cairo airport customs seize 10 gold bars from passenger
  • Customs officials also thwarted a separate attempt to smuggle several telemetry devices into Egypt
CAIRO: Cairo International Airport customs thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of bullion and gold jewelry, which an Egyptian passenger had hidden upon arrival from Saudi Arabia. 

It also thwarted an attempt to smuggle a number of telemetry devices, which were hidden by another passenger arriving from the Kingdom.

Customs authorities said that when the Egyptian passenger’s luggage was scanned through an X-ray machine, officials discovered 10 gold bars weighing 100 grams each, as well as two sets of gold jewelry, weighing a total of 167 grams.

Customs added that the passenger hid the seized items in his luggage upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia. The passenger intended to mislead customs officers, transit the gold and sell it to achieve material gains.

A customs seizure report was drawn up against the passenger, with authorities taking legal measures.

In a separate case, an Egyptian passenger’s luggage was passed through an X-ray device. It was found that there were identical and repeated objects inside the suitcase, and further inspection revealed the presence of 17 expensive remote measurement devices.

Cairo International Airport customs said that the telemetry devices were deliberately hidden by the Egyptian passenger to mislead customs officials, transit and sell the goods, and achieve material gains.

The director general of Passenger Customs at Terminal 1 at Cairo International Airport decided to take legal measures and issue a customs seizure report against the passenger.

According to Cairo International Airport customs, these measures are in implementation of the instructions of Shahat al-Ghatouri, head of the Customs Authority, to tighten control over customs outlets and thwart smuggling attempts.

Topics: Egypt Cairo International Airport customs

UN condemns 'heinous killing' of migrants in Libya

UN condemns ‘heinous killing’ of migrants in Libya
UN condemns 'heinous killing' of migrants in Libya

UN condemns ‘heinous killing’ of migrants in Libya
  • The bodies were found on a beach on Friday morning, most of them burned inside a charred boat, according to the UN and the Libyan Red Crescent
TRIPOLI: The UN mission in Libya has condemned the “heinous killing” of 15 migrants near the Mediterranean coastal city of Sabratha, accusing smugglers and demanding justice.

The bodies were found on a beach on Friday morning, most of them burned inside a charred boat, according to the UN and the Libyan Red Crescent.

“While the exact circumstances remain to be determined, the killings reportedly resulted from clashes between rival traffickers,” the UN mission UNSMIL said in a statement.

It urged authorities in Libya “to ensure a swift, independent and transparent investigation to bring all perpetrators to justice.”

Libya was a key route for clandestine migration even before the 2011 uprising that overthrew Muammar Qaddafi.

The lawlessness that ensued bolstered its position on the world’s deadliest migration route across the Mediterranean to Europe.

People smugglers from the western city of Sabratha — just 300 km from the Italian island of Lampedusa —continue to play a key role.

Migrants often face horrific treatment at the hands of smuggling gangs.

Rights groups have repeatedly accused authorities and armed groups operating under state auspices of torture and other abuses.

The latest killings are “a stark reminder of the lack of protection migrants and asylum seekers face in Libya, and the widespread human rights violations undertaken by powerful trafficking and criminal networks who need to be swiftly stopped and prosecuted,” UNSMIL said.

Libyan media reported that the killings resulted from a “dispute between people smugglers” that led to them opening fire on the migrants, mostly from African countries further south.

One of the groups involved set fire to the boat, according to the reports.

Since the start of the year, more than 14,000 migrants have been intercepted and returned to Libya, the International Organization for Migration said Monday.

At least 216 people have died attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea and 724 are missing and presumed dead.

Pope Francis made an impassioned defense of migrants, calling their exclusion “scandalous, disgusting and sinful,” putting him on a collision course with Italy’s upcoming right-wing government.

The Pope made his comments as he canonized a 19th century bishop known as the “father of migrants” and a 20th century man who ministered to the sick in Argentina.

Pope Francis, who has made support of migrants a major theme of his pontificate, presided over the ceremony before 50,000 people in St. Peter’s Square.

“The exclusion of migrants is scandalous. Indeed, the exclusion of migrants is criminal. It makes them die in front of us,” he said.

“And so today the Mediterranean is the world’s largest cemetery,” he said, referring to thousands who have drowned trying to reach Europe.

“The exclusion of migrants is disgusting, it is sinful. It is criminal not to open doors to those who are needy,” he said.

Topics: UN Libya migrants

Iraqi Kurdistan lawmakers delay polls and extend term

Iraqi Kurdistan lawmakers delay polls and extend term
Iraqi Kurdistan lawmakers delay polls and extend term

Iraqi Kurdistan lawmakers delay polls and extend term
  • The delay is the result of disputes between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan over the delineation of electoral constituencies
IRBIL: Parliament in Iraq’s autonomous northern Kurdistan region has voted to extend its term by a year, postponing polls against a backdrop of a wider national political paralysis.

Legislative elections in Kurdistan had been due this month, four years after the last vote.

Amid disagreements between its two major parties, lawmakers will now stay until a new parliament is elected in late 2023.

Eighty out of 111 representatives voted for the measure, the regional parliament said in a statement, with members of the opposition abstaining.

The delay is the result of disputes between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan over the delineation of electoral constituencies.

But it also is part of a broader power struggle between the parliament’s two biggest parties, said Shivan Fazil, a researcher at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

KDP, which controls the regional government, has challenged PUK’s claim for the presidency of Iraq, which by convention is held by a member of Iraq’s Kurdish minority. The PUK has held the largely symbolic post since 2005.

“Lack of cooperation and consensus between the two parties at the federal level ... has increasingly led to a lack of cooperation and consensus” in Kurdistan too, Fazil said.

The parliament has extended its term several times in recent decades over political disagreements, and in the 1990s due to fighting between two rival clans, the KDP-affiliated Barzanis and the PUK-affiliated Talabanis.

The UN envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, warned this week that “the political fallout” of not conducting timely elections and “neglecting basic democratic principles will bear a high cost”.

“Monopolizing power breeds instability,” she told the Security Council on Tuesday. “That goes for both Iraq as a whole and for the Kurdistan region.”

Kurdish officials have painted the region as a haven of stability in conflict-ridden Iraq.

It is home to several international charities, and has developed its infrastructure and projects at a faster pace than the rest of the country.

But activists and opposition figures have decried corruption, arbitrary arrests and intimidation of protesters.

The region has also been caught in the crosshairs of geopolitical conflict among neighboring countries, having recently been the target of strikes by both Iran and Turkey.

On Sept. 28, Iran targeted positions of Iranian-Kurdish rebel groups in Iraqi Kurdistan, killing 14 people and wounding 58, including civilians.

Topics: Iraqi Kurdistan Irbil

Iran security forces arrest students on school premises 

Iran security forces arrest students on school premises 
Iran security forces arrest students on school premises 

Iran security forces arrest students on school premises 
  • At least 19 children have been killed in protests in Iran, rights group said
LONDON: Iranian school children were arrested on school premises on Sunday by security forces, the Guardian reported. 

Pictures of security forces arriving at schools in vans without license plates were shared on social media. 

According to the Guardian, Iranian Education Minister Mohammad Mahdi Kazem said that students involved in the protests had not been expelled, but their parents were being contacted.

Authorities also closed schools and higher education institutions in Iranian Kurdistan on Sunday, as demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini entered their fourth week. 

Hengaw, a Norway-based Iran human rights group, shared videos of girls chanting: “Woman, life, freedom,” at a school in Saqqez, Amini’s home town in Kurdistan province.

Other footage from cities across Iran shows hundreds of high school and university students confronting security forces armed with tear gas, clubs and, in many cases, live ammunition, the rights group said.

Iranian authorities denied that live rounds have been used, the Guardian reported. 

“At least 185 people, including at least 19 children, have been killed in the nationwide protests across Iran. The highest number of killings occurred in Sistan and Baluchistan province with half the recorded number,” Iran Human Rights said on Saturday.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran students

Four Yemeni soldiers killed as troops attack Al-Qaeda stronghold in Abyan

Four Yemeni soldiers killed as troops attack Al-Qaeda stronghold in Abyan
Four Yemeni soldiers killed as troops attack Al-Qaeda stronghold in Abyan

Four Yemeni soldiers killed as troops attack Al-Qaeda stronghold in Abyan
  • Human rights organizations, activists condemn Houthi drone attack in Taiz after 8 civilians injured
AL-MUKALLA: Four Yemeni soldiers were killed and several others injured by roadside bombs in Yemen's southern province of Abyan after military forces attacked Al-Mafed, Al-Qaeda's bastion.

Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesman for the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council, which commands military operations in Abyan, told Arab News that two bombs exploded on Sunday as a convoy of soldiers drove through Omaran valley, an area that once housed Al-Qaeda facilities, killing four soldiers and injuring several others.

Al-Naqeeb said: “We don't know if the roadside bombs were planted by Al-Qaeda today or during the most recent military operations.”

A military offensive against Al-Qaeda militants began last month inside their strongholds in the southern provinces of Abyan and Shabwa. The action followed a series of deadly attacks on military and security outposts and kidnappings, for which Al-Qaeda claimed credit. 

Southern forces launched the fourth and final phase of the Eastern Arrows military offensive on Saturday by attacking Al-Qaeda's last stronghold in Abyan.

Al-Naqeeb said that forces were preparing to move toward the district's remote and rugged mountains, which have long housed Al-Qaeda militants and military facilities. 

The province of Abyan will be declared free of militants for the first time in years if government forces take full control of the district's urban and rural areas.

Al-Qaeda militants, according to local military officials, sought refuge in other mountains in the Houthi-controlled central province of Al-Bayda, while others fled to Wadi Hadramout and Marib.

Yemeni military forces in Shabwa earlier drove Al-Qaeda out of Al-Mousinah and pursued them to the province’s mountainous areas.

Separately, local and international human rights organizations and activists have condemned the Houthi drone attack in Taiz, which left eight civilians injured.

According to residents, a drone struck a civilian vehicle in Al-Majasha in Maqbanah district, west of Taiz, injuring eight.

The Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties said that the civilians were on their way to a wedding and were not close to a military location. It called for international condemnation of the Houthis’ repeated and arbitrary attacks.

It added: “The civilians were not part of an armed group and were not near a military area or site, reflecting the true intentions of the Houthis.”

The UN-brokered truce that took effect on April 2 did not bring peace to Taiz, and the Houthis continue to target residential areas with explosive-rigged drones, artillery rounds and heavy machine-gun fire.

Topics: Yemeni soldiers Al-Qaeda Abyan

Palestinians hit hard by Israel's 'collective punishment' over Jerusalem violence

Palestinians hit hard by Israel’s ‘collective punishment’ over Jerusalem violence
Palestinians hit hard by Israel's 'collective punishment' over Jerusalem violence

Palestinians hit hard by Israel’s ‘collective punishment’ over Jerusalem violence
  • Residents warn of ‘tragic’ situation in Shuafat refugee camp amid military crackdown
  • Settlers film attacks on Palestinians and broadcast them on social media, researcher says
RAMALLAH: Palestinian residents of the Shuafat refugee camp and the nearby town of Anata on the outskirts of Jerusalem are facing growing hardship after Israeli military authorities imposed a blockade on the area. 

The crackdown followed a shooting incident at an Israeli army checkpoint on Saturday in which a soldier was killed and two other Israeli security guards were wounded.

At dawn on Sunday, Israeli security forces closed  all the entrances to the refugee camp, the town of Anata, and the suburb of Al-Salam, northeast of Jerusalem.

Troops carried out house-to-house searches and arrested relatives of the suspect who allegedly led the attack.

East Jerusalem schools also closed because of the Israeli troop deployment after a night of clashes in the Shuafat camp and nearby town. 

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that Israeli forces prevented ambulance crews from entering the Shuafat camp and Anata.

In a press statement, the society said that troops had blocked access to emergency services and stopped “medical staff from performing their humanitarian duty.”

Ibrahim Mohammed, 53, a resident of Shuafat camp, described the humanitarian situation as “dire and tragic” less than 24 hours after troops blocked access to the site.

He described the blockade by Israeli military authorities as “collective punishment” for the 150,000 residents of the camp and the neighboring town.

“This is unacceptable collective punishment, and Israel is punishing innocent residents who have nothing to do with what happened,” Mohammed told Arab News.

The closure prevented doctors, students, teachers, merchants and cleaning workers from entering or leaving the area, and also halted the supply of essential goods.

Israeli armed forces used surveillance drones as part of constant search operations.

With the Israeli parliamentary elections scheduled for Nov. 1, political and security officials view Palestinian militant attacks in Jerusalem as more dangerous than those in the West Bank.

Palestinians said that the Israeli army’s use of armed drones in the West Bank constituted a new development in its deadly onslaught against activists, as happened several times in the Gaza Strip.

On Oct. 6, an Israeli television channel revealed how armed drones helped and guided ground forces in targeting Palestinian militants.

However, Palestinians fear their use in overcrowded residential areas, such as Jenin camp and the old city of Nablus, might increase civilian casualties.

Jenin Gov. Akram Rajoub on Sunday described the use of drones as “a dangerous escalation aimed at harming Palestinians.”

Palestinians and human rights groups say that settlers’ attacks against them have intensified in the past two weeks.

On Oct. 7, extremist settlers destroyed crops in Bardala village in the northern Jordan Valley, while other areas have witnessed frequent attacks by settlers at night.

Munir Kadous, a field researcher at Israeli human rights organization Yesh Din, told Arab News that recent settler attacks on Palestinians were backed by the army, border guards and the Israeli police.

Settlers previously carried out their attacks on their own, he said.

Groups of settler youths, protected by Israeli troops, blocked main streets in the West Bank to prevent Palestinian vehicles passing.

“Instead of expelling the settlers, the Israeli army is forcing Palestinian motorists to search for alternative roads, while allowing settlers to keep the roads used by Palestinians closed for long periods,” Kadous told Arab News.

Palestinian vehicles were also being attacked and damaged by settlers, he said.

Young settlers film their attacks on the Palestinians and broadcast them on social media to gain admiration or encourage further attacks, the researcher said.

Three weeks before the Israeli elections, observers believe that firm measures against the settlers are unlikely. 

Palestinians say that settler attacks are now the greatest threat to lives and property, and are more dangerous than Israeli army actions.

Settlers’ targeting of Palestinians during the olive harvest season increases the threat to their lives, they added.

Topics: Palestinians Israel Shuafat Refugee camp

