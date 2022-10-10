You are here

Jerusalem churches raise concern over UK embassy talks

Jerusalem churches raise concern over UK embassy talks
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid hold a bilateral meeting as they attend the 77th UN General Assembly, in New York, US, Sept. 21, 2022. (Reuters)
AFP

  • British PM Liz Truss has told her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid ‘about her review of the current location of the British embassy in Israel’
  • UK PM’s comment raises the prospect of London following Washington’s lead and relocating the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
JERUSALEM: Jerusalem church leaders on Monday expressed their “grave concern” about Britain potentially moving their embassy in Israel to the contested and sacred city.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss last month told her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid “about her review of the current location of the British embassy in Israel,” according to her office.
The announcement raised the prospect of London following in Washington’s steps under former president Donald Trump, who in 2018 relocated the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
The move broke with decades of international consensus, as governments have refused to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of either an Israeli or Palestinian state before a lasting peace accord is reached.
On Monday, Jerusalem church heads warned moving the British embassy “would severely undermine this key principle... and the political negotiations that it seeks to advance.”
The Council of the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem represents all denominations in the city, which is home to the holiest site in Christianity.
The Old City, in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, also hosts the most sacred site in Judaism and the third-holiest site in Islam.
“The religious Status Quo in Jerusalem is essential for preserving the harmony of our Holy City and good relations between religious communities around the globe,” said the church heads.
Britain’s review, they added, implied that there was no need for peace talks, and that “the continuing military occupation of those territories and the unilateral annexation of east Jerusalem are both acceptable.”
Israel has occupied east Jerusalem and the West Bank — the site of numerous biblical tales including the birth of Jesus — since the 1967 Six-Day War.
Noting that Christians have lived in the territory “under many different empires and governments” for some 2,000 years, they pressed the British government to “redouble their diplomatic efforts” toward an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.
Their intervention from Jerusalem follows similar statements by church leaders in Britain.
A spokesperson for the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the senior bishop of the Anglican Church, last week told the UK website Jewish News he was “concerned about the potential impact of moving the British embassy” to Jerusalem.
Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the country’s most senior Catholic cleric, said on Thursday that relocating the embassy would “be seriously damaging to any possibility of lasting peace in the region.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Israel Liz Truss Yair Lapid

'Several' inmates dead in Iran prison riot: official

‘Several’ inmates dead in Iran prison riot: official
‘Several’ inmates dead in Iran prison riot: official

‘Several’ inmates dead in Iran prison riot: official
TEHRAN: “Several” inmates died and others were injured during a prison riot in northern Iran, during which security forces used tear gas, a judicial official said on Monday.
Sunday’s riot in Rasht, provincial capital of Gilan, comes as a wave of unrest has rocked Iran since Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women.
The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters but also of members of the security forces. Hundreds have also been arrested.
On Sunday, a brawl broke out between death row inmates at Lakan Prison of Rasht over “personal differences,” the city’s public prosecutor Mehdi Fallahmiri was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.
“As the conflict escalated, it spread to the prison corridor, and more prisoners joined the brawl,” he said.
“Officers arrived at the scene and used tear gas to calm and disperse the prisoners to end the riot after some inmates destroyed facilities in the corridor and prison hall and set them on fire,” Fallahmiri said.
“As a result of this conflict ... several people died and some were injured,” he added, saying the number of prisoners hurt was under investigation.
Fallahmiri said some inmates “succumbed to their injuries” because “rioters” had prevented their transfer, while others “were taken to hospital for treatment.”
“The situation ... is calm now and the daily activities of the prisoners continue.”

Iran's morality police sanctioned by UK for 'repression of women'

Iran’s morality police sanctioned by UK for ‘repression of women’
Iran’s morality police sanctioned by UK for ‘repression of women’

Iran’s morality police sanctioned by UK for ‘repression of women’
  • Britain said it had sanctioned the morality police in its entirety, as well as both its chief and the head of the Tehran division
LONDON: Britain said on Monday it had sanctioned senior Iranian security officials and the country’s “so-called Morality Police,” saying the force had used threats of detention and violence to control what Iranian women wear and how they behave in public.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody has sparked protests across Iran and internationally, with demonstrators calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Citing her death and the subsequent protests, Britain said it had sanctioned the morality police in its entirety, as well as both its chief, Mohammed Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, and the Head of the Tehran Division, Hajj Ahmed Mirzaei.
“These sanctions send a clear message to the Iranian authorities – we will hold you to account for your repression of women and girls and for the shocking violence you have inflicted on your own people,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.
Iranian authorities have described the protests as a plot by Iran’s foes, including the United States.
The sanctions were made using British laws designed to encourage Iran to comply with international human rights law and respect human rights. They mean that those individuals named cannot travel to Britain and any of their assets held in Britain will be frozen.
Last week, the foreign ministry said it had summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires, Iran’s most senior diplomat in Britain, over the crackdown on the protests.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran UK Mahsa Amini

British engineer faces extradition to Qatar over 'failure' to pay loan

British engineer faces extradition to Qatar over ‘failure’ to pay loan
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

British engineer faces extradition to Qatar over ‘failure’ to pay loan

British engineer faces extradition to Qatar over ‘failure’ to pay loan
  • Brian Glendinning’s wife insists monthly payments being made
  • NGO chief accuses Gulf state of abusing Interpol system
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: British engineer Brian Glendinning, who is being held in Iraq, is now facing extradition to Qatar for failing to repay a bank loan, the Guardian reported.

On Sept. 12, Glendinning was arrested on an Interpol “red notice” at Baghdad airport and has been held in a police cell since then, awaiting an extradition hearing.

Upon his arrest, the 43-year-old father of three was informed that an Interpol notice had been issued by Qatar over apparent missed payments, which according to his family had been a £20,000 ($22,124) loan taken out in 2018 when working in the Gulf state.

Glendinning’s wife, Kimberly, told the Guardian her husband had struggled to repay his loan after falling ill this Christmas and losing his job in Scotland. She insists, however, that monthly payments were still being made to the Qatar National Bank, with whom he was in regular contact.

According to the Guardian, the Qatari government has yet to file an extradition request. Meanwhile, Iraq does not enforce the general rule that an extradition request must be made within 45 days of arrest. In this case, Glendinning is at risk of being detained for an extended period in Baghdad.

Radha Stirling, the founder of IPEX, an NGO aiming for the reform of Interpol and its extradition process, accused Qatar of abusing the Interpol system. Relatives of victims were often forced to pay out sums exceeding what was owed to avoid their loved ones spending long periods in jail, she claimed.

“We will make every diplomatic and legal effort to save Brian from extradition. Qatar is making itself a nuisance and costing taxpayers a lot of money,” Stirling said.

“We’ve helped Brits arrested in Spain (on an Interpol notice issued by Qatar) many times, the Czech Republic, Italy, Denmark, Ukraine and so on. The police and court time is costly and the victim can be unfairly detained throughout the trial,” Stirling added.

As Qatar prepares to host 1.2 million visitors for the World Cup starting on Nov. 20, Sterling warned traveling football fans that minor infractions could be used as an excuse by the Qatar government against visitors once the finals are over.

“It’s a human rights issue and clearly highlights Qatar’s intimate relationship with Interpol. With the World Cup coming up, Qatar should be mindful of rights attacks towards foreigners,” Sterling said.

Topics: Qatar UK World Cup

Iran seizes passport of star footballer Ali Daei for backing protests

Iran seizes passport of star footballer Ali Daei for backing protests
Iran seizes passport of star footballer Ali Daei for backing protests

Iran seizes passport of star footballer Ali Daei for backing protests
  • Daei, 52, was one of Iran’s first players to compete in a European league
TEHRAN: Iran has confiscated the passport of former star footballer Ali Daei, local media reported Monday, after he criticized the “repression” of protests over Mahsa Amini’s death.
Iran has been gripped by nationwide demonstrations since the 22-year-old Kurdish woman’s death was announced on September 16, three days after she was arrested in Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code.
Daei on September 27 called on Iran’s government to “solve the problems of the Iranian people rather than using repression, violence and arrests.”
“The confiscation of Ali Daei’s passport is due to what he has written on Instagram in response to the death of Mahsa Amini,” reformist paper Hammihan reported.
Nicknamed “Shahriar” (king in Farsi), the former forward held the record for most international goals scored, at 109, until September 2021, when Cristiano Ronaldo overtook him.
Daei, 52, was one of Iran’s first players to compete in a European league, having played in the Bundesliga, first with Arminia Bielefeld before joining Bayern Munich then Hertha Berlin.
Hertha on Sunday tweeted that it was “dismayed looking at the current situation in Iran. Our former player Ali Daei is no longer permitted to leave the country because he has come out in favor of women’s rights.”
In remarks to the sports website Varzesh3 on Sunday, Daei’s brother Mohammad said: “Ali has given his whole life to raise the flag of Iran, he loves the country and its people and always speaks the truth.
“What happened to Ali is regrettable.”
A number of Iranian sportsmen as well as actors and filmmakers have thrown their weight behind the demonstrations, asking authorities to listen to the people’s demands.
On Thursday, local media reported that former Bayern Munich midfielder Ali Karimi was facing prosecution over his support for the protests.
The authorities have also seized the passports of singer Homayoun SHajjarian and his wife, actress Sahar Dolatshahi, as well as that of filmmaker Mehran Modiri, the ILNA news agency reported Sunday.
On September 30, Iranian authorities arrested former football player Hossein Mahini over his support for the protests, accusing him of “encouraging riots.” He was reportedly released on bail early last week.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Ali Daei

'Persepolis' creator hails Iran protesters as 'beautiful, inspiring'

‘Persepolis’ creator hails Iran protesters as ‘beautiful, inspiring’
‘Persepolis’ creator hails Iran protesters as ‘beautiful, inspiring’

‘Persepolis’ creator hails Iran protesters as ‘beautiful, inspiring’
  • The artist has not returned to Iran in over two decades after authoring “Persepolis”
LONDON: Protesters in Iran have been hailed as “beautiful and inspiring” by Marjane Satrapi, the creator of the celebrated graphic novel “Persepolis.”
The cartoonist and film director, whose novel depicts her childhood in Iran before and after the revolution in 1979, told The Guardian: “What I have lived, the youth is living now. My hope is that the situation will go toward something beautiful that is called freedom and democracy.
“And the huge difference with my time is the boys were not with us. The beauty now is that there are boys and girls together. So this is what gives me hope as well as feeling extremely sad because of all this violence. There is nothing more beautiful and inspiring than their courage.”
The artist has not returned to Iran in more than two decades as a result of authoring “Persepolis,” which was adapted into an acclaimed 2007 animation film.
“I have not been back to Iran in 22 years,” she said. “It’s a big price to pay. But to risk your life on the streets is a much bigger sacrifice.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Marjane Satrapi

