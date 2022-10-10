UN assembly meets on Ukraine hours after Russian strikes

You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Cars are seen on fire after Russian missile strikes, as Russia's attack continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. (Reuters)
AP

  • UN assembly gathered to consider a proposed resolution that would condemn the “referendums” and claimed annexations as illegal
  • Russia wanted secret balloting, an unusual move that the assembly rejected, 107-13, with 39 abstentions
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine — a discussion that came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew.
The assembly meeting, planned before Monday’s barrage, was intended to respond to Russia’s purported absorption last month of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The move followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that the Ukrainian government and the West have dismissed as illegitimate.
But countries took the occasion to speak out on the Monday morning rush-hour attacks that hit at least 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital of Kyiv, and killed at least 14 people. Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But some of the missiles smashed into civilian areas.
Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told the assembly that some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter.
“The entire world has once again seen the true face of the terrorist state that kills our people,” he said as the debate began. Russia hadn’t yet had its turn to speak.
Earlier Monday, Russia said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak has called the bridge accusation “too cynical even for Russia.”
UN Secretary-General António Guterres was “deeply shocked” by the Russian attacks and spoke Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.
Hours later, the UN assembly gathered to consider a proposed resolution that would condemn the “referendums” and claimed annexations as illegal.
The European Union-led measure also would demand that Moscow “immediately and unconditionally” scrap its purported annexations, call on all countries not to recognize them and insist upon the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces from all of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory.
A vote is expected later in the week. Russia wanted secret balloting, an unusual move that the assembly rejected, 107-13, with 39 abstentions.
Russia recently vetoed a similar but legally binding UN Security Council resolution that would have condemned the supposed annexations. Under a decision made earlier this year, Security Council vetoes must now be explained in the General Assembly.
The assembly doesn’t allow vetoes and its resolutions aren’t legally binding. During the war, the assembly has voted to demand that Russia withdraw, to blame Moscow for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.
Meanwhile, there has been a stalemate in the Security Council, where Russia is among five countries with veto power.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia UN Ukraine

Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

  • The 14 websites include that of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
  • The  “hacktivists” are politically motivated to support the Kremlin but ties to Moscow are unknown
Arab News

LONDON: The websites of more than a dozen airports in the US were inaccessible on Monday morning after they were targeted by Russian-speaking hackers, CNN has reported. 

Air travel was not affected by the incident, although some people seeking information may have been inconvenienced.

Chief of Staff at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Kiersten Todt insisted there was “no concern about operations being disrupted,” as he addressed a conference in Sea Island, Georgia.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was among the 14 websites affected. The Los Angeles International Airport website did appear offline for a while but was restored shortly before 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The hacking group known as Killnet has listed multiple US airports as targets. It has stepped up its activity to target organizations in NATO countries in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The “hacktivists” are politically motivated to support the Kremlin but ties to Moscow are unknown. The group last week claimed responsibility for knocking offline the websites of US state governments.

It is blamed for briefly making a US Congress website inoperable in July, and for cyberattacks on organizations in Lithuania after the country blocked the shipment of goods to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad in June.

The group usually floods computer servers with phony web traffic to knock them offline, a method known as “distributed denial of service.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US Airports Hackers cyberattacks

Updated 10 October 2022
Reuters

  • Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning
  • Putin declared the strikes to be revenge for Ukrainian attacks including on a bridge to Crimea
Reuters

MUMBAI: India is “deeply concerned” at the escalation of conflict in Ukraine, and willing to support all attempts at de-escalation, a spokesperson for the country’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat, in what President Vladimir Putin declared to be revenge for Ukrainian attacks including on a bridge to Crimea.
“We reiterate that escalation of hostilities is in no one’s interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue,” foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict India Ukraine

Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

  • Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame: ‘The UK used to provide a leadership that others would follow’
  • Envoy on tour of Europe to drum up support, funds for drought-stricken East African nation
Arab News

LONDON: A senior Somali official has claimed that the UK has lost its place as one of the world’s leading nations, with dire consequences for the third world.

Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, the presidential envoy for Somalia’s drought response, told The Guardian during a tour of Europe to drum up support for his country that the UK’s loss of status is harming developing nations because it had played a crucial role in advocating on their behalf on issues such as food security and climate change.

Warsame, who holds dual British and Somali citizenship, said the UK used to be second only to the US on the international stage in terms of influence, but is now letting down its allies.

As a result, he said, countries such as his are being left to face “the new climate reality” on their own, with promises from the international community of access for poorer states to a $96.8 billion climate fund failing to materialize.

“We are living with the deadly consequences of climate change in Somalia,” he added. “Millions of children are malnourished, many will die, and we don’t have one penny of that climate fund.”

He added: “Everyone has been saying, ‘When you have famine declared, you will have attention.’ We are facing more than the scale of 2011, when we lost a quarter of a million of our people. But in 2011 half the people died before famine was declared.

“We are more than famine in Somalia. We are coming out of a long conflict and have had a successful, peaceful election; we are building our institutions, we are building our national army, we are pushing back Al-Shabaab. But at the same time we have this drought.

“In the 2017 drought, the UK and its leadership was vital, its advocacy and energy was great, and it encouraged people like me to match that commitment. Britain was a great ally to Somalia but that is all gone.

“The UK is still an ally, and they help with security, but when it comes to humanitarian response they are not there, not in leadership or in aid. It’s all gone. The UK used to provide a leadership that others would follow.”

Warsame criticized a preoccupation with Ukraine by European nations for glossing over impending climate-related disasters, including famine in Somalia. 

“No one is interested in the climate, in food security,” he said. “It’s all ‘Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.’ It gets all the political attention.”

He added: “If we had not had Ukraine, COVID-19 and the (2019-2022) locust invasion then the effect might be less, but the drought is caused by climate change.

“We have had four failed rainy seasons now. The cycle of drought used to be every 10 years, now it’s four years and soon it will be two years. That is not caused by Somalia — that was caused by the climate crisis.”

Warsame said climate funds, diverted into technology, infrastructure, agriculture and fishing, would ward off the threat of famine in Somalia if it was given access to the $96.8 billion pot.

“Somalians are resilient people. They cope with all the pressures of insecurity and drought, and the world can learn from them how to be resilient in the face of such pressure,” he added.

Topics: Somalia United Kingdom (UK) climate change Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame

Updated 10 October 2022
AFP

AFP

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia’s response to any further Ukrainian attacks would be “severe,” after Moscow’s forces carried out retaliatory missile strikes across Ukraine.
“It was not possible to leave (Ukrainian attacks) unanswered. If attempts at terrorist attacks continue, the response from Russia will be severe and correspond to the level of threat,” Putin said at the start of a televised meeting of his security council.
“Let there be no doubt about it,” Putin said.
His remarks come after a huge blast on Saturday damaged a key bridge in Crimea, Putin’s flagship project and a vital transport link between Russia and the peninsula Moscow annexed in 2014.
In response to the attack, Putin said Russia carried out “a massive strike with high-precision, long-range weapons ... on energy, military command and communications facilities in Ukraine.”
Putin also accused Ukraine of launching three attacks on the Kursk nuclear power plant in Russia, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) from the Ukrainian border and of attempting to hit the TurkStream gas pipeline running from Russia to Turkey under the Black Sea.
Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was hit by multiple Russian strikes early on Monday — the first since late June, AFP journalists witnessed.
Russia also launched attacks on several other cities across Ukraine, particularly targeting energy infrastructure.
Electricity cuts were reported in several regions, including Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv and its surrounding region, plus the northeastern Sumy region, Zhytomyr region in the north and Khmelnitskyi region in the west.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Putin

Updated 10 October 2022
Reuters

  • Lukashenko said the two countries would deploy a regional military group
Reuters

LONDON: Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Belarus and Russia will deploy a joint military task force in response to what he called an aggravation of tension on the country’s western borders, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Monday.
Lukashenko said the two countries would deploy a regional military group, and had started pulling forces together two days ago, apparently after the explosion on Russia’s bridge to Crimea.
Russian forces used Belarus as a staging post for their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, sending troops and equipment into northern Ukraine from bases in Belarus.

Topics: belarus Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russian military

