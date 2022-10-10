You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Shabab draw 1-1 with Al-Hilal to maintain Roshn Saudi League lead

Al-Shabab draw 1-1 with Al-Hilal to maintain Roshn Saudi League lead

Al-Shabab draw 1-1 with Al-Hilal to maintain Roshn Saudi League lead
Moussa Marega score for Al-Hilal against Al-Shabab. (Twitter/@Alhilal_FC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rhzbc

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Shabab draw 1-1 with Al-Hilal to maintain Roshn Saudi League lead

Al-Shabab draw 1-1 with Al-Hilal to maintain Roshn Saudi League lead
  • The result means Al-Shabab dropped their first points of the season but maintain a five-point lead over the reigning champions after seven games
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Monday night’s highly anticipated clash between Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Shabab and reigning champions Al-Hilal ended in a 1-1 draw.

Al-Shabab dropped their first points of the season but retain top spot in the league with 19 points from a possible 21, while Al-Hilal find themselves in fourth position with 14 points, behind third-place Al-Ittihad on goal difference. Meanwhile Al-Tai, who defeated Al-Raed 2-0 on Monday and sit in second place on 15 points, have emerged as the season’s surprise package at this early stage.

Moussa Marega opened the scoring for Al-Hilal on 21 minutes and the home team managed to hold on to the lead going into the break.

Only 11 minutes into the second half, however, the league leaders hit back with an equalizer from Carlos Carvalho. Despite dominating in terms of shot count (16-8) and possession (53-47 percent), Al-Hilal failed to add to their tally as one of the season’s most-anticipated fixtures confirmed that there remains very little to separate the two teams, despite Al-Shabab opening up an early-season lead over the reigning champions.

In Monday’s third match, Al-Wehda beat Al-Batin 2-0.
 

Topics: Al-Shabab Roshn Saudi League Al-Hilal

Related

Al-Hilal Sports Women sign 5-year partnership with Alwaleed Philanthropies video
Sport
Al-Hilal Sports Women sign 5-year partnership with Alwaleed Philanthropies
Al-Shabab looking to show title intent as they take on champions Al-Hilal
Sport
Al-Shabab looking to show title intent as they take on champions Al-Hilal

12 clubs set to take part in handball world championship in Dammam

12 clubs set to take part in handball world championship in Dammam
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

12 clubs set to take part in handball world championship in Dammam

12 clubs set to take part in handball world championship in Dammam
  • The Men’s IHF Super Globe 2022 will take place in Saudi Arabia for the third time in a row, from Oct. 18-23
  • With 12 teams taking part in Dammam, it will mark the 15th and largest edition of the championship since its launch in 1997
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia it set to host the Men’s IHF Super Globe 2022 for the third time in a row on Oct. 18-23.

The championship will be held in Dammam and is organized by the Ministry of Sport alongside the Saudi Arabian Handball Federation as a part of the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program.

With 12 teams taking part in the action, it will mark the 15th and largest edition of the championship since its launch in 1997.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sports and chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said in a press release: “We are happy once again to host the largest club handball championship, and with the participation of the continental champions for the third consecutive time.

"We wish all the success to our representatives clubs, Mudhar and Al-Khaleej, in this championship, and welcome all the participating teams in their second home, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Held at the Dammam Sport Halls, the tournament will see 12 teams take part, including Saudi Arabia’s Mudhar and Al-Khaleej; Spain’s Barcelona, the current European champions and record five-time winners of the competition; Germany’s SC Magdeburg, the reigning champions; Asian champions Al-Kuwait; African champions Al-Ahly of Egypt; Brazil’s Handebol Clube Taubaté, South and Central American champions; Club Ministros of Mexico North American and Caribbean champion; Sydney University Handball Club of Australia, Oceania champion, wild cards Kielce of Poland; Benfica of Portugal as another wild card; and Tunisia’s Espérance Sportive de Tunis (or Al-Taraji) as Arab champions.

Dammam hosted the first edition to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2019, while Jeddah hosted the last edition in 2021.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Men’s IHF Super Globe 2022 Saudi Arabian Handball Federation Dammam Saudi Ministry of Sport

Related

Saudi Arabia take bronze at 2022 Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship
Sport
Saudi Arabia take bronze at 2022 Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship
Young Saudis qualify for finals of handball world championship in Croatia
Sport
Young Saudis qualify for finals of handball world championship in Croatia

Why World Cup Qatar 2022 will be a win for the entire Gulf region

Why World Cup Qatar 2022 will be a win for the entire Gulf region
Updated 15 min 2 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Why World Cup Qatar 2022 will be a win for the entire Gulf region

Why World Cup Qatar 2022 will be a win for the entire Gulf region
  • Hotels, airlines and tour operators in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman are laying on special services
  • Travel, tourism and hospitality firms hope to net billions from accommodating and shuttling football fans
Updated 15 min 2 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Even before the first football World Cup ever to be held in the Middle East kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 20, the entire Gulf region is counting on a massive boost to the air travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

An influx of 1.2 million visitors is expected to add $17 billion to the Qatari economy over the course of the eagerly awaited month-long tournament, when visitors pack into the nation’s hotels for the greatest sporting spectacle on earth.

However, there is one catch. Owing to Qatar’s small size, there is a limited amount of accommodation on offer — as few as 30,000 hotel rooms as of March this year — forcing fans to search elsewhere in the region. And the shortage is driving up hotel rates.

“Across the board, hotel rates are already three to four times higher, so you can already immediately feel the impact of the World Cup,” Qatari businessman Tariq Al-Jaidah told Arab News.

Al-Jaidah’s family business, Jaidah Holdings, owns W Doha Hotel & Residences, the first W brand hotel in the Middle East and North Africa. The group also owns and runs major luxury hotels across Europe, including The Gritti Palace in Venice, The Westin Excelsior and The St. Regis in Florence.

Al-Jaidah’s brother, Ibrahim M. Jaidah, group CEO and chief architect of the Arab Engineering Bureau and Ibrahim Jaidah Architects and Engineers, designed the Al-Thumama Stadium that will seat 40,000 spectators for matches up to the quarterfinal stage.

“There are so many milestones associated with it — as the first World Cup in the Middle East — and for many people it is a way of life to come and watch the matches,” said Al-Jaidah.

“To many on this planet it is a way of life and this time it is bringing them to a region many haven’t visited before. You can feel that the region — the Gulf countries — are coming together in a natural way for the event.”

To accommodate the legions of football fans heading to Qatar, organizers have already leased two cruise ships and plan to pitch more than 1,000 tents in the desert. A shuttle service has also been established to connect Doha with other regional cities, including Muscat, Riyadh, Jeddah and Kuwait City.

The launch of day flights that will shuttle spectators to and from matches is expected to create plentiful business for local airlines, hotels and hospitality venues, particularly in the nearby nations of Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“Saudia is advertising special flights, so is Oman, which is ready to receive maximum capacity guests,” said Al-Jaidah.

“The skies are open to all the airlines — just between the two cities of Doha and Dubai you will have 60 to 80 flights a day — forming a veritable air bridge, so that people can commute in an easy way. All of this is creating a phenomenal momentum between Gulf countries.”

INNUMBERS

• 1.2m people expected to visit host nation

• 30,000 hotel rooms in Qatar as of March 2022

Dubai will be “the major gateway” to the World Cup, with more people likely to enter Qatar through the emirate than its own capital Doha, Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports, recently told Bloomberg News.

“The amount of hotel capacity in Qatar is fairly limited and we’ve got so much to offer here,” Griffiths added.

Indeed, the UAE’s hospitality sector has seen hotel rooms snapped up months in advance. In July, hotel rates in the country saw a 20 percent rise, with many industry experts expecting 100 percent occupancy during the tournament.

Travel agencies are also cashing in on the surge in demand. UAE-based company Expat Sport is advertising a “Football Fans Dubai Experience” package that provides transportation to and from the airport.

“Internationally we have seen the highest demand for our Football Fans Dubai Experience from the UK, South America, Mexico, India and China,” Sue Holt, executive director of Expat Sport, told Arab News.

“We have also had a large number of enquiries from Saudi Arabia from people wanting to come to spend time in Dubai during the early stages of the tournament, then fly over on the daily shuttle flights for specific games. The opening weekend has been our most popular package, with all available rooms almost sold out.”

Sports tourism is especially lucrative, says Holt, because “it tends to be groups rather than a single person traveling.”

Fan zones will be established around Dubai, including at the 533-room NH Dubai The Palm, a gigantic new luxury hotel on the city’s palm-shaped island. The football-themed hotel will host guests willing to take the 40-minute flight to Doha.

“Having such a momentous event take place in the region will undoubtedly drive more football and revenue to the UAE, mainly Dubai,” Naim Maddad, chief executive and founder of Gates Hospitality in Dubai, told Arab News.

“With the multiple-entry visas now available for those with tickets to the World Cup, this is likely to drive a lot of extra revenue for city hotels in great locations (and close enough to the airport), but we’re also expecting the same for our food and beverage outlets all over the city.”

It is not just the UAE’s commercial capital that is expecting an influx of visitors and a boon to local business. Oman’s capital Muscat and the Saudi cities of Jeddah and Riyadh are also braced for added footfall.

Both Gulf nations are hosting festivals to coincide with the tournament and have outlined plans to streamline travel procedures. For instance, Oman Air, the national carrier, is offering special fares for football fans traveling to Qatar. Meanwhile, those registered for Qatar’s Hayya fan card can also apply for multi-entry visas to Saudi Arabia.

The Hayya card is a fan ID issued by the government of Qatar for those attending the World Cup. The document replaces the usual entry visa, but is only valid for the duration of the tournament.

Tour operators in Saudi Arabia, such as Travel-it, are also advertising special itineraries for football fans who are keen to explore the wider region during the tournament.

“Travel-It aims to bolster Saudi Arabian tourism by providing fans who will be attending the World Cup in Qatar this winter the opportunity to take advantage of the company’s itineraries,” a company spokesperson told Arab News.

Travel-It, which is an online travel and tourism platform, is offering an air and road shuttle service between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, together with trips to Al-Ahsa Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province and elsewhere.

“This will allow them to explore nearby tourist sites in Saudi Arabia and immerse themselves in the rich local culture,” the spokesperson said. “In addition, Qatar’s proximity to Saudi Arabia means fans will be able to expand their journeys to incorporate destinations in both countries.”

The World Cup offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the entire region to establish itself as a must-visit destination in its own right.

“Importantly, the tournament will increase awareness of the Middle East and Gulf region,” said Al-Jaidah. “A very large number of tourists have never made it to this region. Perhaps it was not on their radar, but this event will bring them together.

“The World Cup will increase the attractiveness of the region, and show the world how we are able, after Expo 2020 Dubai and the World Cup in Doha, that the sky is the limit here. We are ready for whatever is next.”

Topics: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qatar Editor’s Choice

Related

Qatari government workers to work from home during World Cup
Sport
Qatari government workers to work from home during World Cup
Qatar tests out massive bus fleet ahead of World Cup
Sport
Qatar tests out massive bus fleet ahead of World Cup

Resilient Tunisia looking to upset formidable group opponents at Qatar 2022

Resilient Tunisia looking to upset formidable group opponents at Qatar 2022
Updated 10 October 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Resilient Tunisia looking to upset formidable group opponents at Qatar 2022

Resilient Tunisia looking to upset formidable group opponents at Qatar 2022
  • The Carthage Eagles have failed to progress to the knockout stages in five previous World Cup appearances
Updated 10 October 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Tunisia will enter the 2022 World Cup with one clear target: to make the knockout stages of the competition after trying six times.

The previous five participations — 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2018 — have produced a very disappointing return of two wins from 15 matches, especially when you consider that Tunisia became the first Arab or African nation to ever win a World Cup match when they beat Mexico 3-1 in Argentina 44 years ago.

In many ways, however, they have already exceeded expectations by simply qualifying to Qatar 2022.

Going into the African World Cup qualifiers, not many people fancied the chances of the Tunisian team, at least in comparison to neighbors Morocco, Algeria and Egypt.

But the Carthage Eagles confounded the doubters, securing qualification with minimum fuss and a squad made up of players who ply their trade in European and Arab leagues.

Now they have been placed in Group D with defending champions France, Denmark and Australia. And while Tunisia will have their work cut out to reach the round of 16, their opponents will not be taking them lightly either.

“The Tunisian team deserves respect, and just getting here means they have something to offer,” said French coach Didier Deschamps, who no doubt will have done this homework on the dangerous trio of Youssef Msakni, Wahbi Khazri and Naim Sliti.

Two factors that should prompt Tunisia, led by coach Jalel Kadri, to enter this World Cup with more confidence than previous editions are that they possess more quality players and a clearer playing style this time around.

Kadri has relied more than his predecessors on players from Middle East leagues instead of only going down the tried and trusted road of looking toward European ones and having to convince dual nationals to commit to Tunisia.

Exceptions are the likes of Elias Al-Sakhiri (Cologne), Khazri (Montpellier), and Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, who refused an invitation extended to him by the France U-21 team in September of last year.

Mejbri in particular is a major talent. At only 19, he was among the last three nominees for the 2022 Young African Player of the Year and was present in the Tunisian squad at the 2021 Arab Cup in Qatar and the 2022 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Trusting the players participating in the Middle East leagues has provided results, with Kadri stressing that he needs a group with the necessary tactical understanding and harmony to play under different circumstances and that their ages should range between 27 and 30 years.

This has been highlighted by the tactical maturity the squad has reached led by captain Msakni and Ferjani Sassi, who both play in the Qatar Stars League, as well as Egypt-based Ali Maaloul and Seifeddine Jaziri, and Sliti of Saudi’s Ettifaq.

The team certainly rely heavily on the contributions of Sliti and Sassi, who led them to victory in the Kirin Cup Soccer in Japan last June, beating the home team 3-0 in the final.

Meanwhile, Tunisia’s playing style has been refined over the last few years, with defensive solidity and tactical maturity added to offensive strengths.

Still, there are issues to fix. The goalkeeping situation has recently become a major talking point, with opinion split on whether Aymen Dahmen, who conceded five goals in the friendly against Brazil, should keep his place or make way for the returning Bechir Ben Said.

When the two factors — Middle East-based players and new defensive solidity — have come together, the results have been impressive.

Tunisia impressed at the 2021 Arab Cup in Qatar, where they reached the finals only to lose to 2-0 Algeria after extra time, having earlier beat Egypt 1-0 in the semifinals with only two European-based players.

Can Tunisia repeat such performances and surprise their more successful opponents in Qatar? Will playing on Arab soil for the first time in World Cup have a positive impact on Kadri’s team? And can they finally break their knockout stage jinx?

They will have to do what their predecessors have failed to do in five previous World Cup campaigns if history is to be made.

Topics: Tunisia 2022 Qatar World Cup FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Related

Lionel Messi says 2022 World Cup in Qatar will ‘surely’ be his last
Sport
Lionel Messi says 2022 World Cup in Qatar will ‘surely’ be his last

Chantelle Cameron confident about winning undisputed boxing title in Abu Dhabi

Chantelle Cameron confident about winning undisputed boxing title in Abu Dhabi
Updated 10 October 2022
Michelle Kuehn

Chantelle Cameron confident about winning undisputed boxing title in Abu Dhabi

Chantelle Cameron confident about winning undisputed boxing title in Abu Dhabi
  • British fighter, 31, puts her WBC and IBF super-lightweight titles on the line against tough American Jessica McCaskill on Nov. 5
Updated 10 October 2022
Michelle Kuehn

“I am looking forward to get in the ring, see you in the middle.”

Perhaps not the fighting talk you would expect from a champion boxer, but with a flawless record of 16-0 and as holder of the WBC and IBF belts at 63.5 kilograms, actions speak louder than words for Chantelle Cameron as she prepares to face Jessica McCaskill in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 5.

The two will meet for the undisputed super-lightweight world title at Etihad Arena as part of the highly anticipated Dmitry Bivol versus Gilberto Ramirez card put on by Matchroom Boxing and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The British boxer will put both her titles on the line when she goes head-to-head with McCaskill (12-2), herself a current undisputed champion in the 67-kilogram welterweight division, holding the WBC, WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF belts.

For this fight, the 38-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri, will drop down in weight to seek belts in the super-lightweight division.

“For me, the tougher my opponent the better I am. I am not taking McCaskill lightly. I don’t take any opponent lightly, everyone is a threat,” said the 31-year-old Cameron. “I think it is disrespectful if I didn’t put in the work thinking I was going to win a fight. I treat everyone the same, but someone like McCaskill who is undisputed at 147 pounds (67 kilograms) has all my respect as she has done something I haven’t achieved yet and she’s in my way to achieving that.”

“So, in my head it is all or nothing. My mindset is I am in with someone who is arguably the favorite for this fight, and it motivates me,” she added.

“I refuse to lose and I got no quit in me.”

Cameron reiterated that although this is the biggest challenge of her career, she has been preparing for it and pressure is not a problem. The Northampton fighter, having fought in Las Vegas and headlined at the O2 in London, knows that being relaxed is one of her biggest assets in the game.

“I headlined the O2 with Mary McGee and took her belt, so it shows I can handle pressure at the highest level. I am quite a chilled person, so it all goes over my head really, just get focused and get in the fight zone. Nothing can really phase me — big arenas, big crowds, big events, big fights. I have one job to do in there and that’s win,’ she said confidently.

“‘I feel the pressure should be more on McCaskill.”

This is a fight Cameron has had on her mind since she won the IBO world title in 2017, and McCaskill and her team started calling her out.

“I said I will fight her. My team at the time simply said to ignore them. They are just trying to get a fight, as I was quite new to the game. I listened to my team and she made it out I was ducking her,” said Cameron.

McCaskill vacated her own super-lightweight belt soon after to fight Cecilia Braekhus and successfully take the undisputed welterweight crown. She later defended the title against Braekhus.

“Yeah, but one thing I have never done is run from a fight. If anyone wants to fight, I will be there and take the fight,’ Cameron said.

“This fight camp has been really different but fun, I can’t give too much away though,’ the Briton said, hinting at the hard work and preparation that has gone into facing her hardest opponent to date.

“I think her (McCaskill’s) game plan is always the same, but the difference is she’s against someone who can push her, and I have a good work rate, I don’t think she can adapt,” said Cameron. “She can’t outbox me. She will come at me and she will try to overwhelm me but I don’t think it will happen.”

Cameron was keen to thank Eddie Hearn and promoters Matchroom Boxing for making the fight happen, highlighting their efforts to lead the way in women’s boxing, particularly in the Middle East, with fights in Saudi Arabia and now Abu Dhabi.

“I am looking forward to the experience of fighting in Abu Dhabi. I think a lot of fighters would love the opportunity to fight in the Middle East, so I am grateful for the opportunity. The arena looks unbelievable, and I can’t wait to fight in it.”

In 2019, Cameron publicly announced her split from Barry McGuigan’s team, accusing the former champion boxer’s gym of having an atmosphere of intimidation and humiliation, with “no time for a female boxer.”

She now believes she has a better team.

“I can’t name better men than Jamie (Moore) and Nigel (Travis),” Cameron said. “I think that it shows in your career when you got those type of people around you. It gives me such confidence in the ring. They are great coaches, making sure I hit peak at the right time and don’t burn out. I couldn’t praise them enough. And just as people, they treat you like family. It is just so much better now.”

Cameron said her struggles, including not making the cut for the Olympics, has made her more determined.

“It will mean everything to me to win this, all the blood, sweat and tears have been for this,” said Cameron. “I will be proud that I did it and did it for my family and my team. I may be the one taking the punches, but we did it all together, we went through this all and we did it. So many times I have felt I am never going to make it, it’s too hard, I am not getting the opportunities and just feeling sorry for myself.

“But now that the chance is here, I think well I better bloody win it after all that whining, what was it for? It’s here now. I can’t let it slip by.”

Topics: Chantelle Cameron boxing Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Related

Philippine court dismisses tax case against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao
Sport
Philippine court dismisses tax case against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao
Cameron vs McCaskill: Abu Dhabi to host its first-ever female boxing world title fight
Sport
Cameron vs McCaskill: Abu Dhabi to host its first-ever female boxing world title fight

Al-Shabab looking to show title intent as they take on champions Al-Hilal

Al-Shabab looking to show title intent as they take on champions Al-Hilal
Updated 10 October 2022
John Duerden

Al-Shabab looking to show title intent as they take on champions Al-Hilal

Al-Shabab looking to show title intent as they take on champions Al-Hilal
  • Roshn Saudi League leaders will be looking to make seven wins from seven matches Monday night
Updated 10 October 2022
John Duerden

Arsenal and their Spanish coach Mikel Arteta have had a great start to the English Premier League, winning eight of their first nine matches to suggest that a first title challenge for years is on the cards.

However, facing champions Manchester City will be the ultimate test of how good the London team actually are.

Al-Shabab and their young Spanish coach Vicente Moreno will know how that feels. The Riyadh club have won all six of their Roshn Saudi League games so far this season and as the streak has continued, the compliments have kept coming, but so have the comments that Monday’s Riyadh Derby against Al-Hilal will be a barometer of how far the team that last won the title in 2012 have come and, perhaps, an indicator of how far they can go. 

It is not just that Al-Hilal are reigning Saudi and Asian champions, with two Champions League titles in the last three years, but they have an ingrained habit of beating Al-Shabab. The last time they lost this fixture was way back in 2014. For the White Lions, that winless streak has stretched to 18 games. It has become increasingly painful. Two of the last three league meetings have ended 5-0 and 5-1, as Al-Hilal swatted aside their neighbors with ease.

If Al-Shabab can win on Monday then, it would be a big result for many reasons. It really would make it a magnificent seven wins out of seven. It would extend their lead over Al-Hilal to eight points, and it would send a statement to the rest of the league and, perhaps, themselves that they can go all the way.

Lost a little in the build-up to the Riyadh Derby is a recognition of the fact that Al-Shabab have been perfect with 18 points, 15 goals scored and one conceded. Moreno, a promotion specialist in Spain after taking Gimnastic, Real Mallorca and Espanyol to higher divisions, has pointed out that taking 18 points out of 18 is not commonplace.

“We must not forget that winning the first six games in the league is not easy,” he said after Thursday’s 1-0 win over Al-Raed. That fans were a little critical of the performance was proof to the 47-year-old that there are ambition and pressure at the club.

“We are very happy to beat Al-Raed and continue our victories in the league, and this gives us more confidence, but there are things we have to develop as we want to keep improving,” added Moreno. “I promise the fans that we will constantly develop the team. Our goal is to prepare for the Al-Hilal match in the best way we can, and we are determined to perform as well as possible and get the win.”

It could barely have gone better so far. New goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu has only been beaten once, and that was an own goal. There were concerns that the South Korean international would take time to adapt, but that has simply not been the case with the central defensive pairing of Hassan Tambakti and Iago Santos barely putting a foot wrong.

There is so much talent in front of them with playmaker Ever Banega now back to full fitness, Polish international midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak one of the players of the season so far and Christian Guanca scoring goals, as are Carlos, Santa Mina and Aaron Boupendza.

Moreno can even afford to bring Saudi international winger Fahad Al-Muwallad back into action slowly and there are the likes of Nawaf Al-Abed, Turki Al-Ammar and Hattan Bahebri on the bench. The talent is all there. Monday will reveal whether the belief is too, and Moreno knows this.

“Any team I am facing worries me, but Al-Hilal is the team that worries me the most, as they are the champions and a strong team,” he said. "I am concerned with cultivating a culture of winning within our players.”

In short, he wants an Al-Hilal-like mentality. The champions are a winning machine that can be as relentless as a robot assassin. They were 16 points behind Al-Ittihad when Ramon Diaz took over in February, but they still ended up winning the title in June. The Argentine boss is under pressure, however, after dropping five points in the last two games. With the league taking a break for the World Cup soon, club bosses who are not happy with early-season results will have plenty of time to find replacements and those replacements will have plenty of time to spend with squads.

Al-Hilal are still missing captain Salman Al-Faraj and the talented Salem Al-Dawsari, but full-back Yasser Al-Shahrani, Colombian midfielder Gustavo Cuellar and Brazilian playmaker Matheus Pereira have all been back in training. Their return will be welcome. If Al-Hilal, who are currently in fifth with 13 points from six games, lose then their title, chances are not over, as the events of earlier this year show, but it could, however, spell the end for Diaz.

Victory for Al-Shabab would end their 18-game winless streak and send a message to the rest of the league that they will not give up top spot without a fight.

Even with three-quarters of the season remaining then, the stakes for this Riyadh Derby are high indeed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Al-Shabab Football Club Al Hilal SFC Roshn Saudi League

Related

Al-Tai’s Knowledge Musona voted Roshn League Team player of the week
Sport
Al-Tai’s Knowledge Musona voted Roshn League Team player of the week
Al-Shabab stay perfect: 5 things we learned from Round 6 of Roshn Saudi League
Sport
Al-Shabab stay perfect: 5 things we learned from Round 6 of Roshn Saudi League

Latest updates

Al-Shabab draw 1-1 with Al-Hilal to maintain Roshn Saudi League lead
Al-Shabab draw 1-1 with Al-Hilal to maintain Roshn Saudi League lead
What We Are Reading Today: Running Out; In Search of Water on the High Plains
What We Are Reading Today: Running Out; In Search of Water on the High Plains
Lebanese president says resolution close on maritime dispute with Israel
Lebanese president says resolution close on maritime dispute with Israel
UN assembly meets on Ukraine hours after Russian strikes
UN assembly meets on Ukraine hours after Russian strikes
12 clubs set to take part in handball world championship in Dammam
12 clubs set to take part in handball world championship in Dammam

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.