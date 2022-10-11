You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia’s Mahathir fears Najib would walk free if graft-tainted party wins polls

Malaysia’s Mahathir fears Najib would walk free if graft-tainted party wins polls

Malaysia’s Mahathir fears Najib would walk free if graft-tainted party wins polls
Mahathir Mohamad warned of a rush to release disgraced former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak should the ruling party win the upcoming general election. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/94y4z

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Malaysia’s Mahathir fears Najib would walk free if graft-tainted party wins polls

Malaysia’s Mahathir fears Najib would walk free if graft-tainted party wins polls
  • Malaysia is set to hold a general election in the coming weeks after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Monday
  • Investigators have said some $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s veteran politician and opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad predicted on Tuesday that disgraced former prime minister Najib Razak would be released from jail if his graft-tainted ruling party wins an upcoming general election.
Najib began a 12-year jail term in August after being convicted in the first of several cases related to the looting of billions of dollars from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Malaysia is set to hold a general election in the coming weeks after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Monday, buckling to pressure from factions in the ruling United Malays National Organization (UMNO) that remain loyal to Najib and others charged with corruption.
Speaking a day later, Mahathir warned that UMNO would rush to get Najib released from prison through a royal pardon as well as drop dozens of other corruption charges if it wins the election.
“Should they be able to win and form the government, that is the first objective, not about the welfare of the people,” Mahathir, who had two stints as prime minister, told a news conference.
Criminal prosecution of UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is facing 47 graft charges in a case unrelated to 1MDB, will also be dropped, Mahathir said.
Najib and Zahid have both pleaded not guilty, saying they are victims of a political vendetta.
They were both prosecuted, along with other party leaders, after UMNO lost the 2018 election for the first time in Malaysia’s history as voters punished the party for 1MDB and other corruption scandals.
Having led the country for 22 years until 2003, Mahathir came out of retirement to forge a coalition to defeat Najib, his former protege, but that alliance fell apart in 2020, ending Mahathir’s second stint as prime minister and allowing UMNO to make its way back into power.
Now aged 97, Mahathir said he will defend his parliamentary seat in the election, and that he was willing to work with anyone to defeat UMNO.
UMNO is hoping to win a big enough mandate in the upcoming polls to form the government on its own, without the coalition partners it had under Ismail’s administration.
Despite Najib’s claim of political vengeance, the far ranging 1MDB scandal has implicated financial institutions and high-ranking officials globally. At least six countries opened investigations.
Investigators have said some $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB — co-founded by Najib during his first year as prime minister in 2009 — and that over $1 billion went to accounts linked to Najib.
The US Department of Justice has called it their biggest kleptocracy investigation.
Najib has said he was misled by 1MDB officials.
Other opposition leaders have also slammed UMNO for pushing for early elections at a time when the economy is slowing down.
“One of the explicit or implicit objectives of UMNO in the general election is to free Najib and the other protagonists of the 1MDB scandal from criminal liability,” Lim Kit Siang, a leader of the opposition Democratic Action Party, said in a statement.

Topics: Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad Najib Razak

Related

Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak returns to court for 1MDB trial
World
Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak returns to court for 1MDB trial
Update Top court upholds Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak’s jail sentence in 1MDB scandal
World
Top court upholds Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak’s jail sentence in 1MDB scandal

Death toll rises to 19 in Russian strikes on Ukraine: emergency services

Death toll rises to 19 in Russian strikes on Ukraine: emergency services
Updated 26 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Death toll rises to 19 in Russian strikes on Ukraine: emergency services

Death toll rises to 19 in Russian strikes on Ukraine: emergency services
  • Mass retaliatory strikes hit Ukraine nationwide on Monday, after Moscow blamed Kyiv for a blast on a bridge connecting Russia to Crimea
  • Emergency services also said Russia carried out a strike on Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday morning
Updated 26 min 13 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine said Tuesday that at least 19 people were killed and more than 100 wounded as a result of Russian strikes across the country a day earlier.
“According to preliminary data, 19 people were killed and 105 more were injured,” Ukraine’s emergency services said on Facebook.
The emergency services previously reported a figure of 14 dead and 97 injured.
Mass retaliatory strikes hit Ukraine nationwide on Monday, after Moscow blamed Kyiv for a blast on a bridge connecting Russia to Crimea, a peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Ukraine said Russian forces had fired more than 80 missiles on cities across the country — including the capital Kyiv — damaging in particular energy facilities.
More than 300 localities were without power across the county following the attacks, the emergency services said.
The emergency services also said Russia on Tuesday morning carried out a strike on Zaporizhzhia, a Ukraine-controlled city in an eponymous region that Moscow claimed to have annexed.
They said 12 S-300 missiles were fired at “civilian” infrastructure, killing one person in the latest of a series of attacks on the city over the past week.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Strikes Kyiv

Related

Russia is open for diplomacy, says foreign ministry
World
Russia is open for diplomacy, says foreign ministry
UN assembly meets on Ukraine hours after Russian strikes
World
UN assembly meets on Ukraine hours after Russian strikes

Five French citizens detained in Iran: minister

Five French citizens detained in Iran: minister
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

Five French citizens detained in Iran: minister

Five French citizens detained in Iran: minister
  • Previously, Paris had said that four of its citizens were being detained in the Islamic republic
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

PARIS: Five French citizens are currently being held in Iran, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday, increasing by one the previous number confirmed by Paris.
“I will speak to the Iranian foreign minister this afternoon to again demand the immediate release of all our compatriots who are held in Iran. There are five at the moment,” she told France Inter radio. Previously, Paris had said that four of its citizens were being detained in the Islamic republic.

Topics: France Iran

Related

Update Iran state TV airs footage of French couple accused of spying
Middle-East
Iran state TV airs footage of French couple accused of spying
Anger in Paris over Iran ‘spy’ charges
Middle-East
Anger in Paris over Iran ‘spy’ charges

Russia is open for diplomacy, says foreign ministry

Russia is open for diplomacy, says foreign ministry
Updated 10 October 2022
Reuters

Russia is open for diplomacy, says foreign ministry

Russia is open for diplomacy, says foreign ministry
Updated 10 October 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia is open for diplomacy, but Washington’s encouragement of Ukraine’s “bellicose mood” complicates diplomatic efforts to solve the conflict, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
“We repeat once again specially for the American side: the tasks that we set in Ukraine will be solved,” Zakharova wrote on the ministry website.
“Russia is open for diplomacy and the conditions are well known. The longer Washington encourages Kyiv’s bellicose mood and encourages rather than hinders the terrorist undertakings of Ukrainian saboteurs, the more difficult will be the search for diplomatic solutions.”

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Update Zelensky: Iranian drones used in Russia’s attacks on Ukraine
World
Zelensky: Iranian drones used in Russia’s attacks on Ukraine
India ‘deeply concerned’ at escalation in Ukraine, ready to support efforts to ease tensions
World
India ‘deeply concerned’ at escalation in Ukraine, ready to support efforts to ease tensions

‘We can’t stay quiet’: Indonesian activists stand in solidarity with Iran’s women

‘We can’t stay quiet’: Indonesian activists stand in solidarity with Iran’s women
Updated 10 October 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

‘We can’t stay quiet’: Indonesian activists stand in solidarity with Iran’s women

‘We can’t stay quiet’: Indonesian activists stand in solidarity with Iran’s women
  • More protests in Jakarta in October to ‘inspire’ others
  • Female autonomy a critical global issue, insist rights advocates
Updated 10 October 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian activists say they are acting in the interests of humanity by joining the chorus of global solidarity with the Iranian women at the helm of the largest anti-government protests in Iran since 2009.

Protests and public anger in Iran have swollen since mid-September, spreading to as many as 80 cities, following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by Iran’s morality police on accusations of failing to properly cover her hair.

At the forefront of the weeks-long uprising are Iranian women, who have cast off their legally required head scarves and cut their hair in acts of defiance, sparking a global show of solidarity in support of the demonstrations.

Several Indonesian activists organized a small protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Jakarta earlier this month, where they symbolically laid flowers at the gate and held placards that read “Solidarity for Mahsa Amini.”

“We want to call attention (to the fact) that what happened in Iran is an international issue, an issue for every nation, and in the name of humanity there must be solidarity,” Ririn Sefsani, a women’s rights activist based in Jakarta and one of the solidarity protest organizers, told Arab News.

“The world must step in, there must be global action to stop the violence in Iran,” she added.

“Even though our first action only involved a few people, we felt like we’re already doing something and I hope we’ll inspire other people to do the same.”

Sefsani said she is organizing another protest in solidarity with Iranian women, which will take place later this month. Iranian authorities have escalated their crackdown on demonstrations, reportedly killing dozens of people and arresting prominent activists and journalists. Norway-based Iran Human Rights estimates that at least 185 people have died, including 19 children.

Amnesty International said Iranian security forces are responsible for deaths and injuries across Iran, as troops have fired “live ammunition, metal pellets and tear gas at protesters.”

Some activists said there are some similarities with what is happening in Indonesia, where women and girls in many parts of the country have been subject to dress codes deemed “Islamic” for years. The world’s largest Muslim-majority nation is not an Islamic state and officially recognizes six religions.

However, Human Rights Watch said in a 2022 report that most of Indonesia’s provinces impose “discriminatory and abusive dress codes on women and girls.”

“It’s also important for us to kind of see how this is actually not very much far from our reality in Indonesia,” Anindya Restuviani, program director at Jakarta Feminist, told Arab News. “But even with no similarity with what’s going on in Indonesia, I think it’s important for us to still show solidarity because of intersectionality.”

Restuviani said the international community must “create some kind of accountability” for the perpetrators of violence in Iran. Though multilateral organizations such as the UN are supposed to do something about it, “they choose not to,” she added.

Damaira Pakpahan, a feminist who also co-organized the Jakarta protest, said acts of solidarity “must be done” not only for women in Iran, but for women everywhere.

“Indonesian women are part of the global women community, so there must be global solidarity on issues that oppress women, discriminate against women, and this is an important issue when it comes to women’s bodily autonomy,” Pakpahan said.

“This is part of an international movement in solidarity that has to be done. It’s a call for humanity; we have to do something, we can’t stay quiet.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini Indonesian activists

Related

‘Persepolis’ creator hails Iran protesters as ‘beautiful, inspiring’
Middle-East
‘Persepolis’ creator hails Iran protesters as ‘beautiful, inspiring’
Mahsa Amini’s family receives death threats by Iranian government
Middle-East
Mahsa Amini’s family receives death threats by Iranian government

Philippines makes SIM card registration compulsory in bid to combat scams

Philippines makes SIM card registration compulsory in bid to combat scams
Updated 10 October 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippines makes SIM card registration compulsory in bid to combat scams

Philippines makes SIM card registration compulsory in bid to combat scams
  • New law also applies to tens of millions of existing users
  • Fraudsters use texts to offer fake jobs, promises of prize money
Updated 10 October 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure making cellphone SIM registration compulsory in a move to fight text scams and online frauds.

The bill was passed last month after a controversial provision requiring social media users to register their real names and phone numbers was dropped.

Under the new law, users will have to show photo identification and complete a registration form with their personal details before buying a SIM card. The measure has been touted as a key step in combating spam and scam text messages, which usually include offers of fake jobs or promises of prize money.

After signing his first law since taking power in June, Marcos said: “This legislation is going to be welcomed by many of our people, especially now with reports of the commission of various crimes using mobile phones, including proliferation of text scams and spam.”

The Philippines’ population of 110 million people relies heavily on mobile devices for various daily needs, and there were more than 156 million cellular mobile connections at the beginning of 2022, data from GSMA Intelligence showed, as many Filipinos use more than one SIM card.

Users often buy prepaid SIM cards over the counter, which are purchased without the buyer giving their name or address.

The new law, which is also set to penalize those who use false information when registering, will be applied to tens of millions of existing users, who have to give their details to the telecom providers within a certain time period or risk being disconnected.

Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy said: “The prescribed time has to be set by the National Telecommunications Commission and (after) consultation with the telcos because they have to prepare the systems.”

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin said the new law will help tackle cybercrimes.

He said: “Telecommunication has been revolutionized extensively over the years, such that even criminal syndicates and terrorist organizations have taken advantage of technology for criminal and terrorist activities.

“They hid behind the comfort of anonymity by using prepaid SIM cards to defraud unsuspecting victims.”

Stephen Cutler, security expert and former FBI legal attache to the Philippines, told Arab News the new law could help reduce scams.

He said: “I don’t know how much it’s going to make a difference, (but) it is better than nothing.

“Scammers are going to scam. And so, just because you have a registered SIM card, I don't think it's going to stop scams. I think it will reduce, but it won't stop.”

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. SIM card registration SIM card

Related

Philippine court dismisses tax case against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao
Sport
Philippine court dismisses tax case against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao
Philippines’ Marcos Jr. open to buying Russian fuel, proposes new Myanmar approach
World
Philippines’ Marcos Jr. open to buying Russian fuel, proposes new Myanmar approach

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia lifts all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers
Saudi Arabia lifts all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers
Capital city spoils shared: 5 things we learned from Riyadh derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab
Capital city spoils shared: 5 things we learned from Riyadh derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab
Taif horseracing season ends, with Riyadh gearing to go
Taif horseracing season ends, with Riyadh gearing to go
Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai
Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai
Who’s Who: Ibrahim Al-Mutawa, Managing Director of Jummar PR
Who’s Who: Ibrahim Al-Mutawa, Managing Director of Jummar PR

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.