Saudi Arabia lifts all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers

Saudi Arabia lifts all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers
Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, announces the lifting of all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers. 
Saudi Arabia lifts all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers
Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, announces the lifting of all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers. 
Saudi Arabia lifts all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers
Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, announces the lifting of all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers. 
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia lifts all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers

Saudi Arabia lifts all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers
  • The event was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Egypt, Osama bin Ahmed Nugali
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: All health restrictions have been lifted for Egyptian Umrah performers, following an announcement on Monday by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah.
Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah made the announcement during a press conference held at the kingdom’s embassy in Cairo, according to state agency SPA.
The event was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Egypt, Osama bin Ahmed Nugali, and senior officials from the ministry and embassy.
The move, which is based on the directives of King Salman, comes within the country’s framework to facilitate procedures related to performing Umrah.
During the press conference Al-Rabiah cited the distinguished relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia under both countries’ leaderships.
He also highlighted some of the electronic services provided via the “nusuk.sa” platform, which include obtaining Umrah and visit visas around the clock, and services related to transportation and accommodation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt Umrah

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Who's Who: Ibrahim Al-Mutawa, Managing Director of Jummar PR

Who's Who: Ibrahim Al-Mutawa, Managing Director of Jummar PR
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Ibrahim Al-Mutawa is co-founder and managing director of Riyadh-based consultancy agency Jummar PR and a strategy board member of the Middle East Public Relations Association.

Working in the heart of the journalism and public relations industries for more than two decades, Al-Mutawa has led Jummar since 2021 and has supervised the expansion of the company’s portfolio to include prominent clients from sectors including aviation, finance, real estate, media, technology and education.

Before joining Jummar, Al-Mutawa had a three-year stint with BCW, leading Saudi operations as vice president.

Throughout his journalism career, Al-Mutawa worked with several leading business news titles. He was a treasury correspondent for Reuters’ Riyadh bureau and earlier a KSA correspondent for Forbes Arabia.

Al-Mutawa holds a certificate in public administration and has completed several specialized courses in financial journalism as well as marketing communications, both inside and outside Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Who's Who

KSRelief launches program to foster families of orphans in Yemen

KSRelief launches program to foster families of orphans in Yemen
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

KSRelief launches program to foster families of orphans in Yemen

KSRelief launches program to foster families of orphans in Yemen
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched a program in Aden for foster families of orphans across three Yemeni governorates, SABA news agency reported.

The program aims to empower 166 foster families living in Aden, Lahj and Ma’rib by training them on livelihood activities that create sustainable job opportunities, as well as providing living and educational guarantees for 536 orphans within the targeted families.

The KSRelief team has also been continuing to provide assistance in disaster and conflict-hit areas.

In Pakistan, as many as 1,564 food baskets, 1,391 tents and 3,641 mosquito nets were distributed for 11,648 people in flood-hit areas. 

In Lebanon, 505 food baskets were distributed on Saturday in Tyre to 2,525 Syrian and Palestinian refugees from the neediest groups.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Lebanon Pakistan

French architects learn about Saudi vision of the future

French architects learn about Saudi vision of the future
Updated 11 October 2022
Lama Alhamawi

French architects learn about Saudi vision of the future

French architects learn about Saudi vision of the future
  Members of AFEX, a nonprofit group representing 120 French firms, met top executives from Saudi giga-projects for a symposium in Riyadh
Updated 11 October 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Top French architects have traveled to Saudi Arabia to learn about the Kingdom’s landmark infrastructure projects, share expertise and explore opportunities to get involved.

Members of AFEX, a nonprofit group representing 120 French firms, met top executives from Saudi giga-projects for a symposium in Riyadh. They will also tour the city, before traveling to Jeddah and AlUla to view projects and learn more about the country’s ambitions.

The events are part of the second Saudi-French Strategic Partnership for Designing Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow, organized by AFEX in partnership with Business France, a government agency promoting French firms abroad.

“We are here today to first understand the ambitions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The impact of Vision 2030 is obviously to change the Kingdom rapidly, but it also has an impact internationally,” said Reda Amalou, AFEX’s president. 

The participants in the tour include 21 French design and architecture firms, the largest such delegation to gather in one country. (Supplied)

The tour directly connects architects with the leaders of Saudi giga-projects from the Ministry of Culture, Red Sea Development Project, Qiddiya, NEOM’s The Line, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and the newly added Boutique Group.

“Expertise ranges from heritage, culture, health, transportation, tourism and eco-tourism, and it’s something that is very wide in terms of expertise and could be something of interest in partnerships,” said Amalou. 

“Some of the projects are a utopia coming to reality, which the whole world is looking at as something which is exemplary, but it is also about pushing the boundaries of development in terms of sustainability and how we move towards those very large-scale projects and very in-depth changes in a sustainable way.”

The participants in the tour include 21 French design and architecture firms, the largest such delegation to gather in one country. Some are new to the Kingdom, while others have been contributing to major projects such as AlUla.

Speakers at the Riyadh symposium included Sumaya Al-Sulaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design commission, who highlighted the role of the Ministry of Culture in preserving the Kingdom’s architectural styles in future projects.

“It’s important that we have these cultural exchanges and that we have different platforms where we make sure people understand where we are coming from and how we define ourselves,” Al-Sulaiman said.

Ludovic Pouille, France’s ambassador, concluded the forum by presenting tokens of appreciation to guests who spoke about the Kingdom’s projects.

French architects are currently working on several Saudi projects, including Jean Nouvel’s Sharaan resort. French AFalula is meanwhile working on projects with the Royal Commission of AlUla.

Topics: French architects Saudi Vision 2030 AFEX Saudi giga-projects

Saudi Ministry of Culture launches Fenaa Alawwal art center in Riyadh

Saudi Ministry of Culture launches Fenaa Alawwal art center in Riyadh
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Ministry of Culture launches Fenaa Alawwal art center in Riyadh

Saudi Ministry of Culture launches Fenaa Alawwal art center in Riyadh
  The Ministry of Culture announced it was launching the Fenaa Alawwal center at the former headquarters of Alawwal Bank in the Diplomatic Quarter
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh is to become home to a new art center located in one of its prominent landmark buildings.

The Ministry of Culture announced it was launching the Fenaa Alawwal center at the former headquarters of Alawwal Bank in the Diplomatic Quarter.

It said that Fenaa Alawwal would bring together thinkers, creators and leading talents to offer art exhibitions, panels and workshops. 

The building, which opened in 1988, has become a distinctive part of the city, with its colossal columns and traditional Najdi-style motifs.

It was recently placed under the custody of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, in line with Vision 2030’s National Transformation Program, of which culture is an essential component.

The center will host temporary art exhibitions, creative and educational workshops, and a diverse program of seminars and other cultural activities. It will be the first cultural center to be opened by the ministry. 

Fenaa Alawwal will also be home to a specialized library offering a wide selection of art books. A sculpture garden will feature six unique art pieces, the majority of which were commissioned for the center.

The Alawwal Bank, formerly known as the Saudi Hollandi Bank, was the first commercial bank to operate in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Culture Riyadh Fenaa Alawwal Fenaa Alawwal art center

Saudi defense minister discusses security, renewal of truce with Yemeni leader

Saudi defense minister discusses security, renewal of truce with Yemeni leader
Updated 11 October 2022

Saudi defense minister discusses security, renewal of truce with Yemeni leader

Saudi defense minister discusses security, renewal of truce with Yemeni leader
Updated 11 October 2022

RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met the head of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, on Monday.
The pair discussed efforts to renew a UN-brokered truce which expired on Oct. 2, and has not been extended by Iran-backed Houthi militia.
They also discussed ways to achieve security and stability in Yemen and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, Prince Khalid tweeted.
“We also discussed the latest developments in Yemen and future steps to deal with possible scenarios,” Prince Khalid wrote.

Topics: Yemen

