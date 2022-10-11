DUBAI: All health restrictions have been lifted for Egyptian Umrah performers, following an announcement on Monday by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah.
Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah made the announcement during a press conference held at the kingdom’s embassy in Cairo, according to state agency SPA.
The event was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Egypt, Osama bin Ahmed Nugali, and senior officials from the ministry and embassy.
The move, which is based on the directives of King Salman, comes within the country’s framework to facilitate procedures related to performing Umrah.
During the press conference Al-Rabiah cited the distinguished relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia under both countries’ leaderships.
He also highlighted some of the electronic services provided via the “nusuk.sa” platform, which include obtaining Umrah and visit visas around the clock, and services related to transportation and accommodation.
Saudi Arabia lifts all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers
https://arab.news/msgjb
Saudi Arabia lifts all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers
- The event was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Egypt, Osama bin Ahmed Nugali
DUBAI: All health restrictions have been lifted for Egyptian Umrah performers, following an announcement on Monday by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah.