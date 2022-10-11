You are here

  • Home
  • Devastated Thailand bids final farewell to children slain in nursery massacre

Devastated Thailand bids final farewell to children slain in nursery massacre

Devastated Thailand bids final farewell to children slain in nursery massacre
Police carry a coffin containing a victim of the day care center attack for cremation at Wat Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan, northeastern Thailand, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yd8vv

Updated 19 sec ago
Phuriphat Sangkhapat

Devastated Thailand bids final farewell to children slain in nursery massacre

Devastated Thailand bids final farewell to children slain in nursery massacre
  • Former policeman shot dead 36 people, mostly toddlers
  • Locals gripped by fear after nation’s worst mass shooting
Updated 19 sec ago
Phuriphat Sangkhapat

BANGKOK: Devastated families in northeastern Thailand gathered on Tuesday for the cremation of their loved ones who were killed in a massacre at a nursery that claimed the lives of 36 people, 24 of them children.

Thailand has been shaken by the tragedy that took place at the daycare center in Uthai Sawan area of Na Klang district in Nong Bua Lamphu province last week. It was the worst mass shooting by a sole perpetrator in the country’s history.

Dressed in black and holding portraits of their lost loved ones, family members sat at three nearby temples in Na Klang, where cremation ceremonies took place. They were accompanied by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and two deputy prime ministers — Jurin Laksanawisit and Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

The prime minister did not speak, and his deputy, Laksanawisit, only briefly offered condolences to grieving families.

“Those who have been hurt, I hope they recover as quickly as possible,” he said.

The funerals, sponsored by the Thai royal household, ended three days of national mourning, but grief and fear are likely to grip the local community much longer.

Anurak Paengnoi, a 40-year-old Uthai Sawan administration official, told Arab News there was a persisting sense of fear in the area.

“We still feel this. We are in a panic. Fellow officers in the subdistrict authority office feel the same. It just happened to us. We are in terrible condition. It’s simply horrible,” she said. “It’s indescribable. We still cannot overcome this tragedy.”

Police have identified the attacker as former officer Panya Kamrab, who was dismissed from service earlier this year for possession of drugs.

Kamrab went to the daycare center to see his son and started shooting indiscriminately when he could not find him there.

After the massacre, he shot himself fatally at his own home, where his wife and son were also found dead.

Topics: Thailand nursery

Related

Update Ex-policeman kills at least 36 people, mostly children, at Thai nursery video
World
Ex-policeman kills at least 36 people, mostly children, at Thai nursery
Two dead in shooting at Thailand military facility
World
Two dead in shooting at Thailand military facility

Coronation of UK’s King Charles III to take place in May next year

Coronation of UK’s King Charles III to take place in May next year
Updated 55 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Coronation of UK’s King Charles III to take place in May next year

Coronation of UK’s King Charles III to take place in May next year
  • King Charles will be crowned alongside his wife the Queen Consort, Camilla
  • The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role in the current era and look toward the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry
Updated 55 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The coronation of British King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

The coronation ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey in London and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

King Charles will be crowned alongside his wife the Queen Consort, Camilla.

The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role in the current era and look toward the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, the palace said.

Charles became sovereign immediately upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, on Sept. 8. Britain held 10 days of national mourning, while the royal family extended the mourning period for a week after the queen’s funeral on Sept. 19.

Topics: King Charles III UK

Related

King Charles III, Queen Consort host members of UK’s South Asian community in recognition of contributions
World
King Charles III, Queen Consort host members of UK’s South Asian community in recognition of contributions
UK PM Liz Truss orders King Charles not to attend COP27
World
UK PM Liz Truss orders King Charles not to attend COP27

UN warns global crises causing hunger across Africa

UN warns global crises causing hunger across Africa
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

UN warns global crises causing hunger across Africa

UN warns global crises causing hunger across Africa
  • Somalia, Horn of Africa, Sahel at risk of having decades of work to eradicate famine undone
  • FAO Assistant Director General Abebe Haile-Gabriel said the situation is critical
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UN Food and Agricultural Organization has warned that African countries face food shortages as a result of converging global crises, undoing years of work to eradicate hunger.
The FAO said the financial crisis and grain shortages prompted by the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change and internal conflict are all playing a role in creating serious food instability for millions of people.
Forty-four percent of Africa’s wheat was imported from Ukraine and Russia before the war broke out in February.
The worst-affected region is the Horn of Africa, which has suffered from five consecutive years of failed rainy seasons.
Somalia, already long ravaged by war, is the worst affected, along with neighboring Ethiopia and Kenya.
Last week, UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Martin Griffiths said: “I have no doubt that we are seeing famine on our watch in Somalia, and it is the first of, I fear, more to be announced in the Horn of Africa.”
Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya currently have a total of 36.1 million people suffering from the effects of drought, according to Action Against Hunger, and are facing “an explosion of needs.”
The UN believes as many as 310 million people across the continent are likely to suffer from hunger by the end of the decade — up from 278 million, or nearly 20 percent of Africa’s total, last year.
FAO Assistant Director General Abebe Haile-Gabriel told a conference in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Monday that the situation is critical, prompted by “multiple and overlapping shocks and protracted crises in Africa,” including Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Africa is moving backwards in its efforts to end hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition,” he said. “This is not sustainable. Unless we change course and learn how to do things differently and better, the situation will not go away or get any better.”
African Union Commissioner for Agriculture Josefa Sacko said the continent would have to develop self-sufficiency in food production in future, and donations would be necessary to achieve this. “We must build a sustainable, resilient food system that can withstand future shocks,” he added.
Francesco Rocca, president of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, warned the conference that “millions” could die in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel unless more money is made available to stave off starvation.

Topics: Somalia Drought Africa

Related

UAE provides aid to Somali people hit by drought
Middle-East
UAE provides aid to Somali people hit by drought
Special Why Somalia’s drought and looming food crisis require an innovative response video
World
Why Somalia’s drought and looming food crisis require an innovative response

Ukraine says 32 prisoners of war released by Russia

Ukraine says 32 prisoners of war released by Russia
Updated 11 October 2022
Reuters

Ukraine says 32 prisoners of war released by Russia

Ukraine says 32 prisoners of war released by Russia
  • “Among the freed are officers, sergeants and soldiers of (Ukraine's) Armed Forces”
Updated 11 October 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Thirty-two Ukrainian prisoners returned home in an exchange of prisoners of war with Russia on Tuesday, a senior Ukrainian official said.
“Among the freed are officers, sergeants and soldiers of (Ukraine’s) Armed Forces. All of them were in places where fierce fighting was going on. Many of these people were considered missing,” Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Yermak said Ukraine had also received the body of Israeli citizen Dmytro Fialka, who Yermak said had volunteered to fight for Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict prisoners

Related

Ukraine president thanks Saudi crown prince for prisoner release efforts
Saudi Arabia
Ukraine president thanks Saudi crown prince for prisoner release efforts

New Russian strikes inflict ‘serious’ damage on Ukraine energy facilities

New Russian strikes inflict ‘serious’ damage on Ukraine energy facilities
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

New Russian strikes inflict ‘serious’ damage on Ukraine energy facilities

New Russian strikes inflict ‘serious’ damage on Ukraine energy facilities
  • " Many settlements still do not have electricity," the regional governor said on social media
  • Russian forces had fired missiles at the southern Mykolaiv and Odessa regions
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

KYIV: Russian strikes Tuesday on the central Ukraine region of Dnipropetrovsk did “serious” damage to energy facilities, the region’s head said, on the second day of massive missile salvos across Ukraine.
“The Russians fired missiles at energy infrastructure in the Pavlograd and Kamian districts. There is serious destruction. Many settlements still do not have electricity,” the regional governor Valentin Reznichenko said on social media.
The Ukrainian military’s southern command said Russian forces had fired missiles at the southern Mykolaiv and Odessa regions, also causing damage to energy infrastructure.
“During a massive attack in the first half of the day, the enemy launched 16 cruise missiles... on south Ukraine. It has also dispatched two kamikaze drones against sites of critical infrastructure,” the military said, according to the Interfax news agency.
“Following drone and missiles attacks, two such sites were damaged” in the southwest, in Vinnytsia region, and “two workers were injured,” it added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict energy facilities missile

Related

Update One injured in attack by Iran-made drones near Kyiv
World
One injured in attack by Iran-made drones near Kyiv
At least 20 killed in Russian shelling of convoy in late Sept, Kyiv says
World
At least 20 killed in Russian shelling of convoy in late Sept, Kyiv says

Russia’s chief envoy: Moscow open to talks with West, awaiting serious proposal

Russia’s chief envoy: Moscow open to talks with West, awaiting serious proposal
Updated 11 October 2022
Reuters

Russia’s chief envoy: Moscow open to talks with West, awaiting serious proposal

Russia’s chief envoy: Moscow open to talks with West, awaiting serious proposal
  • Sergei Lavrov: Russia would not turn down a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden at a forthcoming G20 gathering
Updated 11 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was open to talks with the West on the Ukraine war but had yet to receive any serious proposal to negotiate.
In an interview on state TV, Lavrov said officials including White House national security spokesman John Kirby had said the United States was open to talks but that Russia had refused.
“This is a lie,” Lavrov said. “We have not received any serious offers to make contact.”
He also said Russia would not turn down a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden at a forthcoming G20 meeting and would consider the proposal if it receives one.
“We have repeatedly said that we never refuse meetings. If there is a proposal, then we will consider it,” Lavrov said.
Commenting on the possibility that Turkey could host talks between Russia and the West, Lavrov said Moscow would be willing to listen to any suggestions but could not say in advance whether this would lead to results.
He said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would have an opportunity to put proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin when both visit Kazakhstan this week.
Lavrov was speaking in the eighth month of the war at a moment when Russia’s invasion has stalled and it has been dealt a series of stinging defeats by Ukrainian forces since the start of September.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Sergey Lavrov

Latest updates

Devastated Thailand bids final farewell to children slain in nursery massacre
Devastated Thailand bids final farewell to children slain in nursery massacre
Man held in Jordan over fake video of daughter by mom’s grave
Man held in Jordan over fake video of daughter by mom’s grave
Bayern a ‘top club’, but Kane focused on Spurs
Bayern a ‘top club’, but Kane focused on Spurs
Snapchat releases mental health support tool for Saudi users
Snapchat releases mental health support tool for Saudi users
UAE-based e&’s unit acquires Smartworld
UAE-based e&’s unit acquires Smartworld

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.