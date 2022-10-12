You are here

Saudi global health show highlights major public care programs

Saudi global health show highlights major public care programs
Exhibitors displayed their latest technological advances and innovations in the health sector. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Exhibitors displayed their latest technological advances and innovations in the health sector. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Dr. Abdullah Al-Anazi and Dr. Riyad Al-Ghamdi held sessions regarding health promotion. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 12 October 2022
Ghadi Joudah

  • Several pacts inked to improve services in the Kingdom
  • Annual surveillance of smokers proposed by National Guard doctors
RIYADH: The Global Health Exhibition, which recently ended in Riyadh, saw policymakers, professionals and companies discuss critical challenges facing the local and global industry.
The exhibition ran from Oct. 9 to 11 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center with over 250 exhibitors from more than 30 countries.
Local and international companies that participated included 3M Arabia, Abbott, Al-Borg Diagnostics, Ajlan and Bros Group, Baxter, NEOM, Philips, Siemens and NUPCO.
With the Kingdom’s industry changing rapidly, this year’s theme was “Transformation in the Health Sector,” with exhibitors displaying their latest technological advances and innovations.
Five continuing medical education, or CME, conferences were held: Leaders Forum, Quality in Healthcare, Innov8 Talks, Future of Diagnostics in labs and radiology, and Public Health.
The Public Health conference, featuring academic input and sponsored by the Saudi Ministry of Health, proposed several methods to tackle the prevalence of chronic diseases.
On the last day of the Public Health conference, session four handled the subject of promoting awareness and services.
One presentation titled “How our history informs the future: Forty years of tobacco smoking and prevention in Saudi Arabia (1980-2020)” was given by Dr. Abdullah Al-Anazi, head of the smoking cessation program at the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh.
“In Saudi, we don’t have a standardized study that addresses the entire trend of smoking in the Kingdom. Therefore, what my colleague and I did is that we gathered all records — 654 of them — in the country which documented cigarette and hookah smoking in the past 40 years.”
Al-Anazi proposed that the government introduces an annual, standardized surveillance system on the behavior of all smokers in the country.
Another presentation, on the regulatory challenges facing the Saudi public health system, was given by Dr. Riyad Alghamdi, deputy CEO for transformation, and a consultant, at the Saudi Public Health Authority. Alghamdi highlighted the importance of proper implementation of policies across the country.
On the sidelines of the event, a number of private Saudi companies signed cooperation and supply agreements with multinational firms for the provision of services, particular to tackle rare illnesses.
The Kingdom’s National Health Sector Transformation Program has identified the importance of facilitating access to services with the development of advanced care systems.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Global Health Exhibition

Updated 58 min 12 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • GEA chairman reveals expanded lineup, new zones for entertainment event’s third edition
Updated 58 min 12 sec ago
JEDDAH: The third edition of Riyadh Season will kick off in less than 10 days with an international show by Cirque du Soleil, the Saudi General Entertainment Authority has announced.

GEA last month announced a new logo for this year’s expanded Riyadh Season, along with a new slogan, “Beyond Imagination.”

The announcement was made by GEA Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh, who said the 2022 event will feature new zones and events, including some surprises.

The slogan for the inaugural Riyadh Season in 2019 was “Imagine,” while last year’s second edition was staged under the banner “Imagine More.”

Speaking from the top of a building in the Saudi capital, Al-Sheikh announced the starting day for the beginning of Riyadh Season in a promotional video outlining the new season’s programs and activities.

He said that the new season will include 15 zones, each characterized by a special entertainment character, the most prominent of which is the “Boulevard World” zone, which will highlight different countries’ cultures.

“Imagine that you are America, France, Greece, India, China, Spain, Japan, Morocco, Mexico and Italy at the same time. We will bring in everything in these countries, their markets, restaurants and arts,” Al-Sheikh said.

Addressing the public, he added: “You will also board boats and submarines for the first time in Riyadh’s biggest artificial lake in the world. All these activities will be held at the newly introduced entertainment city, we called ‘BLVD World’.”

The GEA chairman added that 25 Arab and international theatrical shows have been added to this season’s activities.

Sporting events will include WWE, and the Riyadh Season Cup, which brings together Paris Saint-Germain football players and the national stars of the two Saudi teams, Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr.

The season will include Cirque du Soleil international shows and fireworks displays spread over 65 days.  

Last year, the season entertained visitors with 7,500 diverse events, including 70 Arab concerts, six global concerts, 10 global exhibitions, 350 theatrical shows, 18 Arab plays and six global plays.

Riyadh Season became the go-to entertainment destination for families, friends and international tourists in the Saudi capital.
 

Topics: Riyadh Season 2022

Saudi Fund for Development inaugurates Phalombe regional hospital in Malawi. (Supplied)
Updated 12 October 2022
Rashid Hassan

  • Facility will provide high-quality care: Health minister
Updated 12 October 2022
RIYADH: A Saudi-funded hospital has been opened in Malawi, helping improve lives in the landlocked African country.
The Phalombe district hospital was inaugurated by President Lazarus Chakwera and a delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development led by Azzam Albarrak, the director of eastern and southern Africa operations.
The SFD co-financed the project with a $12 million soft loan offered below the market rate. Fund officials said the facility would contribute to ongoing efforts to raise local living standards and support those in need.
“Phalombe hospital will provide 250 medical beds and quality health care. The hospital will serve more than 330,000 people, helping to combat diseases, reduce child mortality rates, and develop the health sector in Malawi,” a fund statement said.
Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Malawi’s health minister, praised Saudi Arabia and the fund for its contributions to her country’s progress, adding that Phalombe hospital would provide high-quality care and help people lead healthier, happier lives.
The SFD has financed three projects in Malawi since 2009 with soft loans totalling more than $36 million.
The initiatives have contributed to the development of industry and infrastructure services including providing clean water, health care, energy, and transport.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Fund for Development Malawi hospital

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

  • Al-Jubeir: Kingdom and US are very close partners in fighting extremism and terrorism, and maintaining stability and security in defending the region
Updated 12 October 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir has said the Kingdom is attempting to ensure stability of oil markets by trying to avoid swings in prices, and not siding with Russia on the issue.

Speaking to CNN’s Becky Anderson on Wednesday, Al-Jubeir said that the OPEC+ decision to reduce the oil cartel’s output target by 2 million barrels a day is an attempt to help consumers and producers.

He added: “We have been doing this for decades. We try to make sure that we don’t have erratic swings in prices so that we can have logic when it comes to investments, when it comes to lending and when it comes to prices. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia believes in this strongly.”

Energy ministers from the oil-producing countries that are members of the group have already agreed to the cuts, which will take effect next month.

Al-Jubeir said: “The decision to reduce the quotas was taken unanimously by 22 countries and the markets have responded very positively to this. The price of oil has actually come down since last week, not gone up.”

The minister added: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US have had a very strong relationship for eight decades. They have been very close partners in fighting extremism and terrorism, and maintaining stability and security in defending the region, and have been very close allies in terms of economics, trade and investment.

“We look forward to this relationship continuing for the next eight decades.

“The sale of defensive weapons to Saudi Arabia serves the interests of the US, serves the interests of Saudi Arabia and serves the interests of security and stability in the Middle East.

“The presence of American forces in the Middle East has been here for many, many decades. They are here to protect the stability and security of the Middle East and the stability and security of the United States.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Saudi Arabia OPEC+ US

Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

  • 21 in Times Higher Education list, 40 percent rise from last year
  • King Abdulaziz University makes massive jump from 190 to 101
Updated 12 October 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia now has 21 universities that have achieved significant high scores to make a global rankings list, 40 percent more than last year, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The Times Higher Education World University Rankings, published annually since 2004, is based on 13 performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: Teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.
Six local universities entered the 2023 list for the first time, seven made progress in their positions, and six maintained their rankings.
The Kingdom now has its leading university just one place short of the world’s top-100 higher education institutions.
King Abdulaziz University is now 101 in the world, a massive jump from 190 in last year’s ranking.
This was followed by King Fahd University of Petroleum in group 201-250 and King Saud University in the 251-300 group.
Al-Faisal University ranked fourth in group 301-350, University of Hail in 351-400, with Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University entering the classification for the first time, also in the 351-400 group.
This was followed by Jazan University, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, Majmaah University, Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University and Taif University.
The classification depends on several indicators including innovation, number of doctorates and bachelor’s degrees, university’s income, reputation in research, research income, annual research papers, citations annually, international diversity and learning environment.
According to the website of the rankings body, the University of Oxford is in first place for the seventh consecutive year. Harvard University remains in second place, but the University of Cambridge jumps from joint fifth last year to joint third.
The US is the most-represented country overall, with 177 institutions, and also the most represented in the top 200 (58).
Mainland China now has the fourth-highest number of institutions in the top 200 (11 compared with 10 last year), having overtaken Australia, which has dropped to fifth (joint with the Netherlands).
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia The Times Higher Education World University Rankings

Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News en Francais

  • Event sees Goethe Institute, Alliance Francaise and Gharem Studio team up with 3 award-winning figures
Updated 12 October 2022
RIYADH: The Goethe Institute and Alliance Francaise in cooperation with Gharem Studio concluded a 10-day on-site workshop in Riyadh that offered people the opportunity to work with internationally renowned photographers Scarlett Coten (France), Susanne Kriemann (Germany) and Tasneem Al-Sultan (Saudi Arabia).

During the workshop, attendees explored the theme of gender equality through their work. They were also offered the possibility to review their art in the context of social changes happening in Saudi Arabia.

The workshop aims to mobilize artists and the public on a subject still new to Saudi Arabia. (Photo credit Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub)

This project, held under the slogan “Lens for Equality,” came as part of close collaboration between the German, Saudi and French teams. The German Embassy in Saudi Arabia, the Goethe Institute, the French Embassy in Saudi Arabia, Alliance Francaise and Gharem Studio organized the workshop to encourage documentary photography. Artist Abdulnasser Gharem, founder of Gharem Studio, said that the workshop aimed at “developing the skills and experience of young Saudi artists.”

He added: “There is an amazing teacher coming from Berlin called Susanne Kriemann. but also artists from France. So, it is very beneficial to have this kind of collaboration with professional and international artists.”

French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille was present at the event. (Photo credit Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub).

French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille, who was present during the event, praised the project. He said: “This is one of the first collaborations between France and Germany, here in Saudi Arabia, to support the Saudi artistic youth.

“The result is impressive, with a lot of creativity and originality. We feel the artistic talent and the dynamism of Saudi society.”

The three internationally renowned photographers heading the workshop are Susanne Kriemann, Scarlett Coten and Tasneem Al-Sultan. The trio agreed to teach photography by transmitting their techniques and vision to others.

The German, French and Saudi artists have had very different journeys in the world of photography.

The workshop explores the concept of equality through photography and collaboration. (Photo credit Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub)

Kriemann, a professor at Karlsruhe University of Arts and Design, said that photography is a “recording system” — a privileged means to study the human species.

Saudi American Al-Sultan is an award-winning photographer. She uses images to capture the spirit of the Middle East and its people, as well as recent changes that have transformed the region.

Coten explores the themes of gender, identity and intimacy mainly through the form of portraits.

The varied backgrounds of the three photographers added richness to the innovative workshop. The session aimed to mobilize artists and the public on a subject still new to Saudi Arabia, and promote the art of documentary photography.

 

* This story was first published on Arab News En Français.  

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia France workshop

