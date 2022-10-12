You are here

Kremlin believes Erdogan will offer Ukraine mediation
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday. (AP/File)
  • "If any talks take place, then most likely they will be on their territory: in Istanbul or Ankara," said Kremlin foreign policy advisor
  • "Erdogan will probably propose something officially" during talks with Putin in Astana
MOSCOW: Moscow believes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will “officially” offer at an upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan to mediate negotiations with Ukraine, a Kremlin aide said Wednesday.
“The Turks are offering their mediation. If any talks take place, then most likely they will be on their territory: in Istanbul or Ankara,” Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow.
He added that “Erdogan will probably propose something officially” during talks with Putin in the Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday.
NATO member Turkey, which has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, has good relations with its two Black Sea neighbors — Russia and Ukraine, and has refrained from joining Western sanctions on Moscow.
“Turkey on principle does not join the illegal sanctions of the West. And this position of Turkey gives an additional impetus for the expansion of trade and economic cooperation,” Ushakov said.
Turkey has twice hosted talks between Moscow and Kyiv, including a March in-person meeting of Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, the first high-level talks to take place after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.
However, peace negotiations have since stalled and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will not hold any talks with Putin after the Kremlin claimed to have annexed four territories of Ukraine.
Asked about Zelensky’s pledge, Ushakov told reporters: “I would like to tell him: never say never.”
Turkey and the United Nations had brokered a landmark deal with Moscow and Kyiv that designated three ports for Ukraine to send much-needed grain supplies through a Russian blockade.
But Russia has criticized the deal, complaining its own exports had suffered and claiming without evidence that most deliveries were arriving to Europe, not in poor countries where grain was needed most.
Turkey also played a key role in one of the largest prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine since the start of Moscow’s military campaign, in which over 200 prisoners were released.
Erdogan is keen to boost trade with Moscow as he tries to stabilize the battered Turkish economy in the run up to elections next June.
Ahead of their meeting, Putin proposed the creation of an energy hub in Turkey after several leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream gas pipelines to Europe.
Russia could “move to the Black Sea region... its main route for the supply of fuel and gas to Europe through Turkey, creating the largest gas hub in Turkey,” Putin said at an energy forum in Moscow.

  • Move targets British citizens who traveled to Syria to join Daesh
LONDON: Ministers in the UK government are planning to expand the country’s treason laws to prosecute people who aid a state or organization in war against Britain.

The move looks to target Islamists who traveled to Syria to join Daesh during the country’s civil war, The Times reported.
If successful, the expansion of the treason laws would overturn 650-year-old legal norms in the country. 

Britain’s 1351 Treason Act is one of the oldest pieces of legislation in the country.
It was last used in 1945 to convict William Joyce, dubbed Lord Haw-Haw, who broadcasted pro-Nazi Germany radio shows during the Second World War. 
The proposed revision, which would see life sentences handed to the convicted, will apply to those who reside in the UK as well as British citizens around the world.
It follows long-term attempts by newly appointed Security Minister Tom Tugendhat to revise Britain’s treason laws, enabling the prosecution of former Daesh fighters and associates.
Tugendhat argued in a 2018 report that outdated UK laws make it unfeasible to prosecute figures including Shamima Begum, the 23-year-old so-called “Daesh bride,” as well as members of the “Beatles” terror cell, who were subsequently imprisoned in the US this year.
Begum, who traveled to Syria aged 15, had her UK citizenship stripped in 2019 over concerns that she would return to Britain and avoid prosecution.
About 900 British citizens have traveled to Syria and Iraq to join terror groups since 2011.
Of that figure, about 200 are believed to have died in conflict, while more than 300 are estimated to still be in the Middle East, including many women and children.
But about 400 citizens eventually returned to Britain, of whom only 10 percent have been prosecuted, leading to concerns among the security establishment.
Tugendhat’s proposal has been met with some criticism, including from Jonathan Hall KC, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, who warned that the overhaul to the treason laws could “pit the British government against an official rebellion.”
Baroness Williams of Trafford, former security minister, also warned that the new legislation would risk “glamorizing” Britain’s enemies.

KYIV: Ukraine said Wednesday it had retaken five more settlements in the southern region of Kherson as Kyiv continues its counteroffensive despite mass Russian missile strikes that hit the country in the past days.
“Ukrainian armed forces have liberated five more settlements in Beryslav district (of Kherson region): Novovasylivka, Novogrygorivka, Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka, Chervone,” the presidency said in its daily report.
“The enemy continues shelling the positions of our units to deter the counteroffensive along the entire contact line,” the presidency said.
The Ukrainian army announced its counteroffensive in the south in late August.
After regaining almost full control of the northeastern region of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian forces recently claimed more gains on the eastern and southern fronts.
On Thursday, Ukraine said it had recaptured over 400 square kilometers (155 square miles) in Kherson in less than a week, after Moscow claimed to have annexed the region.
Kherson is one of the four regions in Ukraine that Moscow recently claimed to have annexed.

  • The suspects include five Russians and three Ukrainian and Armenian citizens
MOSCOW: Russia has detained eight suspects over the deadly explosion on the bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, the FSB security service said in a statement quoted by news agencies on Wednesday.
The suspects include five Russians and “three Ukrainian and Armenian citizens,” it said, without providing more details.
“The explosives were hidden in 22 plastic film rolls weighing 22,770 kilograms (50,200 pounds),” it said.
The rolls left on a boat in August from the Ukrainian port of Odessa to Bulgaria. They then transited through the port of Poti in Georgia, then sent overland to Armenia before arriving by road in Russia, according to the FSB.
The explosives entered Russia on October 4 in a truck with Georgian license plates and reached the region of Krasnodar on October 6, two days before the blasts, the FSB said.
The “terrorist attack” was organized by Ukrainian secret services, with a Kyiv agent having coordinated the transit of the explosives, according to the FSB.
On Saturday, a blast ripped through the road and rail bridge connecting Crimea to Russia, killing three people, causing damage and igniting a massive fire.
The bridge is logistically crucial for Moscow — a vital transport link for moving military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
It is also hugely symbolic, with President Vladimir Putin having personally inaugurated the structure in 2018.
The blast sparked celebrations from Ukrainians. Russia blamed the explosion on Kyiv on Sunday and on Monday launched missile attacks across Ukraine, killing at least 19 people and wounding more than 100.

  • In an exclusive interview, Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told Arab News victory over Russia is ‘imminent,’ with the help of Western allies
  • He said he hopes Arabs and Muslims support his country’s fight, pointing out that 2.5 million Muslims lived in Ukraine before the war began
WASHINGTON: Ukraine’s ambassador to UN on Tuesday denounced Russia over missile strikes this week against several cities in his country and rejected Moscow’s claims that they were retaliation for Ukrainian military activity.

Instead, he said, they were part of a preplanned military operation that coincided with a recent change of Russian military leadership and served as a propaganda tool.

In an exclusive interview, Sergiy Kyslytsya told Arab News that Ukraine is determined to defeat Russia and liberate all of its territories that Moscow has annexed or occupied. He said a Ukrainian victory over the Russian forces is “imminent,” with the help of Western allies, and that his country is in talks with the US and others to acquire air-defense systems capable of countering Russian air assaults.

The recent strikes expose internal conflicts within the Russian military and the country’s political leadership over the war, he added.

Kyslytsya said he is not counting on any efforts by moderate forces within the Russian establishment to end the war because “the entire Russian society is sick after two decades of building up a dictatorial society.” From a Ukrainian perspective, he added, there is no difference between moderates and hardliners in Russia when it comes to the war against his country.

“Russia is an enemy of Ukraine” he said.

On Sunday, Russia launched a barrage of long-range missiles and drone strikes against several Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, targeting key infrastructure targets. The Russian government described the assault as retaliation for the Ukrainian attack on Saturday that blew up a section of a strategically important bridge connecting Crimea with the Russian mainland.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised address that the military had launched a “massive strike” on Ukraine’s “energy, military command and communications facilities.” He said it was retaliation for “terrorist” activities, including the attack on the bridge.

Kyslytsya told Arab News that according to international law, Crimea is temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory and therefore his country has the right to undertake military operations there in self-defense.

He drew parallels between the Russian regime and Nazi Germany and said that the country needs to change its political system and embrace democracy in the way Germans did after the Second World War.

When Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine in February, he described it as a “special military operation” designed to rid its neighbor of “Nazi” elements and install a pro-Russian government.

Kyslytsya said the current mobilization of Russian troops taking place in Belarus is a sign that Moscow is not being honest about wanting a peaceful, diplomatic solution to the conflict.

“I don’t see any particular sign of any sincere Russian intentions to move in the direction of peaceful settlement of the conflict,” he said.

Ukraine still aspires to join NATO and the EU, he added, but Russia has no legitimate reasons to fear either Ukraine or NATO.

The envoy said he hopes that Arab and Muslim peoples in the Middle East support his country in its fight. He pointed out that more than 2.5 million Muslims lived in Ukraine before the war began, representing at least five percent of the population.

“Crimea’s native population are Muslim Tatars and I regret that Muslims around the world don’t support their Muslim brothers in Crimea,” Kyslytsya said.

Because of its large Muslim population, he said Ukraine has applied for observer status at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. His country supports a two-state solution to the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians, he added.

Arab News contacted the Russian embassy in Washington for a response to the Ukrainian ambassador’s comments but did not immediately receive a reply.

  • Prosecutors said Bonham-Carter made payments for US properties owned by Deripaska
  • A lawyer for Bonham-Carter, who is also charged with wire fraud, did not immediately respond to a request for comment
NEW YORK, United States: British businessman Graham Bonham-Carter was arrested on US charges of conspiring to violate sanctions placed on Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Bonham-Carter was arrested in the United Kingdom, and federal prosecutors in Manhattan said they will seek his extradition.
Prosecutors said Bonham-Carter made payments for US properties owned by Deripaska and tried to move the aluminum magnate’s artwork in the United States overseas.
A lawyer for Bonham-Carter, who is also charged with wire fraud, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Britain’s National Crime Agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The charges come as the US Department of Justice tries to pressure Russian oligarchs through sanctions, asset seizures and criminal probes to stop backing Russian President Vladimir Putin after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow calls its activities in Ukraine a “special military operation.”
“Bonham-Carter obscured the origin of funding for upkeep and management of Deripaska’s lavish US assets, in violation of the international sanctions,” Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said in a statement.
Deripaska, the billionaire 54-year-old founder of aluminum giant Rusal, was among two dozen Russian oligarchs and government officials blacklisted by Washington in 2018 in connection with Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US election.
The Justice Department last month charged Deripaska with violating sanctions by using the US financial system to maintain three luxury properties, employing a woman to buy a California music studio on his behalf, and by trying to have his girlfriend travel to the United States to bear his children.
Prosecutors said Bonham-Carter has worked for entities controlled by Deripaska since around 2003, and managed his residential properties in the United Kingdom and Europe.
Prosecutors said that in 2021, Bonham-Carter wired just over $1 million from a Russian bank account for a company he controlled on Deripaska’s behalf to a New York bank account for Gracetown, Inc., which manages Deripaska’s residential properties in the United States.
The payments were meant to pay for the maintenance of Deripaska’s two residential properties in New York and one in Washington, D.C., which he purchased between 2005 and 2008, prosecutors said.
Bonham-Carter also sought in 2021 to transfer artwork Deripaska bought from an auction house in New York City to London, and falsely told the auction house that the art did not belong to Deripaska, prosecutors said.

