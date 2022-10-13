Iran-backed Houthis deliberately blocking Yemen peace process: Minister

The Iran-backed Houthi militia are to blame for the failure to extend an UN-brokered truce, Yemen’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr. Ahmed BinMubarak said.
The group is deliberately blocking the peace process with the intention to bring Yemen back to a state of war, the Yemen News Agency (SABA) quoted BinMubarak as saying on Wednesday.
The Yemeni government has repeatedly offered significant concessions in a bid to reach a truce agreement that would ease the ongoing humanitarian crisis that the Houthis have created, the minister said.
His statements came during a meeting with the Charge d’affaires of the British embassy in Yemen.
For his part, the British diplomat confirmed his country’s support for the legitimate Yemeni government, as well as for Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.
Meanwhile, Luay Al-Eryani, Charge d’affaires of Yemen’s embassy in Germany, discussed the latest developments in Yemen and the Houthis’ failure to agree to a truce with Philip Kanbman, Deputy Director of Middle East and North Africa Department of the German foreign ministry.
Al-Eryani confirmed the Yemeni government’s desire to renew the truce and the Iran-backed group’s rejection of it.
For his part, the German official expressed the importance of achieving a truce to ensure a return of peace in Yemen, according to SABA.
Lebanon’s cancer patients turn to the black market for life-saving medication
Desperate Lebanese have resorted to smugglers to access cancer medications, many of them counterfeit
Lebanon’s financial ruin has crippled the health system, forcing many cancer patients to abandon treatment
Updated 13 October 2022
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: “I am Sali Hafiz. I came today to take the deposits of my sister who is dying in a hospital.” These are the words that a desperate Lebanese woman streamed online in a bid to secure funds for her sister’s cancer treatment.
Hafiz had stormed into a Beirut branch of BLOM Bank armed with a fake gun. The 28-year-old held up the premises until she secured $13,000, part of her $20,000 savings in held deposits.
The heist highlights the ever-worsening state of Lebanon’s medical sector and its patients. Hafiz’s sister, who suffers from brain cancer, was losing hope of ever regaining her speech and mobility. The funds withdrawn by her sibling provided her with a trip to nearby Turkey and a month of treatment.
For more than four years, Lebanon has been in the throes of a deepening economic crisis that has plunged almost three-quarters of the population into poverty.
It has left the healthcare sector on its knees, slashed medical subsidies from $120 million per month to about $35 million in 2021 and raised the price of a wide range of medications by up to four times. Desperate Lebanese citizens are now looking for any means to provide their loved ones a chance in life.
In Lebanon, cancer patients fight two battles — one against their disease and another to obtain much-needed treatment.
Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer in Lebanon. In 2020, 1,954 new breast cancer cases were identified, accounting for 33.7 percent of diagnosed cancers that year.
According to a 2019 study, “Breast Cancer Epidemiology Among Lebanese Women: An 11-Year Analysis,” published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a study period between 2005-2015 found breast cancer to be the most prevalent cancer in Lebanon with a total of 22,357 cases reported, accounting for almost 37 percent of cancer cases among females.
In 2018, the Eastern Mediterranean Health Journal published a study titled “Effectiveness of breast cancer screening campaigns from 2012 to 2017 by analysis of stage at diagnosis, Lebanon.” It found that the country had the sixth highest age-standardized incidence rate for breast cancer in the world, with 97.6 cases per 100,000 women.
Hospitals now face significant medication shortages, and a large number of patients cannot afford treatment due to the capital controls imposed almost overnight by banks in 2019.
More than 80 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.
While some NGOs offer free mammogram examinations, no health centers provide free treatment.
Many breast cancer patients are in the same predicament as Hafiz’s sister. Though ongoing campaigns in the country raise awareness of breast cancer during October, many women feel discouraged. Public awareness efforts include seminars, educational courses on how to spot breast cancer, encouragement for early screening and media interventions. But those already diagnosed with breast cancer feel that it is not enough.
“I almost feel like some of these movements spearheaded by celebrities hijack our pain for their benefits and public image,” Layla, a 37-year-old stage 2 breast cancer patient, told Arab News. “Where do I go with my pink ribbon if I have to worry whether I can continue my chemotherapy? Who will fund my treatment?”
As government aid is scarce, Lebanon imports more than 90 percent of its medication from abroad. Cancer patients are often left to fend for themselves to secure life-saving treatments.
Last year, the country’s Health Ministry formed a committee to examine the lack of cancer medication, such as Opdivo, Tecentriq, Ibrance and Xtandi. Despite the ministry finding that no theft had occurred, the amount of medication required for cancer treatment was discovered to be far lower than needed. Health Minister Firass Abiad urged the international community at the World Health Assembly in Geneva to support Lebanon’s health system.
Counterfeit medication has also become a major problem. The head of the Pharmacists Syndicate, Dr. Joe Salloum, warned that many patients are unknowingly buying fraudulent medicines smuggled into Lebanon from nearby countries.
On the occasion of Pink October, under the heading “First of all Medication, not Pink Illumination,” The Barbara Nassar Association for Cancer Patient Support arranged a protest on Oct. 2 in solidarity with breast cancer patients.
Gathered in Martyrs’ Square in downtown Beirut, Dr. Hani Nassar, the head of the association, alongside Salloum, as well as two members of parliament, Ghada Ayoub and Adeeb Abdelmasih, took part in the protest with patients and their families.
Nassar said: “We have at least 10 cancer-stricken patients in the Parliament alone; I bet they receive their medications and treatment from abroad, while the rest of us are at the mercy of the minister of the health sector. The registration process in the country is in disarray; the minister does not even know how many cancer patients are in the country. We call upon the ministry to provide medication to every cancer patient accordingly.
“We call upon the government and the Parliament to impose transparency, to impose impartiality, rather than seeing queues of patients in the hundreds waiting outside the ministry to receive their life-saving medication; rather than having to make calls and pay on the side for people to provide them with what they need.”
MPs Ayoub and Abdelmasih said that they intended to present a bill in Parliament to enable urgent financial loans for cancer patients.
Nassar also warned of a morphine shortage in Lebanon’s medical system, meaning that some cancer patients were left “screaming in pain” in hospitals. He added that many women in the first three stages of breast cancer “could be saved,” but often lack the funds to secure treatment.
Medication is also hard to come by due to fluctuating currency exchange prices and inflation.
Speaking anonymously, a nurse from a public hospital in Mount Lebanon told Arab News: “I dread going to work every day. Cancer treatment needs a consistent timeline, and seeing patients having to drop out of their treatment due to lack of finances is disheartening to say the least.”
The nurse added that he still receives the same salary that was set before the country’s economic crisis. “My salary is basically pennies. I dread it but I show up to work. If I can provide any type of comfort to the women going through breast cancer, as well as other cancer patients, I think it’s worth it.”
Restraint urged as Houthis pressed to agree Yemen truce
Updated 13 October 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Diplomats and mediators have urged restraint from Yemen’s government while they attempt to renew a UN-brokered truce with the Iranian-backed Houthis.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told Al-Arabiya TV that efforts were ongoing to get a deal. He added that the Kingdom, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, and the Yemeni government were “keen” on achieving a result.
A Yemeni government official told Arab News that diplomats and officials advised Rashad Al-Alimi, head of the country’s Presidential Leadership Council, to avoid staging military operations or taking other actions that may jeopardize efforts.
Another Yemeni official, who requested anonymity, said: “All efforts are directed toward remaining calm and providing the mediators a chance to convince the Houthis.”
He added that efforts led by Oman had succeeded in bringing calm to the battlefields but there was more work needed to get a new truce in place.
Yemen’s truce came into effect on April 2. It significantly reduced hostilities, enabled thousands of passengers to travel from the Houthi-held Sanaa airport, and allowed more than 52 fuel ships to dock in Hodeidah.
However, it collapsed earlier this month when the Houthis refused to open a main road out of Taiz and amid a row over how the government paid public employees in rebel territory.
Fatehi bin Lazerq, editor of the news website Aden Al-Ghad, said that talks over how state salaries should be paid were at an impasse.
The Houthis demanded that money be sent to them directly for disbursement. The government instead offered to pay salaries through post offices or money exchanges.
The government also proposed paying only those who were on the payroll before the 2014 coup. The Houthis demanded those who joined after their coup be included.
The UN’s Yemen envoy, Hans Grundberg, visited the UAE to discuss efforts to extend the truce.
The US State Department said its Yemen envoy, Tim Lenderking, would be returning to the region and called on the Houthis to renew the truce.
“The truce remains the best opportunity for peace Yemenis have had in years. The United States and the international community stand ready to support an expanded truce,” it said.
Top Islamic bodies condemn burning of Qur’an by Israeli settlers
Al-Azhar affirmed that the Qur’an will remain “a guiding book for humanity, directing it to the values of goodness, truth and beauty”
Updated 13 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Egypt’s highest Islamic seminary Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Muslim Council of Elders have condemned the desecration of the Qur’an by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli settlers tore and burned copies of the book in the old city of Al-Khalil in the southern West Bank on Monday, sparking Palestinian and Arab anger.
Al-Azhar denounced “extremist terrorists from the Zionist entity” for the sacrilege.
It added that the act “demonstrates Zionist barbarism, terrorism and hateful racism amid the international community's silence and failure to play a serious role” to ensure the sanctity of people.
Al-Azhar affirmed that the Qur’an will remain “a guiding book for humanity, directing it to the values of goodness, truth and beauty.”
It added its sanctity will not be compromised by the actions of those who encourage intolerance and hatred and “whose hands are stained with the blood of innocent Palestinians.”
Al-Azhar said it “firmly believes that God has ensured the preservation of the Holy Qur’an.”
It added that these “Zionist crimes, which fuel violence and hatred and violate international conventions, reaffirm once again the necessity of Arab and Muslim unity” to counter such acts.
The Muslim Council of Elders, headed by Egypt’s Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, said “abusive behavior” harms peace efforts, the security and stability of societies, and undermines human values.
The council called for effective measures to prevent attacks on religious beliefs.
The OIC called it an act of provocation, adding it was “an assault on Muslims’ religious beliefs, and a breach of the values and principles of human rights that would encourage extremism, intolerance and violence around the world.”
It emphasized the significance of criminalizing disrespect for religious symbols.
Syria was an archaeologist’s paradise, home to some of the oldest and best-preserved jewels of ancient civilizations, but over a decade of war-damaged beyond repair some of its fabled past
Updated 13 October 2022
AFP
RASTAN: Syria on Wednesday revealed a remarkably intact 1,600-year-old Roman-era mosaic including depictions of warriors in the Trojan War, with authorities hailing it as one of the “rarest” found.
The mosaic is the latest to be found in Rastan in northern Syria’s Homs district, which the government seized back from rebels in 2018 after years of bloodshed.
Soldiers carrying swords and shields are seen with the names of Greek leaders who took part in the Trojan War, said Hammam Saad, who heads excavations and archaeological studies at Syria’s General Directorate of Museums.
“It is not the oldest of its kind, but it’s the most complete and the rarest,” Saad said. “We have no similar mosaic.”
Discovered beneath a building, archaeologists have so far revealed a mosaic stretching some 20 meters long and six meters wide, but it is believed that more remains to be found.
Syria was an archaeologist’s paradise, home to some of the oldest and best-preserved jewels of ancient civilizations, but over a decade of war -damaged beyond repair some of its fabled past.
Mosaics adorn many of Syria’s most famous archaeological sites, including Damascus’ Umayyad Mosque, the Maarat Al-Numan Museum in Idlib, as well as the floors and murals of the ancient city of Palmyra.
The Daesh group overran Palmyra in 2015, turning the ancient city into a stage for public executions and destroying its famed Arch of Triumph, the shrine of Baal Shamin, and the Temple of Bel.
All of Syria’s six UNESCO world heritage sites sustained some level of damage.
In the Homs province, the ancient Umm Al-Zinar church was burnt down, the Khalid Ibn Al-Walid mosque was damaged, while mosaics in Rastan were looted.
The chaos that engulfed Syria at the peak of the war allowed moveable pieces — such as coins, statuettes and mosaic fragments — to be scattered worldwide through the antiquities black market.
What have they done? Flip side of Turkey’s dental boom
Attracted by promise of perfect smile at an unbeatable price, thousands flock to Turkey every year
Updated 13 October 2022
AFP
ISTANBUL: Briton Rida Azeem knew her dental trip to Turkey had gone badly wrong the second she took off her mask.
“My husband said, ‘What have they done to you? Your face is all sunk.’“
“I had big gaps underneath my gums and you could see all the metal bits (of the implants). It was done so badly it was unbelievable,” the engineer from Manchester said.
“Originally they were going to do five implants,” said Azeem. But when the treatment was about to start, the dentists told her they would “have to remove all your teeth.”
“They looked professional,” said the 42-year-old, who now has to wear false teeth.
Attracted by the promise of the perfect smile at an unbeatable price, 150,000 to 250,000 foreign patients flock to Turkey every year, according to the Turkish Dentists’ Association, making it one of the world’s main dental tourism destinations, alongside Hungary, Thailand and Dubai.
But the “Hollywood smile” sold by clinics in Istanbul, Izmir or Antalya often involves trimming — or even extracting — healthy teeth, sometimes taking all of them out.
“Many dental clinics in Turkey treat teeth that don’t need treatment,” the head of an Istanbul clinic, who did not want to be named, said. “They put veneers on teeth that only need bleaching or lightening, sometimes they even put full crowns.”
Azeem is far from the only foreign patient to have been left disfigured or in chronic pain.
Alana Boone, a 23-year-old Belgian woman who traveled to Antalya in July 2021, was one of five foreigners who suffered serious complications.
The 28 crowns she had done seemed fine, but only on the surface. They were “placed too deep. Now I have inflammation and pain every day... at times it is very intense,” she said.
“The only solution would be to remove everything but dentists do not know what they are going to find.”
Marie, a French nurse, felt she needed work on her lower teeth to boost her confidence after going through a separation. “I wanted to look more attractive,” she said.
But a Turkish dentist persuaded her to put crowns on her top ones too — 28 in total.
“I had very healthy teeth. I began to regret it all when they began to file my teeth,” she said.
“After about a month, the problems started: Teeth began to move, and food began to get stuck between them ... My breath is so awful that even mouthwash” doesn’t help, said the fortysomething.
The British Dental Association has sounded the alarm about the phenomenon, warning of the “considerable risks ... of cut-price treatment” abroad, warning of many cases of infections and “ill-fitting crowns and implants that fell out.”
Patrick Solera, of the French dentists’ union, said he was horrified to see influencers going to Turkey “to have their teeth trimmed.”
“You do not put a crown on a tooth that’s a little yellow, and trimming a healthy tooth to put a crown amounts to mutilation. In France they lock you up for that.”
But Tarik Ismen, of the association, insisted that Turkish dentists were only responding to a need. “Some people want to look like Hollywood stars and have a bright, fluorescent smile. If Turkish dentists are not going to do it for them, there are Albanian or Polish ones who will do it,” he said.
He said that botched surgery rates of “three to five percent is acceptable ... and could happen anywhere,” adding that not one of his association’s 40,000 dentists had been struck off.
“Turkish dentists are the best and the cheapest in the world,” declared Turker Sandalli, who pioneered dental tourism in Turkey 20 years ago.
He boasted that “not one tooth has been extracted in 12 years” in his Istanbul clinic, where 99 percent of the clientele are foreigners.
“But — and I am sad to tell you this — 90 percent of Turkish clinics go for cheap dentistry,” he said, accusing “2,000 to 3,000” illegal operators of blackening the name of industry.