You are here

  • Home
  • Cologne’s mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer

Cologne’s mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer

Cologne’s mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
People queue for vaccinations outside the Central Mosque in Cologne, Germany, May 8, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zzxrw

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Cologne’s mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer

Cologne’s mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
  • Cologne’s Central Mosque, an imposing building in the Ehrenfeld district, will be allowed to send out a single call to prayer for up to five minutes on Fridays
  • Mosques in several cities in Germany have long been authorized to broadcast the call to prayer, but Cologne city only approved it from last October
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Germany’s largest mosque will for the first time broadcast the call to prayer on Friday after city authorities in Cologne gave the go-ahead for a pilot project, under strict limits.
Cologne’s Central Mosque, an imposing building in the western city’s Ehrenfeld district, will be allowed to send out a single call to prayer over loudspeakers for up to five minutes on Fridays, between noon and 3:00 pm. The volume must not exceed 60 decibels.
The agreement, part of a two-year pilot project, was to be formally be signed by Cologne officials on Thursday.
Mosques in several cities in Germany have long been authorized to broadcast the call to prayer, but Cologne city only approved it from last October.
In majority-Muslim countries, the muezzin calls the faithful to prayer five times a day.
“We’re very happy,” Abdurrahman Atasoy, general secretary of the Turkish-Islamic Ditib organization which runs the mosque, told local media.
“The public call to prayer is a sign that Muslims are at home here.”
Cologne mayor Henriette Reker said allowing the call to prayer was “a sign of respect” for the city’s many Muslims.
But the project has not been without controversy, particularly because of the involvement of Ditib, which has close ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and manages more than 900 mosques in Germany.
Critics have accused the organization of spying on Turkish dissidents living in Germany.
Erdogan himself traveled to Cologne in 2018 to inaugurate the Central Mosque, sparking rival rallies by thousands of pro- and anti-government demonstrators.
The Central Mosque, a massive glass and concrete structure designed as a flower bud flanked by two minarets, has room for 1,200 worshippers.
Germany is home to more than five million Muslims, accounting for around six percent of the population.
The city of Cologne, famed for its towering Dom Cathedral, counts more than 100,000 Muslim residents.

Topics: Germany Cologne German Muslims

Related

German Muslims reject call for banning face veil
World
German Muslims reject call for banning face veil
German Muslims call AfD Nazis
World
German Muslims call AfD Nazis

Latvia engaged in ‘brutal’ pushback against migrants: Amnesty International

Latvia engaged in ‘brutal’ pushback against migrants: Amnesty International
Updated 25 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Latvia engaged in ‘brutal’ pushback against migrants: Amnesty International

Latvia engaged in ‘brutal’ pushback against migrants: Amnesty International
  • Iraqis subjected to beatings, arbitrary detention, naked marches in snow, organization told
  • ‘These actions have nothing to do with border protection and are brazen violations of international and EU law’
Updated 25 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Authorities in Latvia have “brutally treated” refugees and migrants trying to cross the Belarus border, Amnesty International reported, warning that human rights violations have been committed, including arbitrary detention and torture.

Amnesty interviewed several Iraqi migrants who said they were subjected to violence, including beatings and electric shocks using tasers.

Eve Geddie, Amnesty International European Institutions Office director, said: “Latvia has given refugees and migrants a cruel ultimatum: Accept to return ‘voluntarily’ to their country, or remain stranded at the border facing detention, unlawful returns and torture. In some cases, their arbitrary detention at the border may amount to enforced disappearance.

“The Latvian authorities have left men, women and children to fend for themselves in freezing temperatures, often stranded in forests or held in tents.

“They have violently pushed them back to Belarus, where they have no chance of seeking protection.

“These actions have nothing to do with border protection and are brazen violations of international and EU law.”

Amnesty’s findings come a year after Latvia introduced emergency measures to cut the number of people arriving from the Belarus border.

The rules mean that Latvian authorities can deny arrivals the right to seek asylum — a violation of EU and international law.

Under the state of emergency, which has been continuously extended since its implementation, Latvian guards, police and military officials have engaged in a deliberate policy to violently return refugees and asylum seekers to Belarus, Amnesty warned.

Zaki, an Iraqi who stayed on the Latvian border, told Amnesty that he had been denied entry more than 150 times over the course of a three-month period.

Another Iraqi, Hassan, said: “They forced us to be completely naked. Sometimes they beat us when naked and then they forced us to cross back to Belarus, sometimes having to cross a river which was very cold. They said they would shoot us if we didn’t cross.”

Hassan was repeatedly threatened during his ordeal, and warned by a Latvian commando that he would be killed if he returned.

Another man, Omar, said he was beaten by an officer, who forced him to sign return papers: “He held my hand and said you should do the signature, and then with force, he made me do the signature.”

Latvian authorities also used makeshift tents to arbitrarily detain migrants, forcing them to stay in winter conditions outdoors where temperatures fall as low as -20 degrees Celsius.

Adil, from Iraq, told Amnesty: “We used to sleep in the forest on the snow. We used to light fire to get warm, there were wolves, bears.”

Amnesty also found that Latvian authorities regularly confiscated the mobile phones of arriving refugees and asylum seekers.

The organization warned that the combined phone-confiscation tactic and use of arbitrary detention could amount to a deliberate policy of enforced disappearance.

Geddie said: “Latvia, Lithuania and Poland continue to commit grave abuses under the pretext of being under a ‘hybrid attack’ from Belarus.

“As winter approaches and movements at the border have resumed, the state of emergency continues to allow Latvian authorities to unlawfully return people to Belarus.

“Many more could be exposed to violence, arbitrary detention and other abuses, with limited or no independent oversight.

“Latvia’s shameful treatment of people arriving at its borders presents a vital test for European institutions, which must take urgent measures to ensure that Latvia ends the state of emergency and restores the right to asylum across the country for everyone seeking safety, irrespective of their origin or how they crossed the border.”

Topics: Latvia migrants Amnesty international

Related

Bulgarian coast guard rescues 38 migrants from Black Sea
Middle-East
Bulgarian coast guard rescues 38 migrants from Black Sea
Austria to launch checks at Slovak border to stop migrants
World
Austria to launch checks at Slovak border to stop migrants

Poland repairing oil pipeline, says no indication of sabotage

Poland repairing oil pipeline, says no indication of sabotage
Updated 13 October 2022
Reuters

Poland repairing oil pipeline, says no indication of sabotage

Poland repairing oil pipeline, says no indication of sabotage
Updated 13 October 2022
Reuters

WARSAW: Repairs to a pipeline carrying Russian oil to Germany have begun and Poland does not think the incident was sabotage, the top Polish energy security official said on Thursday.
The discovery of a leak in the main route carrying oil to Germany, which operator PERN said it found on Tuesday evening, came with Europe on high alert over its energy security in the aftermath of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Everything points to natural causes, material fatigue, of course the fractured section will be examined. So at this moment we have no information that could point to sabotage,” Mateusz Berger, Secretary of State in charge of strategic energy infrastructure said in a telephone interview.
Berger said the leak was caused by a “relatively large” fracture along the Druzhba pipeline, adding that the repairs have already started. He declined to give further details.
PERN said late on Wednesday that it had located the site of the leak and that initial findings showed no signs of interference by third parties.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had earlier on Wednesday told public radio that it was too early to say whether the leak was accidental damage or caused by sabotage.

Topics: Poland

Related

Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe
Business & Economy
Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe
Russian oil shipments to central Europe expected to resume
Business & Economy
Russian oil shipments to central Europe expected to resume

US firepower showcased in Philippine joint combat drills

US firepower showcased in Philippine joint combat drills
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

US firepower showcased in Philippine joint combat drills

US firepower showcased in Philippine joint combat drills
  • Live-fire exercises were the highlight of two weeks of combat readiness maneuvers
  • Military drills were the first large-scale exercise under newly elected Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

CAPAS, Philippines: Truck-mounted launchers blasted off rockets and US stealth fighter jets streaked across the northern Philippine sky on Thursday in a combat drill that marked the latest display of American firepower in a region where Washington has tried to deter what it warns as China’s growing aggression.
The live-fire exercises at a gunnery and bombing range in a desolate valley in Capas town north of Manila were the highlight of two weeks of combat readiness maneuvers, which included mock amphibious assaults and joint coastal defense tactics involving more than 2,500 American and Philippine marines.
Howitzer artillery shots boomed across the dusty valley hemmed in by a mountain range and hills from US and Philippine marine fire positions, some concealed by camouflage tents.
Called Kamandag — a Tagalog acronym for “Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea” — the military maneuvers ending on Friday were being held simultaneously with combat drills between US Marines and Japanese army forces on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido that involve about 3,000 military personnel from the two sides, US military officials said.
US Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron of the Japan-based 3rd Marine Division has said the exercises were aimed at bolstering the defensive capabilities of the US alliance with the Philippines and Japan, and ensuring that “we are prepared to rapidly respond to crisis throughout the Indo-Pacific.”
“This exercise is an important opportunity to bring together US and Philippine capabilities and personnel to strengthen our combined readiness, proficiency and trust,” US Marine Lt. Col. Kurt Stahl told The Associated Press.
America’s High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS rocket launchers, which have recently helped Ukraine gain momentum in its war with Russia, and F-35B supersonic fighter jets were showcased in the military exercises on Wednesday and Thursday.
The HIMARS launchers fire GPS-guided missiles. Depending on the munitions and system configuration, HIMARS are capable of hitting targets up to 300 kilometers away, Stahl said. The highly mobile launchers are hard for the enemy to spot and can quickly change position after firing to escape retaliatory airstrikes.
While it could deliver a precision strike against critical targets like a communications system or radar, HIMARS could also be used to stop an enemy force from gaining “on a contested piece of coastal terrain,” Stahl said.
F-35B jets also can play a significant role “in increasing battlefield awareness” between allied forces on the ground and in the air through a communication link, and providing details on positions of adversarial forces, he said.
Stahl echoed remarks by Philippine military officials that the regularly scheduled annual exercises were not directed against any country.
The combat maneuvers, however, were being held at a time when Washington has more sternly warned Beijing over its increasingly assertive actions against Taiwan and rival claimant states in the South China Sea.
US President Joe Biden has said American forces would defend Taiwan if Beijing tries to invade the self-ruled island, sparking angry protests from China.
The military drills were the first large-scale exercise between the treaty allies under newly elected Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office in June after a landslide election victory.
His predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, was an outspoken critic of US security policies and nurtured closer ties with China and Russia.
Early in his presidency, Duterte threatened to sever ties with Washington and frowned on military exercises with American forces that he said could offend Beijing.
Duterte later attempted to end a key defense pact that allowed large number of American forces to visit the Philippines for combat exercises but walked back his threat.

Topics: US Philippines

Related

US, Philippines kick off their largest-ever war games
World
US, Philippines kick off their largest-ever war games
Philippines, US begin two-week joint military drills
World
Philippines, US begin two-week joint military drills

Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
Updated 34 min 20 sec ago
AP

Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
  • Early morning attacks on Ukraine’s southern front have become a daily occurrence as Kyiv’s forces push a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing territory occupied by Russia
Updated 34 min 20 sec ago
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early Thursday morning, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row following Russia’s massive, deadly assault across the country on Monday.
Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred in the area around the capital city. It was not yet clear if there were any casualties.
Deputy head of the presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that “critical infrastructure facilities” in the area were hit, without offering any details on which ones.
In the southern city of Mykolaiv, overnight shelling destroyed a five-story apartment building as fighting continued along Ukraine’s southern front.
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said the building’s top two floors were completely destroyed in a single strike and the rest of the building was left in rubble. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.
Early morning attacks on Ukraine’s southern front have become a daily occurrence as Kyiv’s forces push a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing territory occupied by Russia.
Attacks on Kyiv had become rare before the capital city was hit at least four times during Monday’s massive strikes, which killed at least 19 people and wounded more than 100 across the country.
Western leaders this week pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine, including air defense systems and weapons Kyiv has said are critical to defeating the invading Russian forces.
Ukraine’s military said this week that its current air defenses have shot down dozens of incoming Russian missiles and Shahed-136 drones, the so-called kamikaze drones that have played an increasingly deadly role in the war.

Topics: Iran Russia Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

UNGA overwhelmingly votes to condemn Russia’s annexation of Ukraine regions
World
UNGA overwhelmingly votes to condemn Russia’s annexation of Ukraine regions
Israel shields vaunted Iron Dome air defense system from Ukraine
World
Israel shields vaunted Iron Dome air defense system from Ukraine

Trump angrily lashes out after judge orders his deposition

Trump angrily lashes out after judge orders his deposition
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

Trump angrily lashes out after judge orders his deposition

Trump angrily lashes out after judge orders his deposition
  • Case involves lawsuit lodged by writer who says Trump raped her in the mid-1990s
  • Trump calls lawsuit “a hoax and a lie,” says the writer is "not my type"
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation’s legal system a “broken disgrace” after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.
He also called the 2019 lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, “a hoax and a lie.”
The outburst late in the day came hours after US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan rejected a request by his lawyers to delay a deposition scheduled for Oct. 19.
Kaplan is presiding over the case in which Carroll said Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s. He called the lawsuit “a complete con job.”
“I don’t know this woman, have no idea who she is, other than it seems she got a picture of me many years ago, with her husband, shaking my hand on a reception line at a celebrity charity event,” Trump said.
“She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York City Department Store and, within minutes, ‘swooned’ her. It is a Hoax and a lie, just like all the other Hoaxes that have been played on me for the past seven years,” he said.
Then he grumbled: “Now all I have to do is go through years more of legal nonsense in order to clear my name of her and her lawyer’s phony attacks on me. This can only happen to ‘Trump’!“
Carroll is scheduled to be deposed on Friday.

Columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court in New York on Feb. 22, 2022, in New York, after filing a defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. (AP file photo)

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, said she was pleased with the judge’s ruling and looked forward to filing new claims next month “and moving forward to trial with all dispatch” after New York state passed the Adult Survivors Act, allowing her to sue for damages for the alleged rape without the statute of limitations blocking it.
After Trump’s statement was released, a spokesperson for Kaplan’s firm, Kaplan Hecker & Fink, said the “latest statement from Donald Trump obviously does not merit a response.”
Trump’s legal team has tried various legal tactics to delay the lawsuit and prevent him from being questioned by Carroll’s attorneys. But Judge Kaplan wrote that it was time to move forward, especially given the “advanced age” of Carroll, 78, and Trump, 76, and perhaps other witnesses.
“The defendant should not be permitted to run the clock out on plaintiff’s attempt to gain a remedy for what allegedly was a serious wrong,” he wrote.
Carroll’s lawsuit claims that Trump damaged her reputation in 2019 when he denied raping her. Trump’s legal team has been trying to quash the lawsuit by arguing that the Republican was just doing his job as president when he denied the allegations, including when he dismissed his accuser as “not my type.”
Trump doubled down on the comment in his statement Wednesday, saying: “And, while I am not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type! She has no idea what day, what week, what month, what year, or what decade this so-called ‘event’ supposedly took place. The reason she doesn’t know is because it never happened, and she doesn’t want to get caught up with details or facts that can be proven wrong.”
Whether Trump will remain the defendant in the original lawsuit is a key question because if Trump was acting within the scope of his duties as a federal employee, the US government would become the defendant in the case.
The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals said in a split decision last month that Trump was a federal employee when he commented on Carroll’s claims. But it asked another court in Washington to decide whether Trump’s public statements occurred during the scope of his employment.
Kaplan, the judge, said Trump has repeatedly tried to delay the collection of evidence in the lawsuit.
“Given his conduct so far in this case, Mr. Trump’s position regarding the burdens of discovery is inexcusable,” he wrote. “As this Court previously has observed, Mr. Trump has litigated this case since it began in 2019 with the effect and probably the purpose of delaying it.”
The judge noted that the collection of evidence for the lawsuit to go to trial was virtually concluded, except for the depositions of Trump and Carroll.
“Mr. Trump has conducted extensive discovery of the plaintiff, yet produced virtually none himself,” Kaplan said. “Completing these depositions — which already have been delayed for years — would impose no undue burden on Mr. Trump, let alone any irreparable injury.”
The judge also said the deposition could be useful when Carroll’s lawyer next month files the new lawsuit.
Whether the rape occurred is central to the defamation claims, as well as the anticipated new lawsuit, the judge said.

Topics: Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman

Related

Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
Media
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
Trump staffers not returning White House records, National Archives says
World
Trump staffers not returning White House records, National Archives says

Latest updates

TASI falls as Saudi inflation hit 15-month high: Closing bell
TASI falls as Saudi inflation hit 15-month high: Closing bell
ICT firm Perfect Presentation seeks to raise $1bn from Saudi IPO
ICT firm Perfect Presentation seeks to raise $1bn from Saudi IPO
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
Cologne’s mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Cologne’s mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Qatar’s emir, Putin discuss Ukraine conflict’s impact on energy markets
Qatar’s emir, Putin discuss Ukraine conflict’s impact on energy markets

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.