NATO chief warns Russia not to cross ‘very important line’

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday. (AP)
BRUSSELS: Russian President Vladimir Putin would be crossing a “very important line” if he were to order the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday.
The military alliance and Russia both are due to hold nuclear exercises in coming days.
NATO is holding its exercise, dubbed “Steadfast Noon,” next week. The long-planned maneuvers are conducted around the same time every year and run for about one week. They involve fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads, but do not involve any live bombs.
Russia usually holds its own maneuvers around the same time, and NATO is expecting Moscow’s exercise of its nuclear forces sometime this month. Stoltenberg said NATO will “closely monitor” what Russia is up to.
Asked what NATO would do if Russia launched a nuclear attack, Stoltenberg said: “We will not go into exactly how we will respond, but of course this will fundamentally change the nature of the conflict. It will mean that a very important line has been crossed.”
He added that “even any use of a smaller nuclear weapon will be a very serious thing, fundamentally changing the nature of the war in Ukraine, and of course that would have consequences.”
Stoltenberg’s remarks came after a meeting of NATO’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group, which was held among defense ministers in Brussels, as concerns deepen over Putin’s insistence that he will use any means necessary to defend Russian territory.
The meeting, which usually happens once or twice a year, comes against a backdrop of high tension as some NATO allies, led by the US, supply Ukraine with advanced weapons and munitions to defend itself against Russian aerial attacks.
“Irresponsible and reckless rhetoric is dangerous,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said of Russian threats to potentially use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. However the US has not seen the need to make any changes to its current military posture or response, Austin said.
NATO is keeping a wary eye on Russia’s movements in its war with Ukraine, but has so far seen no change in its nuclear posture. Putin’s nuclear exercises though could make it more difficult for NATO to understand what Russia’s intentions might be, potentially increasing the risk of an accident.
“Russia will also be conducting its annual exercise, I think, the week after or just after the annual exercise,” UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told reporters Wednesday. But “what we don’t want is to do things out of routine.”
“This is a routine exercise and it’s all about readiness,” Wallace said, just as “NATO’s meeting is all about making sure we are ready for anything. I mean, that is the job of this alliance — to make sure that the 30 partners together are ready for what is thrown at us. And we have to continue to work at that.”
Fourteen NATO member countries will be involved in “Steadfast Noon,” which was planned before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The main part of the maneuvers will be held more than 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) from Russia.
NATO as an organization doesn’t possess any weapons. The nuclear weapons nominally linked to the alliance remain under the firm control of three member countries — the US, the UK and France. But France insists on maintaining its nuclear independence and doesn’t take part in Nuclear Planning Group meetings.
With the Russian army retreating in some places when faced with Ukrainian forces armed with Western weapons, Putin raised the stakes by annexing four Ukrainian regions and declaring a partial mobilization to buttress the crumbling front line.
As his war plans have gone awry, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect the Russian gains. The threat is also aimed at deterring NATO nations from sending more sophisticated weapons to Ukraine.
In an interview with France 2 television, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that France would not respond with a nuclear strike. He also warned about the responsibilities of leaders when it comes to nuclear rhetoric and said he has spoken to Putin “several times.”
“We have a (nuclear) doctrine, which is clear,” Macron said. “The dissuasion is working. But then, the less we talk about it, the less we brandish the threat, the more credible we are.”
“Too many people are talking about it,” he said.

LONDON: The result of a high-profile court case in Scotland has forced the government to change the country’s university tuition-fee law for migrants, the BBC reported on Thursday.
The Court of Session case found that 20-year-old Iraq-born Ola Jasim, who has lived in Scotland since the age of 11, had her human rights breached by being denied free tuition.
Jasim said her parents were forced to borrow money from other family members to meet her tuition fees, and the family’s financial predicament had forced them to abandon “small things” that “bring joy in your life.”
Scotland offers free tuition to domestic university students, but Jasim was denied on account of being two months short of the required stay in the country.
She applied to study medicine two years ago, but was told by authorities that she failed to qualify for the country’s residency rules.
A person aged under 18 on the commencement of their university degree must be ordinarily resident in Scotland and have lived in the UK for seven years to qualify for free tuition. Those aged 18-25 have to have lived in the UK for either half their life or 20 years.
Jasim’s court case found that previous instances of Scotland denying free tuition to migrants were unlawful as a result of breaches to the European Convention on Human Rights.
Her court victory is expected to have widespread ramifications for hundreds of migrant students in Scotland, setting a legal precedent that ensures their right to free tuition.
Jasim, who is now in her third year of medicine at Dundee University, told the BBC: “For the past couple of years I have been my parents’ biggest financial burden and they have not only not had to look after themselves properly but my sisters as well because everything was going into me.
“It was a lot of guilt for me to deal with. My parents never complained about it but I could see the difference it made in their lives.
“(The decision) made me feel discriminated against even though this is what I call home. You are really trapped. It was a lose-lose situation.
“Now I know the law is changing, hopefully a lot of people’s lives will be changed too because it is not just me who has been so badly treated.”
Jasim was represented by lawyer Andy Sirel, who said: “The Scottish government like to talk about how they are a pro-human rights government and are opposed to the UK government down south but with these rules they effectively copied and pasted the UK immigration rules on educational policy and have fallen in line with the home secretary.
“Now if you are going to talk the talk, you need to walk the walk. On this situation we did not think the Scottish government had got it right. The court agreed and the Scottish government has been held to account.”

Ukraine could extradite Russians to ICC: prosecutor

Ukraine could extradite Russians to ICC: prosecutor
THE HAGUE: Ukraine could extradite Russian war crimes suspects to the International Criminal Court (ICC) even though Moscow is not a member, the tribunal’s prosecutor said on Thursday.
Kyiv authorities could send Russians to the Hague-based court if trials could not take place in Ukraine for legal reasons, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, refused to join the ICC when the court was set up in 2002 to try people for offenses including war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.
“Legally yes it wouldn’t represent an obstacle to our jurisdiction,” Khan told a press conference at the headquarters of the EU’s judicial agency, Eurojust.
“Certainly if there was a need... and there was a reason why those trials could not take place in Ukraine, whether it’s because of some legal additional provisions that we have or not, I am sure that we would get the cooperation from Ukraine,” he added.
The ICC opened its own probe into the war in Ukraine shortly after Russia invaded, but has said it is keen for Ukraine to bring suspects to justice where possible.
Khan would not say when the ICC expects to file its own first charges, saying he would wait until the “evidence is sufficient.”
“We are moving forward, we have focus, but I will make announcements at the right time,” he said.
Kyiv has already convicted 10 people over crimes committed during Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told the news conference.
It has indicted a total of 186 people, mostly in absentia, and filed court papers for 45 people.
Ukraine will meanwhile file war crimes charges over Russia’s bombardment of Kyiv and other cities this week, said Kostin.
“All of the hits of every missile, every drone, every damage of civil infrastructure, every Ukrainian who was killed or wounded by these missile attacks, all of them are documented and criminal proceedings were opened,” he said.
Ukraine’s allies have pledged more powerful air defense systems after days of devastating Russian attacks that President Vladimir Putin said were retaliation for a deadly explosion at a Crimean bridge.
Several Western leaders have described the Russian strikes as a war crime.
Romania meanwhile said it had joined an international investigation team probing war crimes along with Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia, along with Eurojust and the ICC.

France says Iranian drone sales to Russia would violate UN Security Council resolution

France says Iranian drone sales to Russia would violate UN Security Council resolution
PARIS: France’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that any sale of Iranian drones to Russia would be a violation of the United Nations Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers.
The ministry added that it was coordinating with its EU partners on how to respond.
Three drones operated by Russian forces attacked the small town of Makariv, west of Ukraine’s capital, early on Thursday, with officials saying that critical infrastructure facilities were struck by what they said were Iranian-made suicide drones.

Cologne’s mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer

Cologne’s mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
BERLIN: Germany’s largest mosque will for the first time broadcast the call to prayer on Friday after city authorities in Cologne gave the go-ahead for a pilot project, under strict limits.
Cologne’s Central Mosque, an imposing building in the western city’s Ehrenfeld district, will be allowed to send out a single call to prayer over loudspeakers for up to five minutes on Fridays, between noon and 3:00 pm. The volume must not exceed 60 decibels.
The agreement, part of a two-year pilot project, was to be formally be signed by Cologne officials on Thursday.
Mosques in several cities in Germany have long been authorized to broadcast the call to prayer, but Cologne city only approved it from last October.
In majority-Muslim countries, the muezzin calls the faithful to prayer five times a day.
“We’re very happy,” Abdurrahman Atasoy, general secretary of the Turkish-Islamic Ditib organization which runs the mosque, told local media.
“The public call to prayer is a sign that Muslims are at home here.”
Cologne mayor Henriette Reker said allowing the call to prayer was “a sign of respect” for the city’s many Muslims.
But the project has not been without controversy, particularly because of the involvement of Ditib, which has close ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and manages more than 900 mosques in Germany.
Critics have accused the organization of spying on Turkish dissidents living in Germany.
Erdogan himself traveled to Cologne in 2018 to inaugurate the Central Mosque, sparking rival rallies by thousands of pro- and anti-government demonstrators.
The Central Mosque, a massive glass and concrete structure designed as a flower bud flanked by two minarets, has room for 1,200 worshippers.
Germany is home to more than five million Muslims, accounting for around six percent of the population.
The city of Cologne, famed for its towering Dom Cathedral, counts more than 100,000 Muslim residents.

Latvia engaged in ‘brutal’ pushback against migrants: Amnesty International

Latvia engaged in ‘brutal’ pushback against migrants: Amnesty International
LONDON: Authorities in Latvia have “brutally treated” refugees and migrants trying to cross the Belarus border, Amnesty International reported, warning that human rights violations have been committed, including arbitrary detention and torture.

Amnesty interviewed several Iraqi migrants who said they were subjected to violence, including beatings and electric shocks using tasers.

Eve Geddie, Amnesty International European Institutions Office director, said: “Latvia has given refugees and migrants a cruel ultimatum: Accept to return ‘voluntarily’ to their country, or remain stranded at the border facing detention, unlawful returns and torture. In some cases, their arbitrary detention at the border may amount to enforced disappearance.

“The Latvian authorities have left men, women and children to fend for themselves in freezing temperatures, often stranded in forests or held in tents.

“They have violently pushed them back to Belarus, where they have no chance of seeking protection.

“These actions have nothing to do with border protection and are brazen violations of international and EU law.”

Amnesty’s findings come a year after Latvia introduced emergency measures to cut the number of people arriving from the Belarus border.

The rules mean that Latvian authorities can deny arrivals the right to seek asylum — a violation of EU and international law.

Under the state of emergency, which has been continuously extended since its implementation, Latvian guards, police and military officials have engaged in a deliberate policy to violently return refugees and asylum seekers to Belarus, Amnesty warned.

Zaki, an Iraqi who stayed on the Latvian border, told Amnesty that he had been denied entry more than 150 times over the course of a three-month period.

Another Iraqi, Hassan, said: “They forced us to be completely naked. Sometimes they beat us when naked and then they forced us to cross back to Belarus, sometimes having to cross a river which was very cold. They said they would shoot us if we didn’t cross.”

Hassan was repeatedly threatened during his ordeal, and warned by a Latvian commando that he would be killed if he returned.

Another man, Omar, said he was beaten by an officer, who forced him to sign return papers: “He held my hand and said you should do the signature, and then with force, he made me do the signature.”

Latvian authorities also used makeshift tents to arbitrarily detain migrants, forcing them to stay in winter conditions outdoors where temperatures fall as low as -20 degrees Celsius.

Adil, from Iraq, told Amnesty: “We used to sleep in the forest on the snow. We used to light fire to get warm, there were wolves, bears.”

Amnesty also found that Latvian authorities regularly confiscated the mobile phones of arriving refugees and asylum seekers.

The organization warned that the combined phone-confiscation tactic and use of arbitrary detention could amount to a deliberate policy of enforced disappearance.

Geddie said: “Latvia, Lithuania and Poland continue to commit grave abuses under the pretext of being under a ‘hybrid attack’ from Belarus.

“As winter approaches and movements at the border have resumed, the state of emergency continues to allow Latvian authorities to unlawfully return people to Belarus.

“Many more could be exposed to violence, arbitrary detention and other abuses, with limited or no independent oversight.

“Latvia’s shameful treatment of people arriving at its borders presents a vital test for European institutions, which must take urgent measures to ensure that Latvia ends the state of emergency and restores the right to asylum across the country for everyone seeking safety, irrespective of their origin or how they crossed the border.”

