Real Madrid renews sponsorship deal with Emirates airline until 2026

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric with the airline Emirates’ logo on his jersey. The Spanish club have renewed their sponsorship deal with Emirates until 2026. (Reuters)
MADRID: Spanish soccer club Real Madrid have renewed a sponsorship deal with the airline Emirates until 2026, the team said on Friday.
While the parties did not disclose financial details, Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported the contract’s value at about 70 million euros per year plus variables.
The UAE flag carrier’s logo has been emblazoned on the jerseys worn by Real Madrid players since 2013.
Emirates first became Real Madrid’s global sponsor in 2011. Since then, the Spanish club have won 22 titles, including five coveted UEFA Champions League cups.
Jersey sponsorships are crucial for popular teams with high shirt sales like Real Madrid, as they expose the brands’ logos to millions of viewers across the globe.
Last season, Real Madrid led global soccer jersey sales through online retailer Amazon with 3.3 million euros ($3.21 million) in merchandising revenue, according to data from consulting firm Kiliagon.

New Saudi Women’s Premier League kicks-off featuring five biggest local clubs and overseas players

Updated 14 October 2022
New Saudi Women’s Premier League kicks-off featuring five biggest local clubs and overseas players

  • 8 teams to compete over 56 matches for SR1.43 million prize pool
  • First Division League to also launch next month, taking total number of teams in both competitions to 25
RIYADH: Saudi sporting history was made on Thursday night as the SAFF Women’s Premier League marked its official launch with Al-Nassr defeating Sama at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium’s reserve pitch in Riyadh.

This marks the latest step taken by women’s football over the past few years in the Kingdom.

Last year’s inaugural Regional Women’s Football League was a big success, crowning three champions across Riyadh (Al-Yamamah), Jeddah (Jeddah Eagles) and Dammam (Eastern Flames), and welcoming more than 400 players from 16 teams. Riyadh side Al-Mamlaka then went on to claim the National Championship following an eight-team knockout battle in Jeddah.

Since then, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has restructured the competition to launch the Premier League and First Division League.

Action from Al-Nassr's win over Sama in the first ever Saudi Women's Premier League fixture. (SAFF)

The new structure has attracted traditional men’s Saudi Pro League clubs such as Asian Champions League champions Al-Hilal, in addition to Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab, to join the new top-tier league.

The newly launched league has not only captured attention locally but has also welcomed an influx of talented players from across the region and rest of the world.

With a historic prize pool of almost $380,500 (SR1.43 million), the Premier League will see eight teams compete on a home-and-away basis over the next 14 weeks, for a total of 56 matches. Meanwhile, the First Division League, launching on Nov. 11, will play host to 17 teams from across the Kingdom who will battle over a prize pool of almost $175,580 (SR 660,000), with the champion promoted to the Premier League.

The new leagues come on the back of major progress across all areas of women’s football in Saudi Arabia, from youth development to coaching to refereeing.

Last month, the national team took part in its first-ever matches on home soil against Bhutan, with the first fixture seeing the hosts bounce back from a 3-1 deficit at half-time to claim a 3-3 draw thanks to Bandari Al-Mubarak and Nora Ibrahim’s strikes in the closing 15 minutes.

Action from Al-Nassr's win over Sama in the first ever Saudi Women's Premier League fixture. (SAFF)

The second match was also a six-goal thriller with the visitors getting the upper hand in a 4-2 victory. Led by German head coach Monika Staab, the Saudi team made its international debut earlier this year with two victories against the Seychelles and Maldives.

Transformative grass-roots investment has also seen the launch of three regional training centers welcoming hundreds of 6 to 17-year-old girls.

In addition, the newly launched 2022 Girls’ Schools League has welcomed almost 50,000 registrants representing 4,768 teams in 1,906 schools across all corners of the Kingdom. SAFF delivered a total of 40 D license coaching courses, certifying 857 teachers in the process. It also upskilled 544 teachers to officiate the matches by undergoing 15 extensive courses.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in the women’s game also stretches to staging regional tournaments. It recently staged the West Asian Football Federation 3rd Women’s Futsal Championship in Jeddah, with the hosts finishing with a silver medal. SAFF also announced an intention to host the 2026 Women’s AFC Asian Cup, with growing the game across the continent central to the bid.

MMA youth championship is “perfect precursor” to Abu Dhabi UFC 280 Showdown Week

Updated 14 October 2022
MMA youth championship is “perfect precursor” to Abu Dhabi UFC 280 Showdown Week

  • Male and female fighters in several age groups will be in action at Zayed Sports City’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena
ABU DHABI: Just eight days before Abu Dhabi hosts UFC 280: Oliveira versus Makhachev on Oct. 22, the UAE capital will feature the second Mixed Martial Arts Youth Championship at Zayed Sports City’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

This Friday’s event will see male and female fighters from the UAE contest a number of divisions in the second round of the championship, after the first tournament at the Etihad Arena one month ago.

The city is set to witness high-profile combat sports action as the annual Abu Dhabi Showdown Week — climaxing with the headline title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev — kicks off on Monday.

Given the rapidly growing popularity of MMA in the emirates, Friday’s youth event is likely to represent the ideal precursor, attracting a host of officials, MMA stars of past and present, and representatives from the international organizations that oversee it.

“This second MMA Youth Championship arrives in the city at the ideal time,” said Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al-Dhaheri, head of the UAE MMA Committee. “Abu Dhabi Showdown Week is around the corner and some of the sport’s most prominent names are coming to the capital, so this is the perfect precursor.”

Al-Dhaheri, who was recently chosen as the Asian MMA Association’s first vice-president, said as many as 30 potential MMA judges will also receive accreditation certificates from the International MMA Federation and the UAE MMA Federation during a special session that will be held in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi Showdown Week. Renowned UFC referee and IMMAF Director of Regulatory Affairs Marc Goddard will oversee the session.

Mohammed Al-Hosani, board member of the UAE MMA committee, added: “The second MMA Youth Championship is expected to feature 20 fights, including featured fights for each category. We have some interesting and surprising announcements to make in the next few days regarding the development of MMA in the country.”

Phil Mickelson urges team to win LIV Golf’s last 2 tournaments of 2022

Updated 14 October 2022
Phil Mickelson urges team to win LIV Golf’s last 2 tournaments of 2022

  • 6-time Major winner seeks strong performance in Jeddah ahead of the season-ending Miami event later this month
JEDDAH: American superstar Phil Mickelson has urged his Hy Flyers teammates to play in the manner “they are capable of” at this weekend’s LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Presented by Roshn, in a bid to build momentum for the season-ending championship in Miami later this month.

The Hy Flyers GC team of six-time Major winner Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff and Cameron Tringale currently sit ninth in the 12-team standings and have a chance to climb the rankings at the series’ Middle East debut at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club this weekend.

That could be all-important going into the Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami from Oct. 28 to 30, a seeded three-day, knockout tournament with a $50 million prize purse that will feature both match play and stroke play formats.

The top four teams in the standings will receive a bye on day one in Miami, with teams seeded five to 12 competing in head-to-head match play competitions for the chance to make it to the weekend.

Mickelson said: “We’re pretty far down the list and we’re not in a position to get a bye on Friday. So, we’re trying to use this week to get our game sharp. We have a lot of good players. We haven’t put it together. We need to build a little bit of momentum as we head into the final event of the year.

“We’ll have some time then to kind of regroup, get ready for the upcoming year. And there’s a lot of things internally that are happening within as we transition from LIV (Invitational) to the League … But we have a chance here to gain a little bit of momentum, play well on a golf course that’s fun to play, very similar to when we’re going to be playing in Doral, to try to build some momentum.

“Let’s go out and play well, win our points and move on to the weekend. I think that we have enough good players to do it, we just have to start playing the golf that we’re capable of playing.”

“Lefty” is one of 12 major winners in the field with other notable names including current Open Champion Cameron Smith, four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka and past Saudi International winners Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III and Graeme McDowell.

After poor start, Liverpool renew rivalry with Man City

Updated 14 October 2022
After poor start, Liverpool renew rivalry with Man City

  • Both clubs have shared the supremacy of English football over the past five years
  • City have only won at Anfield once since 2003 and that was in front of an empty stadium in February 2021
LONDON: Liverpool’s clashes with Manchester City have become the Premier League’s modern classic in the era of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, but Sunday’s clash at Anfield could already spell the end of the Reds’ title aspirations.

Both clubs have shared the supremacy of English football over the past five years, with City twice edging thrilling title races over Liverpool by a single point in 2018/19 and last season.

But a run of two wins from their opening eight Premier League games has left Liverpool 14 points behind leaders Arsenal and 13 adrift of City.

By contrast, the defending champions are averaging nearly four goals a game as Erling Haaland’s arrival has taken even a squad of seasoned winners to a new level.

Guardiola could afford the luxury of resting Haaland for a 0-0 draw in Copenhagen on Tuesday that sealed City’s place in the last 16 of the Champions League with two games to spare.

The Norwegian has struck 20 times in just 12 games since Liverpool opened the season with a 3-1 win over City in the Community Shield.

Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in 13 matches since with Haaland failing to score only once in his short Premier League career.

But City have only won at Anfield once since 2003 and that was in front of an empty stadium in February 2021.

“I expect them to be at the best Liverpool possible,” Kevin De Bruyne told Sky Sports.

“Obviously they lost some points but they are still Liverpool and I expect them to be good.”

There was at least some relief for Liverpool in a 7-1 demolition of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday as Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score the fastest hat trick in the competition’s history.

“It changed the mood completely, but we all know who we are welcoming on Sunday and this will be a different game,” said Klopp after putting the Glasgow giants to the sword at Ibrox.

Newcastle celebrated a year under the Saudi ownership by thrashing Brentford 5-1 last weekend to move into the top six.

The Magpies have been beaten just once this season and a trip to Old Trafford on Sunday will be a barometer of both sides’ ambitions for the season.

Manchester United have won five of their last six league games, but a 6-3 humiliation at the hands of City in between times showed they are far from the finished article in the early months of Erik ten Hag’s reign.

A first victory at Old Trafford since 2013 would bolster belief on Tyneside that they can fast track their route into the Champions League next season, especially with another opportunity to splash their wealth in the transfer market just weeks away.

Aston Villa may be on a four-game unbeaten run, but the manner of performances in drawing against 10-man Leeds and struggling Nottingham Forest in recent weeks has jacked up the pressure on Steven Gerrard’s position.

The former Liverpool captain has been heavily backed in the transfer market, but Villa’s ambitious owners are seeing little return for their investment on the field.

Gerrard’s men are just three points above the relegation zone and face the daunting task of a Chelsea side in fine form since Graham Potter’s arrival as manager on Sunday.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday

Brentford vs. Brighton (1900)

Saturday

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace (1130), Fulham vs. Bournemouth, Wolves vs. Nottingham Forest (both 1400), Tottenham vs. Everton (1630)

Sunday

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, Manchester United vs. Newcastle, Southampton vs. West Ham, Leeds vs. Arsenal (all 1300), Liverpool vs. Manchester City (1530)

Manon De Roey defies brutal conditions to take opening day lead at Aramco Team Series – New York

Updated 14 October 2022
Manon De Roey defies brutal conditions to take opening day lead at Aramco Team Series – New York

  • World No. 4 Nelly Korda in second with 18-year-old Pia Babnik
  • Leona Maguire’s golfers take a one-shot lead in the team event
NEW YORK: Belgium’s Manon De Roey has taken the individual lead in the opening round of the Aramco Team Series – New York, as the world’s top golfers battled the wind in the Ladies European Tour event.

De Roey, who clinched her first LET title win at the Aramco Team Series – Bangkok earlier this season, was flawless with a bogey-free round of 68 to finish on four under par.

Only four players at Trump Golf Links were able to shoot under par with better conditions expected on Friday and Saturday for a course favoring the long hitters.

“I’m very pleased with my score today,” said De Roey.

“It was tough out there. We had some rain, strong winds and just tried to keep it together for the team as well — being bogey-free today which is nice. I knew today was going to be tricky but I think for the next few days it’s going to be sunny and 19 degrees, so I’m looking forward to that. It can only get better from today, so I’m looking forward to it,” added the 30-year-old Belgian.

De Roey is in fourth place on the LET’s Race to Costa Del Sol standings following a good showing in New York that contributed to valuable points, with just three tournaments to go in the 2022 season.

Nelly Korda, champion at the last Aramco Team Series event in Spain, sits behind De Roey after a two under par round of 70. The American world No. 4 showed her class in the wind on her back nine — with her group of Noora Komulainen, Celine Herbin and amateur James Rawson in the team event also in second place.

“The weather wasn’t that great so we were all saving each other and thankfully we all had each other’s back,” said Korda.

“We played pretty well today. It was pretty windy and then it started kind of raining toward the start of our back nine and it stopped around … the 14th and the wind died.”

Talented 18-year-old rising star Pia Babnik joins Korda on two under par with four birdies and just the one bogey on her second hole in a controlled round of golf.

“I tried to really keep my ball flight much lower in the wind — I definitely needed to make some adjustments,” said Babnik.

Team Leona Maguire leads the way in the two-day team competition on 11 under par alongside Liz Young, Tvesa Malik and former NFL star Golden Tate — winner of Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks.

Irish star Maguire said: “It’s a good test out there and was playing long with lots of woods and hybrids needed. It will be a little kinder tomorrow and we can make plenty of birdies to keep it going.”

Team Pelaez Trivino are just one back led by captain Ana Pelaez alongside Nicole Garcia, Emma Grechi and amateur Michael Singer.

“It’s really important to be patient around this course and because sometimes you’re not going to hit the best shot and you’re not going to have the best bounce and stuff like that,” said Pelaez.

Native New Yorker Annie Park enjoyed her day on the links and first experience of the unique team and individual event.

“This is my first time playing at this golf course and it felt like I was in Scotland today with the golf course and the weather. This is such an individual sport, and to have a little bit of a team aspect into it, I think it’s fantastic with a lot on the line which is individual and team.”

There is a new format this year for the Aramco Team Series where the teams will compete over only 36 holes — the Thursday and Friday of the tournament — with $500,000 in prize money being split between the lowest-scoring fourballs.

Saturday’s final day of play will see only the lowest-scoring 60 players and ties from the opening two days return to the course to battle it out for a share of another $500,000, this time in individual earnings.

