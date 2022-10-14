You are here

VAR helps Hoffenheim to 3-0 win at struggling Schalke
Schalke’s Marius Bulter and Hoffenheim’s Georginio Rutter battle for the ball during their Bundesliga match at Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen on Friday. (AP)
VAR helps Hoffenheim to 3-0 win at struggling Schalke
  • The win sent Hoffenheim up four places to third — a place above Bayern Munich
  • Schalke and their under-pressure coach Frank Kramer were 16th in the 18-team league after their fourth straight loss
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany: Hoffenheim scored two penalties after video review as they beat Schalke 3-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to end a three-game winless run and deepen relegation-threatened Schalke's problems.
The win sent Hoffenheim up four places to third — a place above Bayern Munich — ahead of the weekend's games.
Schalke and their under-pressure coach Frank Kramer were 16th in the 18-team league after their fourth straight loss.
Hoffenheim took the lead with a seventh-minute penalty from Robert Skov after Schalke defender Leo Greiml flew into a reckless studs-up challenge on Christoph Baumgartner, who was lucky to avoid injury. The referee didn't notice the challenge initially but it was clear to the video assistant referee.
Schalke had chances to level the score, including when Florent Mollet cracked a speculative shot against the foot of the post and Oliver Baumgart saved Thomas Ouwejan's shot on the rebound.
It was Baumgart who had a key role in Hoffenheim's second goal, just before the break. The goalkeeper saved a header at a corner and kicked the ball up the field to set Georginio Rutter free on the counter. The French forward, who earlier missed an excellent chance on another counterattack, then found Munas Dabbur to finish with a powerful shot.
VAR had its say again when Ouwejan blocked the awkwardly bouncing ball with his arm, allowing Skov — whose own heavy first touch caused the ball to bobble — to step up and convert another penalty and make it 3-0.

Topics: Schalke Hoffenheim Bundesliga

Brooks Koepka leads by two in Jeddah, Smash GC takes team lead

Brooks Koepka leads by two in Jeddah, Smash GC takes team lead
Brooks Koepka leads by two in Jeddah, Smash GC takes team lead
  • It’s the first time the Smash GC captain has led a LIV Golf event after any round in his six starts
JEDDAH: Having entered this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah off his best result this inaugural season, Brooks Koepka carried on where he left off on Friday with an 8-under 62 as the four-time major winner grabbed a 2-shot lead over Charl Schwartzel after the first round at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

It’s the first time the Smash GC captain has led a LIV Golf event after any round in his six starts, and it matches the lowest score shot this season (Lee Westwood, 62, Boston).

Physically, Koepka is feeling better now than he has in the past three years and  mentally, he feels good about his game, having recently reunited with swing coach Claude Harmon III after a nearly two-year split.

“I could see it coming,” he said Koepka after his bogey-free round that also included a lengthy par-saving putt at 13. “I’m very pleased with it, pleased with last week. Hopefully just put together two more good rounds.”

Last week in Bangkok, Koepka finished 9th, his first top 10 since joining LIV Golf, shooting rounds of 67-67-69. It was the first sign that his improved health – he’s been dealing with nagging problems all year, including hip issues that nearly required surgery – and his hard work with Harmon, short-game coach Pete Cowan and putting coach Jeff Pierce were taking effect.

“Last week was kind of a turning point for me,” Koepka added. And Chase, his brother and Smash GC teammate, agreed.

“It’s funny. He said something last week after the first round that it was the best he’s hit it in a long time. He just had a lot of lip-outs last week. The biggest thing for him is sorting out the driver a little bit. It seems like he’s got the right head in there now,” he said.

“When we played the last couple of days, he had very little curve on his driver and he was stuffing a lot of irons,” he added.

Thanks to Brooks’ 62, Chase’s 2-under 68 and Peter Uihlein’s 5-under 65, Smash GC jumped out to a 5-stroke lead in the team competition, hoping to win for the first time this season.

Torque GC, Niblicks GC and last week’s champions Fireballs GC each finished at 10 under, with Stinger GC at 9 under.

Schwartzel, the winner of the inaugural LIV Golf event in London, is the closest pursuer to Koepka. In a three-way tie for third at 5 under are Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein and Hideto Tanihara.

Reed is trying to secure one of the two remaining bonus-payoff spots in the Individual Champion standings. Dustin Johnson already has secured the title and the $18 million bonus from the $30 million purse.

Koepka does not have a mathematical chance to climb inside the top three, but he does have the opportunity to double-dip this week with the individual and team trophy, as well as build momentum for Smash GC going into the Team Championship in Miami on Oct. 28-30.

“The golf swing is starting to come around,” he said. “I’m excited. Kind of sucks we only have this event and Miami left, and a bunch of time off. But it will be fine.”

Topics: golf Saudi Arabia Golf Saudi LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah

England midfielder Foden renews with Manchester City to 2027

England midfielder Foden renews with Manchester City to 2027
England midfielder Foden renews with Manchester City to 2027
  • Foden’s previous deal was to expire in 2024
  • The 22-year-old Foden has become a key player under City manager Pep Guardiola
MANCHESTER, England: England midfielder Phil Foden has signed a contract extension with Manchester City to 2027.
Foden’s previous deal was to expire in 2024 but the Premier League champion moved on Friday to secure their home-grown talent for longer.
He is the star graduate of City’s celebrated academy, which have become one of the most successful in world soccer.
The 22-year-old Foden has become a key player under City manager Pep Guardiola and played his part in four title-winning campaigns, collecting 11 trophies in total.
“He’s made me 10 times the player I was,” Foden said. “He’s improved all aspects of my game and I’m just thankful to have him here and I’m enjoying my football with him.”
Foden has seven goals in 13 games, including a hat trick in the 6-3 win against Manchester United this month.
“We feel he can progress further and become even better than he is today,” City director of football Txiki Begiristain said. “By signing this contract, he now has stability, and can focus absolutely everything on becoming one of the best players in the world, which we feel he can be.”

Topics: Manchester city Phil Foden Premier league

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches 2nd National Cricket Championship

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches 2nd National Cricket Championship
Saudi Sports for All Federation launches 2nd National Cricket Championship
  • Competition will run for 4 months with matches played in 11 host cities
  • Organized with Saudi Cricket Federation, event set to attract 8,000 participants
RIYADH: The second edition of the National Cricket Championship got underway on Friday, the Saudi Sports for All Federation announced.

The competition, organized in cooperation with the Saudi Cricket Federation, will see matches played in 11 cities across 10 regions over a period of four months. The SFA said it expects the event to attract 8,000 participants.

The host cities are: Riyadh, Dammam, Jubail, Qassim, Tabuk, Medina, Yanbu, Jeddah, Abha, Jizan and Najran.

Running simultaneously will be the Softball Cricket Championship, which will take place in six cities and is set to attract about 5,000 players.

SFA President Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud said: “The return of the national championships, developed with our respected partners at the Cricket Federation, is an exciting time for the SFA. The engagement from across the country was electric in its first edition and we have even higher expectations for this year’s edition.

“The SFA continues to build on past successes. You asked for another competitive series, and we answered.”

Prince Khaled added that last year’s competition was one of the SFA’s most popular.

“The championship will engage residents and contribute to strengthening social communication while raising the standard of physical fitness,” he said.

Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Mohammed Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, said he welcomed the partnership with the SFA.

“The National Cricket Championship is one of the most significant achievements of the Quality of Life Program in the sports sector in 2021.

“Since its inception last year, it has succeeded in increasing the popularity of the game and raising the number of its practitioners to a record level in most regions in the Kingdom, and we look forward to cooperation with our partners to involve all categories and increase the number of practitioners and reach all regions.”

He added: “We hope to organize activities and tournaments that will contribute to increasing the popularity of the game and raise the interest of individuals of different ages and abilities in this ancient game.”

A total of 369 teams and 15 cricket associations were involved in last year’s championship. The matches took place over 14 weeks at 106 stadiums, with the help of 456 professional officials and volunteers.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Saudi cricket federation Saudi Sports For All (SFA)

Lebanon’s captain Hassan Maatouk to star in Netflix football documentary

Lebanon's captain Hassan Maatouk to star in Netflix football documentary
Lebanon's captain Hassan Maatouk to star in Netflix football documentary
  • Midfielder will appear in ‘Six Captains’ alongside soccer greats like Luka Modric, Thiago Silva
  • Series will provide rare insight into players’ private, professional lives
BEIRUT: The captain of Lebanon’s national football team, Hassan Maatouk, is set to star in a new series of documentaries, co-produced by FIFA, about some of the biggest names in the game.
As its name suggests, “Six Captains” tells the stories of a sextet of players — each from a different continent — who at the time of filming, during qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, were captains of their national sides.
Maatouk, who plays his league games for Al-Ansar FC in Beirut, was selected to represent Asia by the sport’s international governing body and British production company Fulwell 73, his club said.
In a statement released on Instagram, Al-Ansar said it was “a brilliant choice” to have their player feature in the film, alongside such greats as Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, who captains the Croatian national side.
Each of the six episodes, which will be released by Netflix and also shown on FIFA’s own platform, will provide football fans with a rare insight into the players’ private and professional lives.
All of the footage, which includes the players interacting with teammates at the national and club level, was shot over the course of a year, Al-Ansar said.
Arab News was unable to reach Maatouk for a comment on Friday, but Lebanese football fan Toufic Al-Turk said he was delighted to see his national team captain featured in the show.
“Being chosen by FIFA among other world class players, is an honor for Lebanese football in general and Maatouk in particular,” he said.
“He is a good and respectable player on and off the pitch.”
Sports writer Ali Ahmad agreed, saying that being chosen for such an important production was “one of the best accolades a footballer could ever receive.”
“Maatouk is well known as a midfielder in Asia. For him to be profiled along five international footballers in a movie about the World Cup is something so special,” he said.
Also featured in the series are former Gabon captain Pierre Emeric Aubameyang, Brazil’s Thiago Silva, Brian Kaltak of Vanuatu and Andre Blake of Jamaica.

Topics: Lebanon FIFA Hassan Maatouk 2022 Qatar World Cup

Pakistan brings Fakhar Zaman into Twenty20 World Cup squad

Pakistan brings Fakhar Zaman into Twenty20 World Cup squad
Pakistan brings Fakhar Zaman into Twenty20 World Cup squad
  • The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said 32-year-old Zaman is recovering from a knee injury
  • Zaman was initially picked as a reserve, while Qadir was in the 15-man squad
KARACHI: Pakistan included top-order batter Fakhar Zaman in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia on Friday, replacing spinner Usman Qadir after he suffered a thumb injury.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said 32-year-old Zaman is recovering from a knee injury.
"Pakistan have made one change in their squad for the T20 World Cup Australia with Zaman included in the squad while Qadir will be in the travelling reserves," said a PCB statement.
Zaman was initially picked as a reserve, while Qadir was in the 15-man squad.
Qadir has yet to recover from a thumb injury picked up last month, and will not be available for selection before October 22, the PCB added.
All 16 teams can make changes to their squads until October 15, after which they need the approval of the World Cup's technical committee.
Zaman suffered a knee injury during last month's Asia Cup held in the United Arab Emirates.
"Zaman will be available for selection in the two warm-up matches against England (17 October) and Afghanistan (19 October)," the PCB said.
Earlier this week, Pakistan received a boost to their World Cup chances when pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi was declared fit to play after recovering from a knee injury.
Pakistan is in Group Two of the Super 12 stage, and will play their first match against India in Melbourne on October 23.
South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifying teams will join them in Group Two.
Title holders Australia, England, Afghanistan, New Zealand and two qualifying teams are in Group One.
The first round of the tournament begins on Sunday.
Revised Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.
Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Topics: Pakistan Cricket Board Fakhar Zaman Cricket Twenty20 World Cup

