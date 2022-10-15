Model Imaan Hammam celebrates Ralph Lauren in California 

DUBAI: Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian catwalk star Imaan Hammam turned heads this week by modeling for US label Ralph Lauren’s star-studded show.

The part-Arab model walked the runway wearing a purple outfit that featured a floor-length taffeta skirt with a thigh-high slit and a matching tank top from the brand’s spring-summer 2023 collection.

She spiced up the look with a rainbow-colored bucket hat and a green satin scarf that she wrapped around her neck.

The model’s backdrop was a setting sun at the grand Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, near Los Angeles.

“So honored to be a part of such a special evening. Your legacy lives forever Ralph Lauren,” wrote the model on her Instagram after the show.

Apart from Hammam’s outfit, there were plenty of cowboy hats, worn-in jeans and boots to begin with, gradually morphing into fancier wear such as long, bright skirts and slinky cut-out gowns.

The show, which featured designs from several Ralph Lauren lines including menswear and childrenswear, finished with the models returning to gather on the patio, joined by Lauren as he emerged to cheers.

Rivaling his lavish 50th anniversary show in New York’s Central Park in 2018, this week’s extravaganza brought in a slew of movie stars — including newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — to watch more than 120 models strut the runway, including some adorable tots in Lauren’s childrenswear, who had the fashionable crowd gasping with delight.

Always a celebrity magnet, Lauren brought out a slice of A-list Hollywood with Lopez and Affleck, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Sylvester Stallone, John Legend, Diane Keaton, Jessica Chastain, Laura Dern, Chris Pine and James Marsden, to name a few.

Over dinner, Kushton and Kunis chatted with Legend, who said in an interview before the show that Lauren is “obviously an icon in the fashion business and has meant so much to style for such a long time.”

Lopez noted that Lauren had dressed her and Affleck for their recent nuptials. “Ralph did our wedding, so we’ve become quite close,” the pop star said. “And we really love his aesthetic.”

- with AP