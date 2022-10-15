Saudi ambassador in Kyiv says Kingdom’s aid to Ukraine will focus on food, medical supplies

Saudi ambassador in Kyiv says Kingdom’s aid to Ukraine will focus on food and medical supplies, adding his country will continue mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine.
Developing…
RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen handed over the Aden General Hospital project in the governorate to the project’s operating company, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
In continuation of the hospital’s procedures, the contract for its operation and management was signed in mid-August, in the presence of the director of the SDRPY’s office in Aden, Ahmed Madkhali, Director of the General Administration of Medical Projects for Al-Saad Group for Investment and Development Khaled Al-Dabash, and the Director of the Facilities Portfolio in the program, Mushabab Al-Qahtani.
Madkhali said the operating company for Aden General Hospital is Al-Saad Group for Investment and Development, and it is also the operator of Al-Salam Saudi Hospital in Saada, and the Saudi Hospital in Hajjah.
Madkhali added that from the first moment after signing a contract to operate and manage Aden General Hospital, the company operating the project set out to start preparing, in cooperation and coordination with the competent authorities, in addition to contracting with the local teams to operate the hospital.
The two hospitals are among the largest projects established and operated by the Kingdom with medical teams that provide the best treatment and medical services, which helped facilitate the procedures for operating and managing Aden General Hospital, he said, adding that in the coming period, Yemeni citizens in various governorates will benefit from it.
Al-Dabash said that Aden General Hospital was equipped with the latest medical devices, including CT scans, magnetic and ultrasound scans, and cardiac catheterization, and hoped that the hospital would become a medical icon to be added to the chain of Saudi development support in Yemen, through SDRPY.
Al-Qahtani said the project contains 14 specific clinics, in addition to a heart center, eye, pediatric, dermatology, dental, ear and nose, larynx, orthopedic, internal medicine, reproductive health, and endoscopy and physiotherapy clinics.
Dr. Khaled Mousa, a consultant cardiologist, said: "Aden General Hospital was established as a gift from the Kingdom to the Yemeni people, and was funded by the Saudi Fund for Development, and it works to follow up its work, operate and manage the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, and it will provide a high-level service to Yemenis, especially since the hospital operating group is a pioneer in the field of medical work.”
In her book “In the Mouth of the Wolf,” Katherine Corcoran investigates the murder of a fellow reporter in Mexico.
Corcoran offers a “chilling and nuanced look at press freedom in a country persistently rated among the most dangerous in the world for journalists,” Mark Bowden said in a review for The New York Times.
Regina Martínez was beaten and strangled in her home in Xalapa in April 2012. She was a fiercely independent woman, 48 years old, who had exposed human rights abuses and corruption in her home state of Veracruz for decades.
Corcoran, who was then the Mexico and Central America bureau chief for The Associated Press, had never met Martínez apart from one phone conversation, but she felt a deep connection.
Both women had begun their careers in the 1980s, inspired by the role of journalists in exposing government betrayal and failure.
For Corcoran, the work had led to ever more exciting and lucrative opportunities. She was managing a team investigating extrajudicial killings by the Mexican Army.
Her work was important and exciting, and with her AP credentials and American citizenship, plus vacations home, she could pursue it in relative safety and comfort.
KARACHI: Pakistani e-commerce platform Daraz this week launched the country’s first automated smart distribution centers in Karachi and Lahore in collaboration with Cainiao Network, the logistics arm of China’s Alibaba Group, the first such set-up in South Asia.
Equipped with innovative smart technologies such as an automatic assembly line and a smart distribution set-up, the centers are the most technologically advanced logistics facilities in South Asia, and mark Cainiao’s first deeply integrated distribution center network in the region.
The two facilities span more than 50,000 sq m each, and have capacity to process 428,400 orders daily.
Cainiao has so far built hundreds of automated distribution centers of varying scales in China, and 10 smart distribution hubs across Europe, Asia and America.
Dr. Ding Hongwei, general manager of Cainiao Technology, said Pakistan had been selected as the first location in South Asia to set up smart distribution centers because of the potential of its digital sector.
“Our great confidence in the investment in Pakistan comes from its significant growth and high potential of the digital sector, and strong support from local government in infrastructure and policy as well,” Ding said.
“We constantly innovate our operations and technology in Pakistan to continue scaling and enhancing our customer experience,” Bjarke Mikkelsen, CEO and founder of Daraz Group, said at the launch ceremony earlier this week.
“Daraz is introducing smart technology in the country to bring more efficiency in our logistics,” said the CEO.
“Launching our centers in Karachi and Lahore is a key step of this partnership, and we look forward to growing it in future.”
Daraz officials said with the launch of the smart distribution centers, sorting capacity would increase manifold and manual errors would go down by more than 90 percent.
“This will benefit the entire business chain and improve the customer experience,” said Ahmed Tanveer, chief operating officer of Daraz Pakistan.
Pakistan’s e-commerce market is projected to generate $7.6 billion in revenue in 2022.
The market volume is projected to grow by $9.1 billion by 2025, according to Statista, a Germany-based provider of market and consumer data.
LONDON: Leicester edged off the bottom of the Premier League despite drawing a blank in a goalless draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday as Nottingham Forest fell to the foot of the table after losing 1-0 at Wolves.
Fulham and Bournemouth remain in the top half of the table after sharing the points in a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.
Leicester’s only league win this season was a 4-0 victory against Forest earlier this month but that proved to be a false dawn for the 2016 champions.
The Foxes, who have the leakiest defense in the division, were solid at the back on Saturday but failed to capitalize on their chances at the King Power.
“The players are fighting and running and giving everything,” said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.
“I always felt after the summer market we would have to fight our way through the season but the players are doing that and hopefully we will get better results as the season goes on.”
Leicester signed defender Wout Faes from French club Reims in the closing hours of the transfer window to replace Chelsea-bound defender Wesley Fofana in their only significant piece of business.
However, a record 23 new arrivals has not helped Forest on their return to the top flight after 23 years.
Steve Cooper’s men have taken just one point from their last seven games after losing out in a tale of two penalties at Molineux.
Ruben Neves scored from the spot to move managerless Wolves out of the bottom three before Jose Sa saved Brennan Johnson’s penalty at the other end.
Bournemouth extended their unbeaten run to six games under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil, but let a win slip away after leading twice at Fulham.
Dominic Solanke slotted home the opener from Philip Billing’s cut-back after just two minutes.
Issa Diop levelled midway through the first half with a towering header from Andreas Pereira’s corner, but Bournemouth retook the lead just seven minutes later when Solanke teed up Jefferson Lerma.
Aleksandar Mitrovic had been a doubt due to a foot injury, but Fulham’s talisman made his mark from the penalty spot to salvage a point after he had been hauled down inside the area by Lerma.
The heavyweight clash of the weekend takes place on Sunday when champions Manchester City face Liverpool at Anfield.
Leaders Arsenal are also in action on Sunday away to Leeds.
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: Peter Uihlein takes a one-shot lead going into the final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah after a 7-under 63 in the second round on Saturday.
The American made seven birdies and one eagle to compensate for a double bogey on the 13th hole at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.
Uihlein took over from previous leader Brooks Koepka, who had a 3-under-67.
Sergio Garcia (64) and Charl Schwartzel (67) were three strokes off the lead.
This is the seventh and final LIV Golf Invitational for individual and team play.
The last event of the inaugural season will be in Miami in two weeks for four-man teams.
LIV Golf is funded by the Public Investment Fund, but this is the first tournament held in Saudi Arabia after previous events in London, Portland, Bedminster, Boston, Chicago and Bangkok.
Garcia said his days on the European Tour could be over after he was fined by the circuit for pulling out of a tournament.
The 2017 Masters champion and Ryder Cup stalwart said he felt “more welcomed and loved” on LIV, where he has been one of the star attractions in its debut season.
Spain’s Garcia, 42, was reportedly fined by the European Tour for failing to medically explain his withdrawal from last month’s BMW PGA Championship after an opening round of 76.
“I don’t know. As of now, it doesn’t look like it. But we’ll see,” the 16-time European winner said, when asked if he would play on the tour again.
“At the end of the day I want to play where people want me, where people are excited to have me and where I feel like I’m welcomed and loved.
“And right now that’s here, that’s LIV and I’m very excited about it.”
Garcia has three top-10 finishes in six events so far on the lucrative circuit, which has split golf and angered the established tours by poaching top players for exorbitant fees.
The Spaniard, who is also a team captain in the 54-hole, no-cut series, is tied for third on nine-under-par 131 behind leader Peter Uihlein at this week’s $25 million Jeddah Invitational.
Victory in round three on Sunday would earn him at least $4 million — more than double the $1.98 million he pocketed for his famous win at Augusta five years ago.
Garcia wore shorts and a left-knee brace at par-70 Royal Greens in King Abdullah Economic City, and said he would have a scan next week to see if he needs meniscus surgery.
“It might need a little clean-up or something. I’ll know more next week when I have a proper MRI and take a look at it,” Garcia said.
“It sucks because I’ve been very fortunate with injuries throughout my career, I’ve been very healthy, and to play through one it’s not the most enjoyable thing.”
Uihlein had an eagle-birdie finish to edge ahead of fellow American and team-mate Koepka by one shot at the top of the leaderboard on 12-under 128.
He said he preferred the team format — where players can also win money depending on their collective scores with three team-mates — compared to the “lone wolf mentality” of the US PGA Tour.
South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel, who shares third with Garcia and won the opening LIV tournament in London, said it was impossible to compare the new circuit with the “prestige” of a major victory.
“The Masters, winning a green jacket is the biggest achievement that you can do in our game, I believe,” he said.
“I won a lot of money, it was fantastic,” Schwartzel added.
“But I cannot compare it to winning a green jacket.”