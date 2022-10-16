You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia partners with South Africa to grow communication and IT sectors

Saudi Arabia partners with South Africa to grow communication and IT sectors

Saudi Arabia partners with South Africa to grow communication and IT sectors
Saudi Arabia and South Africa also signed 11 agreements and memorandum of understanding in the government and private sectors. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vbd5f

Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia partners with South Africa to grow communication and IT sectors

Saudi Arabia partners with South Africa to grow communication and IT sectors
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has signed a memorandum of cooperation with South Africa’s Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to enhance development in the fields of communications and information technology.

The memorandum of cooperation also aims to achieve technical development and expansion in the information and communication sectors markets in the two countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the report, the memorandum was signed by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah Amer Al-Sawah and Minister of Transport of South Africa, Fikile Mbalula, on the sidelines of the Saudi-South African Investment Forum in Jeddah.

As a part of the deal, the two countries will work together in a number of areas which include education, health, e-government, tourism, smart cities, fixed and wireless broadband, IP networks and data centers, internet applications and wireless services, including satellite communications.

According to the memorandum, they will also cooperate on several topics, including studies and research to facilitate joint investment projects in information communication technology infrastructure, digital communication and emerging technologies.

They will also work together to develop digital economy policies, research and development, innovation, and cooperation in the areas of artificial intelligence, the internet of things, cloud computing and digital government.

During the forum, Saudi Arabia and South Africa also signed 11 agreements and memorandum of understanding in the government and private sectors, aimed at promoting developments in the investment sector.

These deals covered the fields of energy, water, green hydrogen, waste diversion, logistics and aerial survey services.

During the forum, Saudi Arabian Investment Minister, Khalid Al-Falih said that the Kingdom is growing at the fastest rate among the Group of 20 economies. It enjoys a strategic location linking three continents with a coastline of 1,200 km along the Red Sea, through which about 15 percent of global trade travels.

Al-Falih also noted that Saudi-South African trade is constantly growing. It has increased from $4.6 billion in 2019 to around $4.8 billion last year, and is expected to exceed $5.3 billion in 2022.

Topics: Saudi South Africa Communication IT MoU

Related

Saudi Arabia, South Africa sign 11 deals to promote investment photos
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, South Africa sign 11 deals to promote investment

Diriyah Gate to open the first phase of realty assets next month: CEO

Diriyah Gate to open the first phase of realty assets next month: CEO
Updated 20 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel and Nour El-Shaeri

Diriyah Gate to open the first phase of realty assets next month: CEO

Diriyah Gate to open the first phase of realty assets next month: CEO
Updated 20 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel and Nour El-Shaeri

JEDDAH: Diriyah Gate Project is ahead of schedule and is set to open its first phase of assets next month, the CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority said.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News during the Saudi-South African Investment Forum held on Oct. 16 in Jeddah, DGDA CEO Jerry Inzerillo said that the project would open its first phase during the World Travel and Tourism Council in Riyadh in November.

“We are opening the beautiful Bujairy district with 20 new restaurants and 1 sq. km. of park in Wadi Hanifa, besides inaugurating three welcome centers. In addition, we’ve already finished 1,400 underground parking spaces,” Inzerillo told Arab News.

He added that the first hotels and museums in the area are set to open in 2023.

The company also signed deals with several hotels and planned to have 38 hospitality resorts.

“The Four Seasons is getting ready to break ground. We also have great ones like the Rosewood, the Oberoi, Orient Express and Raffles Hotel coming,” Inzerillo said.

He stated that the company is working closely with the Ministry of Tourism, the Saudi Tourism Authority and the Saudi Tourism Development Fund to execute these projects.

“We also have a lot of interest in foreign investment now; a lot of Gulf and Saudi investors are investing in Diriyah,” he added.

DGDA has also signed a few engineering contracts with South African companies and will soon announce a major hotel deal with a South African hotel.

The forum, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Investment, was attended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Commerce, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel and others.

 

Topics: dariyah gate Saudi South Africa

Saudi Arabia, South Africa aim to establish world-class mining system, vice minister says

Saudi Arabia, South Africa aim to establish world-class mining system, vice minister says
Updated 5 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, South Africa aim to establish world-class mining system, vice minister says

Saudi Arabia, South Africa aim to establish world-class mining system, vice minister says
Updated 5 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia aims to establish a world-class mining system, in cooperation with South Africa, to position the Kingdom as a suitable destination for partnership, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing the Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs. 

Khaled Saleh Al-Mudaifer added that this happens as Saudi Arabia has become a major consumer of steel, aluminum, copper, and other metals.

During his speech at the Saudi-South African Investment Forum, held in Jeddah, he noted that both countries are determined to find solutions for the developments of the mining sector. 

Al-Mudaifer explained they would achieve this by focusing on raising and improving the quality of life through development projects, and the production of minerals and metals necessary to face climate change.

Saudi Arabia’s exports to South Africa in 2021 amounted to over SR12 billion ($3 billion) of oil exports and SR3 billion of non-oil exports.

Topics: Saudi mininig South Africa

Plastic and chemicals trader Saudi Top to list 22% stake on Nomu

Plastic and chemicals trader Saudi Top to list 22% stake on Nomu
Updated 29 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Plastic and chemicals trader Saudi Top to list 22% stake on Nomu

Plastic and chemicals trader Saudi Top to list 22% stake on Nomu
Updated 29 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Plastic and chemicals trader Saudi Top for Trading Co. will conduct an initial public offering of 880,000 ordinary shares on the Nomu parallel market

This represents around 22 percent of Riyadh-based Saudi Top’s share capital, according to a bourse filing.

The end price of the offering is expected to be determined once the book-building process for the offering has been completed.

The offering period will run from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31 for qualified investors, according to the statement.

The company was previously approved by the Saudi Exchange and the Capital Market Authority to float its shares.

Established in 2006, Saudi Top Trading Co. is one of the leading suppliers of chemicals and plastics in Saudi Arabia. It also has a factory producing recycled plastic products, according to Linkedin.

Topics: saudi top NOMU shares Capital

Ice cream and bakery firm Saudi AlBabtain Food to list on Nomu

Ice cream and bakery firm Saudi AlBabtain Food to list on Nomu
Updated 41 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Ice cream and bakery firm Saudi AlBabtain Food to list on Nomu

Ice cream and bakery firm Saudi AlBabtain Food to list on Nomu
Updated 41 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ice cream, pastry and bakery goods producer Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim AlBabtain Co. will list its shares on Saudi Arabia’s parallel Nomu market on Oct. 18, according to a bourse filing.

The company, which is known as AlBabtain Food, was approved by the Saudi Exchange on Nov. 15 of last year to offer 544,000 ordinary shares, which represents 16 percent of its SR34 million ($9 million) capital, which is divided into a total of 3.40 million shares.

On Jun. 29, the Capital Market Authority granted approval for the AlBabtain listing on Nomu.

Earlier this month, AlBabtain Food Co. announced the successful completion of the offering of 544,000 shares, setting its final price at SR77 per share.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul NOMU shares Capital

Saudi private sector closes $15bn deals with South African counterparts, says Alkhorayef 

Saudi private sector closes $15bn deals with South African counterparts, says Alkhorayef 
Updated 48 min 31 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi private sector closes $15bn deals with South African counterparts, says Alkhorayef 

Saudi private sector closes $15bn deals with South African counterparts, says Alkhorayef 
Updated 48 min 31 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

JEDDAH: The Saudi private sector has closed deals worth $15 billion during the South African president's visit to the Kingdom, said Bandar Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Saudi-South African Investment Forum held in Jeddah, the minister said the two countries also signed 17 deals to boost cooperation in different economic sectors.

“We have (signed) 17 agreements that vary from different sectors, and they will (lay) the foundation to help the private sector to invest and take advantage of both (countries),” he said.
The agreements target sectors including health, tourism, logistics and technology.

Alkhorayef said both are also “studying the creation of a fund between the two countries to invest in information and technology communications.” 

“In the pharmaceutical industry also, we see great interest where we are discussing now with one of the pharmaceutical companies in South Africa to acquire a plant here in Saudi Arabia and expand its production here,” the minister said.

He also said that a Saudi-based company has acquired a mining business in South Africa (that can be utilized) to improve logistics in the mining sector in the Kingdom.

“South Africa, with its experience in mining, can come and support the mining sector here on the technology, engineering, and service sides,” he stated.

Saudi Arabia has awarded a license for the exploration of the Kingdom’s Al-Khunayqiyah mining site project in September, where zinc and copper deposits are estimated at around 26 million tons.

The ministry awarded the license for $67 million after a four-day electronic auction, to the consortium of Moxico Resources and Ajlan & Bros.

“Now we are undergoing the Umm Damar, which is about to be closed. We have a dozen from now until the end of the year. We have great locations where we see huge (mineral) deposits, and are commercially viable to be offered to the private sector,” he added.

The forum, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Investment, was attended on the South African side by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel, and others.

Topics: Saudi-South African Investment Forum

Related

Exclusive ACWA Power eyes $10bn investments in renewables in South Africa: CEO
Business & Economy
ACWA Power eyes $10bn investments in renewables in South Africa: CEO

Latest updates

Diriyah Gate to open the first phase of realty assets next month: CEO
Diriyah Gate to open the first phase of realty assets next month: CEO
Saudi Arabia, South Africa aim to establish world-class mining system, vice minister says
Saudi Arabia, South Africa aim to establish world-class mining system, vice minister says
UAE-based Pakistani mechanic becomes millionaire overnight, pledges to help flood victims
UAE-based Pakistani mechanic becomes millionaire overnight, pledges to help flood victims
Date set for signing Lebanon-Israel maritime deal
Date set for signing Lebanon-Israel maritime deal
Plastic and chemicals trader Saudi Top to list 22% stake on Nomu
Plastic and chemicals trader Saudi Top to list 22% stake on Nomu

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.