Women-only Gaza restaurant feeding local needs

Fresh seafood is displayed at a restaurant in Gaza City. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • Sabaya VIP eatery in occupied territory dishes out financial independence, secure environment
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Reham Hamouda makes a point of walking around her restaurant to ask if customers are satisfied with the offerings available in her women-only eatery.

Recently opened Sabaya VIP restaurant in Gaza City caters exclusively for female diners.

“The restaurant was an idea, and it became a reality. There is financial independence for me and other female workers in this restaurant. All of them are women too,” Hamouda told Arab News.

The mom-of-five studied English at a university in Gaza, and she has worked for several local non-governmental organizations.

She said: “Working in NGOs was good, but it is insufficient and unstable. That is the main reason which prompted me to establish my own business with funding from my husband, who resides in a foreign country.

“Restaurants are a good and acceptable idea as well as popular in the Gaza Strip. So, a different project from what is prevalent was launched to make it good for customers.”

Hamouda noted that her restaurant was frequented by women of all ages and from all walks of life.

The Gaza Strip, which has been ruled by Hamas since 2007, is a conservative society and most women wear headscarves.

“In this restaurant, you find women, especially the veiled ones, who feel very comfortable sitting in a private environment without facing embarrassment from the presence of men.

“Some of the women visitors remove their veils as if they are in their home, which makes them feel happy,” she added.

Gaza suffers from high rates of poverty and unemployment, and 80 percent of its population depends on food aid, according to UN statistics.

Women make up around 49 percent of the population in the Palestinian Authority, according to a report issued by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics in March 2021, and unemployment rates among men and women are high.

Seven women work in the restaurant kitchen or serving customers, and all of them are married.

There are several restaurants and cafes in Gaza, some that cater only for men and others that welcome families.

Alaa Thabet, a partner of Hamouda, said the Sabaya VIP restaurant stood out not only because it was just for women, but due to its quality of food and affordable prices.

She said: “We provide food and drinks at reasonable prices in addition to offering a menu for those who follow a healthy diet.”

Mother-of-six Thabet, who hails from Ramallah and lives in Gaza City, added: “We live in a conservative society. We do not allow hookah and smoking is not allowed in the restaurant as part of observing the societal customs and traditions.”

She pointed out that the restaurant project allowed the women who worked there to achieve self-sufficiency.

“This is a pioneering project that is different from any other project in the Gaza Strip.

“We seek to make a profit for us as owners, and at the same time we provide support and assistance to our workers, who are specialists in this field, both in terms of experience as well as efficiency,” she said.

3 killed, dozens wounded as bus plunges off cliff in Yemen

3 killed, dozens wounded as bus plunges off cliff in Yemen
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Tragedy fuels calls for end to Iran-backed Houthi blockade of Taiz
AL-MUKALLA: At least three passengers died and dozens more were injured, some seriously, after a bus carrying 47 people plunged off a cliff in Yemen.

The vehicle reportedly slid off a muddy road between the besieged city of Taiz and the southern port city of Aden, sparking renewed calls for an end to the Iran-backed Houthi siege of Taiz.

Local officials and media said the Mercedes-Benz coach, operated by Nur Transportation, was traveling down a steep road in Lahij governorate’s Al-Qabbaytah District on Saturday evening when the crash happened.

The poorly maintained route is regularly used by travellers trying to avoid Houthi checkpoints around Taiz.

The tragedy has prompted fresh calls from Taiz residents, Yemeni officials, and human rights activists for the international community to exert pressure on the Houthis to implement the terms of a UN-brokered truce. 

Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military officer in Taiz, told Arab News on Sunday that it was the Houthi blockade that was preventing free and safe travel between Aden and Lahij.

He said: “People go over treacherous, steep mountain trails owing to the Houthi blockade.”

The Houthis are required to partially lift their siege of Taiz under the terms of the UN-brokered truce, which began on April 2 and was twice extended, by opening at least one main highway and several minor roads in exchange for the Yemeni government facilitating the departure of commercial flights from Sanaa airport and allowing more fuel ships to pass through Hodeidah port.

Despite the opening of Sanaa airport and arrival of more than 50 fuel ships in Hodeidah, the Houthis have refused to open roads in Taiz and instead insisted on opening only one short, dirt track, causing the deal to collapse.

In a tweet about the bus crash, Ishraq Al-Maqtari, a spokesperson for the National Committee for Allegations of Human Rights Violations in Yemen, said: “Six months of ceasefire did not persuade the Houthis to open a route that would reduce civilian fatalities and losses.”

Separately, local military officials in Taiz reported that a civilian had been killed during random Houthi attacks on government forces and residential areas to the west and east of Taiz.

Egyptian-US talks focus on Sudan and South Sudan

Egyptian-US talks focus on Sudan and South Sudan
Gobran Mohamed

  • Discussions focused on the situation in Sudan and South Sudan
CAIRO: Hany Salah, assistant foreign minister of Egypt, and the director of the Sudan and South Sudan department, held virtual consultations with Peter Lord, deputy assistant US secretary of state.

Discussions focused on the situation in Sudan and South Sudan.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that the meeting came within the framework of Egyptian efforts to support stability in Sudan and South Sudan.

Salah reiterated Egypt’s supportive stance toward Sudan, standing at the same distance from all Sudanese parties and respecting the will of the Sudanese people.

He expressed hopes that international efforts would result in constructive dialogue between various Sudanese parties.

Salah also reviewed aspects of Egypt’s support for Sudan, referring to the electrical linkage project between the two countries, as well as the railway link.

He highlighted Egypt’s continued provision of humanitarian, food and medical aid to the Sudanese people.

The US official affirmed the shared interests of Egypt and the US in restoring stability to Sudan, maintaining economic and political balance in society, and ensuring the success of the transitional phase.

Lord stressed the need for dialogue on initiatives to reach a political settlement.

The situation in South Sudan also came up for discussion during the meeting.

Anger in Jordan over 12-year-old boy’s death in football clashes

Anger in Jordan over 12-year-old boy’s death in football clashes
Raed Omari

  • Police arrest youth, 16, after concrete block ‘thrown in rage’ during street celebrations
AMMAN: Jordanians took to social media to express their anger and dismay over the death of a 12-year-old boy who was killed during violent clashes while celebrating his football club Al-Wehdat’s derby victory over arch-rivals Al-Faisaly.

Police said that Hassan Haitham Abu Ramadan died after being struck by a “concrete block” during street celebrations in Amman’s eastern Markah neighborhood.

Amer Sartawi, a spokesperson for the Public Security Department, said that an investigation revealed that the block had been hurled by a 16-year-old boy thought to be a fan of Al-Faisaly.

“The 16-year-old boy has been arrested and admitted to throwing the stone at the victim out of rage from the result of the football match,” Sartawi said, adding that the teenager had been referred to the judiciary.

Al-Wehdat reached the semifinal of the Jordan Cup by defeating Al-Faisaly 6-5 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in Friday’s match which was played in an empty stadium.

The Jordan Football Association had decided to play the decisive match between the capital’s two rivals behind closed doors. Matches between the two teams have resulted in violence, injuries and damage to public property.

Al-Wehdat Club issued a statement expressing condolences over the death of its “Wehdati fan” Abu Ramada, and saying that the “irresponsible and irrational acts of a very small number of people following Friday’s match are alien to Jordanian values.”

Representatives from the two teams visited the Abu Ramadan family on Saturday to offer their condolences.

An article in Ad Dustour newspaper said that fans’ comments on social media before and after matches “are just another type of hate speech that ignites hate and threatens the social cohesion.”

The article called for stricter laws and regulations to deal with stadium violence and “online hooliganism.”

The hashtag #Hassan_Abu_Ramadan has been trending top on Twitter, with many users expressing sorrow over the boy's death, and calling for action to stamp out hooliganism.

“Let’s not have sport if played away from humanism and if it would lead to harming our social cohesion,” Khaleel Al-Bustanji wrote on Twitter.

Ala Obaid said: “I am speechless. We don’t need football if it leads to death.”

Date set for signing Lebanon-Israel maritime deal

Date set for signing Lebanon-Israel maritime deal
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • President Michel Aoun announced Beirut’s approval of the US demarcation proposal, saying the agreement would “lift Lebanon from the abyss in which it was plunged”
  • Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the agreement as “historic”
BEIRUT: Lebanon and Israel will sign an agreement on demarcating their maritime border on Oct. 27, a source in the Lebanese presidency told Arab News on Sunday.

“Arrangements have begun to be made in (the city of) Naqoura, where the UNIFIL (UN Interim Force in Lebanon) headquarters are, to receive the delegations of the two countries to sign separately the agreement document and hand over a copy of it to the American side and a copy to the UN,” the source said.

“American mediator Amos Hochstein will come to Naqoura to attend the signing process.”

On Oct. 11, President Michel Aoun announced Beirut’s approval of the US demarcation proposal, saying the agreement would “lift Lebanon from the abyss in which it was plunged.”

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the agreement as “historic.”

The Lebanese and Israeli sides, through American mediation, engaged in indirect negotiations that lasted two years.

Kuwait appoints new oil, foreign ministers in cabinet reshuffle

Kuwait appoints new oil, foreign ministers in cabinet reshuffle
Arab News

  • Mai Jassim Al-Baghli was appointed as minister of social affairs and societal development and minister of state for women and childhood affairs
  • Barrak Ali Barrak Al-Shaitan was given the deputy prime minister and minister of state for cabinet affairs role
DUBAI: Bader Hamed Yousef Al-Mulla was appointed as Kuwait’s new oil minister on Sunday as part of the Gulf country’s new cabinet.

In a reshuffle, Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was appointed as foreign minister and Ammar Muhammad Ammar Al-Ajmi was given the minister of state for housing and urban development and minister of state of national assembly affairs portfolios.

Mai Jassim Muhammad Al-Baghli was appointed as minister of social affairs and societal development and minister of state for women and childhood affairs.

Barrak Ali Barrak Al-Shaitan was given the deputy prime minister and minister of state for cabinet affairs role.

Abdulaziz Waleed Abdullah Al-Mujil was appointed as minister of state for municipal affairs and Hamad Abdulwahab Hamad Al-Adwani was appointed minister of education and minister of higher education and scientific research.

Amani Suleiman Bu Qamaz was appointed as minister of public works and minister of electricity, water, and renewable energy.

Abdulaziz Majed Abdulaziz Al-Majed was made minister of justice, minister of endowments and Islamic affairs, and minister of state for Nazaha enhancement.

The first parliament session after the September elections in Kuwait has been postponed to Oct. 18.

