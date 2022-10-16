‘They were all young’: Turkish village mourns miners killed in blast

AHATLAR, Turkey: Sitting on the stairs of his house overlooking the Black Sea, the father of a dead miner accepts condolences from relatives and neighbors. His scarred Turkish village lost three of its young men in this Friday’s mining disaster.
Three out of 41 miners killed in the coal mine explosion in the town of Amasra on Friday were from Ahatlar, a village on its outskirts, where funeral services were held on Sunday.
“My son is gone. I am falling apart, this is ruining me,” said grieving Kemal Yildirim, father of Saban, who was in his early 20s when he died. “Friends gave me the sad news. We hurried to the pit on Friday. He was one of the last remaining ones to be pulled out at 7 a.m. the next day,” he said.
The young miner’s pregnant wife is expecting twins. He was employed by the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises’ mine in 2019 after graduating from university.
A relative hung flags outside the house. Shoes piled up on the doormat, and women covering their heads with scarves packed into a room, while men waited under a blue canvas outside, protected from the rain.
Hundreds of people from neighboring villages also gathered outside the house as an imam led the funeral service. Saban’s wife hugged the coffin, which was covered with a Turkish flag.
“Take me, not him,” said the grieving father, so moved he could barely breathe.
Officials said 28 miners were wounded and 58 survived following the blast, which according to preliminary findings was caused by firedamp — a term referring to a buildup of methane gas.
Saban had told his wife “the mine had been smelling of gas inside for 10 days,” his father said. “He was going to take an annual vacation.”
“His dream was to raise his children. I am devastated,” he said.
The sister of another miner killed in the explosion said he too had smelt gas.
Her brief exchange with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday was caught by cameras.
Erdogan attended funerals in nearby villages after arriving at the mine together with ministers and rescuers.
In the village of Makaraci, which lost four men, a tearful sister told Erdogan: “President, my brother knew, he said there was a gas leak 10, 15 days ago. He said ‘they will explode us soon.’ How come it’s negligence? He said ‘they will explode us here’ ... he knew it.”
Erdogan, after a moment of silence, was heard answering: “Sorry for your loss, may Allah give patience.”
The government has described the dead as “mine martyrs.”
Mevlut Ozgun, a relative of the Yildirim family, said the three from Ahatlar were “all young sons.”
“They had been miners for only three or four years,” he said outside the house.
“It’s dangerous, causes diseases in the future but what could have they done? That was how they (made) their living.”
Erdogan sparked controversy on Saturday when he linked the killings to destiny.
“We are people who believe in the plan of destiny,” he told reporters, surrounded by rescue workers. Such accidents “will always be, we need to know that too.”
His comments sparked anger among his opponents, and triggered protests in Istanbul with a few demonstrators saying “it was not an accident but a massacre.”
Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who also attended funerals in Amasra, said the state was obliged to ensure the safety of its people.
“In which century we are living? Why (do) the mine accidents happen only in Turkey?” he said.
Emin Koramaz, who leads the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects, said on Twitter: “If you send miners hundreds of meters underground without taking the necessary precautions, without inspection and without creating safe conditions, you cannot call it an accident.”
Frankly Speaking: Iranian opposition group NCRI urges Biden, EU to ‘stand with Iranian people, support their demands for change’
Dowlat Nowrouzi, NCRI’s UK representative, accuses the Tehran regime of stealing national revenue. spending it on exporting terror and destruction
She says European nations can side with the people by taking such steps as recalling their ambassadors and shutting down Iran’s embassies
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: As an unprecedented wave of civil unrest sweeps Iran, it is crucial that the world community, particularly Europe and the US, lends its support to the Iranian people and imposes greater sanctions on the regime in Tehran, according to the UK representative of an Iranian political opposition group.
“No matter what the mistakes, strategic mistakes, made by the United States, it is now time for the administration (of American President Joe Biden) to correct them and change its policy.
“It should stand with the Iranian people and support the demands of Iranian people for change,” Dowlat Nowrouzi, UK representative of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, told Katie Jensen, host of “Frankly Speaking,” the Arab News talk show which engages with leading policymakers and business leaders.
The NCRI, founded in 1981, is a political coalition made up of various groups that aim to overthrow the Iranian regime. Most of its members have been forced into exile due to political persecution and operate out of Europe and other Western countries.
Nowrouzi’s plea for support for the Iranian people comes as the Islamic Republic continues to be rattled by protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the morality police’s custody on Sept. 16.
Amini was detained for allegedly improperly wearing her headscarf, which is mandatory in Iran, and was pronounced dead at Tehran’s Kasra hospital two days later. While the authorities claimed she died of pre-existing medical conditions, her family, fellow detainees, and leaked medical records indicated that she was severely beaten.
What started as isolated protests during her funeral in her native Kurdistan province spread rapidly across Iran, snowballing into a nationwide uprising which has the potential to topple the Iranian regime.
According to Nowrouzi, more than 400 protesters have been killed by Iranian security forces, and the 20,000 people, including children, who have been arrested by the regime face horrific conditions amounting to torture and extrajudicial execution in prisons and detention centers.
Amid the state-orchestrated campaign of intimidation, Nowrouzi claimed that protesters remained resolute and committed to their goals.
She said: “Just a few days ago, we received information that 2,000 of them, especially youngsters and university students, were taken to a very notorious detention center called B Gate No. 6. In that detention center, they do all sorts of deadly torture against political prisoners as well as protesters.
“So, despite all that, they know what they are (engaged in) and they know that they’re going to have to sacrifice all that it takes in order to win back their country.
“I can assure you what is happening now is not going to stop. Iranians are on their way for a new democratic revolution in their country soon.”
Nowrouzi pointed out that although there had been other instances of nationwide civil unrest, most notably the protests of November 2019 and January 2020, which saw Iranian security forces kill thousands of protesters and arrest tens of thousands, “this one is absolutely different.”
She added: “It is a nationwide uprising movement. It has been able, it is mobilized. Some 178 major cities are engulfed in the protests and uprising. And I have to say, it covers almost all the 31 provinces throughout Iran. And this time you are seeing different sectors of Iranian society involved (in the uprising).”
Nowrouzi noted that the policy of appeasement that the US and other Western nations had adopted toward Iran had to change in order to ensure the success of the ongoing peaceful resistance.
“Unfortunately, this policy of appeasement has affected the ruling government. They have to realize it is now time for a very sharp change. As far as the US Congress is concerned, I can tell you it’s a different case because, particularly in the recent resolution 118, 260 members of Congress strongly supported Iranian people’s protests,” she said.
Resolution 118, which was introduced in Congress in February 2021, condemns what it calls Iran’s state-sponsored assassinations and terror attacks against US officials and Iranian dissidents, and expresses support for popular protests against the regime in Tehran.
Though such measures are certainly a step in the right direction, Nowrouzi added: “As far as the government is concerned, they have to do much more, (including meeting) some of the demands of the Iranian community and the opposition.”
She noted that depriving the Iranian regime of financial sources was crucial.
“They’re exporters of terrorism (and) they’re acquiring nuclear weapons, all of it by stealing the money and the national revenue of the Iranian people’s oil and gas, which are being spent by the mullahs on destruction rather than construction,” she said.
Protests and worker-led strikes have shut down major petrochemical facilities in Iran’s oil- and gas-rich southern provinces, which Nowrouzi sees as a significant development.
“It plays a very important role because it can (shut down) the mullahs’ economic (lifeline), particularly as far as money and trade is concerned,” she added.
Such actions, she said, took away the regime’s ability to finance their brutal acts against protesters. She noted that the mullahs acknowledged that 80 percent of the population lived below the poverty line, even though the country was enormously wealthy in terms of reserves of oil and gas.
Western countries, particularly the EU, could also play a critical role in shutting down the regime’s ability to crush any form of resistance, Nowrouzi said.
“I think they can play a very important role in order to actually side with the Iranian people and their major demands for freedom and democracy.
“In order to do that, in our view, Europeans have to do a lot more than just issue verbal condemnations of the atrocities of the mullahs, both in terms of the executions as well as the arbitrary arrests that they have been involved (in) during the past several weeks in this recent protest. We think they can, and they should, (recall) their ambassadors,” she added, referring to EU members.
“They have to close down the Iranian embassy in their countries, because as far as we know, in reality, they are used by the mullahs for all sorts of espionage, as well as for exporting terrorism and providing logistics, money, financial aid, and even military weapons, to their terrorist networks in Europe.”
Nowrouzi highlighted a terror plot in which Asadollah Asadi, the third diplomat of the Iranian embassy in Austria, brought a highly sophisticated bomb in his own personal suitcase through several European countries in order to target a rally held by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, in Paris.
“Thousands of government officials from over 70 countries were in attendance, and luckily, the plot was foiled, and Asadi and his co-conspirators arrested.”
Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the country has carried out more than 50 attacks, assassinations, and bombings on four different continents, killing hundreds of foreign officials, Iranian diplomats, and ordinary civilians. Intervention and concrete measures on the part of the US and EU, Nowrouzi said, could help to put an end to the state-sponsored terrorism.
“We are asking them to impose all sorts of comprehensive sanctions against the mullahs, especially the officials and the (Islamic) Revolutionary Guard Corps that are very much responsible for the executions and torture of our youngsters and women.
“We are also asking them to recognize the legitimate right of Iranian people to defend themselves and actually to continue their support, and to stay on the side of millions of Iranians demanding change and hope,” she added.
Nowrouzi pointed out the determination and resolve of the Iranian people to bring about change in their country.
“What I can assure you is that the Iranian people will continue to (protest) because they know what happened to Mahsa. It was not only Mahsa; the same thing could have happened to anybody else’s sister, wife, mother, or any other close brother.
“They know that the regime has been involved in all sorts of crimes against Iranian people. So, I can tell you that the vast majority of Iranian people are determined, and this determination will persist until we see the downfall of the regime,” she said.
She added that the protests had shown the world community that “the Iranian people, particularly women, who are the prime victim of this misogynist, brutal regime, are very much determined to bring about the change.
“They are fed up. They want democracy, a democratic republic with separation of religion from the state. And so, there is no way that any longer they would tolerate the inhumanity, barbarism, depression, and aggression of the mullahs.”
Concern grows over expanding settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Palestinian families ‘afraid of picking their olive crops from vineyards near settlements for fear of assault’
Updated 1 min 6 sec ago
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: The UN is leading efforts to calm the situation in Nablus and Jenin in the West Bank, Tor Wennesland, UN special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, tweeted in an announcement on Sunday.
Wennesland said he held constructive meetings on Oct. 15 in Nablus and Jenin with influential figures to discuss the deteriorating security situation, and ways of restoring calm and pursuing a political solution.
He also stressed the need to reduce tensions and focus on tangible, permanent steps to improve the situation.
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has voiced concern that Israeli settler violence against Palestinian citizens has significantly increased in the past week in the occupied West Bank.
It said the violence was characterized by its intensity, with shots fired at citizens, vehicles smashed and access roads used by Palestinians blocked.
Settlers target and burn homes, destroy shops, target public places and facilities, farmers, and chase olive pickers, restricting them and stealing their fruits, and cutting down their trees.
Many Palestinian families are afraid to pick their olive crops from near the settlements for fear of being attacked, restricting themselves to Saturdays or Jewish holidays, hoping they can pick crops without settlers showing up at their fields.
The attacks on Palestinians coincided with the Israel Defense Force’s heavy crackdown on Nablus and Jenin, and the Shufaat refugee camp in East Jerusalem.
Ibrahim Melhem, spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, told Arab News that settlers were forming a second army in the West Bank under the protection of the IDF.
Israeli security and military officials have expressed concern about stepped-up attacks against the Palestinians by extremist settlers, which undermines the IDF’s efforts to thwart Palestinian attacks against Israeli targets, they say.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz canceled entry permits to Israel for 164 suspected attackers and their relatives in the Nablus district.
Israeli military authorities prevented more than 2,500 relatives of the attackers from entering Israel last year.
In another development, the family of elderly Palestinian US citizen Omar Abdel Majid Asaad — who was killed by the IDF in January 2022 — has rejected an Israeli financial compensation offer of $141,000 in exchange for forfeiting their case brought before Israeli and US courts.
Asaad, 80, who held American citizenship, died on Jan. 12 after being detained, handcuffed and assaulted by IDF soldiers. He was from the village of Jaljalia, north of Ramallah.
Nawaf Asaad, his brother, said that the family had refused any financial compensation in exchange for forfeiting their right to hold the perpetrators accountable.
Nawaf stressed that he instructed the family’s lawyer to continue the legal procedings until the law took its course and justice was served.
“We will not give up the case for any reason,” he said.
“The death of my brother Omar cannot be compensated with money. His wife and children miss him, and his grandchildren still call and look for him at home,” said Nawaf.
Melhem told Arab News: “I respect the family’s decision by their insistence on prosecuting the killers and bringing them to justice because of their awareness and certainty that the absence of a trial means that an old man like their father will be killed in the future as well by the Israeli army.”
He added: “The absence of justice will mean a repeat of the crime against another of our people.”
Meanwhile, Telegram has rejected an Israeli request to shut down the account of the armed Palestinian resistance group Areen Al-Osood, saying that Israel’s request was a “violation of freedom of expression.”
The rejection came despite the US company Meta — which includes the Facebook and Instagram platforms — closing the Palestinian military group’s accounts on its two networks in response to an Israeli request.
These accounts “through which extremists recruit, plan and encourage terrorism, pose a real and immediate danger,” a senior Israeli source claimed.
On Oct. 15, TikTok closed the Areen Al-Osood account at the request of Israel, although the group later denied that it had any accounts on the video-sharing application.
Palestinians claim that social networks were working to obscure Palestinian content and facts, with a clear bias towards Israel.
Areen Al-Osood became a serious concern for the Israeli security establishment after the group carried out attacks against Israeli forces and settlers in Nablus, in the northern West Bank.
Sabaya VIP eatery in occupied territory dishes out financial independence, secure environment
Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA
GAZA CITY: Reham Hamouda makes a point of walking around her restaurant to ask if customers are satisfied with the offerings available in her women-only eatery.
Recently opened Sabaya VIP restaurant in Gaza City caters exclusively for female diners.
“The restaurant was an idea, and it became a reality. There is financial independence for me and other female workers in this restaurant. All of them are women too,” Hamouda told Arab News.
The mom-of-five studied English at a university in Gaza, and she has worked for several local non-governmental organizations.
She said: “Working in NGOs was good, but it is insufficient and unstable. That is the main reason which prompted me to establish my own business with funding from my husband, who resides in a foreign country.
“Restaurants are a good and acceptable idea as well as popular in the Gaza Strip. So, a different project from what is prevalent was launched to make it good for customers.”
Hamouda noted that her restaurant was frequented by women of all ages and from all walks of life.
The Gaza Strip, which has been ruled by Hamas since 2007, is a conservative society and most women wear headscarves.
“In this restaurant, you find women, especially the veiled ones, who feel very comfortable sitting in a private environment without facing embarrassment from the presence of men.
“Some of the women visitors remove their veils as if they are in their home, which makes them feel happy,” she added.
Gaza suffers from high rates of poverty and unemployment, and 80 percent of its population depends on food aid, according to UN statistics.
Women make up around 49 percent of the population in the Palestinian Authority, according to a report issued by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics in March 2021, and unemployment rates among men and women are high.
Seven women work in the restaurant kitchen or serving customers, and all of them are married.
There are several restaurants and cafes in Gaza, some that cater only for men and others that welcome families.
Alaa Thabet, a partner of Hamouda, said the Sabaya VIP restaurant stood out not only because it was just for women, but due to its quality of food and affordable prices.
She said: “We provide food and drinks at reasonable prices in addition to offering a menu for those who follow a healthy diet.”
Mother-of-six Thabet, who hails from Ramallah and lives in Gaza City, added: “We live in a conservative society. We do not allow hookah and smoking is not allowed in the restaurant as part of observing the societal customs and traditions.”
She pointed out that the restaurant project allowed the women who worked there to achieve self-sufficiency.
“This is a pioneering project that is different from any other project in the Gaza Strip.
“We seek to make a profit for us as owners, and at the same time we provide support and assistance to our workers, who are specialists in this field, both in terms of experience as well as efficiency,” she said.
3 killed, dozens wounded as bus plunges off cliff in Yemen
Tragedy fuels calls for end to Iran-backed Houthi blockade of Taiz
Updated 13 min 47 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: At least three passengers died and dozens more were injured, some seriously, after a bus carrying 47 people plunged off a cliff in Yemen.
The vehicle reportedly slid off a muddy road between the besieged city of Taiz and the southern port city of Aden, sparking renewed calls for an end to the Iran-backed Houthi siege of Taiz.
Local officials and media said the Mercedes-Benz coach, operated by Nur Transportation, was traveling down a steep road in Lahij governorate’s Al-Qabbaytah District on Saturday evening when the crash happened.
The poorly maintained route is regularly used by travellers trying to avoid Houthi checkpoints around Taiz.
The tragedy has prompted fresh calls from Taiz residents, Yemeni officials, and human rights activists for the international community to exert pressure on the Houthis to implement the terms of a UN-brokered truce.
Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military officer in Taiz, told Arab News on Sunday that it was the Houthi blockade that was preventing free and safe travel between Aden and Lahij.
He said: “People go over treacherous, steep mountain trails owing to the Houthi blockade.”
The Houthis are required to partially lift their siege of Taiz under the terms of the UN-brokered truce, which began on April 2 and was twice extended, by opening at least one main highway and several minor roads in exchange for the Yemeni government facilitating the departure of commercial flights from Sanaa airport and allowing more fuel ships to pass through Hodeidah port.
Despite the opening of Sanaa airport and arrival of more than 50 fuel ships in Hodeidah, the Houthis have refused to open roads in Taiz and instead insisted on opening only one short, dirt track, causing the deal to collapse.
In a tweet about the bus crash, Ishraq Al-Maqtari, a spokesperson for the National Committee for Allegations of Human Rights Violations in Yemen, said: “Six months of ceasefire did not persuade the Houthis to open a route that would reduce civilian fatalities and losses.”
Separately, local military officials in Taiz reported that a civilian had been killed during random Houthi attacks on government forces and residential areas to the west and east of Taiz.
Discussions focused on the situation in Sudan and South Sudan
Updated 21 min 6 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Hany Salah, assistant foreign minister of Egypt, and the director of the Sudan and South Sudan department, held virtual consultations with Peter Lord, deputy assistant US secretary of state.
Discussions focused on the situation in Sudan and South Sudan.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that the meeting came within the framework of Egyptian efforts to support stability in Sudan and South Sudan.
Salah reiterated Egypt’s supportive stance toward Sudan, standing at the same distance from all Sudanese parties and respecting the will of the Sudanese people.
He expressed hopes that international efforts would result in constructive dialogue between various Sudanese parties.
Salah also reviewed aspects of Egypt’s support for Sudan, referring to the electrical linkage project between the two countries, as well as the railway link.
He highlighted Egypt’s continued provision of humanitarian, food and medical aid to the Sudanese people.
The US official affirmed the shared interests of Egypt and the US in restoring stability to Sudan, maintaining economic and political balance in society, and ensuring the success of the transitional phase.
Lord stressed the need for dialogue on initiatives to reach a political settlement.
The situation in South Sudan also came up for discussion during the meeting.