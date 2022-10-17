You are here

Imagination Park zone makes debut at Riyadh Season

Imagination Park zone makes debut at Riyadh Season
Updated 17 October 2022
Rahaf Jambi

  • The third Riyadh Season will kick off on Oct. 21 with more than 8,500 activities
RIYADH: Riyadh Season’s new Imagination Park zone offers four experiences based on Netflix’s most popular shows, models and exhibitions of popular films as well as a range of entertainment options, General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh has said.

The zone also has a section for rare luxury cars, another section for modified cars, as well as a range of shops selling souvenirs from movies and TV shows.

The third Riyadh Season will kick off on Oct. 21 with more than 8,500 activities. This year’s event will offer visitors a wide range of entertainment options.

The new season will include 15 zones: Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Al-Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Via Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Imagination Park, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al-Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.

Visitors to the Al-Murabaa zone, where the National Museum is located, will be able to take part in a new experience this year.

The area has eight restaurants and two international cafes, as well as outdoor courtyards with music and art performances.

The garden will also feature advanced lighting technology during Riyadh Season.

In the Souq Al-Zel zone, traditional shows, light shows and live graffiti events by Saudi artists will take place every week. 

Riyadh Season combines exclusivity and modernity to promote the capital as a major incubator and popular destination for tourism.

It also contributes to promoting the Saudi entertainment sector industry and consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a prominent regional and global entertainment destination.

The season will also feature the largest man-made lake in the world, cloud-embracing lounges and the international Cirque du Soleil.

Riyadh Season also has sports events like WWE and the Riyadh Season Cup, which brings together the Paris Saint-Germain football team and stars from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr clubs.

There are also 65 days of fireworks, a variety of Saudi and Arab plays, concerts, local and international exhibitions covering anime, perfumes and games, as well as various events for families, individuals and children.

Topics: Riyadh Season 2022  Riyadh Season Imagination Park zone Saudi General Entertainment Authority

Nada Hameed 

  • The initiative commemorates the literary achievements and cultural initiatives undertaken by Abdul Maqsoud Khojah during his life in the Kingdom and the Arab world
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Culture, in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, announced earlier this month a new project that aims to develop Abdul Maqsoud Khojah Street in the Al-Rawdah neighborhood in Jeddah, scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2023.

The street, which is named after the Saudi scholar and writer, will be turned into a cultural precinct to commemorate the literary achievements and cultural initiatives undertaken by Khojah during his life in the Kingdom and the Arab world. 

The look of the street will be inspired by the famous cultural forum that Khojah used to organize over four decades under the name “Al-Ethaninya,” which was attended by local and international writers, thinkers and journalists.

An official from the ministry told Arab News: “This cultural initiative aims to perpetuate the efforts of the late writer Abdul Maqsoud Khojah in hosting veterans of thought and knowledge leaders, honoring creators and pioneers, and sustaining the inspiring experience he led.” 

Geographically, Abdul Maqsoud Khojah Street will connect Al-Kayyal Street in the south and Sari Street in the north, linking one side to the other.

The “Al-Ethaninya” project will designate the middle of the street area as a temporary yard in which the movement of cars stops during weekends and returns to normal in the middle of the week.

The project will be implemented in two phases: First, it will aesthetically transform the street with its innovative design to make it look visually appealing, in addition to widening the sidewalks for pedestrians. 

The second phase of the project will be developed in a way to feature cultural events — plays, live performances, literary activities such as “Literary Partner Initiative” and “Literary Cloud Initiative” — that will be held periodically in the middle of the street. 

Khojah, who died last year in August at the age of 97, is considered one of the most influential Saudi cultural figures for his efforts in sponsoring the Saudi intellectual movement. 

Abdul Maqsoud Khojah

He was interested in collecting and documenting literary works by ancient Saudi writers.

His cultural forum had more than 185 volumes, provided free of charge.

Due to emerging technology, an official website for the forum was launched years ago to include all its activities and to facilitate access for those interested in the world of literature.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Culture Saudi Ministry of Municipal Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Abdul Maqsoud Khojah Street Jeddah Saudi literary

The Place: Al-Aan Palace in Najran, an architectural gem in Saudi Arabia

The Place: Al-Aan Palace in Najran, an architectural gem in Saudi Arabia
Arab News

Architectural heritage in Saudi Arabia represents an important historical sector, the preservation of which has received significant funding from the state under the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Aan Palace in Najran, with its unique style of construction and ornate white edges, remains one of the most splendid architectural gems in the region.

The renovation of the palace, which dates back more than 340 years, has preserved the heritage of the region, which is rich in structures made from local, raw materials, and which are decorated in traditional styles.

Al-Aan Palace is located on the Aan Mountain to the west of Najran, and comprises four floors built according to a unique architectural pattern that reflects the identity and history of the local community.

The supervisor of the palace, Hussein Al-Makrami, said it was built in 1688 and witnessed successive renovation works, the last and most extensive of which was in 2018.

The palace is built entirely of mud with the building blocks system Najran is famous for, where walls are built in successive stages on a foundation of stone, while the roofs are made of wood, palm trunks and fronds, and Ziziphus trees.

Al-Aan Palace is a model of traditional architecture consisting of 4 floors, each occupied by one family, surrounded by a wall with several circular and rectangular towers to protect the palace and its surrounding areas.

Al-Makrami added that the rooms of the palace were equipped with tools, pots and clothes to acquaint visitors with the heritage of the region. The palace receives visitors three days per week, in addition to receiving official, scientific and tourist delegations around the year.

Topics: ThePlace architectural heritage Al-Aan Palace

King Salman inaugurates the work of the third year of Saudi Shoura Council’s eighth session

King Salman inaugurates the work of the third year of Saudi Shoura Council’s eighth session
Arab News

  • Kingdom has laid foundations of peace, stability, and achievement of justice since unification: King Salman
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman inaugurated on Sunday the work of the third year of the Shoura Council’s eighth session.

The session was attended virtually by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and began with a recitation from the holy Qur’an.

“The Kingdom, since its unification, has laid the foundations of peace, stability, and the achievement of justice,” the king said.

He added that God had honored the Kingdom with serving the two holy mosques, and that Saudi Arabia has been keen to carry out its duties to serve Islam and Muslims since its establishment.

“Our country is witnessing a comprehensive and sustainable development movement and is now in the second phase of Vision 2030,” King Salman said. 

The king affirmed Saudi Arabia’s position in support of efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and said the Kingdom is working hard to support, stabilize, and balance oil markets.

He called on Iran to fulfill its nuclear commitments and to cooperate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

King Salman also said the Kingdom was working hard to support stability and balance in oil markets, including by establishing and maintaining the agreement of the OPEC+ alliance.

Topics: King Salman Shoura Council Saudi Arabia

Children’s culture festival to take place in Riyadh in November

Children’s culture festival to take place in Riyadh in November
Arab News

  • The festival coincides with the celebration of International Children’s Day, which falls on Nov. 20
  • Interactive activities will offer creative cultural journeys and will connect children to Saudi culture and identity
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture announced on Sunday the details of a festival for children that will take place in Riyadh between Nov. 18-20.

Youngsters will be able to participate in a variety of interactive and educational activities at the “Children of Culture” festival, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The festival coincides with the celebration of International Children’s Day, which falls on Nov. 20.

Interactive activities will offer creative cultural journeys and will connect children to Saudi culture and identity.

The festival also aims to promote national principles and values, the Arabic language, and discipline. It seeks to involve children in interactive experiences that develop their abilities, make them feel proud of their national history, and give them a sense of optimism for the future.

Topics: Riyadh Children's festival Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture

Cultural campaign introduces Saudi coffee to world

Cultural campaign introduces Saudi coffee to world
Arab News

  • Kingdom is one of the world’s largest consumers of coffee and achieving self-sufficiency in its production is a goal of the Vision 2030 reform plan
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture has concluded a week-long campaign to promote the Kingdom’s coffee in cities around the world.

The initiative, that included content published as part of the Year of Saudi Coffee 2022 in conjunction with the celebration of International Coffee Day, introduced the cultural value of Saudi coffee and its link to national identity as a symbol of generosity and hospitality.

The ministry concentrated its campaign in the tourist hotspots of New York, London, Rome, and Paris, and ran advertisements on screens in city squares and along main roads.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s largest consumers of coffee and achieving self-sufficiency in its production is a goal of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

Recently, a delegation from Starbucks visited the Jazan region in the Kingdom’s southwest where coffee production has played a key role in boosting the local economy.

Jazan territories are the home of Khawlani coffee cultivation and establishing a global partnership is seen as crucial in the expansion of the product.

Talks centered around the feasibility of investing in and introducing high-quality Saudi coffee beans into Starbucks Reserve coffee shops worldwide.

Topics: Saudi coffee Saudi Ministry of Culture

