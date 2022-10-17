Imagination Park zone makes debut at Riyadh Season

RIYADH: Riyadh Season’s new Imagination Park zone offers four experiences based on Netflix’s most popular shows, models and exhibitions of popular films as well as a range of entertainment options, General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh has said.

The zone also has a section for rare luxury cars, another section for modified cars, as well as a range of shops selling souvenirs from movies and TV shows.

The third Riyadh Season will kick off on Oct. 21 with more than 8,500 activities. This year’s event will offer visitors a wide range of entertainment options.

The new season will include 15 zones: Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Al-Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Via Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Imagination Park, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al-Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.

Visitors to the Al-Murabaa zone, where the National Museum is located, will be able to take part in a new experience this year.

The area has eight restaurants and two international cafes, as well as outdoor courtyards with music and art performances.

The garden will also feature advanced lighting technology during Riyadh Season.

In the Souq Al-Zel zone, traditional shows, light shows and live graffiti events by Saudi artists will take place every week.

Riyadh Season combines exclusivity and modernity to promote the capital as a major incubator and popular destination for tourism.

It also contributes to promoting the Saudi entertainment sector industry and consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a prominent regional and global entertainment destination.

The season will also feature the largest man-made lake in the world, cloud-embracing lounges and the international Cirque du Soleil.

Riyadh Season also has sports events like WWE and the Riyadh Season Cup, which brings together the Paris Saint-Germain football team and stars from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr clubs.

There are also 65 days of fireworks, a variety of Saudi and Arab plays, concerts, local and international exhibitions covering anime, perfumes and games, as well as various events for families, individuals and children.