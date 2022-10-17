Egypt poultry trade hit by culling row

CAIRO: A social media video clip showing poultry breeders carrying out mass cullings of young chickens due to a lack of feed has sparked controversy and anger in Egypt.
The videos showed a group of people putting birds inside a sack and then closing it, with one of them commented during the recording that “the sacks must be closed so that the chicks die quickly.”
The footage caused outrage on social media, with many users saying the act was a crime that deserved punishment.
Others demanded that the government intervene to save the poultry industry, which is currently in crisis as a result of the lack of chickenfeed.
“Unfortunately, the scenes are real, because there is no feed to feed them,” said Tharwat El-Ziny, vice president of the Egyptian Poultry Producers Association.
The head of the Poultry Division of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, Abdulaziz Al-Sayed, described the problem as a “disaster.”
He claimed that the situation — greater than the bird flu crisis — threatens Egypt’s entire poultry industry.
Reacting to the videos, El-Sayed El-Quseir, minister of agriculture and land reclamation, said some people were trying to exaggerate the issue.
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting to discuss solving the problem of the domestic feed shortage in the presence of the agriculture minister.
During the meeting, EPPA officials and other poultry producers presented their monthly needs for various feeds, noting that making the required quantities available would contribute to eliminating the black market.
Madbouly said more work should be done to expand contract farming, particularly for the soybean crop.
Why Iran’s ethnic minorities are bearing the brunt of violent regime crackdown on protests
Despite constitutional protections, non-Persian ethnicities in far-flung enclaves have long faced discrimination
Majority of those executed by the regime in early 2022 were ethnic Arabs, Kurds and Balochs
Updated 18 sec ago
Lucas Chapman
RAQQA, SYRIA: Mahsa Amini, or Jina Amini, the name of a Kurdish woman killed by the Iranian morality policy on Sept. 16, has echoed across social media in support of the protest movement that is posing the biggest challenge to the clerical rulers in years.
To the Iranian law enforcement, Amini was just a nameless member of an ethnic minority that has been oppressed for decades. Little did they know that her death at the hands of one of its units would spark a massive uprising with the potential to topple the regime itself.
On Sept. 13, the 22-year-old Amini was arrested in Tehran — allegedly for failing to wear a veil properly, which is mandatory in Iran. Her brother, whom she had visited, was told she would be taken to a detention center and released after an hour. Two hours later, she was in a coma.
Three days later, she was dead.
Though the Iranian regime reported that she died from pre-existing medical conditions, leaked testimonies from her co-detainees and CT scans show that she was severely beaten and suffered a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage.
The death of Amini immediately sparked a massive wave of protests across Iran. Civil unrest erupted throughout the country, from the western Kurdistan (or Kordestan) province, of which Amini was a native, to central Iran and Sistan and Balochistan province in the south.
According to an activist in Kurdistan, who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons, the protests began as Amini’s body was buried.
“People started chanting the Kurdish slogan of ‘Women, life, freedom,’ and many other nationalistic slogans during her burial ceremony. Later they took the streets of the city and gathered in front of the governor’s office,” he told Arab News.
Within hours, protests spread to other cities in the province, and on Sept. 18, the entire region went on strike, closing their shops and taking to the streets in protest. Within days, the protests spread nationwide.
The ongoing crackdown on those who do not fall into line with the Iranian regime, while the bloodiest in decades, is simply the culmination of decades of oppressive treatment of minority groups by Iranian authorities.
Chapter 2, Article 15 of the Iranian constitution allows for the teaching of regional and tribal languages in schools and their use in the media. Chapter 3, Article 19 states that “all people of Iran, whatever the ethnic group or tribe to which they belong, enjoy equal rights.”
Despite supposed constitutional protection and the fact that non-Persian ethnic and linguistic groups make up nearly 40 percent of Iran’s population, minorities have been subjected to mistreatment, from political discrimination to oppression, by means of arbitrary arrest and execution.
Kurds are the third-largest ethnic group in Iran, making up approximately 10 percent of the population. Various estimates place their numbers at around 40 million, spread across Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey.
“The situation is so bad in Kurdistan that I don’t know where to start,” the activist said.
“Our people suffer the worst things that are beyond imagination for people from other countries. Kurds are considered third-class citizens in Iran. First, because we are Kurds; second, because we are non-Shiite Muslims or practice other Kurdish religions; and, third, because of our opposition to the central government.”
The activist continued: “We are deprived of our very basic rights as human beings. Kurdish language and Kurdish parties are banned from the system. Kurdish cities suffer from extreme poverty and unemployment which is the result of Iran’s discriminatory policies against Kurds.
“Kurdistan enjoys the least amount of development, and Kurdish society has paid a high price for the official marginalization.”
Iran’s Kurds have suffered since 1979; Kurdish parties in Iran boycotted the March 1979 referendum to create the Islamic Republic of Iran, and have been paying the price for it ever since.
Iranian intelligence has persecuted Kurds even outside its jurisdiction. In 1989, a Kurdish politician and leader of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan was assassinated in Germany.
His successor and three other Kurdish opposition figures were also killed three years later, and no fewer than 10 Iranian Kurdish dissidents have been assassinated outside Iran since 1989.
Though the current wave of unrest began in Kurdistan with the death of a Kurdish woman, the Iranian regime’s persecution of minority groups has spread beyond the Kurdish minority.
In May 2022, a wave of protests against deteriorating economic conditions swept Iran, and a spike in executions came in its wake. However, minority groups were disproportionately targeted by security forces, according to the human rights organization Iran Human Rights, or IHRNGO.
The Baloch people, a primarily Sunni Muslim group that inhabits the southern region of Baluchistan in Iran, make up only two percent of the population.
It has long suffered from economic underdevelopment, having both the lowest Human Development Index and gross national income per capita of all of Iran’s provinces, according to 2019 statistics from Netherlands-based Global Data Lab. Despite this, they have been subjected to egregious human rights violations.
A June report by IHRNGO stated that executions reached their five-year peak in Iran this year. The number has jumped from 110 in all of 2021 to 168 in the first six months of 2022 alone. Arab, Kurdish, and Baloch minorities made up the majority of executions, with Baloch prisoners accounting for 22 percent of executed people.
Arabs, too, comprise around two percent of Iran’s people, and have faced oppression and discrimination. Most of them reside in the Khuzestan province, which is rich in oil resources and a major industrial hub.
FASTFACTS
* Ethnic Persians account for 60% of Iran’s 86.7 million inhabitants.
* Ethnic Azeri, Kurd, Lur, Baloch, Arab, Turkmen and Turkic tribes make up the rest.
Despite this, the province suffers from widespread poverty and unemployment, according to Arab MP Mohammad Saeed Ansari, who claimed that around half of oil workers are brought in from outside the province and that Arabs are often denied employment opportunities there.
The UK-based Minority Rights Group International reported that nearly a quarter of a million Arabs in Khuzestan have been displaced by large government infrastructure projects.
The leader of an Arab separatist movement in Iran, Ahmed Molla Nissi, was assassinated in front of his home in The Hague in 2017, adding to the long list of foreign assassinations of minority dissidents by Iran.
In July 2021, at least nine people were killed in Khuzestan as they protested, demanding access to clean water, according to Human Rights Watch.
Amid the current unrest, protests have broken out in Khuzestan, with many oil and petrochemical facilities on strike and their workers taking to the streets. On Oct. 12, a video shared on Twitter reportedly showed a giant banner depicting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s picture being set ablaze in Ahvaz, the provincial capital.
“Arab citizens live as the poorest people on the richest land — Khuzestan. This is the official name that it was given, but this place is Arabistan or Ahwaz,” Youssef Yaseen Azizi, an Arab Iranian former administrator at Tehran University and a member of the Iranian Writers’ Union, told Arab News.
“During the time of the Shah and the Islamic Republic, they brought non-Arabs to the region and settled them in the Arab cities and villages.”
Azizi believes the regime has deliberately forced Arabs and other minorities out of public life in Iran.
“Arabs only occupy around 5 percent of positions in public institutions,” he told Arab News. “The Arabic language is forbidden in schools. Many Arabs cannot find employment in the petrochemical factories simply because their name is Arabic.
“It has reached the level that they can openly say, ‘I will not employ you because you are Arab.’ Ali Khameini’s oil company in Ahwaz has hired 4,000 workers in the last ten years, and only seven of them were Arabs.”
Such attitudes might suggest Arab lives in Iran are considered cheap.
“Arabs have rebelled many times, and often ended up in prison, or were killed,” Azizi told Arab News. “We were always oppressed by the brutality of the authorities. Just 10 days ago, Emad Heydari was tortured to death in prison in Ahvaz.”
According to the website of the Ahwazi Democratic Popular Front, 31-year-old Heydari — a newly married activist from the Malashieh region — was arrested on Sept. 27 and died in prison on Oct. 6. Iranian authorities said he had suffered a stroke. Activists are unconvinced by the official narrative.
“During the 2019 protests against the increasing price of fuel, which started from the Ahwaz Arabs and spread from there, 200 Arabs were killed. They didn’t show Arabs any mercy,” Azizi told Arab News.
“The Arab press and civil society must know what is happening to us and cover it daily. They must speak on all channels and in all of their books and meetings, and support us, because we are alone. Until now, there is no channel which has covered our pain and showed it to everyone. But our resistance will continue.”
The disproportionate targeting of minority communities during the current civil unrest in Iran mirrors its past treatment of minorities. Kurdistan and Sistan and Balochistan have been subjected to the most outstanding amount of violence, according to the Critical Threats Project, an intelligence analysis project created by the American Enterprise Institute in 2009.
Two weeks after Amini’s death, a group of protestors gathered after Friday prayers in the Baloch-majority city of Zahedan to show their support for the nationwide protests and demand justice for the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old Baloch girl by an Iranian police commander.
Amnesty International reported that Iranian security forces opened fire on the crowd with tear gas and live ammunition, with footage showing shooters on roofs aiming at demonstrators. Between 66 and 96 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the course of just hours of what has come to be known as “Bloody Friday.”
The New York Times has since spoken with 10 residents from Zahedan, including witnesses and activists; family members of the victims; and a medic who helped treat more than 150 people for wounds.
All made the accusation that security forces fired indiscriminately on unarmed protesters and civilians with bullets and tear gas. Helicopters were also deployed, according to witnesses.
“According to residents, the violence on Sept. 30 was preceded by a smaller demonstration two days earlier, in another city in the same province, Chabahar,” the US newspaper said in a report on Oct. 14.
The Iranian regime’s heavy-handed treatment of ethnic-minority areas has only intensified as the protest movement has expanded to include broader calls for an end to conservative theocratic rule.
“I call on the international community to put more effort on recognizing our issues and help us solve them,” the Kurdistan-based activist told Arab News.
“Today the people of Kurdistan and Iran need full support to overthrow this regime.”
Iraqi minister admits links between oil industry, cancer
Admission follows BBC probe into gas flaring near Basra amid rising cases of leukaemia
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Pollution caused by oil production in Iraq is the leading cause of increased rates of cancer in parts of the country, its environment minister has acknowledged.
Jassem Al-Falahi made the admission following a BBC Arabic investigation into gas flaring near the city of Basra, which has seen an increase in cases of leukaemia in communities nearest the region’s oil fields.
The revelation comes despite a ban on Iraqi government employees discussing health concerns linked to the oil industry issued by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
Al-Falahi said the Ministry of Oil banned Ministry of Environment employees from monitoring pollution levels at the Rumaila oil field — the largest in the country, and where the most waste gas is flared.
He added, though, that relations and communication between the two ministries was improving, and that they would work together to bring legal action and financial penalties against companies complicit in causing environmental damage in Iraq.
However, BBC Arabic spoke to numerous families around Rumaila who said they had received no compensation from oil companies or assistance from the government.
One leukaemia survivor from the area, 19-year-old Ali Hussein Julood, told BBC Arabic: “Here in Rumaila, nobody speaks out. They say they’re scared to speak in case they get removed.”
As part of its investigation, a BBC team, which was also denied access to monitor at the government-owned Rumaila oil field, carried out tests in communities in close proximity, and found high levels of a number of cancer-linked chemicals.
Gas flaring involves the burning of waste gases released during the oil drilling process, and releases substances such as benzene, carbon dioxide and methane — all of which are linked to cancer — into the atmosphere.
Earlier this year, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail denied a link between flaring and cancer rates in a conversation with BBC Arabic.
World Bank pledges $400m loan for Jordan’s water security project
300m cubic meters of desalinated water to be produced
$1.8bn already promised for initiative, says minister
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News
AMMAN: The World Bank has promised to provide Jordan an investment loan of $400 million to fund its National Water Carrier Project, the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Transmission initiative, according to the Jordan News Agency on Sunday.
Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh reportedly said this funding by the bank’s International Finance Corporation forms part of a larger package of investment loans from other countries and development partners totaling more than $1.8 billion announced in March.
The project aims to boost Jordan’s water security by producing roughly 300 million cubic meters of desalinated water annually in Aqaba. It is regarded as a top priority for the government.
Shraideh previously met with the IFC’s Managing Director Makhtar Diop in Washington D.C. to discuss the bank’s plans to increase its financial support for Jordan’s private sector.
Shraideh reportedly briefed Diop on Jordan’s new investment law aimed at protecting the rights of investors and ensure adherence to promised financial incentives.
Shraideh also had a separate meeting with World Bank President David Malpass to discuss unemployment, climate change, water security and energy.
He had also urged Malpass to increase the World Bank’s support for Arab League member states and countries in the region.
EU slaps human rights sanctions on Iran, warns of more over Ukraine
“Unanimous decision today to take action against those in #Iran responsible for the death of #MahsaAmini and violent repression of peaceful protests,” Borrell tweeted
Updated 17 October 2022
Reuters
LUXEMBOURG: Several European Union foreign ministers on Monday called for sanctions against Iran over the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia, as the bloc agreed a separate set of asset freezes and travel bans over Tehran’s crackdown on protests.
Kyiv has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks, saying on Monday that Tehran was responsible for the “murders of Ukrainians.”
Iran denies supplying drones to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has not commented.
“I think it (new sanctions) should be worked out immediately,” Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told Reuters as the bloc’s foreign ministers were due to discuss the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia.
Reinsalu said Kyiv’s reports on the Iranian origin of the drones should be taken seriously, with sanctions acting as a deterrent to show “this has consequences.”
France and Germany, both parties to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, have also made it clear they believed new sanctions in connection to the drones were necessary and that the drone transfers should be seen as a violation of a UN Security Council resolution.
“This is an atrocity”
The EU could move toward imposing new sanctions against Iran over the matter, according to two diplomats involved in preparing talks among the ministers, though no detailed decisions were expected on Monday.
“Iranian drones are used apparently to attack in the middle of Kyiv, this is an atrocity,” Denmark’s Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said as he arrived at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, urging a response.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc would look for hard evidence about Iran’s role.
Meanwhile, the EU foreign ministers added 11 Iranians and four institutions, including Iran’s morality police chief, to a travel ban and asset freeze list for their role in the crackdown on protests after the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
“Unanimous decision today to take action against those in #Iran responsible for the death of #MahsaAmini and violent repression of peaceful protests,” Borrell tweeted.
Tehran says it is keeping order against foreign-instigated troublemakers.
Additional EU sanctions on Iran will not be limited to blacklisting some individuals should Tehran’s involvement in Russia’s war on Ukraine be proven, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said.
Envoy says UN to push for nationwide cease-fire in Syria
Despite the relative calm, shelling and airstrikes have killed hundreds in the past two years
Updated 17 October 2022
AP
DAMASCUS, Syria: The United Nations will push for a nationwide cease-fire in Syria even after bursts of fighting in the last rebel-held region have punctured a two-year truce there, killing hundreds, a UN envoy said Monday.
Geir Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria, spoke to reporters after meeting the foreign minister in Damascus. Syria’s economic situation is “extremely difficult as close to 15 million people are in need for humanitarian assistance,” he said.
Syrian government forces have over the past years captured much of the country with the help of President Bashar Assad’s allies Russia and Iran.
A cease-fire brokered by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 stopped a Russian-backed government offensive on the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria. But despite the relative calm, shelling and airstrikes have killed hundreds of civilians in the past two years.
“Since March 2020, we have a cease-fire in place, we have front lines that are not shifted but still too many civilians are being killed so that’s still a challenge,” Pedersen said. He added that “we will continue to work to try to see if there is a possibly for a nationwide cease-fire.”
The political process has not delivered peace to the Syrian people, Pedersen added and pledged that the UN would continue to work on the humanitarian needs of all, refugees and displaced, both in and outside government-controlled areas.
More than 80 percent of Syrians now live in poverty, leaving much of the population dependent on humanitarian assistance. The conflict that started in 2011 has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.
Pedersen said the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 that was adopted unanimously in December 2015 and endorsed a road map to peace in Syria “has not been working.”
The resolution calls for a Syrian-led political process, starting with the establishment of a transitional governing body, followed by the drafting of a new constitution and ending with UN-supervised elections.
“The good news is that all parties still say they are committed to that resolution,” Pedersen said.
The main question that remains is whether everyone can start rebuilding “a little bit” of confidence in order to move forward, he said.