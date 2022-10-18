You are here

  • Home
  • Barkley, ‘Inside the NBA’ crew agree to contract extensions

Barkley, ‘Inside the NBA’ crew agree to contract extensions

Barkley, ‘Inside the NBA’ crew agree to contract extensions
Charles Barkley will not be leaving TNT or the 'Inside the NBA' crew for the foreseeable future. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6a656

Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
AP

Barkley, ‘Inside the NBA’ crew agree to contract extensions

Barkley, ‘Inside the NBA’ crew agree to contract extensions
  • Barkley has signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which owns TNT
Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Charles Barkley will not be leaving TNT or the “Inside the NBA” crew for the foreseeable future.

Barkley has signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which owns TNT. Barkley’s agreement coincides with contract renewals for host Ernie Johnson and analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.

Barkley has been with TNT since retiring as a player in 2000. He had floated the idea of doing commentary for Saudi-backed LIV Golf this past summer.

“We’re all a big family — Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me — and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” Barkley said in a statement. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal ... and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”

“Inside the NBA” begins its 34th season on Tuesday. Johnson has been with the show since the beginning while Smith became a studio analyst in 1998. O’Neal joined the quartet in 2011.

The deals with Johnson, Smith and O’Neal are “long term,” but last well beyond the end of Turner’s current deal with the NBA in 2024-25. The league is expected to begin rights negotiations soon. Turner has been carrying games since 1984 while ESPN/ABC replaced NBC in 2002.

The other major sports leagues have recently negotiated new rights deals. Amazon is in its first season carrying the NFL, with the rest of the league’s renewed contracts with other networks kicking in next season. Major League Baseball’s new contracts with Fox, ESPN and Turner began this year while the NHL’s with Turner and ESPN are in its second season.

Major League Soccer’s deal with Apple TV+ begins next season. Besides the traditional networks, the NBA should see increased competition from streaming services trying to get a package of games.

Topics: basketball

Related

Warriors launch title defense as NBA season tips off
Sport
Warriors launch title defense as NBA season tips off
Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police
Sport
Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police

Yara Alhogbani hoping to lead the way for female Saudi tennis players

Yara Alhogbani hoping to lead the way for female Saudi tennis players
Updated 49 min 2 sec ago
Michelle Kuehn

Yara Alhogbani hoping to lead the way for female Saudi tennis players

Yara Alhogbani hoping to lead the way for female Saudi tennis players
  • The 17-year-old is the Kingdom’s first woman professional and wants to inspire like her role model Serena Williams
Updated 49 min 2 sec ago
Michelle Kuehn

Last month tennis fans around the world watched Serena Williams play what could well be her last major tournament, as she announced her plan to “evolve away” from the sport.

The 41-year-old Williams will walk away with 23 singles Grand Slams, 73 singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, and four Olympic gold medals.

Among the appreciative global audience watching Williams give her farewell speech at the US Open was 17-year-old Yara Faleh Alhogbani, Saudi Arabia’s first female professional tennis player.

“Serena is a role model for many girls, not just tennis players,” she said. “Her influence has transcended the sport and I look up to her in many ways. Serena not only opened doors for other girls, but she also made a commitment to stay true to herself and her own goals along the way.

“That’s something I’m hoping to emulate. I don’t have records that I want to break — I just want to be better than I was the day before whether that is on or off the court.”

Alhogbani, born in Ohio in the US, now resides in Riyadh and turned professional at age 14 after picking up her first racket when she was just four years old.

“I grew up in a very big family, with six brothers and an older sister. We were a very active family that loved biking, swimming, tennis and soccer,” she said.

Alhogbani decided to follow in the footsteps of her brother Ammar and Saud, who both started playing tennis competitively.

Turning professional, however, has been tough for a teenager still in school. Alhogbani must keep up with her studies while training four to six hours a day and traveling frequently for tournaments.

“I attend an online school where the learning schedule is flexible, and I try to squeeze in schoolwork any chance I get. Whether it’s at the airport on my way to tournaments, or in the lobby of a tennis center in between practices and matches,” she said.

Alhogbani does most of her training at Core Social Wellness club in Riyadh but is planning to move to Spain and train at Rafa Nadal Academy later this year.

“There isn’t a lot of female competition here for me, so I’m practicing with the men’s national team to keep developing and get stronger. I’m soon going to be in Spain for the sole purpose of growing as a player and having higher competition.

“I am not really playing any local tournaments since there isn’t a high level of competition for me,” she said. “They recently (started) female tournaments, so the sport is fairly new to everyone, which means they’re mostly amateurs.”

Due to the lack of female competitors in the region, Alhogbani travels to play in ITF, or International Tennis Federation, tournaments to accumulate ranking points which she hopes will lead to her ultimate goal of becoming a Women’s Tennis Association player.

“My immediate goal is to earn my first WTA points and see where I go from there,” she said. “I graduate from high school this year, so I’ll be able to travel and compete on tour more competitively once I’ve finished school.”

Although tennis is a relatively new sport in the Kingdom for female athletes and being able to play in local tournaments has been a challenge for Alhogbani, this month she will be competing in the inaugural Saudi Games 2022.

The games will feature over 6,000 athletes from more than 200 national clubs, taking part in 45 individual and team competitions, including five para-sports contests.

“I am most proud of my accomplishments in relation to Saudi Arabia,” Alhogbani said. “I want to help open as many doors as I can for girls like me. My goal is to help as many as I can when it comes to allowing them better access to the sport.”

“I don’t think that I am looking to make a mark of my own,” she added. “I think that if it comes naturally then that’s great, but I just love the sport and want to help spread the love of the sport throughout my home country. If I can make big strides on the international stage, then that would be a dream come true.”

Topics: Saudi sport tennis

Related

Saudi squad land in Abu Dhabi for final World Cup training camp
Sport
Saudi squad land in Abu Dhabi for final World Cup training camp
World Cup fever grips football fans in Saudi Arabia
Sport
World Cup fever grips football fans in Saudi Arabia

Saudi squad land in Abu Dhabi for final World Cup training camp

Saudi squad land in Abu Dhabi for final World Cup training camp
Updated 54 min 37 sec ago
Khaled Alarafah

Saudi squad land in Abu Dhabi for final World Cup training camp

Saudi squad land in Abu Dhabi for final World Cup training camp
  • The Green Falcons warmly welcomed in the UAE capital, will play 5 friendly matches
Updated 54 min 37 sec ago
Khaled Alarafah

The Saudi Arabian national squad has landed in Abu Dhabi for their third and final stage of preparation ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Green Falcons will hold a preparatory camp until Nov. 10, during which they will play five friendly matches.

These will include outings against North Macedonia at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City Stadium on Oct. 22; Albania at Al-Nahyan Stadium on Oct. 26; Honduras at Al-Nahyan Stadium on Oct. 30; Iceland at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Nov. 6; and lastly against Panama at Zayed Sports City Stadium on Nov. 10.

The final 26-man official squad will then fly out to Doha.

It was decided that Herve Renard’s team will not have the media present for the matches against Macedonia, Albania and Honduras.

Renard and his players received a warm welcome on their arrival by hosts Abu Dhabi Sports Council and members of the Saudi embassy in the UAE.

Speaking at Abu Dhabi International Airport, the director of the national team, Hussein Al-Sadiq, thanked both parties for their reception and hospitality after the players had been given scarves in the colors of the Saudi and Emirati flags.

Topics: 2022 Qatar World Cup Qatar World Cup 2022 Saudi football Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

Related

World Cup fever grips football fans in Saudi Arabia
Sport
World Cup fever grips football fans in Saudi Arabia
World Cup ticket sales near 3 million, says Infantino
Sport
World Cup ticket sales near 3 million, says Infantino

Warriors launch title defense as NBA season tips off

Warriors launch title defense as NBA season tips off
Updated 18 October 2022
AFP

Warriors launch title defense as NBA season tips off

Warriors launch title defense as NBA season tips off
  • The Warriors embark on their campaign under a cloud of locker-room discontent
Updated 18 October 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The Golden State Warriors will be chasing their fifth title since 2015 when the new NBA campaign tips off on Tuesday after one of the most turbulent off-seasons in years.

The Warriors, who returned to the pinnacle of basketball in June with an NBA Finals series victory over the Boston Celtics, open the defense of their title in San Francisco against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Celtics, meanwhile, host the Philadelphia 76ers in the other opening fixture of the 82-game regular season that reaches its conclusion next April.

The Warriors embark on their campaign under a cloud of locker-room discontent.

The franchise was plunged into turmoil earlier this month after it emerged that defensive star Draymond Green had punched out teammate Jordan Poole in practice.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says the bust-up is the biggest crisis of his reign as coach, and uniting the locker room following the controversy is his priority.

Warriors talisman Steph Curry, meanwhile, helped broker clear-the-air talks between Green and Poole.

“How we handle this situation is important,” Curry said.

“How Draymond responds to the space that he needs to come back with the right frame of mind on doing the work, coming with the right energy, making it about the team — all those things are important.”

Off-season turmoil has been a feature of several of the franchises who might normally expect to be challenging the Warriors this season.

The Celtics’ pre-season preparations were upended by the stunning one-season suspension of coach Ime Udoka last month.

Udoka, one of the brightest coaching talents in the NBA, was suspended after reports of an improper intimate relationship with a female staff member.

The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, head into the new campaign with unease surrounding the status of Kevin Durant.

Durant requested a trade in June while US media reported that the 34-year-old, 12-time NBA All-Star had given team owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum — either fire Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, or let him leave the club.

The standoff appeared to have been resolved in August when the Nets said Durant would remain with the team following talks with management.

“Families go through things like this,” Nash said in September. “You go through adversity. You go through disagreements.”

Back in the Western Conference, meanwhile, turmoil has also gripped one of Golden State’s biggest rivals, the Phoenix Suns.

Last year, the Suns ran away with the conference, stitching together an impressive 64-18 record before once again falling short in the playoffs.

Their off-season has been overshadowed by the uproar surrounding team owner Robert Sarver after the league released results of a 10-month investigation which alleged workplace misconduct including sexual harassment and using racially insensitive language.

Sarver was initially hit with a one-year ban and a $10 million fine, but later said he would sell team and sister WNBA franchise the Phoenix Mercury.

Other franchises, meanwhile, have hit the reset button, revamping rosters with both the long- and short-term in mind.

The Utah Jazz — who boasted the best record in the league two years ago — parted company with coach Quin Snyder in June while linchpins such as Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have been traded away.

The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, will hope to hit the ground running under new coach Darvin Ham, who replaced the fired Frank Vogel in June.

The Lakers will hope 37-year-old LeBron James and Anthony Davis can maintain fitness over the course of the grueling regular-season schedule, while the arrival of Patrick Beverley and Germany’s Dennis Schroder should help shore up a flimsy defense.

Topics: NBA Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics

Related

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sets NBA three-point record
Sport
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sets NBA three-point record
Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
Sport
Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

World Cup fever grips football fans in Saudi Arabia

World Cup fever grips football fans in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 October 2022
Ali Khaled

World Cup fever grips football fans in Saudi Arabia

World Cup fever grips football fans in Saudi Arabia
  • Nearly 3 million tickets sold for Qatar 2022 and Saudi Arabia is third-highest purchasing nation
Updated 18 October 2022
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: Football fans in the Kingdom have been well and truly gripped by World Cup fever. Ticket sales for the 2022 tournament in Qatar are close to hitting the three million mark, and Saudi Arabia is the third-highest purchasing nation.

Tournament chiefs revealed the figures on Monday with just over a month to go until the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor on Nov. 20.

Close to 2.9 million tickets have been sold so far, with the host nation and the US the top two buyers, the tournament’s chief operating officer Colin Smith said. Gianni Infantino, president of world football’s governing body FIFA, said 240,000 hospitality packages had been sold.

The Kingdom’s proximity to Qatar means this World Cup is the most accessible yet for fans of the national team, and for expatriates whose home nations have qualified for the finals.

The tournament will also boost Saudi tourism. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an online service that enables holders of the Hayya fan card for the World Cup to obtain a visa to enter the Kingdom free of charge.

The Hayya card is a World Cup essential. Fans will need one to enter Qatar and attend matches, and it provides visitors with free access to public transport during the tournament. 

Qatar 2022 will be Saudi Arabia’s sixth World Cup, the last being four years ago in Russia. Coach Herve Renard’s provisional 32-man tournament squad left Riyadh on Monday for Abu Dhabi, where their training camp will run until No. 10.

The Green Falcons will play friendly matches in the UAE against North Macedonia, Albania, Honduras, Iceland and Panama, after which the final 26-man official squad will fly out to Doha.

Saudi Arabia will face Argentina, Mexico and Poland in group C, with their opening match against Argentina on Nov. 22 in the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium — venue for the tournament final.
 

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia

Related

World Cup ticket sales near 3 million, says Infantino
Sport
World Cup ticket sales near 3 million, says Infantino
Qatar restricting media with ‘chilling’ rules ahead of World Cup
Media
Qatar restricting media with ‘chilling’ rules ahead of World Cup

World Cup ticket sales near 3 million, says Infantino

World Cup ticket sales near 3 million, says Infantino
Updated 18 October 2022
Reuters

World Cup ticket sales near 3 million, says Infantino

World Cup ticket sales near 3 million, says Infantino
  • The top 10 purchasing countries of the 2.89 million tickets sold are Qatar, the US, Saudi Arabia, England, Mexico, the UAE, Argentina, France, Brazil and Germany
Updated 18 October 2022
Reuters

DOHA: Ticket sales for the soccer World Cup are approaching the 3 million mark ahead of the tournament kicking off in Qatar on Nov. 20, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and event organizers said on Monday.

The top 10 purchasing countries of the 2.89 million tickets sold are Qatar, the US, Saudi Arabia, England, Mexico, the UAE, Argentina, France, Brazil and Germany, FIFA’s World Cup Chief Operating Officer Colin Smith told a news conference in Doha.

“There is currently either low or no availability for matches,” Smith said.

Infantino, addressing the conference in a recorded video, said 240,000 hospitality packages had been sold for the month-long tournament, making it the “most successful hospitality program ever,” he said.

Hospitality tickets, which allow access to luxurious stadium lounges, some with free-flowing alcoholic drinks, cost more than $34,300 per person for semifinal matches and the final, according to FIFA’s website.

Qatar, the smallest country to have hosted soccer’s global showpiece tournament, is preparing for an estimated 1.2 million visitors during the World Cup, the first to be held in a Middle Eastern country.

Thousands of fans are expected to stay in neighboring countries like tourism hub the UAE and fly in to Doha for matches due to limited accommodation in Qatar.

The director general of Qatar’s World Cup organizing committee, Yasir Al Jamal, told the news conference that two million room nights had been sold and Qatar has added an additional 30,000 rooms to accommodate last-minute ticket sales.

“This has been designed to ensure that all ticket holders have the best chance of securing accommodation,” Al Jamal said.

With most of the 31,000 or so hotel rooms in Qatar occupied by soccer teams, their support staff and World Cup officials, organizers are offering fans accommodation in apartments, villas, prefabricated metal cabins, desert tents and three cruise ships moored in the Doha port.

Japan will be the first team to arrive for the tournament on Nov. 7, Smith said.

Topics: 2022 Qatar World Cup Gianni Infantino FIFA

Related

Qatar restricting media with ‘chilling’ rules ahead of World Cup
Media
Qatar restricting media with ‘chilling’ rules ahead of World Cup
Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin to perform during FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Lifestyle
Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin to perform during FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Latest updates

Dmitry Bivol inspired by top NBA players in UAE ahead of title fight with Gilberto Ramirez
Dmitry Bivol inspired by top NBA players in UAE ahead of title fight with Gilberto Ramirez
Singer Harry Styles honors Mahsa Amini at Chicago concert
Singer Harry Styles honors Mahsa Amini at Chicago concert
Nearly 60 killed in 10 days of Syria rebel clashes: monitor
Nearly 60 killed in 10 days of Syria rebel clashes: monitor
OECD latest body to project Saudi Arabia GDP growth to top G20 nations  
OECD latest body to project Saudi Arabia GDP growth to top G20 nations  
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey’s Cappadocia
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey’s Cappadocia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.