Cadillac's LYRIQ redefines luxury, comfort

Tristan Murphy, Design Manager, Cadillac LYRIQ
Tristan Murphy, Design Manager, Cadillac LYRIQ
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Cadillac’s LYRIQ redefines luxury, comfort

Tristan Murphy, Design Manager, Cadillac LYRIQ
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Cadillac’s reveal of the LYRIQ has marked a new auto revolution. The luxury SUV has set the bar higher for global carmakers.

Its design manager, Tristan Murphy, says the Lyriq is the realization of Cadillac’s new design ethos, the most beautiful integration of design and technology.

“We wanted to create something that truly felt new, iconic, and unlike anything on the road today, yet instantly recognizable as a Cadillac. Both the interior and exterior design feature long clean uninterrupted lines with a clear, futuristic design theme.  As far as its interior design goes, nature was a huge inspiration. We pulled patterns and textures from pinecones and bark to create stunning textures and knurling around interior controls. We were inspired by the way the sunlight appears through trees and leaves when we designed the backlit laser-cut door décor,” he said.

Asked about the design process, Murphy said: “I like to think of the design process like a funnel. We start very wide and large with hundreds of sketches and design themes. From there we start to narrow down the themes until we get to that final one design. Moving further down the funnel, we continue to not only refine the chosen design, but integrate different sets of criteria such as engineering the overall car, the manufacturing enablers, and safety criteria.

The further we move down the funnel, the smaller we work, whereas in the beginning we are working in inches, or feet, by the end we are dissecting millimeters. The overall process from beginning to end changes from project to project, however, usually a few years at a minimum are required to achieve the resolution we all desire.”

Talking about the absence of a center console and how customers will adapt to more space and the omittance of shift stick, Murphy explained: “One of the biggest benefits of an EV platform is the removal or need for a transmission tunnel.  That allowed us as a design team to really reconfigure the space. When designing an interior, you always want to have an open, airy cabin. This will always feel comfortable and reflect a sense of flow. However, we also wanted to take advantage of the space to enable more functionality and storage. We decided to design our console to be cantilevered, that way we could keep the functional parts like cup holders, phone chargers and our multifunctional controller up within reach.

Below the cantilevered upper console, we designed a large open storage lower console. We designed it with beautiful finishes like our Galvano chrome, accent color cut and sew materials, with embroidery pattern work. We felt like this was our opportunity to rethink how we design and finish these large storage areas of the car. We wanted to make a statement on how Cadillac design reaches every part of the car.”

Murphy discussed in detail the standout technology in the Lyriq. He said the crown jewel is the 33” diagonal advanced LED display. “This is truly a unique part in the industry and the first free-form display in the automotive space. The free form describes how the display is actually constructed and the resulting overall shape. Every other display in the market is constructed as such, a rectangle display is bonded to a “shaped” piece of glass. Sometimes you can see the black picture frame around the rectangle display. In the Lyriq, our display was designed from the ground up. The actual shape of the display is the actual shape of the glass, it’s not a simple rectangle or multiple rectangles under the glass,” he added.

To conclude Murphy reiterated how essential customer experience and feedback are in the design process.

“Customer “pain” points or problems are where clever solutions or ideas are born. For example, we know from talking to our customers, that a discreet spot for valuables such as phones, jewelry or sunglasses is a desire. That sparked the idea to design a deployable drawer at the center of the dashboard for such items. For almost my entire 17-year-long career to date, we have heard from women that they want a dedicated spot for larger bags or purses. With this lower open console, we were finally able to achieve that.

SWCC awards Alfanar to construct 110MW solar plant

SWCC awards Alfanar to construct 110MW solar plant
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

SWCC awards Alfanar to construct 110MW solar plant

SWCC awards Alfanar to construct 110MW solar plant
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

The Saline Water Conversion Corp. recently awarded Alfanar a 110 MW solar photovoltaic power plant project, which will be a part of a floating solar panel system.

The project also includes a 380 kV substation and 172 kms of overhead transmission lines. The solar plant will play a critical role in powering the desalination plant with renewable energy, thereby reducing the use of 410,000 barrels of crude oil per year.

The contract signing ceremony was attended by the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, who is also the chairman of the board at SWCC, along with SWCC’s Gov. Abdullah Al-Abdulkarim and Alfanar’s Managing Director  Sabah Al-Mutlaq and executive Vice President Amer Al-Ajmi.

With a production capacity of 1 million cubic meters per day, the Jubail desalination plant is one of the largest water desalination plants in the world.

This solar energy project aims to provide electrical power to the plant at a lower consumption rate of 2.16 kWh per cubic meter.

“We are proud of SWCC’s trust in our capabilities as Alfanar is one of the first Saudi companies to invest in renewable energy across the Kingdom,” said Al-Ajmi.

He added: “It is essential that we keep pace with the global energy transition and phase out dependency on fossil fuel for electricity generation.”

Within Saudi Arabia, Alfanar is aligned with the Saudi Green Initiative, which is a part of Vision 2030 and is investing strategically in renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind energy.

Internationally, Alfanar has a global portfolio of 1.8 GW of renewable energy projects across Europe, India, and the Middle East including wind farms, solar parks, sustainable aviation fuel, CCUS technologies, green hydrogen and green ammonia plants.

Johnson & Johnson MedTech reinforces commitment to heart health awareness

Johnson & Johnson MedTech reinforces commitment to heart health awareness
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

Johnson & Johnson MedTech reinforces commitment to heart health awareness

Johnson & Johnson MedTech reinforces commitment to heart health awareness
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

In line with its commitment to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease and conditions in the Kingdom, Johnson & Johnson MedTech participated in the 33rd Annual Conference of Saudi Heart Association, one of the largest cardiac meetings in the Middle East that was held in Riyadh from Oct. 13 -15.

The company unveiled its “Get Smart About AFib” global campaign at the conference in the presence of cardiac scientists, caregivers, and several cardiac working groups as part of its efforts to improve care and treatment for patients suffering from atrial fibrillation, or AFib.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the disease to help reduce risks.

The health campaign will specifically focus on supporting education and detection of the life-threatening AFib condition that impacts nearly 40 million people globally.

AFib is the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia, and nearly one in four adults currently over the age of 40 across the globe is at risk of developing it. According to statistics from Saudi Health Ministry, cardiovascular diseases account for 37 percent of all deaths in the Kingdom.

The company’s participation at the SHA Annual Conference follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Heart Rhythm Society aimed at improving overall cardiovascular health in Saudi Arabia.

The “Get Smart About AFib” campaign, driven by Biosense Webster ME — part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech Family of Companies — is endorsed by the Saudi Heart Rhythm Society and aims to control symptoms and reduce the risk of complications caused by the condition.

Doaa Ebada, business unit director of cardiovascular and specialty solutions, said: “As part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech’s commitment to supporting public awareness on critical health diseases and atrial fibrillation, we were excited to participate in the 33rd Annual Conference of Saudi Heart Association in Riyadh. This participation, which involved the launch of our campaign on AFib in KSA, is focused on increasing heart health and educating patients and healthcare professionals about atrial fibrillation, helping us contribute towards improving the overall quality of life for residents in the Kingdom.”

Masar: Behind the scenes of the 100-Billion-Riyal Destination.

Yasser AbuAteek, CEO of Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction
Yasser AbuAteek, CEO of Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

Masar: Behind the scenes of the 100-Billion-Riyal Destination.

Yasser AbuAteek, CEO of Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

In line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, more specifically toward achieving a sustainable and competitive economy in an inclusive and vibrant environment while following the growing concept of “destination-making”.

The Kingdom has witnessed an increase in unique destinations across its different regions. They all aim at positioning the country as a global go-to destination that offers visitors a chance to enrich their experiences.

Based in the spiritual heart of Saudi Arabia, Masar is an integrated urban destination, the first to be developed by Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction.

Umm Al Qura is the owner and developer of Masar which works with a developmental vision to elevate the urban and investment landscape of Makkah.

Umm Al Qura believes that prosperity in contemporary civil society is not only restricted to economic growth. Instead, it should create an integrated and holistic ecosystem that offers well-being, safety and security, and meets humanity’s all needs.

This is in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, more specifically toward achieving a flexible and competitive economy in an inclusive and vibrant environment while following the growing concept of “destination-making”

The role of a destination maker is different from that of a traditional real estate developer, which often ends with the delivery of the final product without considering the subsequent stages.

Destination-making focuses on designing and activating an interactive destination that continuously develops unique experiences that cater to humanity’s needs and the ever-evolving trends of the future.

The concept of “destination making” is evidently embedded in the MASAR project as it has planned the destination following leading global practices of urban planning and design that is fit for the next 100 years.

Throughout the journey, it has aimed to conserve the spiritual nature and the rich cultural and historical heritage of the holy city of Makkah.

It has assessed the needs of visitors and residents with the aim of providing unparalleled experiences.

Masar is creating an integrated destination that will help achieve Vision 2030’s goals of providing the best services to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims while improving the lives of residents.

Umm Al Qura is also working to make Masar Destination an investment platform operating with an integrated ecosystem.

A project that attracts diversified investments from various sectors, Masar will create about 16,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the holy city.

With massive investments, Umm Al Qura is moving forward in developing the SR100 billion destination which is likely to raise Makkah’s GDP to unimaginable heights which contributing to the Kingdom’s tremendous efforts to enrich the experience of Muslims around the globe as they step on the sacred land of the holy city.  This is what ignites our passion at Umm Al Qura and what motivates us to focus on the smallest details.

  • Yasser AbuAteek, CEO of Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction

Salam delivers best internet video experience in Saudi Arabia

Salam delivers best internet video experience in Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

Salam delivers best internet video experience in Saudi Arabia

Salam delivers best internet video experience in Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

Salam, a leading ICT operator in Saudi Arabia, has been recognized for delivering the best video experience in the Kingdom, based on consumer-initiated tests run through Speedtest® by Ookla®, the global provider of network intelligence and connectivity insights.

At an awards ceremony held on the sidelines of GITEX Global in Dubai, Ahmed Al-Anqari, the company’s CEO, received a certificate in the presence of Ookla CEO Doug Suttles and key Salam management executives.

Ookla results showed Salam as the winner of the Best Internet Video Experience Award with a Video ScoreTM of 80.59 based on its analysis of Speedtest Intelligence® data, covering Q1-Q2 2022.

Al-Anqari said: “Salam is a home-grown success story and its recognition for Best Internet Video Experience by Ookla is a testament to what an innovative local company can achieve in the MVNO market.

"We are proud of this recognition which supplements our transformation to build a human-centered technology company that brings the best connections to our neighborhoods and allows our customers to experience a richer digital lifestyle.”

"The latest Ookla data reflects our unrelenting efforts to improve customer experience and stay ahead of their digital requirements, be it in gaming or streaming, so that they may pursue their passions”, he added.

This achievement reflects Salam’s continuous efforts to set its customers free to experience a richer digital life without limits, and also comes within the framework of its strategy based on providing the latest and most advanced technology services, products and solutions in the communications and information technology services sector, in response to its customers’ ever-changing needs and future aspirations.

Ookla first introduced the Best Internet Video Experience Award in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, marking the first time that internet providers in the Kingdom were assessed for the service.

Salam (previously ITC) is a leading Saudi-based telecom provider offering next-generation ICT solutions for broadband, connectivity, cloud computing, managed services, security services, satellite services and internet services for government, businesses, wholesale and consumers sectors.

Salam offers its employees the opportunity to bring new ideas and drive commercial and cultural impact, helping businesses be smarter, more digital, more integrated, and secure, and supports the local community in reaching new heights as a digital society. 

Anker Innovations showcase latest advancements at Gitex Global 2022

Anker Innovations showcase latest advancements at Gitex Global 2022
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

Anker Innovations showcase latest advancements at Gitex Global 2022

Anker Innovations showcase latest advancements at Gitex Global 2022
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

Anker Innovations displayed the latest developments across its brands at the recent Gitex Global 2022 exhibition — including Anker Charging, eufy Smart Home, Soundcore Audio, AnkerWork and Nebula projectors — showcasing the future of the connected living experience.

“Committed to creating a thriving technology eco-system in the UAE, Gitex Global 2022 provides us with an ideal platform to interact with our stakeholders in addition to potential partners and customers, said Faraz Mehdi, general manager, Anker Innovations, MEA and South Asia.

He added: “The efforts taken by the leadership of the UAE have helped position the country as a hub for future technologies improving the living standards of people. With the launch of our latest offerings, including the new eufyCam 3 and Edge Security System, we look forward to showcasing our cutting-edge solutions at Gitex this year to make lives easier and more convenient.”

 To address the increasing privacy requirements of customers, eufy Security, Anker Innovations’ smart security brand, will launch the eufyCam 3 at Gitex 2022.

The Edge Security System will include HomeBase 3 data hub, two eufyCam three solar-powered cameras with 4K resolution, free local storage, machine-learning AI with 99 percent accurate recognition and automatic analysis of video and events directly from the enhanced eufy Security mobile app.

 Managed by the new HomeBase 3, the eufyCam 3 will leverage eufy Security’s proprietary BionicMind, a self-learning AI that will over time deliver 99 percent accuracy in recognizing different people, as well as detecting pets and objects.

With BionicMind, every time someone passes through the camera’s field-of-view, their face, body and movements are sent to HomeBase 3.

The more information the new data hub receives, the more precise its analysis will become, with up to 99 percent accuracy. The HomeBase 3 uses computing technology that analyzes user data and automatically curates and catalogues it using HomeBase 3’s free local storage. This creates a more efficient user experience where the homeowner has complete control over who can access their video footage.

 BionicMind’s facial recognition capabilities help users automatically capture and classify past video footage by family members, friends or other frequent visitors.

HomeBase 3, BionicMind and the mobile app also work together to identify and instantly notify users of strangers or intruders who’ve been spotted near their home/property.

 In addition, the eufy Security app has been upgraded to allow users to manage all of their notifications and devices on one interface, and take advantage of the HomeBase 3’s BionicMind technology to instantly catalog and organize footage.

 HomeBase 3 comes with 16GB of free, 256-bit encrypted local storage. The data hub can support up to 16 TB of additional memory using an external hard drive (not included in the Edge Security System) for up to 60 years of local video storage without the need to clear space.

 HomeBase 3 is set to come bundled with two of the new eufyCam 3 security cameras that have been designed with 4K ultra-HD resolution and include night vision, two-way audio, built-in spotlight and 13,400 mAh battery with an integrated solar panel for non-stop power.

The new cameras also feature the latest outdoor home grade specifications including color night vision, motion detection and IP 67 weatherproof rating.

eufy’s new Edge Security System will eventually be compatible with a number of other eufy Security devices including Video Smart Lock, Video Doorbell Dual, Floodlight Cam 2 Pro, Solo Indoor Cam and Door Sensor.

