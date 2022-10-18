Newcastle’s Eddie Howe hits back at Liverpool’s ‘no ceiling’ comments

You are here

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s comment regarding “no ceiling for Newcastle” has drawn a cautious response from his United counterpart Eddie Howe (pictured). (AFP)
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s comment regarding “no ceiling for Newcastle” has drawn a cautious response from his United counterpart Eddie Howe (pictured). (AFP)
  • Magpies boss revealed the much more restrained world within which he is working
  • Was speaking ahead of Wednesday’s home game with Everton
NEWCASTLE: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s comment regarding “no ceiling for Newcastle” has drawn a cautious response from his United counterpart Eddie Howe, who said the German needs to be “careful” about such quips.

Following the high-profile takeover of Newcastle by majority owners the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, perception has not necessarily married perfectly with reality on Tyneside, according to Howe.

While many expect United to be a world of extravagance, the head coach revealed that is not the world in which he is working, ahead of Wednesday’s home game with Everton.

Klopp added fuel to that fire last week when he referenced the quotes of Dan Ashworth, the Magpies’ sporting director, on the club’s ambitions.

Speaking prior to his side’s encounter with Manchester City at the weekend, Klopp said: “There are three clubs in world football (Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Newcastle) who can do what they want financially. It’s legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want. They will say ‘yeah but we have,’ but it’s exactly the fact.

“I heard now that at Newcastle, somebody said ‘there is no ceiling for this club.’ Yes, he is right. He is absolutely right. There is no ceiling for Newcastle. Congratulations, but other clubs have ceilings.”

And while he is not often someone who gets involved in these things, Howe has moved to clarify Ashworth’s words as well as the reality of life at St. James’ Park.

He said: “It’s a difficult one because it’s probably been used in the wrong way. What Dan (Ashworth) meant with his comment was there’s no ceiling to our long-term ambition.

“We have huge plans and want to go to places with huge ambitions, but the reality of what we are working toward and working with, there is a ceiling because of all the things I have sat here and explained every week: Financial Fair Play, we’re still in a training ground that’s been renovated. We’re not living that life that is being discussed; we are living a very different reality.

“Our wage bill is very controlled. We’re trying to do things in a very stable and controlled way. Although we have spent money on players, it has not been extravagant or out of sync with the rest of the Premier League.

“Everyone has to be careful with their comments and opinions.”

While the lack of commercial revenue and European football undoubtedly hampers United in the short term, Howe agrees that the club will be challenging in the future.

He said: “We want to be competitive. We don’t want to be looked at as soft touches, or we’re just turning up to entertain. We want to turn up and win and compete.

“To do that you can’t look at teams and overly respect them too much. You just have to play the game and you have to play the game hard and fair. That’s what we have tried to do in every game this season so we will continue with that method and approach.

“We will just do our thing. We are not too worried about what other people think about us.”

But while United’s feet may be on the ground, some of their rivals feel that the side may break into the top six in the Premier League during this campaign.

When asked whether outsiders’ views of the club’s finances frustrate him, Howe said: “I don’t spend my time worrying about it. When you know the reality, when you know the truth of what we’ve done, certainly since I’ve been here, I can only speak on my behalf and we’ve tried to do things in a very controlled way.

“Certainly the club could have gone a totally different way. I’m sure, with the takeover and everything that comes with that, and everything that was talked about, we’ve done it in the opposite way. We’ve done it in a very cool, calm way.

“Our wage bill has been very controlled. We haven’t splashed the money maybe people thought we would have done initially.

“Yes, the ambition is huge in the long term but in the short term we are trying to improve everything we deliver for our players and we are still working toward that. We are a long, long way from where we want to be.”

BARCELONA: Brazil soccer star Neymar Jr told a court on Tuesday he did not participate in negotiations over his transfer to “childhood dream” club Barcelona from Santos in 2013, but had signed what his father had told him to.
Along with Neymar, 30, eight other defendants are on trial on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer, including his parents, representatives of the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.
All the defendants have denied any wrongdoing.
“I didn’t participate in the negotiations. My father always took care of it and always will. I sign everything he tells me to sign,” Neymar told the court in Barcelona in his first testimony in the trial that began on Monday.
“Playing for Barcelona was always my dream, a childhood dream.”
The case centers on an allegation made by Brazilian investment firm DIS, which owned 40 percent of the rights to Neymar when he was at Brazil’s Santos, that it lost out on its rightful cut from the transfer because the value of the deal was understated.
Spanish prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison term and a 10 million euro ($9.8 million) fine for Neymar. They are also seeking a five-year jail term for Rosell and an 8.4 million euro fine for Barcelona.
A court document released in July alleges that Barcelona initiated negotiations on Nov. 15, 2011, with the player, paying him 40 million euros to ensure his move when his contract with Santos expired in 2014 and thereby preventing other clubs from signing him.
“Our intention was to prepare a career plan for him in Europe, in which we had in place already established, could learn the language, etc. And knowing his dream to play for Barcelona, we signed that priority agreement with them,” the player’s father, Neymar da Silva Santos, told the court.
None of the defendants who are representatives or former figures at the clubs have yet given evidence. Neymar and his parents had the right not to testify but decided to do so.
Neymar’s lawyers say that competition rules relate to products and services and do not apply to the transfer market.
The court later heard from André Cury, Barca’s former point man in Brazil, whose testimony as a witness on the negotiations over the player was expected to be key for the case.
Cury said Barcelona had asked Neymar’s father to get a letter from Santos authorizing the player to start negotiations with the Spanish club.
He said Barcelona agreed to advancing a 10 million euro loan to Neymar’s parents in 2011 from what he called an insurance contract that would oblige Neymar to pay 40 million euros to Barcelona in the case he decided to sign with another club.
Neymar and his parents were excused from staying for the rest of the trial, which is expected to last until Monday.
Neymar is expected on Wednesday to resume training with Paris St. Germain, which he joined in 2017. The team face Ajaccio on Friday, before hosting Maccabi Haifa in a Champions League game on Oct. 25.

  • Having lost their opener to the Netherlands, the UAE require an almost impossible combination of results to progress even if they beat Zambia in their last match
MELBOURNE: The UAE were all but knocked out of the T20 World Cup after suffering a comprehensive 79-run loss to Sri Lanka.

Following their narrow loss to the Netherlands on the opening day, the UAE had to beat Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka in order to stand any chance of progressing to the Super 12s stage of the competition.

However, despite a magical spell of bowling from Karthik Meiyappan, who became the first UAE player to take a T20I hat-trick in history, the UAE collapsed in a heap with the bat, all out for 73.

“Lately the batting hasn’t clicked for us,” said Meiyappan at the close of play, “and that is something that we have to be concerned about. Firstly, to only put up 112 against the Netherlands … and today again, it felt like the batters could’ve cashed in as it felt like 152 on that wicket was quite chaseable.”

The result means that the UAE are all but officially knocked out of the competition and are still without a win in T20 World Cups after going none from two so far in Australia and losing all three of their games when they last qualified in 2014.

Matches have so far been low-scoring in Geelong, where the slow wicket combined with a thick outfield has made runs hard to come by.

And so, having won the toss and elected to field, the UAE had cause for concern when Sri Lanka got off to a flier. After five overs, the score was 47-1 with opener Pathum Nissanka (74 off 60) setting the early pace.

Along with Dhanjaya de Silva, the pair seemed to be taking the game comfortably in Sri Lanka’s direction, as they took the score to 92-1 after 11 overs and then 117-2 after 15.5.

But then carnage would ensue in the UAE’s brightest period of the game, as 22-year-old leg spinner Meiyappan, who trained with Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021, became the first UAE player in history to take a T20I hat-trick and just the fifth player to do so at a T20 World Cup.

First, he had Banuka Rajapaksa caught at deep cover, before consecutive googlies removed Charith Asalanka and captain Dasun Shanaka. The last wicket ripping through bat-and-pad sent Meiyappan on a celebratory lap of the ground.

“It still hasn’t sunk in the fact that I’ve got a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup, and to be the first UAE bowler to do so,” said Meiyappan. “It’s a really proud moment and feels amazing.”

Things would get even better for the UAE, as they would take a fourth wicket in seven balls as 16-year-old Aayan Khan had Wanindu Hasaranga caught on the boundary to leave Sri Lanka 120-6 and the match in the balance.

But, that would be as good as it got, as a late flourish from Nissanka would lift Sri Lanka to a strong final total of 152-8.

The UAE needed a bright start in response, but their chase was immediately derailed when Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera took three wickets in the powerplay, before Chirag Suri fell to Pramod Liyanagamage to leave the UAE 21-4 and see the game all but finished before UAE’s innings had even really begun.

There would be no let up from Sri Lanka either, as the introduction of spin and Hasaranga (4-1-8-3) to the attack made things even worse for the UAE as the wickets continued to tumble with regularity. Out of the 11 batters that took to the crease, only Suri (14), Aayan Khan (19) and Junaid Siddique (18) made double figures.

“Obviously, making the World Cup was an achievement  itself, but the main goal was to reach the Super 12s,” said Meiyappan.

“As of now I think going forward for us will be the 2023 World Cup in India and that’s what we’ll be preparing for.”

For Sri Lanka, the result means they go into what is in effect a knockout match against the Netherlands in two days time to decide who will make it through to the next round, meanwhile the UAE will finish their competition against Namibia requiring a mathematically miraculous combination of results to see them through.

  • The winger was stretchered off in the closing stages of Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City on Sunday
  • "Not good news about Diogo -- yes he will miss the World Cup," Klopp said
LONDON: Portugal’s Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup after suffering a serious calf injury, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Tuesday.
The winger was stretchered off in the closing stages of Liverpool’s 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City on Sunday.
“Not good news about Diogo — yes he will miss the World Cup,” Klopp said at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s home match against West Ham.
“(It’s a) pretty serious injury in the calf muscle and now the recovery process starts. That’s it pretty much.
“That is the first diagnosis, which was pretty clear, and all the rest will now follow in the next few days. It is very sad news for the boy, and for us as well of course and for Portugal.”
Klopp, who said Jota would not need an operation, did not put an exact timescale on his return but is expecting the 25-year-old to be sidelined for months.
“After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed,” Jota posted on Twitter.
“I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible.”
Jota’s absence adds to Liverpool’s injury woes, with Luis Diaz also ruled out until after the World Cup in Qatar, which starts next month.
Joel Matip will also miss the visit of West Ham, but Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate could be fit to return to the starting line-up.
Klopp was sent off late on in an emotional encounter with City for taking his protests toward the referee’s assistant too far.
The German coach has so far not received a touchline ban from the Football Association and expects to take his place on the touchline on Wednesday.
“I think I will be there tomorrow because nothing happened yet,” he said. “I don’t think something will happen tomorrow a few hours before the game.
“I still think I should have dealt differently with the situation which I usually do. The whole game led to that a little bit. It was a very, very intense game with a lot of decisions we didn’t understand on both sides.
“This for me was like the one drop that made the bucket overflow. I’m not happy with my reaction but that’s the way it was and everybody saw it.”

  • "He's a player who has a lot more responsibility, he feels much more of a leader," said Ancelotti
  • "The best team was Real Madrid, and they got the prize for that, which is the Champions League"
MADRID: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema feels like he has grown into a team leader.
The striker, who joined Real Madrid in 2009, has developed into the side’s figurehead since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in 2018.
Benzema won his first Ballon d’Or trophy on Monday night, celebrating his performances as he fired Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double with 44 goals in 46 games.
“He’s a player who has a lot more responsibility, he feels much more of a leader,” Ancelotti told a press conference.
“His quality has not changed, it’s the same as it was eight years ago. But his responsibility to the team has changed, and his attitude. He’s much more of a leader.”
Portugal striker Ronaldo won the trophy four times while at Real Madrid, becoming the club’s all-time top goalscorer, with Benzema feeding him in a secondary role.
Manchester City, whom Real Madrid beat in the Champions League semifinals, were given an award for being club of the year.
“The best team was Real Madrid, and they got the prize for that, which is the Champions League,” said Ancelotti. “A lot of respect to (City), of course, but for us, the biggest prize — we received it in May.”
Real Madrid beat Barcelona in the Clasico on Sunday and take on Elche as league leaders on Wednesday, with the Italian coach encouraging his team to focus.
“We have to push a bit harder,” added Ancelotti. “It’s normal to have more concentration in top level games, but it’s a bit harder to have maximum concentration after a game which cost you so much on a mental and physical level.”
Thibaut Courtois, who won the Yashin Trophy on Monday for the best goalkeeper of the year, will not be available after suffering sciatica and Andriy Lunin will continue to stand in.

  • Tournament in Qatar set to kick off next month
  • Human Rights Watch: ‘FIFA is failing in its human rights responsibilities’
LONDON: The world governing body of football, FIFA, has not committed to a fund to compensate migrant workers for injuries and deaths suffered while working on stadia and infrastructure in Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup, which begins in just seven weeks.

Human Rights Watch said this came despite European football’s governing body UEFA, seven national football associations — including those of England, France, Germany and the US — four World Cup sponsors, the general public of 15 countries and myriad former players and public figures calling for one following the launch of the #PayUpFIFA campaign with fellow groups Amnesty International and FairSquare on May 17.

In addition, on Oct. 13 FIFA’s Deputy Secretary-General Alasdair Bell told the Council of Europe that a compensation fund was “certainly something that we’re interested in progressing.”

Michael Page, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at HRW, called FIFA’s inaction an embarrassment.

“Despite prominent footballers, football associations and sponsors supporting the #PayUpFIFA campaign and widespread popular support, FIFA has still failed to commit to calls for a remedy fund for many thousands of migrant workers who died, were injured, or had their wages stolen while making the World Cup possible,” he said.

“FIFA is failing in its human rights responsibilities and showing its disdain for the migrant workers who built the Qatar tournament infrastructure that will fuel its profits.”

The building program that has accompanied Qatar’s successful World Cup bid has been plagued by accusations of mistreatment of migrant workers, including unpaid wages and a significant number of deaths.

Efforts to address these issues and reform the kafala visa sponsorship system since 2018, while promising in places, have come too late, HRW said.

It added that FIFA awarded the 2022 World Cup to Qatar in 2010 knowing that migrant labor would be needed on a huge scale to complete a $220 billion building program, and that it should have taken action to guarantee the human rights of those workers at the time.

On Oct. 14, UEFA’s Working Group said it had asked FIFA to address the issue of migrant labor and human rights abuses by the end of the month, following a June report published by UEFA that stated: “Any injury or death in any workplace in any country should be compensated.”

On Sept. 19, the president of Germany’s FA, Bernd Neuendorf, lent his “unconditional support” to the idea of a compensation fund for migrant workers, which was echoed by the head coach of the Dutch national team, Louis Van Gaal.

The English FA said it supported “the principle of compensation,” while the French governing body said it wanted “a compensation fund for all those who have been victims of work accidents during the construction of the World Cup.”

A poll commissioned by Amnesty, meanwhile, showed 67 percent of 17,477 people surveyed across 15 counties wanted their FAs to voice their support for human rights in Qatar.

Of the World Cup’s major sponsors, HRW said, AB InBev/Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Adidas, and McDonald’s have all backed a compensation fund, as have 15 members of the US Congress and 120 French politicians.

Former players, including England internationals Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, have also publicly backed the initiative.

Steve Cockburn, Amnesty’s head of economic justice, said: “The message from fans, football associations, political leaders, and sponsors is clear — it is time for FIFA to act and put things right for the migrant workers who made their flagship tournament possible.

“There is a clear choice for FIFA: Dedicate a small proportion of World Cup revenues to make a huge difference to thousands of workers or do nothing and accept that the tournament will be indelibly stained by human rights abuses.”

Nick McGeehan from FairSquare said: “Compensation can have far-reaching consequences to families who would rely on the fund to repay loans, for children’s education, or to buy food.

“When football associations lend their voices, they are helping ensure that thousands of families who have lost their sole breadwinner repay outstanding loans or unpaid bills.”

