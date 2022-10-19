US envoy in Lebanon next week with maritime deal to sign

You are here

US energy envoy Amos Hochstein will be in Beirut next week with the agreement that will be signed. (File/AFP)
  • Once in force, the deal will open the door to offshore energy exploration
  • The text lays out that the two sides independently inform Washington of their approval of the deal
BEIRUT: US energy envoy Amos Hochstein will be in Beirut next week carrying a copy of the maritime agreement with Israel for Lebanese officials to sign, Lebanese negotiator Elias Bou Saab told Reuters on Wednesday.
The deal- hailed by all three parties as a historic achievement — marks a diplomatic departure from decades of war and hostility and once in force will open the door to offshore energy exploration.
“Hochstein will be in Beirut next week with the agreement that we will sign,” Bou Saab said. He did not say when the deal would be signed.
The text, seen by Reuters, lays out that the two sides independently inform Washington of their approval of the deal. The United States will then send a notice to each that the deal has entered into force, and the signatories then send the coordinates for the new border to the United Nations.
A traditional signing protocol with leaders from both countries present is unlikely given that Israel and Lebanon remain technically in a state of war.
US envoy Hochstein told a webinar hosted by the Middle East Institute on Tuesday he would be traveling to the region next week but did not give dates or destinations.
“The President of Lebanon and Prime Minister of Israel will decide on the signing. Stay tuned in the next few days,” Hochstein said.

DAMASCUS: A Hamas delegation arrived in Damascus Wednesday for talks with President Bashar Assad in the first such visit since the Palestinian Islamist group severed ties with Syria a decade ago.
Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, was one of Assad’s closest allies but left Syria in 2012 after condemning his government’s brutal suppression of peaceful protests in March 2011, which triggered the country’s descent into civil war.
“The Hamas delegation arrived in Damascus on a two-day visit,” during which Palestinian factions will meet Assad, said Palestinian Popular Struggle Front leader Khaled Abdel Majid.
The meeting will be followed by a news conference at 1:30 p.m. (1030 GMT).
The visit by the Hamas delegation, headed by Arab relations chief Khalil Al-Hayya, comes after the Islamist group signed a reconciliation deal with its Palestinian rival Fatah in Algiers last week, vowing to hold elections by next October in a bid to settle a 15-year rift.
It also comes after Hamas announced it wanted to normalize with Damascus citing “rapid regional and international developments surrounding our cause and our nation.”
Analysts said that was a reference to the growing number of Arab governments that have normalized ties with Hamas’s arch-enemy Israel in recent years.
A Hamas leader said the group plans to reopen its Damascus office but that it was “too early” to talk about relocating its headquarters to the Syrian capital.
The thaw between Hamas and Damascus was brokered by Tehran and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a senior Hamas source said.
For the past decade, Syrian officials had accused Hamas of betrayal.
The group has its origins in the transnational Muslim Brotherhood, whose Syrian branch was one of the leading factions in the armed opposition after the civil war broke out.
Hamas officials have said they since broke ties with the Brotherhood in 2017.

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Chief of General Staff Lieutenant-General Khaled Salih Al-Sabah met with the Commandant of the NATO Defense College Lieutenant-General Olivier Rittimann.

They both discussed defense cooperation, according to press statement on KUNA. 

The meeting also touched on several topics, including ways to boost military cooperation between the two sides.  

KUWAIT: Ahmad Al-Saadoun has been named as Kuwait’s speaker of parliament after no lawmaker contested his candidacy on Tuesday.

Under Kuwait’s constitution, the 88-year-old lawmaker will hold the post until the end of the National Assembly’s four-year term.

His election came after Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened the parliament’s session on Tuesday after elections on Sept. 29.

Al-Saadoun previously served as the parliament speaker in 1985, 1992 and 1996 after being a member for 10 years starting from 1975.

Before the speaker’s election, the government was asked to leave the hall to allow members to elect the speaker “in a transparent and fair manner,” according to state news agency KUNA.

Al-Saadoun closed the first session of the country’s 17th National Assembly on Tuesday, calling for members to convene again on Nov. 1.

JERUSALEM: The Iranian-made drones that Russia sent slamming into central Kyiv this week have complicated Israel’s balancing act between Russia and the West.
Israel has stayed largely on the sidelines since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February so as not to damage its strategic relationship with the Kremlin. Although Israel has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has refused Kyiv’s frequent requests to send air defense systems and other military equipment and refrained from enforcing strict economic sanctions on Russia and the many Russian-Jewish oligarchs who have second homes in Israel.
But with news of Moscow’s deepening ties with Tehran, Israel’s sworn foe, pressure is growing on Israel to back Ukraine in the grinding war. Israel has long fought a shadowy war with Iran across the Middle East by land, sea and air.
Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, a military spokesman, said the suicide drone attack in Ukraine had raised new concerns in Israel.
“We’re looking at it closely and thinking about how these can be used by the Iranians toward Israeli population centers,” he said.
The debate burst into the open on Monday, as an Israeli Cabinet minister called on the government to take Ukraine’s side. Iran and its proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen have threatened Israel with the same delta-shaped, low-flying Shahed drones now exploding in Kyiv.
The Iranian government has denied providing Moscow with the drones, but American officials say it has been doing so since August.
“There is no longer any doubt where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict,” Nachman Shai, Israel’s minister of diaspora affairs, wrote on Twitter. “The time has come for Ukraine to receive military aid as well, just as the USA and NATO countries provide.”
His comments set off a storm in Russia. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Telegram that providing military aid to Ukraine would be “a very reckless move” by Israel.
“It will destroy all interstate relations between our countries,” he wrote.
But Shai doubled down on Tuesday, while stressing his view did not reflect the government’s official stance.
“We in Israel have a lot of experience in protecting our civilian population over 30 years. We’ve been attacked by missiles from Iraq and rockets from Lebanon and Gaza,” Shai, a former military spokesman, told The Associated Press. “I’m speaking about defense equipment to protect Ukraine’s civilian population.”
The Israeli prime minister’s office and Defense Ministry both declined to comment.
For years, Russia and Israel have enjoyed good working relations and closely coordinated to avoid run-ins in the skies over Syria, Israel’s northeastern neighbor, where Russian air power has propped up embattled President Bashar Assad. Russia has let Israeli jets bomb Iran-linked targets said to be weapons caches destined for Israel’s enemies.
Israel has also been keen to stay neutral in the war over concern for the safety of the large Jewish community in Russia. Israel frets about renewed antisemitic attacks in the country, with its long history of anti-Jewish pogroms under Russian czars and purges in the Soviet era. Over 1 million of Israel’s 9.2 million citizens have roots in the former Soviet Union.
Israel’s former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett maintained strict neutrality after the invasion, refraining from condemning Russia’s actions and even trying to position himself as a mediator in the conflict. As the US and European Union piled sanctions on Russia, Bennett became the only Western leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
But in recent months, Israel’s cautious stance has grown more fraught.
Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who took over as caretaker leader over the summer, has been more vocal than his predecessor. As foreign minister, he described reports of atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine as possible war crimes. After Russia bombarded Kyiv last week, he “strongly” condemned the attacks and sent “heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and the Ukrainian people,” sparking backlash from Moscow.
Tensions rose further when a Russian court in July ordered that the Jewish Agency, a major nonprofit that promotes Jewish immigration to Israel, close its offices in the country. Israel was rattled. A hearing to decide the future of the agency’s operations in Russia is set for Wednesday. “Anything could happen,” said Yigal Palmor, the agency’s spokesman.
Now, Israeli alarm about the Iranian drones buzzing over Kyiv has heightened the debate.
“I think Israel can help even more,” said Amos Yadlin, a former chief of Israeli military intelligence. He described Israel’s “knowledge on how to handle aerial attacks,” its “intelligence about Iranian weapons” and “ability to jam them” as potentially crucial to Ukraine.
Iran is battle testing weapons that could be used against Israel’s northern and southern borders, argued Geoffrey Corn, an expert on the law of war at South Texas College of Law in Houston.
Iran backs Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group and Hamas in the Gaza Strip — both of which have fought lengthy wars against Israel.
If the drones prove effective in Ukraine, Iran will “double down on their development,” Corn said. If they are shot down, Iran will have an “opportunity to figure out how to bypass those countermeasures.”
Israel’s air defense system, the Iron Dome, has boasted a 90 percent interception rate against incoming rocket fire from Gaza. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hit out at Israel for not providing Kyiv with the anti-rocket system.
Former Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky, a onetime Soviet dissident, criticized his country’s reluctance to help Ukraine in an interview with the Haaretz daily on Tuesday, deriding Israel as “the last country in the free world which is still afraid to irritate Putin.”
Still, some insist that Israel must not enter the fray precisely because it differs from its Western allies.
“We are not Germany or France,” said Uzi Rubin, a former head of Israel’s missile defense program. “We are a country at war.”

DUBAI: Yemen’s Marib deputy governor Abd-Rabbu Miftah has asked UNICEF to support efforts by local authorities to respond to the growing needs of internally displaced people (IDP) in the country. 
Miftah made the requests during talks held on Tuesday with UNICEF’s representative in Yemen, Philippe Duamelle, who is on an official visit in Marib, reported state agency Saba. 
Duamelle is in the Yemeni governorate to broaden partnerships with local bodies and get first-hand information on the current humanitarian situation in the war-torn city. 
Miftah aims to meet health, education, water, and childhood protection needs of those living in Marib with the help and support of UNICEF. 
He also expressed his appreciation for the UN organization’s significant humanitarian intervention in the governorate. 
Duamelle praised the robust partnership with Marib local authority and its understanding of the growing needs of IDPs who continue to arrive in the city daily. 
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ma’een Abdulmalik reiterated the government’s keenness to establish regional and international collaborations with local demining programs during a meeting in Aden. 
During the talks held with a delegation from the Hello Trust Organization, Abdulmalik called on the international community to condemn and act against the Houthi militia’s excessive use of landmines, which violates international law. 
Program director Calvin Ricin, and director of the organization's program in Yemen Abdullah al-Khasawina, also discussed demining projects focused on clearing the country from mine planted by Houthis. 
Yemen’s Minister Planning and International Cooperation Wa’id Badhib also called on the World Bank (WB) to increase aid as part of further efforts to support the country’s ongoing crisis. 
Badhib, who made the appeal during a meeting with WB’s President David Malpass and governors of Arab Central Banks at the World Bank’s headquarters in Washington. 
He called on the international financial institution to handle ‘grassroots of food insecurity, energy and promote investment in the infrastructure,’ state news agency Saba reported. 
Badhib welcomed the WB’s decisions to re-establish its presence in Aden, and urged the entity to help develop private-owned businesses Yemen.

