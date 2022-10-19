EU readies new Iran sanctions over drones to Russia

You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia launched dozens of Iranian-made Shahed 136 drones at Ukrainian cities in the past two weeks. (Reuters)
AFP

  • ‘… work is ongoing in the (European) Council in view of a clear, swift and firm EU response’
BRUSSELS: The EU is working toward fresh sanctions on Iran after collecting “sufficient evidence” it is supplying Russia with deadly drones for use in Ukraine, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
“Now that we have gathered our own sufficient evidence work is ongoing in the (European) Council in view of a clear, swift and firm EU response,” said Nabila Massrali, spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

India’s opposition Congress party elects new president

India’s opposition Congress party elects new president
AP

  • Congress has suffered crushing defeats in a slew of national and state polls
  • Narendra Modi has regularly denounced the Congress party’s family dynasty
NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition Congress party elected Mallikarjun Kharge as its new president on Wednesday in a contest in which the Nehru-Gandhi family, which has led the party for more than two decades, did not compete.
The party has struggled to regain support since being routed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014.
Kharge, 80, from the southern state of Karnataka, was backed by the party’s top leaders. His challenger, Shashi Tharoor, 66, spent nearly 30 years at the United Nations before joining the Congress party in 2009.
Kharge received more than 80 percent of the votes, local media reported.
Interim party President Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, announced last month that no one from the family would seek the party’s leadership at this time.
Their decision to bring in a new leader ahead of key upcoming elections reflects the party’s need to shed its image as a family dynasty, analysts said. Since Modi came to power, the Congress has suffered crushing defeats in a slew of national and state polls. Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president after dismal results in 2019 national elections.
Kharge was seen as the favorite of the Nehru-Gandhi family, while Tharoor emerged as an outsider rallying for change within the party.
“At least it’s not someone from the family, but you can’t expect such a strong presence of the Gandhi family to just go away — their presence will continue to be at the center,” said Mahesh Rangarajan, a professor at Ashoka University.
Both the family and the party are at a pivotal moment, he added, as they face their most formidable competition yet from Modi’s governing party. “The question is can they turn the tide? How will the party rediscover its message? That is the real challenge,” Rangarajan said.
Tharoor complained earlier to the party’s election authority that the contest was unfair because some senior party leaders had urged delegates to vote for Kharge. But on Wednesday, Tharoor congratulated Kharge after the results were declared. “It is great honor, huge responsibility to be president of Congress. I wish Mallikarjun Kharge all success in that task,” the Press Trust of India news agency quoted him as saying.
The party has been led by non-family members in the past, but Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had been at its helm since 1998.
Modi has regularly denounced the Congress party’s family dynasty.
The family has produced three of India’s 15 prime ministers since independence, starting with Rahul Gandhi’s great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the country’s first. Two of them — his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and father, Rajiv Gandhi — were assassinated. The party governed India for more than 60 years after India gained independence from British colonialism in 1947.
Rahul Gandhi is on a 3,500-kilometer walking tour of Indian cities, towns and villages over the next four months as he attempts to rejuvenate the party and win the people’s support ahead of elections in Himachal Pradesh state and Modi’s home state of Gujarat. The results are likely to impact the country’s next national elections, due in 2024.

North Korea fires artillery into buffer area, Seoul cries foul

North Korea fires artillery into buffer area, Seoul cries foul
AFP

  • Pyongyang has dramatically ramped up missile launches and military exercises in recent weeks
  • The latest barrage marked the North’s second consecutive day of military provocation
SEOUL: North Korea on Wednesday fired an artillery barrage into waters off its coast for the second day in a row, targeting a maritime “buffer zone” set up in 2018 to reduce tensions with the South.
Pyongyang has dramatically ramped up missile launches and military exercises in recent weeks, as Seoul and Washington say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is close to conducting what would be his country’s seventh nuclear test.
Roughly 100 artillery shells were fired from South Hwanghae province into the West Sea around 12:30 p.m. (GMT 0330) Wednesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, calling it a “clear violation” of the 2018 agreement.
“The North’s continuing provocations not only undermine peace and security on the Korean peninsula but also for the international community. We strongly urge North Korea to immediately halt its actions,” the JCS said in a statement.
It said none of the shells landed in South Korean waters south of the buffer zone.
Pyongyang on Wednesday said the latest barrage was intended to counter a “military provocation” by the South Korean army along the border earlier in the day.
“Enemies shot over 10 shells of multiple rocket launchers in the frontline zone off the foremost line occupied by the 5th Army Corps of the KPA between around 8:27 to 9:40 Wednesday morning,” a spokesman for the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
“The enemies’ successive military provocations in frontline areas must be stopped right now.”
The latest barrage marked the North’s second consecutive day of military provocation. It launched roughly 250 rounds into the maritime buffer zone off its east and west coasts on Tuesday.
Pyongyang earlier in the day said the Tuesday barrage was also in response to the “enemy’s war drill against the North” along the border “as a powerful military countermeasure.”
The North also fired artillery rounds into the military buffer zones last week.

Indonesians rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran

Indonesians rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • Women cut their hair in front of the Iranian Embassy in Jakarta as part of the protest
  • Protesters in Indonesia also called for the release of detained Iranian journalists
JAKARTA: Hundreds of Indonesians rallied in front of the Iranian Embassy in Jakarta on Tuesday, calling on Tehran to investigate the deaths of dozens of women and children killed by Iran’s security forces during ongoing anti-regime protests.

Iran’s largest antigovernment protests in over a decade have swollen since mid-September, spreading to all provinces and 80 cities. They were ignited by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by Iranian morality police on accusations of not properly wearing her headscarf.

In the past weeks, Iranian authorities have escalated their crackdown on demonstrators. Norway-based nongovernmental organization Iran Human Rights estimates that at least 215 people, including 27 children, have been killed.

Civil society organizations, activists and members of the Iranian diaspora who took part in Tuesday’s demonstration in Jakarta have called on the Indonesian government to use its leverage as the largest Muslim-majority country and help stop the violence.

“We urge the Indonesian government to use its power as the country with the largest Muslim population in the world so the Iranian government stops all forms of violence, including the abduction and murder of its people who are calling for reforms in Iran,” Ririn Sefsani, a Jakarta-based women’s rights activist and one of the protest organizers, told Arab News.

Protesters were seen holding placards reading “Woman, Life, Freedom” — the phrase that has been used by demonstrators in Iran. Ten women were also seen cutting their hair in a symbolic act that has been adopted by many Iranian female activists in defiance of the rules of compulsory hijab.

“We hope that our action will spread and strengthen the global solidarity movement for Iran,” Sefsani said.

Indonesian protesters also called for the release of Iranian journalists who have been detained since Amini’s death. Out of at least 31 journalists who have been arrested, 21 are still behind bars, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Andreas Harsono, a senior Indonesian journalist and one of the founders of the Alliance of Independent Journalists in Indonesia, said they would continue to protest as long as their Iranian colleagues remain imprisoned.

“It will be difficult for any country, including Iran, when press freedom is silenced and journalists are imprisoned,” he said.

‘Serious concerns’ raised after Albanian asylum-seekers deported from UK

‘Serious concerns’ raised after Albanian asylum-seekers deported from UK
Arab News

  • Albanian asylum-seekers were taken from a Home Office processing center in the English county of Kent to Stansted Airport
LONDON: Campaigners have expressed “serious concerns” about claims 11 Albanians were flown out of the UK shortly after arriving in Britain on small boats, despite assertions from the government they would not fast-track asylum seekers from Albania.

According to a report in the Guardian, the Albanian asylum-seekers were taken from a Home Office processing center in the English county of Kent to Stansted Airport, where they were put on a flight back to Albania.

In a policy u-turn last month, the Home Office admitted it did not have the right to fast-track the deportation of Albanian asylum-seekers after their arrival in the UK, following claims by the then-Home Secretary Priti Patel that the UK would return people who arrived in Britain with “spurious” asylum claims.

“This removal of 11 people to Albania is an indication that people in Manston may be deprived of due process,” Mishka Pillay, campaigns consultant at Detention Action, said. “We have had serious concerns about Manston, the most vulnerable people are being hidden away from vital support and access to justice,” she added.

Patel signed a deal with the Albanian government in August to return those who arrive illegally, but the move was challenged in court by the Care4Calais charity.

According to some campaigners, the conditions at the processing center in Manston, Kent are a “nightmare” and “inhumane.”

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said: “The appalling inhumane conditions that we’re seeing across reception facilities for men, women and children seeking asylum highlight an unacceptable lack of contingency planning by this government, that is causing serious damage to vulnerable individuals. Many of the children we support who are stuck in hotels or have been placed in Manston as age-disputed adults are traumatised by the fact they are not getting enough food, feel unsafe and, in some cases, are getting scabies.”

Pakistan PM asks officials to ‘immediately remove’ obstacles to Saudi Development Fund projects

Pakistan PM asks officials to ‘immediately remove’ obstacles to Saudi Development Fund projects
  • SDF delegation met PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad to discuss ongoing projects, explore future cooperation
  • The group was led by SDF General Director for Asia Dr. Saud Al-Shammari
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered officials to resolve obstacles to pending projects backed by the Saudi Development Fund while its representatives were on an ongoing visit to the South Asian nation.
An SDF delegation met the PM in Islamabad on Monday to discuss ongoing projects as well as explore avenues of future cooperation. The group was led by the SDF’s General Director for Asia, Dr. Saud Al-Shammari.
During the meeting, the PM “directed the concerned Pakistani authorities to immediately remove the obstacles in the way of pending projects related to the Saudi Development Fund,” the PM’s Office said in a statement.
“The Prime Minister also directed the Special Task Force for Saudi Arabia, which consists of Federal Minister for Investment Board Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Adviser to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema and Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi and Jahanzeb Khan to assist the Saudi delegation in Pakistan and solve the problems with all the stakeholders during the stay.”
Sharif called on the Saudi group to invest in the solar energy sector in Pakistan and said his government was paying “special attention” to promoting cheap and clean energy sources to save foreign exchange and prove affordable electricity.
The PM said Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan “on internal and external fronts” and extended gratitude to King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support to Pakistan after recent floods.
“The prime minister further said that Saudi Arabia played an important role in the development of Pakistan in the form of grants and loans and investment,” the statement said.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial relations, with over 2.5 million Pakistanis living in the Kingdom, which is the largest contributor of remittances to the South Asian nation.

