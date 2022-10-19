You are here

Braverman resigns as UK interior minister with veiled criticism of Truss

Braverman resigns as UK interior minister with veiled criticism of Truss
Suella Braverman, Britain’s Home Secretary arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, on Tuesday. (AP)
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

Braverman resigns as UK interior minister with veiled criticism of Truss

Braverman resigns as UK interior minister with veiled criticism of Truss
  • The departure of Braverman, over a "technical" breach of government rules, means Truss has now lost two of her most senior ministers in less than a week
  • Truss, in power for just over six weeks, has been fighting for her political survival ever since she launched a "mini-budget"
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain's interior minister quit on Wednesday with a thinly-veiled criticism of Prime Minister Liz Truss who is fighting to reassert her authority over restive lawmakers who are openly calling for her to quit.
The departure of Braverman, over a "technical" breach of government rules, means Truss has now lost two of her most senior ministers in less than a week, both replaced by politicians who had not backed her for the leadership.
Grant Shapps, who on Oct. 4 said Truss only had 10 days to save her premiership, will replace Braverman in a bid by the prime minister to bring critics into the fold to try to quell a rebellion which is growing in size.
Truss, in power for just over six weeks, has been fighting for her political survival ever since she launched a "mini-budget" - an economic programme of vast unfunded tax cuts on Sept. 23 that sent shockwaves through financial markets.
Hours after she told lawmakers that she was sorry for the mistakes she had made, but was not going to quit, reports swirled that her interior minister, or home secretary, had gone.
Confirming her departure, Braverman said she had broken rules by sending an official document from her personal email to a parliamentary colleague. But she added she was worried about the government and that just hoping problems would go away was not a viable approach.
"I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility, I resign," she said in a letter to the prime minister.
Media reports suggested Truss and Braverman may have clashed over immigration. Braverman, who said recently that she dreamt of seeing asylum seekers being deported to Rwanda, has advocated a hardline on immigration numbers.
Truss had suggested immigration restrictions could be lifted in some sections of the economy; as her new finance minister Jeremy Hunt works to find ways to boost the economy, easing immigration rules further could be one option.
LAUGHTER AND JEERS
The latest drama to hit a British government comes just hours after Truss faced a raucous prime minister's questions session in parliament for the first time since Hunt scrapped most of her tax-cutting plan. She came out fighting.
Asked by the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, why she should remain in power, she said: "I am a fighter and not a quitter."
"I have been very clear that I am sorry, and I have made mistakes," Truss told jeering opposition lawmakers in parliament. "I am somebody who's prepared to front up. I'm prepared to take the tough decisions."
The prime minister was met with laughter, boos and jeers, especially when she told the opposition Labour Party it needed to grasp economic reality.
She also tried to appease lawmakers over her future spending plans. After days of uncertainty, she said she was committed to increasing state pension payments in line with the level of inflation.
But some lawmakers were not convinced.
Conservative lawmaker William Wragg said he had submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister, joining a handful of others who have called for her to go. Wragg said he was "ashamed" of facing voters after the so-called mini-budget.
Former science minister, George Freeman, said; "Enough is enough. The Cabinet need to get a grip, fast, to restore collective responsibility and confidence."
Truss also faces a potential challenge later on Wednesday, when lawmakers vote on a motion brought by the main opposition party to overturn her pledge to reintroduce fracking - a vote being treated as test of confidence in the government.
Last month the government lifted a moratorium in place in England since 2019. It has sought to avert any Conservative opposition to the vote by promising to engage lawmakers to ensure local communities can give their consent to any projects.
At least three Conservatives have said they would not follow the government line on the fracking vote, which means they could be removed from the parliamentary party.
BALANCING THE BOOKS
Truss, who was elected on Sept. 6 by Conservative members on a promise of tax cuts and maintaining public spending, is under pressure despite apologising for going "too far and too fast" with an economic programme that prompted investors to dump the pound and government bonds.
Markets have somewhat stabilised since, but with mortgage rates increasing and official figures showing inflation back to a 40-year high, Truss faces a struggle to convince the public and her party that she can tackle a cost-of-living crisis.
Her Conservative Party is some 30 points behind Labour Party, according to opinion polls, and YouGov ranks her as the most unpopular leader the pollster has ever tracked.
Truss and Hunt are desperately trying to balance the books after investor confidence was shattered, and the government is now looking for ways to save money. After offering "reassurance" on pensions, Truss declined to give inflation-matching assurances for welfare payments, or say anything on foreign aid.

US says ‘world will be watching’ Iran treatment of unveiled climber

US says ‘world will be watching’ Iran treatment of unveiled climber
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

US says ‘world will be watching’ Iran treatment of unveiled climber

US says ‘world will be watching’ Iran treatment of unveiled climber
  • "The Iranian regime and its leaders have a long history of abusing the rights of women and violating their freedom of expression," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday criticized the Iranian government’s treatment of climber Elnaz Rekabi, who competed abroad without a headscarf, and warned that the world was watching.
“The Iranian regime and its leaders have a long history of abusing the rights of women and violating their freedom of expression, including through threats, through intimidation and violence,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
“Reports of intimidation and threats to Elnaz Rekabi appear to be the latest inexcusable example of such tactics. The world and the Iranian people will be watching how she is treated,” he said.
Rekabi competed in South Korea without wearing a headscarf, which is mandatory in the clerical state and a target of nationwide protests after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the notorious “morality police.”
Rekabi was whisked back to Iran and, in an Instagram post and comments at the airport, apologized and said her headscarf had slipped off accidentally.
Activists fear her comments were made under duress and dozens of supporters gathered outside the airport to cheer her on, with some chanting, “Elnaz is a hero.”

High-end UAE chain brings 'passion' of Arabic qahwa to Pakistani capital

High-end UAE chain brings ‘passion’ of Arabic qahwa to Pakistani capital
Updated 19 October 2022

High-end UAE chain brings ‘passion’ of Arabic qahwa to Pakistani capital

High-end UAE chain brings ‘passion’ of Arabic qahwa to Pakistani capital
  • Newly opened cafe in Islamabad is the latest of 150 Shaghf branches across the Middle East
  • Cafe serves Arabic coffee, lattes including one made from dates, and a saffron tres leches
Updated 19 October 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: When you step into Shaghf in the heart of the Pakistani capital, the first thing that hits you is the aroma of freshly-roasted coffee.
Waiters buzz around with trays of long-spout, curvaceous metal pots and customers sip Arabic qahwa, or coffee, out of ceramic shot glasses next to a side of dates. Behind the counter, espresso machines drip out thick, concentrated coffee and noisy baristas mix up concoctions in cocktail shakers.
At Shaghf, meaning passion, a cafe chain that originated in the UAE and opened a branch in Islamabad last month, customers can order coffee grown on farms in the Emirates, enjoying blends spiced with cardamom and ginger in a meticulously designed space that presents a bold, modern take on a long beloved Arabic beverage.
“People in Pakistan really like Arabic brands since they have an attachment with the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” Rana Tauseef, the owner of Shaghf’s Islamabad franchise, told Arab News at the newly opened cafe, the latest among 150 branches across the Middle East.
“There are many different brands in the Pakistani market as you know but this is the first time a purely Arabic brand, I think, has been brought to Pakistan by the name of Shaghf.”
“We are serving Arabic coffee and qahwa, Turkish coffee, and Arabic frappes, which are available nowhere else in the Pakistani market,” Tauseef added.
Customers can also order all kinds of lattes, including one made from dates, teas flavoured with peach, pomegranate and rose hibiscus, and milk tea with pearls. For those with a sweet tooth, brownies and cakes, including a saffron tres leches, are available from a long list of desserts.
“It’s a very nice, very friendly environment — very nice cozy place to sit down, if you’re interested in coffees or desserts,” Osama Ehsan, a customer, told Arab News as he spooned through a slice of chocolate cake. “It’s a very good place running in the heart of Islamabad.”
Dr. Mohammad Abdul Momin, a Yemeni national based in Islamabad, praised the cafe’s environment and said it reminded him of his native culture.
Coffee is widely believed to have been invented in Yemen, one of the poorest countries in the Middle East.
“We (people in the Middle East) are used to having it, so we can appreciate the taste,” Momin said. “I could say that it is really one of the really good Arabic qahwas, which you can find in very few places here in Pakistan.
“Whenever I want a break, I come to Shaghf as previously it was very difficult to find a place like this,” he added.
Hamna Ateeq, a young customer working on her laptop at a corner table, said she “really liked” the concept of launching Arabic cuisines in Islamabad.
“Shaghf has a very comfortable environment and I like their desserts,” she said. “Their (Shaghf’s) taste is amazing so far … The things that I’ve tried, definitely I would say Arabic cuisine must be great.”

EU slaps drone sanctions on Iran

EU slaps drone sanctions on Iran
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

EU slaps drone sanctions on Iran

EU slaps drone sanctions on Iran
  • Ukraine military shoots down more than 220 Tehran-supplied Shahed-136 weapons in a month
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Iran faces a raft of new European sanctions for supplying Russia with deadly “kamikaze” drones to attack Ukraine.

Sanctions experts from the 27-member EU bloc agreed on Wednesday to blacklist Iranian drone manufacturer Shahed Aviation Industries, along with two senior military commanders and Brig. Gen. Saeed Aghajani, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer who oversees Iran’s drone program.

The sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans, are expected to be approved by EU governments on Thursday. “On the drone question, indeed there are new listings under preparation that should be adopted during the week,” French President Emmanuel Macron’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

“If Iran walks like a duck, talks like a duck and admits to supplying drones to the biggest duck in the world then I think we have enough evidence to say that Iran is a duck. Let’s sanction the duck out of them,” Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

Ukraine has been hit by a wave of attacks by Shahed-136 suicide drones targeting civilians and energy infrastructure. Its military said on Wednesday they had shot down more than 220 of the Iranian-made weapons since the first one on Sept. 13.

A Russian missile strike hit a thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine on Wednesday, the latest in a wave of attacks on critical infrastructure that have disabled nearly a third of the country’s electricity generating capability just before winter.

The US, Britain and France will raise the issue of Iranian arms transfers to Russia at a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday. Western powers regard the export and purchase of drones as a violation of resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Israel offered on Wednesday to help Ukrainians develop air attack alerts for civilians. Though it has condemned the Russian invasion, Israel has limited its Ukraine assistance to humanitarian relief.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel had asked Ukraine “to share information about their needs for air defense alerts,” and Israel would be able to “assist in the development of a lifesaving civilian early warning system.”

Israel has a radar network that sets off sirens or cellphone alerts to warn citizens to take cover when missiles are launched. Similar early warning technologies could be on offer to Ukraine, a spokesperson for Israel’s Defense Ministry said.

UK arrests woman as Albanian traffickers targetted

UK arrests woman as Albanian traffickers targetted
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

UK arrests woman as Albanian traffickers targetted

UK arrests woman as Albanian traffickers targetted
  • The 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration
  • The UK has vowed to speed up removals of Albanians illegally entering the country
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

LONDON: UK police on Wednesday arrested an Albanian woman suspected of helping transport migrants across the English Channel in small boats, as authorities target the largest single national group now making the crossing.
The 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and has been taken into custody for questioning, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Officers had acted on information that “Albanian organized crime groups were acting as brokers, seeking to facilitate the illegal migration of Albanian nationals,” said Jacque Beer, NCA Regional Head of Investigations.
“People smugglers only care about money, they don’t care about migrants’ safety or security.
“Channel crossings are utterly perilous, which is why disrupting and dismantling criminal networks is a priority,” he added.
The UK has vowed to speed up removals of Albanians illegally entering the country: official statistics show they are now the largest single group making small-boat crossings of the Channel.
Two weeks ago, Spanish police said they had broken up a gang suspected of smuggling Albanian migrants including children into Britain, hidden as stowaways in dangerous conditions aboard ferries and merchant ships.
The smuggling network provided migrants with accommodation and food until they made their journey to Britain.
A total of 2,165 Albanians made the dangerous crossing from northern France during the first six months of 2022, compared with 815 during the whole of 2021.
In previous years, asylum seekers from war zones made up the vast bulk of small-boat arrivals.
More than 500 migrants arrived in the UK on 12 boats after crossing the Channel on Tuesday, taking the provisional total for the year so far to 37,570.

Cholera vaccine shortage forces move to one-dose strategy: WHO

Cholera vaccine shortage forces move to one-dose strategy: WHO
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

Cholera vaccine shortage forces move to one-dose strategy: WHO

Cholera vaccine shortage forces move to one-dose strategy: WHO
  • WHO warned that the current supply of cholera vaccines was “extremely limited”
  • An additional eight million doses have been approved by ICG for a second round of emergency vaccination in four countries
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

GENEVA: A shortage of cholera vaccines has forced a temporary shift to a one-dose strategy from the usual two in campaigns to fight a swelling number of outbreaks, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
The UN health agency said the “strained global supply of cholera vaccines” had pushed the International Coordinating Group (ICG), which manages emergency supplies of vaccines, to suspend the two-dose regimen.
“The pivot in strategy will allow for the doses to be used in more countries, at a time of unprecedented rise in cholera outbreaks worldwide,” WHO said in a statement.
It pointed out that 29 countries had reported cholera cases so far this year, including Haiti, Syria and Malawi.
That compares with the fewer than 20 nations that reported such outbreaks in total over the previous five years.
“The global trend is moving toward more numerous, more widespread and more severe outbreaks, due to floods, droughts, conflict, population movements and other factors that limit access to clean water and raise the risk of cholera outbreaks,” it said.
Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection in the small intestine causing sometimes fatal dehydration. It is generally contracted from food or water contaminated with vibrio cholera bacteria.
WHO and other members of the ICG — the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity, the UN children’s agency UNICEF and the Red Cross — highlighted that a one-dose strategy for cholera vaccines had been proven to be effective in response to outbreaks.
But they warned that there was only limited evidence on the exact duration of protection, which appeared to be much lower in children especially.
With two doses, when the second dose is given within six months of the first, immunity against infection lasts for three years.
“The benefit of supplying one dose still outweighs no doses,” Wednesday’s statement said.
WHO warned that the current supply of cholera vaccines was “extremely limited.”
ICG manages a global stockpile of oral cholera vaccines, but of the 36 million doses forecast to be produced this year, 24 million have already been shipped for preventive and reactive campaigns.
And an additional eight million doses have been approved by ICG for a second round of emergency vaccination in four countries.
“As vaccine manufactures are producing at their maximum current capacity, there is no short-term solution to increase production,” the statement said.
One reason for the growing concern about the situation is that the maker of one of only two cholera vaccines for use in humanitarian emergencies, an Indian subsidiary of French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, has said it will halt production by the end of the year.
MSF said the critical global shortage of cholera vaccines had left it and other ICG members with no choice but to support the “very difficult decision of reducing the doses people will receive from two to one.”
“It is incredibly frustrating to face this situation as cholera surges in more than 20 countries, including in places already devastated by crisis like Haiti, Nigeria, and Syria,” MSF international medical coordinator Daniela Garone said.
“This last-resort decision is the way to avoid making the impossible choice of sending doses to one country over another.”

