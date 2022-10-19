You are here

  'There is a balancing act between creative freedom and our Community Guidelines' — TikTok's regional GM

‘There is a balancing act between creative freedom and our Community Guidelines’ — TikTok’s regional GM

‘There is a balancing act between creative freedom and our Community Guidelines’ — TikTok’s regional GM
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 19 October 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

‘There is a balancing act between creative freedom and our Community Guidelines’ — TikTok’s regional GM

‘There is a balancing act between creative freedom and our Community Guidelines’ — TikTok’s regional GM
  Tarek Abdalla, regional general manager at TikTok Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Pakistan and South Asia, on creativity, content & community
Updated 19 October 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: In July, TikTok appointed Tarek Abdalla as regional general manager for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Pakistan and South Asia.

Abdalla joined TikTok after more than 5 years at Google where his most recent role was regional marketing for emerging markets EMEA.

“Tech is not just a career for me, but a passion I’ve had since I was a teenager,” he said.

The passion was born thanks to “an amazing computer science teacher,” who encouraged Abdalla and helped him work on digitizing and automating the school’s quarterly report card system, saving hundreds of hours for teachers.

“Ever since then, I've been a huge believer in how technology can create value and help us focus on our best abilities as humans,” he said.

Having worked at YouTube, the original home of video, now it is TikTok, the most popular short-form video platform. “My experience really paved the way for my new role,” Abdalla said.

“Digital platforms have completely changed the way we engage with the world and each other as well as how we live our lives, from all perspectives and video plays a transformational role in peoples’ online experiences,” he added.

“Video helps make education easier, entertainment more enjoyable and music more dynamic,” and for many people, TikTok has become the platform they “turn to for experiencing entertainment throughout their day,” according to Abdalla. 




Tarek Abdalla

While YouTube remains popular for video content — including short-form videos with the launch of YouTube Shorts — Abdalla said: “TikTok is unique as it lives at the intersection of entertainment, community and commerce, and we celebrate storytellers above all.

“A single piece of content can quickly go viral and create demand globally, and we've seen this time again with the viral hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt.”

The hashtag is so popular that sites like BuzzFeed and New York Post publish articles with lists of the most useful things TikTok made people buy, and stores even have “As Seen On TikTok” sections.

In fact, videos with the hashtag had amassed a global total of 13 billion views on the platform as of June 2022.

The platform has a powerful hold over Generation Z audiences, with users often finding inspiration on the platform — whether for recipes or shopping. A large part of this power comes from creators who seem authentic, trustworthy and relatable.

A 2021 study by influencer marketing company Markerly found that TikTok had a significantly higher engagement rate than Instagram’s Reels for individual users.

It’s perhaps why 92 percent of TikTok users said they take action after watching a TikTok video, with one in four globally saying they are inspired to research a product or even make a purchase, according to a TikTok Marketing Science global study conducted by Kantar.

“I’m amazed by how the TikTok community has truly transformed the consumer journey from a linear path to purchase to an ecosystem of engagement that sparks action in the moment,” said Abdalla.

His goal is “to drive strategic growth initiatives and solidify TikTok’s presence in these markets (METAP and South Asia), as well as support our business teams with their goals of connecting partners with TikTok’s growing community.”

Although TikTok is a global company, Abdalla said, “we are heavily localized in our approach,” which means that the regional team can “bring our creators the content and the information that resonates locally.”

Within the region, he added, “a new wave of creators has been inspired by the short-form video platform’s exceptional popularity” in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom is the birthplace of many TikTok trends with users being 1.3 times more likely to know about products and trends before their peers.

In fact, Saudi Arabia is “particularly unique” in that it has “become one of the fastest growing gaming hubs in the world and TikTok has provided gamers with a space to watch and engage with broader gaming content,” he added.

Despite TikTok’s growing popularity, the platform still faces issues with content moderation. A few months ago, videos with the title “NyQuil Chicken Challenge” started circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms.

The videos suggest cooking chicken in the over-the-counter nighttime cold and flu medicine. The trend resulted in the US Food and Drug Administration issuing a warning.

“The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing — and it is. But it could also be very unsafe,” the FDA said in a statement.

It added: “Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs.”

Abdullah said: “Content that promotes dangerous behavior has no place on TikTok.”

He added that this particular challenge “did not trend” on the platform, “but we remove any content if found and strongly discourage anyone from engaging in behavior that may be harmful to themselves or others.”

Now, when one searches for “NyQuil Chicken” on TikTok, a resources page pops up advising users about online challenges.

Often, social media platforms struggle to strike a balance between free speech and regulation, and TikTok is no exception. “We aim to build responsibly and equitably so our community has the creative freedom to make authentic and meaningful content,” said Abdalla.

“However, as the safety and well-being of our community is our top priority, there is a balancing act between creative freedom and our Community Guidelines.”

As part of this act, TikTok removes any content that violates these guidelines by using a mix of technology and human moderation, he added. In the second quarter of 2022 alone, TikTok removed approximately 25 million violating videos in the region.

The company also started to introduce content levels earlier this year. “We understand that people may want to avoid certain categories of content based on their personal preferences,” said Abdalla.

“Recognizing this, we worked to build a new system to organize content based on thematic maturity,” he added.

For example, if TikTok detects that a video contains mature or complex themes such as fictional scenes that may be frightening or intense for younger audiences, a maturity score is allocated to the video to prevent those under 18 from viewing it.

Abdalla added: “Our ultimate goal is to provide a safe and enjoyable space for our community to create and consume content they want to see and engage with, and we're excited about the opportunity to contribute to solving long-running industry-wide challenges.”

Topics: TikTok Tarek Abdalla

Google and Ipsos study reveals shopping trends in MidEast ahead of Black Friday

Google and Ipsos study reveals shopping trends in MidEast ahead of Black Friday
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Google and Ipsos study reveals shopping trends in MidEast ahead of Black Friday

Google and Ipsos study reveals shopping trends in MidEast ahead of Black Friday
  • 80 percent of shoppers usually watch a video related to the product they want
  • 55 percent of respondents begin hunting for products early-on
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Google has released a new study, conducted by Ipsos, highlighting the key shopping habits of consumers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia ahead of this year’s Black Friday — or White Friday as it’s known in the region — shopping season (October to December).
The study findings, along with internal insights by Google, were shared with advertisers and industry experts at Google’s superstore pop-up event in Dubai earlier this month.
Consumers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are among the most excited to search for Black Friday compared to Brazil, the UK, and the US, according to Google’s internal data.
The new study by Ipsos explores the key changes in the consumer journey when purchasing during the Black Friday season.
“The shopping season has been gaining massive significance in shoppers’ lifestyles in the last couple of years. The pandemic has most definitely increased the relevance of online shopping and pushed retailers to use early promotions to pull holiday sales forward,” Ziad Issa, chief client officer of Ipsos Media, told Arab News.
One of the key findings is that consumers are ready to be inspired and are shopping for new brands more than ever before.
Online searches are driving retail traffic globally. Every day, 15 percent of Google’s searches are new, creating constant opportunities for trends, products and brands.
About 33 percent of shoppers who plan to participate in the sales season do not have anything specific in mind to purchase, and 60 percent in the UAE and Saudi Arabia look for new products and brands when browsing online during the sales season.
Both good reviews and deals lead people to consider exploring new options for the first time.
The study also found that video plays a crucial role in the consumer journey, both for discovering new products and supporting purchase decisions.
80 percent of shoppers usually watch a video related to the product they wanted.
Moreover, one-third of shoppers classify video content as their favorite source of ideas, and two-thirds of them consider video content a way to help them identify what to buy.
On YouTube, shoppers are mostly interested in videos that cover product reviews and rankings, or ones related to unboxing or comparing products from different brands. Last year, for instance, searches for “product reviews” on YouTube increased by 2.6 times year on year.
Shoppers are keen to make the most out of the Black Friday season, according to the study.
The shopping cycle in MENA begins at least two months before Singles’ Day (Nov. 11) as well as Black Friday and extends up to a month after the holidays, said Google.
Individuals are keen on making the most of this sales season and finding the products they want to purchase ahead of time with 55 percent starting their search early on and not waiting for the sales dates.
Additionally, customers expect the browsing-to-checkout experience to be seamless. About 41 percent prefer to shop both online and in-store during the shopping season and 61 percent expect to find the same deals online as they would in-store.
The expectation for a seamless shopping experience extends throughout the purchase journey with search interest for “same-day delivery” and “click-and-collect” growing by 25 percent year on year.
Deals and discounts are becoming increasingly important to shoppers, the study found.
Shoppers are also looking for more detailed and timely information such as ratings, current deals, discounts for loyalty program members, and stock availability for shipping and pick-up.
One of the themes of the holiday season, according to the study, is self-care, especially during Singles’ Day. While 70 percent buy products for themselves during this time, 45 percent are searching for gift ideas for their loved ones.
Unsurprisingly, this period is also a busy one for advertisers, who increase their advertising budgets to reach more consumers. “In fact, Ipsos confirms that the online advertising expenditure during the shopping season (Q4 2021) is 1.2x higher than what is witnessed in the months prior to that (Q3 2021),” said Issa.
To help retailers, Google recently launched new tools dedicated to their online growth.
The Performance Max tool allows retailers to grow online, offline or through omnichannel sales by unlocking all of Google’s ad inventory from a single campaign, and the Grow My Store tool, which is available in Arabic and English, guides local businesses to improve their digital storefront and optimize the online customer experience.
FAST FACTS
Consumers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are among the most excited to search for Black Friday..
33 percent who plan to participate in the sales season do not have anything specific in mind to purchase
60 percent in the UAE and Saudi Arabia look for new products and brands when browsing online during the sales season.
70 percent buy products for themselves on Singles’ Day.
41 percent prefer to shop both online and in-store during the shopping season.
61 percent expect to find the same deals online as they would in-store.

Topics: Google Ipsos UAE Black Friday Saudi Arabia

Shahid launches new Saudi channel in boost to entertainment sector

Shahid launches new Saudi channel in boost to entertainment sector
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Shahid launches new Saudi channel in boost to entertainment sector

Shahid launches new Saudi channel in boost to entertainment sector
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: MBC Group’s streaming platform Shahid on Wednesday launched a new digital channel to boost the entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia. 

The new digital channel, Imagine, will be available as an add-on service within the Shahid VIP and VIP Sports packages. 

Meanwhile, users who have a subscription to Shahid’s Ultimate package will automatically gain access to Imagine after the channel’s launch. 

A collaboration between Shahid and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, the new channel will specialize in broadcasting concerts, artistic shows, entertainment programs and sporting events. 

It will also broadcast livestreams of events and concerts from Riyadh Season and Jeddah Season, as well as offer recordings of past shows. 

According to the streaming platform’s website, to watch livestreams or replays of sports content such as the Saudi Pro League, AFC, Fight Sports, F1 and Extreme E, users can add Imagine as an add-on to their existing Sports package.

In June, Emirates partnered with Shahid to offer premium content exclusively on its in-flight entertainment system, ice.

The partnership meants ice is the only third-party channel to offer access to Shahid Originals, aside from the streaming service’s own platform.

Shahid has also expanded beyond Saudi Arabia and the UAE into new markets, including Morocco, Libya, Tunisia, Iraq and Palestine.

In August, the platform expanded its distribution through special bundles with telecom partners including Stc KSA, Zain KSA, Zain Kuwait, Stc Bahrain, Vodafone Egypt, Ooredoo Qatar, Asiacell Iraq and Omantel.

Topics: Shahid Saudi General Authority for Entertainment Saudi Arabia

Al-Arabiya photojournalist ‘injured by police’ in Paris protests

Al-Arabiya photojournalist ‘injured by police’ in Paris protests
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Al-Arabiya photojournalist 'injured by police' in Paris protests

Al-Arabiya photojournalist ‘injured by police’ in Paris protests
  Zakaria Abdelkafi was covering demonstrations against soaring prices
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Syrian photojournalist Zakaria Abdelkafi suffered a heavy blow to the head, above his left eye, when police clashed with protestors at a cost-of-living demonstration in Paris on Tuesday.

Abdelkafi, who works for Al-Arabiya, was covering the mass protests in France’s capital calling for wage hikes amid the country’s high inflation.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders announced on their Twitter page that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

It added that the journalist previously covered the war in Syria.

 

 

The 38-year-old, who was bleeding “profusely,” was reportedly quickly treated by “street medics” and declared stable, with his eye unaffected. He was transferred to a nearby hospital where he is currently being treated.

Many took to Twitter to express their support for Abdelkafi.

Asya Hesham, a colleague at Al-Arabiya and also from Syria, expressed deep concern for her compatriot.

“Our colleage in Al-Arabiya, photojournalist Zakaria Abdelkafi, was injured while covering the confrontation between French police and protestors,

 

 

Over the past few days, thousands of people took to the streets of Paris to protest against soaring prices as weeks of strikes for higher wages at oil refineries prompted demands for a general strike.

Topics: photojournalist Al-Arabiya Syrian journalist Paris Protests

Iran to criminalize sale of VPNs: minister

Iran to criminalize sale of VPNs: minister
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

Iran to criminalize sale of VPNs: minister

Iran to criminalize sale of VPNs: minister
  • The Islamic republic has imposed drastic restrictions on Internet access as it grapples with demonstrations
  The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among protesters
Updated 19 October 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran is planning to criminalize the sale of virtual private networks (VPNs) used to skirt Internet restrictions, a minister said on Wednesday, amid protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.
The Islamic republic has imposed drastic restrictions on Internet access as it grapples with demonstrations that flared over the death of the 22-year-old after her arrest for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.
The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among protesters but also among the security forces, and hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested.
“Selling anti-filtering tools is unauthorized, but unfortunately it has not been criminalized. Efforts are being made to criminalize this issue,” said Telecommunications Minister Issa Zarepour.
“It is not in the field of my duties and naturally relevant institutions should follow this up,” he said on state television after a cabinet meeting.
Iranian media outlets reported last year that lawmakers were working on a draft bill that could further restrict Internet access.
The bill calls for “organizing social media” and the banning of VPN software used widely to bypass Internet restrictions and blocks imposed on social media platforms, Etemad newspaper wrote in June 2021.
The text also calls for jail terms for any one found guilty of violating the terms of the bill if it becomes law, according to the reformist daily.
Internet users had expressed concern over the draft bill proposed by some conservative lawmakers, who have had a parliamentary majority since 2020.
The recently imposed restrictions include blocking access to Instagram and WhatsApp — until now the last remaining unfiltered social media services, in addition to clamping down on apps like the Google Play Store, as well as VPNs.
Zarepour cautioned Iranians against using anti-filtering software as they risk causing “vulnerabilities” on the devices.
“The use of the so-called anti-filtering tools or VPNs for devices such as laptops, computers, and mobile phones will definitely lead to serious vulnerabilities because it facilitates hackers’ access,” he said.
“As an expert, I recommend the dear people not to use these tools as much as possible,” he added.
Zarepour was slapped with sanctions for overseeing Internet curbs by the European Union on Monday in a foreign ministerial meeting in Luxemburg.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Meta accepts UK order to sell Giphy after antitrust battle

Meta accepts UK order to sell Giphy after antitrust battle
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

Meta accepts UK order to sell Giphy after antitrust battle

Meta accepts UK order to sell Giphy after antitrust battle
  Regulator cited monopoly, loss of a potential competitor in display advertising if acquisition goes ahead
Updated 19 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s competition regulator has ordered Facebook-owner Meta to sell animated-images platform Giphy on Tuesday after a tribunal upheld its view that the acquisition could damage its rivals and remove a potential competitor in advertising.

Meta said it would accept the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) order to unwind the 2020 deal.

“We are disappointed by the CMA's decision but accept today's ruling as the final word on the matter,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. “We will work closely with the CMA on divesting Giphy.”

The ruling was the first time a regulator had forced a US tech giant to sell an already acquired company, and signaled a new determination to scrutinize digital deals.

Regulators around the world have been increasingly being proactive in reining in big companies.

US antitrust regulators had, earlier in October, filed a lawsuit against Meta’s acquisition of virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited Inc, saying it would “tend to create a monopoly” in the market for VR-dedicated fitness apps.

The European Union has been at the forefront of this battle against tech giants, setting up landmark antitrust and privacy rules and doling out billions of dollars in fines to force changes in their business models.

The British regulator had blocked the Giphy deal, valued at a reported $400 million, in November 2021 on concerns that Meta could deny or limit competitors such as Snapchat and Twitter access to Giphy’s GIFs.

It was also worried about the loss of a potential competitor in display advertising, even though Giphy had no presence in the sector in Britain.

The CMA had noted that UK users look for 1 billion GIFs a month on Giphy, and 73 percent of the time they spend on social media was on Meta’s Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Meta appealed the ruling, but a tribunal upheld the CMA’s decision on five out of six grounds in June.

The CMA said it had considered new submissions from Meta and Giphy and additional evidence since the appeal, but had not changed its view.

“This deal would significantly reduce competition in two markets,” said Stuart McIntosh, chair of an independent inquiry group.

“It has already resulted in the removal of a potential challenger in the UK display ad market, while also giving Meta the ability to further increase its substantial market power in social media.”

“The only way this can be addressed is by the sale of Giphy,” he added.

Topics: Meta giphy UK

