Russia-Ukraine Conflict
60 years after Cuba crisis, nuclear war suddenly thinkable again

An anti-tank "Moon" missile is deployed during the missile crisis of 1962 is displayed at Morro Cabana complex in Havana on October 22, 2022. (AFP)
The Soviet freighter "Anosov" carries missiles away from Cuba on November 9, 1962, in accordance with the US-Soviet agreement to end the Cuban missiles crisis. (AFP file)
US marines get a briefing on their arrival at the US naval base of Guantanamo Bay in Cuba on October 25, 1962. (AFP file)
US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy is seen leaving a church in Washington DC after attending mass on October 28, 1962, at the height of the Cuban missile crisis. (AFP)
AFP

  • With Russian President Vladimir Putin brandishing the nuclear option in Ukraine, the threat has come roaring back
  • Sixty years ago, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s motives, while broad, were less rigid than Putin’s
WASHINGTON: For 60 years, the Cuban missile crisis has loomed both as a frightening lesson on how close the world came to nuclear doomsday — and how skillful leadership averted it.
With Russian President Vladimir Putin brandishing the nuclear option in Ukraine, the threat has come roaring back, but this time, experts are less certain of a way to end it.
US President Joe Biden in early October warned bluntly that the world risked nuclear destruction for the first time since 1962, saying that Putin was “not joking” about the use of the ultra-destructive weapons as his military is “significantly underperforming” in its invasion of Ukraine.
Biden said he was looking to provide “off-ramps” to Putin. But there is no sign Putin is eager to take one.
“I think this situation, more than any since 1962, could escalate to the use of nuclear weapons,” said George Perkovich, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
“I’ve been working in this field for 40 years and this is the most challenging situation because you have a nuclear-armed state, Russia, whose leader has defined a situation as an existential one.”
Unlike in 1962, the world is now facing a number of nuclear flashpoints with signs North Korea is gearing up for another atomic test, tensions still on low-boil between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan and Iran ramping up nuclear work.
But Ukraine poses unique dangers as the conflict pits the world’s two largest nuclear powers against each other. Any Russian strike would be expected to involve tactical nuclear weapons — targeted on the battlefield and not fired between continents — but Biden himself has warned it is difficult not to “end up with Armageddon” once a nuclear weapon is used.
Putin, who has questioned Ukraine’s historical legitimacy, has proclaimed the annexation of four regions and suggested that either an attack on the annexed “Russian” territory or direct Western intervention could lead Russia to use a nuclear weapon.

The brutal war that has already gone on for eight months is substantively different than the Cuban crisis, where the question was how to prevent a Cold War confrontation over the discovery of Soviet nuclear weapons on the island from turning hot.
US president John F. Kennedy, in one of his taped deliberations pored over by historians, said that European allies thought Washington was “demented” by its fixation on Cuba, some 90 miles (140 kilometers) from Florida with a long history of US intervention.




US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy is seen leaving a church in Washington DC after attending mass on October 28, 1962, at the height of the Cuban missile crisis. (AFP)

“Ukraine is significantly more important to America’s allies than Cuba was,” said Marc Selverstone, a Cold War historian at the University of Virginia.
“Putin seems to be willing to rearrange the borders of Europe, and that’s terrifying to Europeans.”
Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s motives, while broad, were less rigid than Putin’s, with Moscow in part seeking to close a missile gap with the United States and gain leverage with the West over divided Berlin.
Political stakes were high for Kennedy, who was embarrassed by the failed CIA Bay of Pigs invasion a year earlier to oust communist revolutionary Fidel Castro and was days away from congressional elections.
But Kennedy rejected advice for air strikes and imposed a naval “quarantine” against further Soviet shipments — avoiding the term blockade, which would have been an act of war.
Moscow withdrew after Kennedy promised not to invade Cuba and, quietly, to pull US nuclear missiles from Turkey.
“For Kennedy, the most important thing was to lessen the chance for a nuclear exchange,” Selverstone said.
“I don’t know if that’s foremost in Vladimir Putin’s mind right now. In fact, he seems to be to be upping the ante.”

Both in 1962 and now, the nuclear powers faced an added layer of uncertainty from allies on the ground.
On October 27, 1962, just as Khrushchev and Kennedy were exchanging messages, a US U-2 spy plane was shot down over Cuba, killing a US pilot.
Kennedy ignored calls to retaliate, surmising — correctly, the historical record proved — that the order to fire came not from the Soviets but from Cuba.
Khrushchev announced a deal the next day, with his son later writing that he feared the situation was spiraling out of control.
In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to build on momentum and win back all land occupied by Russia.
The United States has shipped billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine but Biden has stopped short of sending missiles that could strike into Russia, saying he will not risk “World War III.”
“Zelensky and Putin have both taken maximalist positions, raising their red lines, whereas in 1962, Kennedy and Khrushchev were lowering them,” Selverstone said.
Perkovich said that Biden, for whom he worked when he was a senator, was as calm and historically well-versed as any US president in handling a crisis.
But he said that 2022 is also a different era. In 1962, Russia agreed to keep Kennedy’s agreement to pull US missiles from Turkey a secret, mindful of the political risks for the president.
“Many crises in history get resolved through secret diplomacy,” Perkovich said.
“Can you imagine now in this media age, with open-source intelligence and social media, keeping a deal secret like that?“
 

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking
Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

  • David Zabala uses a wheelchair due to his neurological condition, which also left him deaf and reliant on sign language
  • The exoskeleton enabled children who use wheelchairs to walk during muscle rehabilitation therapy
MEXICO CITY: Wearing a robotic exoskeleton designed specially for children, an eight-year-old boy with cerebral palsy walked through a therapy room in Mexico City, smiling triumphantly at the once-unthinkable feat.
David Zabala uses a wheelchair due to his neurological condition, which also left him deaf and reliant on sign language.
But thanks to the Atlas 2030 exoskeleton, which won its creator a European Inventor Award this year, he was able to walk and stand in front of a mirror where he drew smiling faces with colored marker pens.
“He’s taking his first steps. That’s a joy for him,” said the boy’s mother, Guadalupe Cardoso, 41.
“At first it scared him and his hands were very tense, and now I see that he’s already holding the marker pen and starting to draw or (play with) the ball,” Cardoso added.
It makes the exhausting, near two-hour journey from their home in the south of Mexico City to the therapy center totally worth it, she said.
The exoskeleton was designed by Spanish professor Elena Garcia Armada to enable children who use wheelchairs to walk during muscle rehabilitation therapy.
The mechanical joints of the battery-powered titanium suit adapt intelligently to the motion of each child, according to the European Patent Office, which presented Garcia with the European Inventor Award.
Giving paralyzed children the opportunity to walk “not only extends their life expectancy and enhances their physical well-being, but also improves their self-esteem,” it said.

Mexico is the third country, after Spain and France, where the Atlas 2030 has been used to treat children.
The suit helps “to achieve in record time rehabilitation goals” that would take months to achieve with conventional therapies, said Guadalupe Maldonado, director of Mexico’s Association for People with Cerebral Palsy.
The benefits include muscle strengthening, improvement of the digestive and respiratory systems and — above all — a major mood boost, Maldonado said.
The private organization, founded in 1970, has already seen positive results two weeks after acquiring its first exoskeleton, she said.
A second device, worth around $250,000, is due to arrive in Mexico City next month.
The association’s initial goal is to offer rehabilitation to about 200 children with cerebral palsy.
“We want to continue working and empowering, so that more children in the city and the country have access to this type of rehabilitation... that radically changes their lives,” Maldonado said.
The sessions also give joy to the therapists, who carefully fit the exoskeleton using its special corset, cuff and shoes and celebrate the children’s progress with smiles and applause.
“It motivates us a lot as therapists that we will be able to achieve many things in the future,” said Arturo Palafox, 28.
 

US says ‘world will be watching’ Iran treatment of unveiled climber

US says ‘world will be watching’ Iran treatment of unveiled climber
US says ‘world will be watching’ Iran treatment of unveiled climber

  • "The Iranian regime and its leaders have a long history of abusing the rights of women and violating their freedom of expression," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said
WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday criticized the Iranian government’s treatment of climber Elnaz Rekabi, who competed abroad without a headscarf, and warned that the world was watching.
“The Iranian regime and its leaders have a long history of abusing the rights of women and violating their freedom of expression, including through threats, through intimidation and violence,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
“Reports of intimidation and threats to Elnaz Rekabi appear to be the latest inexcusable example of such tactics. The world and the Iranian people will be watching how she is treated,” he said.
Rekabi competed in South Korea without wearing a headscarf, which is mandatory in the clerical state and a target of nationwide protests after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the notorious “morality police.”
Rekabi was whisked back to Iran and, in an Instagram post and comments at the airport, apologized and said her headscarf had slipped off accidentally.
Activists fear her comments were made under duress and dozens of supporters gathered outside the airport to cheer her on, with some chanting, “Elnaz is a hero.”

High-end UAE chain brings ‘passion’ of Arabic qahwa to Pakistani capital

High-end UAE chain brings ‘passion’ of Arabic qahwa to Pakistani capital
High-end UAE chain brings ‘passion’ of Arabic qahwa to Pakistani capital

  • Newly opened cafe in Islamabad is the latest of 150 Shaghf branches across the Middle East
  • Cafe serves Arabic coffee, lattes including one made from dates, and a saffron tres leches
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: When you step into Shaghf in the heart of the Pakistani capital, the first thing that hits you is the aroma of freshly-roasted coffee.
Waiters buzz around with trays of long-spout, curvaceous metal pots and customers sip Arabic qahwa, or coffee, out of ceramic shot glasses next to a side of dates. Behind the counter, espresso machines drip out thick, concentrated coffee and noisy baristas mix up concoctions in cocktail shakers.
At Shaghf, meaning passion, a cafe chain that originated in the UAE and opened a branch in Islamabad last month, customers can order coffee grown on farms in the Emirates, enjoying blends spiced with cardamom and ginger in a meticulously designed space that presents a bold, modern take on a long beloved Arabic beverage.
“People in Pakistan really like Arabic brands since they have an attachment with the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” Rana Tauseef, the owner of Shaghf’s Islamabad franchise, told Arab News at the newly opened cafe, the latest among 150 branches across the Middle East.
“There are many different brands in the Pakistani market as you know but this is the first time a purely Arabic brand, I think, has been brought to Pakistan by the name of Shaghf.”
“We are serving Arabic coffee and qahwa, Turkish coffee, and Arabic frappes, which are available nowhere else in the Pakistani market,” Tauseef added.
Customers can also order all kinds of lattes, including one made from dates, teas flavoured with peach, pomegranate and rose hibiscus, and milk tea with pearls. For those with a sweet tooth, brownies and cakes, including a saffron tres leches, are available from a long list of desserts.
“It’s a very nice, very friendly environment — very nice cozy place to sit down, if you’re interested in coffees or desserts,” Osama Ehsan, a customer, told Arab News as he spooned through a slice of chocolate cake. “It’s a very good place running in the heart of Islamabad.”
Dr. Mohammad Abdul Momin, a Yemeni national based in Islamabad, praised the cafe’s environment and said it reminded him of his native culture.
Coffee is widely believed to have been invented in Yemen, one of the poorest countries in the Middle East.
“We (people in the Middle East) are used to having it, so we can appreciate the taste,” Momin said. “I could say that it is really one of the really good Arabic qahwas, which you can find in very few places here in Pakistan.
“Whenever I want a break, I come to Shaghf as previously it was very difficult to find a place like this,” he added.
Hamna Ateeq, a young customer working on her laptop at a corner table, said she “really liked” the concept of launching Arabic cuisines in Islamabad.
“Shaghf has a very comfortable environment and I like their desserts,” she said. “Their (Shaghf’s) taste is amazing so far … The things that I’ve tried, definitely I would say Arabic cuisine must be great.”

Braverman resigns as UK interior minister with veiled criticism of Truss

Braverman resigns as UK interior minister with veiled criticism of Truss
Braverman resigns as UK interior minister with veiled criticism of Truss

  • The departure of Braverman, over a "technical" breach of government rules, means Truss has now lost two of her most senior ministers in less than a week
  • Truss, in power for just over six weeks, has been fighting for her political survival ever since she launched a "mini-budget"
LONDON: Britain's interior minister quit on Wednesday with a thinly-veiled criticism of Prime Minister Liz Truss who is fighting to reassert her authority over restive lawmakers who are openly calling for her to quit.
The departure of Braverman, over a "technical" breach of government rules, means Truss has now lost two of her most senior ministers in less than a week, both replaced by politicians who had not backed her for the leadership.
Grant Shapps, who on Oct. 4 said Truss only had 10 days to save her premiership, will replace Braverman in a bid by the prime minister to bring critics into the fold to try to quell a rebellion which is growing in size.
Truss, in power for just over six weeks, has been fighting for her political survival ever since she launched a "mini-budget" - an economic programme of vast unfunded tax cuts on Sept. 23 that sent shockwaves through financial markets.
Hours after she told lawmakers that she was sorry for the mistakes she had made, but was not going to quit, reports swirled that her interior minister, or home secretary, had gone.
Confirming her departure, Braverman said she had broken rules by sending an official document from her personal email to a parliamentary colleague. But she added she was worried about the government and that just hoping problems would go away was not a viable approach.
"I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility, I resign," she said in a letter to the prime minister.
Media reports suggested Truss and Braverman may have clashed over immigration. Braverman, who said recently that she dreamt of seeing asylum seekers being deported to Rwanda, has advocated a hardline on immigration numbers.
Truss had suggested immigration restrictions could be lifted in some sections of the economy; as her new finance minister Jeremy Hunt works to find ways to boost the economy, easing immigration rules further could be one option.
LAUGHTER AND JEERS
The latest drama to hit a British government comes just hours after Truss faced a raucous prime minister's questions session in parliament for the first time since Hunt scrapped most of her tax-cutting plan. She came out fighting.
Asked by the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, why she should remain in power, she said: "I am a fighter and not a quitter."
"I have been very clear that I am sorry, and I have made mistakes," Truss told jeering opposition lawmakers in parliament. "I am somebody who's prepared to front up. I'm prepared to take the tough decisions."
The prime minister was met with laughter, boos and jeers, especially when she told the opposition Labour Party it needed to grasp economic reality.
She also tried to appease lawmakers over her future spending plans. After days of uncertainty, she said she was committed to increasing state pension payments in line with the level of inflation.
But some lawmakers were not convinced.
Conservative lawmaker William Wragg said he had submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister, joining a handful of others who have called for her to go. Wragg said he was "ashamed" of facing voters after the so-called mini-budget.
Former science minister, George Freeman, said; "Enough is enough. The Cabinet need to get a grip, fast, to restore collective responsibility and confidence."
Truss also faces a potential challenge later on Wednesday, when lawmakers vote on a motion brought by the main opposition party to overturn her pledge to reintroduce fracking - a vote being treated as test of confidence in the government.
Last month the government lifted a moratorium in place in England since 2019. It has sought to avert any Conservative opposition to the vote by promising to engage lawmakers to ensure local communities can give their consent to any projects.
At least three Conservatives have said they would not follow the government line on the fracking vote, which means they could be removed from the parliamentary party.
BALANCING THE BOOKS
Truss, who was elected on Sept. 6 by Conservative members on a promise of tax cuts and maintaining public spending, is under pressure despite apologising for going "too far and too fast" with an economic programme that prompted investors to dump the pound and government bonds.
Markets have somewhat stabilised since, but with mortgage rates increasing and official figures showing inflation back to a 40-year high, Truss faces a struggle to convince the public and her party that she can tackle a cost-of-living crisis.
Her Conservative Party is some 30 points behind Labour Party, according to opinion polls, and YouGov ranks her as the most unpopular leader the pollster has ever tracked.
Truss and Hunt are desperately trying to balance the books after investor confidence was shattered, and the government is now looking for ways to save money. After offering "reassurance" on pensions, Truss declined to give inflation-matching assurances for welfare payments, or say anything on foreign aid.

EU slaps drone sanctions on Iran

EU slaps drone sanctions on Iran
EU slaps drone sanctions on Iran

  • Ukraine military shoots down more than 220 Tehran-supplied Shahed-136 weapons in a month
JEDDAH: Iran faces a raft of new European sanctions for supplying Russia with deadly “kamikaze” drones to attack Ukraine.

Sanctions experts from the 27-member EU bloc agreed on Wednesday to blacklist Iranian drone manufacturer Shahed Aviation Industries, along with two senior military commanders and Brig. Gen. Saeed Aghajani, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer who oversees Iran’s drone program.

The sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans, are expected to be approved by EU governments on Thursday. “On the drone question, indeed there are new listings under preparation that should be adopted during the week,” French President Emmanuel Macron’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

“If Iran walks like a duck, talks like a duck and admits to supplying drones to the biggest duck in the world then I think we have enough evidence to say that Iran is a duck. Let’s sanction the duck out of them,” Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

Ukraine has been hit by a wave of attacks by Shahed-136 suicide drones targeting civilians and energy infrastructure. Its military said on Wednesday they had shot down more than 220 of the Iranian-made weapons since the first one on Sept. 13.

A Russian missile strike hit a thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine on Wednesday, the latest in a wave of attacks on critical infrastructure that have disabled nearly a third of the country’s electricity generating capability just before winter.

The US, Britain and France will raise the issue of Iranian arms transfers to Russia at a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday. Western powers regard the export and purchase of drones as a violation of resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Israel offered on Wednesday to help Ukrainians develop air attack alerts for civilians. Though it has condemned the Russian invasion, Israel has limited its Ukraine assistance to humanitarian relief.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel had asked Ukraine “to share information about their needs for air defense alerts,” and Israel would be able to “assist in the development of a lifesaving civilian early warning system.”

Israel has a radar network that sets off sirens or cellphone alerts to warn citizens to take cover when missiles are launched. Similar early warning technologies could be on offer to Ukraine, a spokesperson for Israel’s Defense Ministry said.

