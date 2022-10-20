Saudi singer Tamtam ‘grateful’ to record Coca-Cola World Cup anthem

DUBAI: Saudi singer-songwriter Tamtam partnered with Coca-Cola to sing the brand’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 song.

The Riyadh-born, Los Angeles-based music sensation, who has a number of hits under her belt, collaborated with Egyptian rapper Felukah and Mexican singer Danna Paola on a remake of British rock band Queen’s 1986 hit “A Kind of Magic.”

“I am so grateful and I am so excited for the world to hear this song,” Tamtam told Arab News. “The lyrics are very uplifting. It’s very positive. It’s about seeing the light even in the darkness, and I really love that because there are always ups and downs in life so it’s all about embracing the light around us all.”

The songwriter, who is releasing her EP “Ismak” this fall, said that she enjoyed working with the two singers.

Each of them recorded the song in a different city — Tamtam was in Los Angeles, Felukah was in New York City and Paola was in Mexico City.

“It was so amazing to have three women from different parts of the world record this incredible song all together. It’s interesting to see different people’s takes and ideas all come together as one.”

The trio then shot the music video for the song in Mexico City.

“(The audience) are going to see three powerful women coming together and singing and dancing together,” she said of the video, which will be released on Oct. 21. “It’s really fun. It’s really uplifting. It’s in a beautiful location in Mexico City. It was a magical experience.”

Tamtam went on to describe how she “felt connected” with her collaborators.

“At some point when the three of us were shooting the video, we looked at each other and it was such a powerful moment. I know we are all so grateful to do it together,” she recalled. “When we were there, we felt like we were dreaming. We couldn’t believe it was real. I tried as much as I could to be present and to live the moment, and to embrace every second that I was there.”

Tamtam’s music often has an empowering message for her fans. Her single “We’ve Got Wings,” released in late 2015, helped promote a Saudi breast cancer awareness organization founded by Princess Reema Bint Bandar. “Gender Game” is a song about her journey as a Saudi woman pursuing a music career.

“I love to have a deeper message in my music and this (World Cup) song definitely has that,” she added.

“I really hope that my journey as a Saudi singer and songwriter can help make other people from the region who want to pursue music — I want to help make their journeys easier than mine was,” Tamtam said.