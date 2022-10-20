You are here

EU leaders clash over how to tackle energy prices

France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses the press during a summit of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday. (AFP)
AFP

  Countries such as Italy are pushing hard for a swift and ambitious cap on prices
BRUSSELS: EU leaders clashed over how to ride out Europe’s energy shock on Thursday, with France and Germany at loggerheads over imposing a cap on gas prices pushed skyward by the war in Ukraine.

The bloc’s 27 member states have been squabbling for months over measures to lower energy bills, and a Brussels summit began in a chilly mood.

Countries such as Italy are pushing hard for a swift and ambitious cap on prices, in the teeth of opposition from Germany, the EU’s biggest economy.

There is huge political pressure to act, with strikes and protests over the cost of living spreading across Europe — notably in France and Belgium — and businesses fearing bankruptcy.

Berlin risks finding itself isolated in the debate, with countries furious that the German government will not back a gas cap and for going it alone in helping its
citizens pay for high prices with a €200 billion ($196-billion) spending bonanza.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shot back at his critics as he arrived for the talks saying that it was “quite clear that Germany has acted in solidarity” with his EU partners.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned against Berlin standing alone as the talks began.

“Our role is to do everything to ensure that there is European unity and that Germany is part of it,” Macron said.

On the table for leaders are proposals by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, that try to satisfy the diverging views.

But these have already been dismissed as timid by those wanting a clear ceiling on gas prices despite the opposing view — championed by Germany, but also Denmark and the Netherlands — that this would choke off supply or encourage consumption.

The push for a common approach has been further hampered by Franco-German discord which burst into
the open Wednesday when they delayed a regular meeting between Cabinet ministers.

Breakthroughs are difficult when the EU’s biggest powers do not see eye to eye and Macron and Scholz met ahead of the summit in a bid to find common ground.

In a sign of a possible easing of tensions, France on the sidelines of the summit agreed to build a green energy pipeline linking the Spain and Portugal to the rest of Europe.

Berlin is seeking an alternative to Russian gas supply it has relied on for decades, but it was not clear whether the new plan would satisfy them.

The commission’s proposals include an idea to allow joint purchases by the EU energy giants in order to command cheaper prices to replenish reserves.

Another proposal is to give the EU’s executive arm the power to establish a pricing “corridor” on Europe’s main gas index to intervene when prices get out of control.

FII to discuss business opportunities amid inflationary climate, energy crisis
Business & Economy
FII to discuss business opportunities amid inflationary climate, energy crisis
Oil Updates — Crude edges down; UAE extends support to Saudi Arabia for energy stability
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude edges down; UAE extends support to Saudi Arabia for energy stability

MENA Project Tracker – $1.8bn Saudi-Egypt electrical link to be launched in 2025; Jordan mulls Zarqa refinery expansion

MENA Project Tracker – $1.8bn Saudi-Egypt electrical link to be launched in 2025; Jordan mulls Zarqa refinery expansion
Reem Walid

MENA Project Tracker – $1.8bn Saudi-Egypt electrical link to be launched in 2025; Jordan mulls Zarqa refinery expansion

MENA Project Tracker – $1.8bn Saudi-Egypt electrical link to be launched in 2025; Jordan mulls Zarqa refinery expansion
Reem Walid

RIYADH: The electrical interconnection between Egypt and Saudi Arabia worth  $1.8 billion is set to launch its trial operation by the end of May 2025, Asharq reported.

The operations are expected to take place in two phases. The first phase is set for June 2025 with accumulative capacity of 1,500 MW while the second phase is expected to begin in November of the same year with the same capacity. 

Egypt has announced that it is counting on Arab funds to raise as much as $600 million to help finance the project. 

Zarqa refinery expansion

Jordan Petroleum Refinery Co. is in advanced talks with a consortium led by Italian firm Tecnimont to move forward with Zarqa refinery expansion project, MEED reported. 

The consortium also involves Chinese construction firm Sinopec engineering as well as Japan’s Itochu Corp., which will be supporting the project in terms of financing.  

The aim of the project is to expand the Zarqa refinery’s capacity to 150,000 barrels per day, up from the current 60,000 barrels a day. 

Offshore project 

Italian oilfield services company Saipem has sealed a $4.5 billion contract with the world’s largest liquified natural gas firm Qatargas for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Complexes Project to be located offshore the northeast coast of Qatar, Trade Arabia reported.

The scope of the contract will include engineering, procurement, fabrication, as well as the installation of two offshore natural gas compression complexes. 

MENA Project Tracker – UAE's Pearl Petroleum Co. to resume $630m gas project in Iraq
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker – UAE's Pearl Petroleum Co. to resume $630m gas project in Iraq

Egypt to issue $500m worth of green bonds in current fiscal: Finance Minister

Egypt to issue $500m worth of green bonds in current fiscal: Finance Minister
Arab News

Egypt to issue $500m worth of green bonds in current fiscal: Finance Minister

Egypt to issue $500m worth of green bonds in current fiscal: Finance Minister
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt is preparing to issue an estimated 9.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($500 million) worth of green bonds during the current fiscal year ending in June 2023, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said in an interview with Al-Sharq. 

This comes amid optimism that the global markets will improve during that period. 

This comes weeks before the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, to be held in Sharm El Sheikh city.

Egypt also plans to raise external finances by 87 percent to 146.4 billion Egyptian pounds in the new fiscal year 2022-2023, up from 78.4 billion Egyptian pounds in the previous fiscal year's budget.

As part of the new budget, the north African country is also planning to issue international bonds equivalent to 91.5 billion Egyptian pounds, up from 66 billion Egyptian pounds in the last budget. 

Excluding the International Monetary Fund financing, Egypt will borrow as much as 54.9 billion Egyptian pounds from global financial institutions in the 2022-23 fiscal year, compared to the current fiscal year’s 12.4 billion Egyptian pounds.

TASI in green on higher oil prices: Closing bell

TASI in green on higher oil prices: Closing bell
Dana Abdelaziz 

TASI in green on higher oil prices: Closing bell

TASI in green on higher oil prices: Closing bell
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended in green on Thursday as oil prices edged higher. 

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 1.43 percent to end at 11,963, while the parallel market Nomu gained 0.95 percent to finish at 19,746.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 0.84 percent higher, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. increased 0.28 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, rose 2.18 percent, while Saudi British Bank decreased by 2.08 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi increased by 2.33 percent, while Alinma Bank rose by 0.95 percent.

Among the top gainers were Saudi Cement Co., which rose 5.66 percent and Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co., that rose by 5.36 percent. 

Almarai Co. was among the top losers, declining by 3.11 percent and Alamar Foods Co. decreased by 2.11 percent.

NDMC announces dollar-denominated sukuk, bond issuance of $27bn

NDMC announces dollar-denominated sukuk, bond issuance of $27bn
Arab News

NDMC announces dollar-denominated sukuk, bond issuance of $27bn

NDMC announces dollar-denominated sukuk, bond issuance of $27bn
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has received more than $27 billion in bids for its dollar-denominated sukuk and bonds issuance, as it announced the completion of receiving investor requests for this year’s first international issuance.

The issuances were made under the Kingdom's Global Trust Certificate Issuance Program and Global Medium Term Note Issuance Program, NDMC said in a statement.

This was oversubscribed by five times of the total issuance of $5 billion, which was divided into two tranches — $2.5 billion for a six-year sukuk maturing in 2028, and $2.5 billion for a 10-year bond maturing in 2032.

Also, NDMC, on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, announced its arrangement of the first partial repurchase offer for the Kingdom’s dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2023, 2025 and 2026. 

The tender offers are being made as part of the Kingdom's debt management exercise, which includes the pro-active management of its refinancing risk and debt maturities of the debt portfolio, the statement added. 

The repurchase amounts will be announced upon completion of the offers' window on Oct. 24, it added.

Saudi Arabia's NDMC closes October issuance of sukuk program at $832m
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia's NDMC closes October issuance of sukuk program at $832m

Saudi Green Initiative Forum and Middle East Green Initiative Summit to be held alongside COP27 in Egypt: Crown Prince

Saudi Green Initiative Forum and Middle East Green Initiative Summit to be held alongside COP27 in Egypt: Crown Prince
Arab News

Saudi Green Initiative Forum and Middle East Green Initiative Summit to be held alongside COP27 in Egypt: Crown Prince

Saudi Green Initiative Forum and Middle East Green Initiative Summit to be held alongside COP27 in Egypt: Crown Prince
  The events will be held under the theme 'From ambition to action'
Arab News

Riyadh: Two high profile green forums spearheaded by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will take place in November alongside the UN’s flagship climate change summit to be held in Egypt.

The Crown Prince has announced the second editions of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit and the Saudi Green Initiative Forum will be held in Sharm El Sheikh in tandem with the global Climate Change Conference, known as COP27.

The MGI Summit will be held on Nov. 7, while the SGI Forum will be held on Nov. 11-12.

“I would like to thank His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Egyptian government for hosting the MGI Summit and SGI Forum in Egypt this year. We are holding them in tandem with COP27, an event bringing nations from around the world together under one roof, to advance global climate ambitions by inspiring joint activity at the local, regional, and international levels,” the crown prince said.

“Our partnership with Egypt reflects a shared belief in the importance of collaborative action to address the environmental and climate challenges facing the region and the world today,” he added.

The MGI Summit is a strategic regional platform that promotes cross-border cooperation, knowledge exchange and discussion between heads of state, relevant government ministers and policy makers.

The second edition of the SGI Forum meanwhile, will convene an elite lineup of climate experts and thought leaders to discuss the progress that has been made towards achieving the climate targets announced by the Kingdom last year.

The theme of this year’s forum, ‘From ambition to action’, reflects Saudi Arabia’s determination to turn these targets into reality by catalyzing collective action to confront climate challenges that impact the entire world, according to a press release.

MGI and SGI were launched by the Crown Prince in 2021 to enhance Saudi Arabia’s environmental action, in line with the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030.

The Crown Prince used the opening of the first SGI Forum in October 2021 to announce the Kingdom aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 through the Carbon Circular Economy approach.

It was also confirmed that the Kingdom will plant 10 billion trees across the country and designate 30 percent of country’s land and sea territories as protected areas during the coming decades. 

In addition, Saudi Arabia has committed to reducing carbon emissions by 278 million tons annually by 2030, SPA reported.

The national goals contribute to achieving regional targets set out by the Kingdom at the MGI Summit.

These focus on reducing regional carbon emissions by more than 10 percent of global contributions and planting 50 billion trees across the region as part of the world’s largest afforestation program.

Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen lays foundations for new school 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen lays foundations for new school 
Saudi Arabia's 1st international audio content conference underway
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's 1st international audio content conference underway

